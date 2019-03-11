Kroger Deserves More Respect Than Its 11.6x TTM P/E Valuation Suggests

While total sales declined 1.2% over 2018, looking past the headline numbers shows adjusted EPS from Kroger was actually up 8.2% from $1.95 in 2017 to $2.11 in 2018.

The market's negative reaction to Kroger's (KR) Q4 2018 earnings sent the company's shares down well over 10% leaving its trailing twelve-month P/E ratio at 11.6x. There is a lot of pessimism surrounding the company and Kroger has yet to fully recover from Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017. News that Amazon is going to attempt to open grocery stores under a new banner name has added to the pessimism surrounding Kroger and the grocery sector in general.

However, Kroger's 2018 results were not that bad in my opinion with adjusted EPS up 8.2% for the year and the company repurchasing 9.1% of their outstanding shares with help from the sales proceeds of the convenience store business. The market's reaction to the 2018 results has set up a great buying opportunity in my opinion and I for one will be adding to my core holding in this great company.

Why The 10% Drop?

Kroger's full-year 2018 results were not treated with a warm welcome by the market. Total sales for 2018 decreased 1.2% to $121.2B compared to $122.7B in 2017. However, looking past the headline numbers to exclude fuel, the 53rd week, the convenience store business unit divestiture, and the merger with Home Chef, total sales increased 2.0% in 2018 compared to 2017. Adding to Kroger's woes was a decline in the all-important gross margin of 0.55% compared to 2017. Analysts and investors were not impressed with Kroger's $2.15-2.25 EPS guidance for the upcoming 2019 year and the 2.0-2.25% same-store-sales guidance with all these figures helping push the company's shares down around 10% for the day of the annual earnings release.

A Bit Of An Overreaction

Looking past some of the negative headlines I saw, adjusted EPS from Kroger was actually up 8.2% from $1.95 in 2017 to $2.11 this year, placing the company's TTM P/E at 11.6x. While total net income decreased around 5.6% to $1.7B in 2018 from $1.8B in 2017, the company used the after-tax proceeds from the sale of Kroger's convenience store business unit to help repurchase 79 million common shares for $2.0 billion, which included $1.2 billion repurchased under an accelerated stock repurchase plan associated with the convenience store divestiture. This repurchase of 79 million common shares amounted to a reduction of around 9.1% from 870 million outstanding shares at the end of 2017 to 798 million outstanding at the end of 2018.

As a mature company, Kroger shouldn't be expected to grow same-store sales above the rate of inflation and many investors, such as myself, could be content with the 2.0-2.25% same-store-sales guidance for 2019. While share repurchases might not be continued in 2019 while management redirects free cash flows to pay down debt, they have formed a core part of the company's capital allocation policy which should help drive long-term EPS growth above same-store sales growth which is more closely linked to inflation for such a mature company.

Since Kroger's 2007 fiscal year, the company has bought back on average 4.9% of their outstanding shares each year as can be seen in the graph below. These repurchases have helped EPS grow at 9.5% annually over the past decade, solidly above the 5.7% average annual sales growth that Kroger has seen over the same period.

Best of all is that these share repurchases have not been financed by issuing debt, but rather they have been financed by more sustainable means through using excess cash flow from operations. While finance leverage has increased to around 5.0x in 2018 from 4.5x in 2007, interest coverage remains healthy, especially for a consumer staple company, at around 6.7x for the trailing twelve-month period.

Could More Share Repurchases Be On The Way?

Kroger's strong competitive position has allowed the company to earn cash flows from operations [CFO] above what is needed to sustain, and even grow, the business. Since 2007, capital expenditures net of asset sales have averaged around 68% of CFO with acquisitions amounting to a further 10% as can be seen in the graph below. Together this 78% of CFO spent on capital expenditures and acquisitions leaves around 22% of CFO that can be returned to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

With average CFO of $3.9B over the past three years, this 22% would amount to $867M in excess CFO. In 2018, Kroger paid out $437M to shareholders in the form of dividends which would leave a further $430M to go towards share repurchases. With Kroger's market cap of $19.5B, this $430M excess cash flow could be used to repurchase 2.2% of the company's outstanding shares. While management might choose to repay some debt with excess CFO in the short term, I would expect these share repurchases to continue over the long term as they have done historically.

Getting A Sense Of Valuation

Kroger's adjusted TTM P/E of 11.6x might look attractive on its own but the company starts to look even more compelling when compared to peers. When looking at steady growth companies such as Kroger, a good tool to use is legendary investor Peter Lynch's PEG ratio. To get an idea of how Kroger's market valuation compares to competitors Walmart (WMT) and Costco (COST), I have placed them all side-by-side.

As can be seen, Kroger's TTM P/E ratio and PEG ratios are much lower relative to competitors. While Costco's growth rates are slightly better than those of Kroger, the valuations of the two companies are quite different and it looks like Kroger is not getting the respect it deserves from the market. Kroger's PEG ratios of 2.0x and 1.2x based on revenue and earnings growth respectively are also well within Peter Lynch's rule of thumb of being under 2x (a PEG ratio over 2 suggests that earnings growth is already built into the price).

The P/E of 11.6x can also be expressed as an 8.6% earnings yield, which seems solid in its own right. However, investors can also add potential long-term growth to this earnings yield for a company with such a strong history and economic moat supported by share repurchases. Adding 3% to represent Kroger growing alongside GDP would move potential long-term returns towards 11.6%.

Takeaway

The market's reaction to Kroger's 2018 results has pushed the shares deep into undervalued territory in my opinion and leaves them trading at only 11.6x adjusted TTM P/E. The company has consistently earned cash flow from operations above what is needed to sustain and grow their business. This has allowed the company to repurchase 4.9% of their outstanding shares annually on average over the past decade. Compared to major competitors Walmart and Costco, Kroger does not seem to be getting the respect it deserves.

