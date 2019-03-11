Newell Brands: Are The Lows In?

In March of last year, I first covered Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) and warned that the stock was a likely value trap at $29.00 per share. The stock had seen earnings top in 2016, was seeing no confirmation that this earnings trend would improve, and things have unsurprisingly only gotten worse since. The stock is now down nearly 50% from when it was labeled cheap by many value investors at $30.00, and clearly, the market got it right yet again. I reiterated my sell call on the stock at $22.00 just five months ago when I stated that the bear market rally in the stock was a chance for underwater investors to exit their positions into strength. While the stock did briefly trade about 10% higher after my article, this bounce was an excellent opportunity to lighten up or exit positions.

There are zero reasons for a stock with a broken earnings trend, declining revenues and no signs of a turnaround to gain 60% and hold onto all of that gain. The only reason for a rally of this magnitude to stick would be an apparent turnaround in the company, and we don't have any sign of one yet. Some investors may believe there's a turnaround and may think the worst is over, but the fact is that numbers don't lie. Revenue continues to decline year-over-year, and earnings estimates for 2020 continue to place them in a downtrend to consolidation at best. Based on this, I see no reason to own the stock unless one is keen on high-risk, high-reward investments.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com, Seeking Alpha Article)

After writing my November 18th article on Newell Brands suggesting to sell the stock, I was lambasted by value investors suggesting that technical analysis was gambling and that looking in the rear-view mirror is a horrible way to make investment decisions. Given that no one I'm aware of nor I own a functioning crystal ball, the only thing we can do is look in the rear-view mirror to make investment decisions. The benefit to looking in the rear-view mirror is that history often repeats itself and it's always better (in my opinion) to side with facts vs. speculation.

If you're looking to hire someone to do an overnight shift that has bounced in and out of prison for theft over the past decade, you might want to consider a different candidate for the job. Those who are bolder may speculate and assume that this person will change and be a model employee, but in most cases, it's going to be a poor hiring decision. The same can be said if you want to buy a company that grows revenues and earnings. If you want to buy a company growing both revenues and earnings, it's best to buy one that's already doing so. Why spend the time and energy to try and guess when a downtrend in earnings, revenues, and share price is going to stop when you can hop on a stock that is already doing all three of these things correctly?

The biggest problem with an investment in Newell over the past year has been that the only attractive part of the investment was that the stock had a low P/E ratio. While it may be wise to buy Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA), Walmart (WMT) and tried and true market leaders at low P/E ratios, it doesn't make as much sense to buy distressed businesses at these same P/E ratios. The glaring problem with the investment was that the market was suggesting something was wrong as Newell was a significant market laggard in 2017 while the market was strong, underperforming the market by over 50%. The most definite sign that something might be wrong with a stock is if it not only underperforms the market on a strong year but manages to underperform it by an amount like 50% in a single year. Also, we had facts in front of us that suggested the market may very likely be onto something with its punishment of Newell stock.

Annual earnings per share were in a downtrend, revenues continued to erode on a year-over-year basis, and no sign of a turnaround was in place. Let's take a look at how the earnings trend (with forward estimates) looked in November of last year and how it looks currently.

Q4 2018 Annual Earnings Per Share Table

(Source: YCharts; Author's Table)

Current Annual Earnings Per Share Table

(Source: YCharts; Author's Table)

As we can see from the current earnings per share table, FY-2018 earnings were a monstrous miss from analyst estimates. Projected estimates for FY-2018 earnings were $2.63, and they ended up coming in at $1.28. Worse, FY-2019 estimates for $2.30 have now been revised down to $1.57 by analysts, and a minor downtrend in earnings has turned into a very significant skid. To get a better visualization of how the earnings trend has progressed, we can take a look at the chart of expected annual earnings per share I shared in November and the current chart of annual earnings per share.

As we can see from the chart directly below, this downtrend in earnings apparently looked like it might be a couple year lapse before earnings eventually returned to the 2016 highs. While there were no estimates showing that earnings would return to those highs, this downtrend was not all that severe and looked more like a decent speed bump for the company that it could easily overcome in time.

