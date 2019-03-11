Flying Cars And Disruptive Innovation (Podcast)

Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) drones chief forecasts flying cars in five years, in an interview published yesterday. That change is coming to cars seems evident by the fact that Intel plunked the not small sum of $15.3 billion for Mobileye two years ago. The trend toward self-driving vehicles will create winners and losers, impacting car companies, real estate, insurance, energy, local government and the job market.
In this brief podcast (5:28), I discuss the potential impact on these sectors, while noting that the sort of “innovation” that is afoot is as old as humanity.