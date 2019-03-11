Pengrowth Energy Is For Sale But A High Premium Is Unlikely

Considering the valuation and the depressed Canadian environment, the potential for a high premium is limited.

The strategic review management announced includes the possibility of a sale of the company.

With the Q4 results, Pengrowth (OTCQX:OTCQX:PGHEF) announced a strategic review because of its refinancing challenges.

The company is facing the consequences of dealing with high debt and some short-term maturities in the context of a depressed Canadian oil environment.

A sale of the company is one the possibilities. But the market valuation doesn't represent a bargain and other similar assets are already for sale. Thus, in the difficult Canadian oil environment, I don't see the potential for a high premium from an acquirer.

Note: All the numbers in the article are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The impact of depressed WCS prices

The Q4 production dropped by 2.4% year-over-year to reach 24,104 boe/d. The assets sales in 2017 that represented about 5,250 boe/d offset the organic growth.

The FY 2018 production amounted to 22,025 boe/d, below the guidance in the range of 22,500 boe/d to 23,500 boe/d.

And, of course, the depressed WCS prices during Q4 impacted the company. I have highlighted below the benchmark prices differences compared with last year.

As heavy oil represented about 74% of the production during Q4, the realized prices dropped as well.

The table below illustrates the differences between this quarter and the previous one. Despite a reduction of per-unit costs, Pengrowth generated a negative netback of C$5/boe before hedges. As a comparison, the total netback before hedges amounted to C$13.53/boe during the previous quarter.

The DD&A costs deserve some attention. They represent the costs to replace the depleted production.

From the income statement, the DD&A costs amount to C$28.95/boe. By contrast, the 2019 capital program indicates a flat production with a capex at C$45 million, which corresponds to a replacement cost of C$5.36/boe.

I prefer to consider the sustaining costs of C$45 million as they represent the real cash costs to sustain the production. The accounting DD&A costs represent the depreciation of historical costs. They are the results of heavy initial investments against low sustaining capex.

The company took on - too much - debt to finance these heavy investments. And the timing of the depressed WCS prices during Q4 while the company was refinancing its debt was not ideal.

The WCS discount to the WTI prices diminished thanks to the curtailment of the oil production in Alberta. But it's a temporary measure and the lack of infrastructure for egress capacity will last several years. As an illustration, Enbridge (ENB) announced last week a one year delay to its long-awaited Line 3 expansion.

The debt issue

The cost of the debt exceeded C$6/boe over the past few quarters. Many Canadian producers with a reasonable level of debt reported a per-unit cost of about C$1/boe to C$2/boe.

Also, the debt to TTM adjusted funds flow ratio amounts to 23. As a rule of thumb, and comparing with other Canadian producers, I become worried with a net debt to adjusted funds flow ratio above 3.

The Q4 Canadian oil prices depressed the adjusted funds flow. But we also must keep in mind that Canadian prices during Q2 and Q3 were much more favorable.

The graph below summarizes the debt situation.

Source: presentation March 2019

The C$330 million credit facility expires by March, 31 and the company is still trying to extend it till September, 30.

And management described what happened when trying to roll over a part of the debt in the context of a low cycle.

"In fact, high yield market completely dried up and not one deal got done in any sector between the last week of November and the second week of January. Good news is that we expect with recovery of WTI and WCS pricing since Christmas and through the first quarter to be constructive for a first quarter results and refinancing and other strategic initiatives." - Source: Q4 2018 earnings call

For instance, Bellatrix, another Canadian producer with a high level of debt, also reported some challenges with its debt refinancing efforts.

Pengrowth was already in a waiver period with lighter covenants

Source: Q4 2018 MD&A

The company is still in compliance with the Interest Coverage ratio at 1.6 on December, 31. But, as I have highlighted in the table above, the waiver period ends at the Q4 2019. And the company is far from reporting an Interest Coverage ratio above 4.

Thus, management initiated a strategic review to face the issues with refinancing the debt. The scope of the strategic review is large and includes a sale of the company:

"The Strategic Review is intended to explore a comprehensive range of strategic and transaction alternatives, including a sale, merger or other business combination; a disposition of all or certain assets of the Company; recapitalization and refinancing opportunities; sourcing new financing and equity capital; and other alternatives to improve the Company’s financial position and maximize value." - Source: press release Q4 2018

With this context, let's consider the potential for a premium if the company finds an acquirer.

Limited premium potential

The flowing barrel valuation exceeds C$48,000/boe/d. The premium compared to Athabasca's (OTC:ATHOF) valuation is due to the higher netbacks Pengrowth generates.

Source: author, based on company reports

But the flowing barrel valuation close to C$50,000/boe/d is demanding. I had described in a previous article that Husky's offer to acquire MEG Energy (OTCPK:MEGEF) at a flowing barrel valuation of about C$72,000/boe/d was generous. Since then, Husky withdrew its offer.

Thus, considering the short-term difficulties, it is unlikely Pengrowth would get an offer close to C$70,000/boe/d. Such an offer would correspond to a stock price of about C$1.6.

Also, Pengrowth's assets are not the only ones for sale. For instance, Devon Energy (DVN) recently announced the goal of divesting its Canadian assets representing about 100,000 boe/d of heavy oil production.

Form the historical stock price perspective, the timing is interesting for an acquirer as the stock price is close to its lowest levels.

But even if the company manages to sell itself for C$70,000/boe/d, most long-term shareholders will record a heavy realized loss.

Conclusion

The low WCS prices during Q4 accelerated the debt-related issues I had highlighted in a previous article.

The challenges with the renewal of the credit facility and the expiration of a part of the term notes triggered the strategic review initiative.

A sale of the company is one of the possible outcomes. But the market already values the company at a flowing barrel close to C$50,000/boe/d. The short-term issues and the depressed Canadian oil environment limit the potential for a premium.