(Source: YCharts; Author's Table)

Looking at the updated version of this chart below based on full-year 2018 earnings per share and forward estimates, we can see that this slight downtrend has turned into a pronounced downtrend. 2019 annual earnings per share estimates were expected to be only 20% off the highs of $2.89 at $2.30 per share, but now they are sitting at $1.57 per share. Also of concern is the fact that the slight uptick in 2019 is not expected to last with estimates for further erosion in 2020.

(Source: YCharts; Author's Chart)

Essentially what this chart is telling us is that annual earnings per share peaked in 2016 and are unlikely to return to these levels for a while. The fact that revenues are not improving and continue to decline year over year suggests that this will be a tricky turnaround story to bet on. The best turnaround stories come with revenue growth ramping back up and an explosive couple quarters in a row of earnings, and neither are present currently.

As we can see from revenues below, we have not seen a year-over-year uptick in revenues since Q1 2017. Since that quarter, we have seen double-digit revenue erosion in nearly every single quarter, except the most recent two quarters. While an optimist may say that revenue growth has seen its best quarter at seven quarters with only a -6% drop year-over-year, I would not call a smaller contraction in revenues year-over-year a positive. It may not be a negative as the drop in revenues year-over-year is narrowing, but calling it a positive is more optimistic than I care to be. This is like someone who is trying to lose 30 pounds in a year and instead gains 20 pounds, and the next year they have the same goal to lose 30 pounds but only gain 12 pounds and somehow spin this as progress. Sure it's progress, but it's using a low bar to measure success.

(Source: YCharts; Author's Table)

(Source: YCharts; Author's Chart)

Based on the fact that we continue to see no traction in terms of revenue growth for Newell, and the earnings trend is expected to remain locked in a downtrend for at least the next two years, I see little reason to be bullish on Newell Brands fundamentally. While it's very possible that a good chunk of the bad news is priced in at this point and I'm using my rear-view mirrors to drive too much, I only give the benefit of the doubt to companies that are surprising to the upside. Companies that surprise to the downside are typically less likely to execute above expectations medium-term, and for this reason, the safer bet is staying on the sidelines.

Let's take a look at the technical picture:

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the weekly chart above, there's little to get excited about at this point. While the stock is sitting at key support within its box and trying to put in a double-bottom potentially, proof of a double-bottom would require a move above $22.30 on a weekly close. This means that even if the stock were to rally 40% from here, the stock would remain within a bear market. While a 40% gain (if investors are right) may be an attractive proposition coupled with the 5.8% dividend, investors must understand that the next support, if this box is cleared to the downside, is near $11.00 or about 30% lower. In a market where many growth stocks are already up double-digits for the year, high-risk and high-reward stocks make little sense as investment propositions. There is no guarantee at all that the stock is headed as low as $11.00 if this box is cleared to the downside with a weekly close below $15.12, but it is a possibility, and investors need to always prepare for the worst case investing in turnaround stories.

(Source: TC2000.com)

From a trend-following perspective, the stock continues to trade beneath its 40-week moving average (pink line). Any rally to this area has been sold into by market participants, and the stock has shown zero ability to reclaim this level with any real follow-through. A rally up towards the $21.00 level would likely provide underwater investors with an opportunity to exit their positions into strength. The first sign that the stock may finally be changing its trend would be three weekly closes above $22.30, and a rally up through $23.40 on a weekly close. This does not mean I would buy the stock at these levels, but a weekly close above $22.30 that coupled with two quarters in a row of 80% earnings growth would tell me the lows are likely in on the stock.

I don't see any reason to be entering new short positions here given that Newell Brands is sitting right on support, but I also see no reason to be long as the stock is significantly underperforming the market. If I was short the stock, I would be looking to cover at least half of my position at current levels.

For investors buying today, it's possible a high-risk bet at $15.45 could pay off, but high-risk high-reward investments do not appeal to me. High-risk high-reward investments are the equivalent of betting money at a casino, and most people that head to the casino don't walk away ahead over the long run. While Newell Brands could bounce from here, I would expect any rallies to the $21.00 level to have a high probability of being sold into. My strategies look to steer far away from high-risk and volatility, and for this reason, I see no point in investing in Newell Brands at this time. There are too many companies out there growing earnings and revenues by double-digits in bear markets for me than distressed businesses to bother with.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.