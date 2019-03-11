Zscaler: The Name Talks About Scaling And So Does The Performance

Zscaler’s Excellent Quarter

Some years ago there was film about Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Not the kind of film I usually see, but it had a certain level of popularity when it was released. Late last week, Zscaler (ZS) reported the results of what was its fiscal Q2 results. To adapt the title of the movie, it was an excellent quarter. Unlike some other IT vendors who reported strong quarters, but whose shares didn’t benefit, ZS shares have appreciated since the earnings release, rising by almost 22% before pulling back a little since that recent high point. ZS shares have appreciated by more than 60% thus far this year. They trade at an EV/S of perhaps 17X on a forward basis - even after adjusting for the exceptional operational performance that the company achieved this past quarter and its revised outlook over the next several quarters. Can a reasonable case be made for holding these shares or should investors take their profits and go home? Is this the start of an excellent adventure, or is time to fold ‘em in the words of the famous Kenny Rogers ballad?

One of the harder things to evaluate is what investors want from their investments at various points in time. Sometimes hyper-growth is in style and other times people are looking for risk-off trades. Last week, there was a whiff of risk-off in the air after weeks of investors seeking high-growth. I am not going to try to figure out what’s in style today or this week or next month but to evaluate the opportunity to invest in ZS. ZS is going to be perceived as a risk-on, highly valued investment no matter what I might write. I think the risks, other than market risks, are over-rated. Zscaler's valuation is high if one believes that its growth is slowing. Its valuation is far less extended if one believes that the results of its first three quarters as a public entity are representative of its potential. There simply aren't that many businesses that have recorded 3 quarters in a row in which bookings growth exceeded 70%. Needless to say, I espouse the latter viewpoint.

There are many investors who simply will not look at the shares of a company with an EV/S ratio of 17X. I frequently speak to investors/subscribers/advisory clients who tell me that their discipline doesn’t let them consider this kind of valuation when investing. I am well aware of the concerns of many that growth cannot last at the rates most recently reported by Zscaler, or that competitors will make inroads into the opportunity this company is exploiting.

One of the issues of investing in the IT space successfully is that it frequently requires a leap of faith. My case for making a commitment to these shares, as I try to outline below, is that this company has opened up an enormous first mover advantage in what is called the Secure Web Gateway space, and that the technology it is selling has the potential to replace much in the way of IT security infrastructure that has come before. But there is no real visible analog in trying to evaluate Zscaler because essentially what the company is offering has not been done before. That is the bet one makes in investing in this kind of name - and while it is not for everyone, I think it is a reasonable opportunity based on all I know about the space.

I am as aware as anyone that some will think paying 17X EV/S is not a prudent course of action for investors. But I simply believe that quantitative tools are not entirely suited to describe the opportunity for this company. None of us can know today just how much of an outlier last quarter may have been or for how long the company can maintain 70% or 50% growth. I might make some observations regarding specific data points, but the company is plowing new ground - and new ground, by definition has no analogs that can be profitably used to forecast a definitive future.

The specifics of the Zscaler quarter

The key metrics of Zscaler’s recently reported quarter included revenue growth of 65% year over year compared to a prior forecast for growth of 47%. The sequential growth this last quarter was 17%. The growth of calculated billings reached 74% and non-GAAP earnings were positive compared to expectations of a small loss. The company increased its estimate for revenue growth this quarter to 53% from the prior consensus expectation of 39% and forecast marginally profitable non-GAAP EPS. The company achieved an operating cash flow margin of 21% and a free cash flow margin of about 15%.

The company is now forecasting full year revenues of $290 million; the prior consensus had been for revenues of $270 million. I am not all to sure how relevant the company’s specific forecasts may be. For example, the revenue forecast is equivalent to full year growth of 53% which would imply growth in fiscal Q4 of 39%. I do not imagine anyone who owns the shares thinks that is a forecast which is likely for Q4.

Bookings growth is expected to significantly exceed revenue growth for the full year - but is expected to contract significantly in this current quarter. The CFO, on this recent conference call, has called out that the company has had some quarters of very strong bookings from a single large customer. The CFO also indicated that billings growth was augmented by deal terms that were greater than one year. There is clearly a strong desire on the part of company management to rein in exuberant expectations which have arisen since it went public in March of 2018 . But clearly, investors are reacting strongly to 3 consecutive quarters of reported billings growth of greater than 70%, and to strong over-attainment in reported revenue growth and profitability. Billings growth this past quarter actually grew by 21% sequentially, which was significantly greater than management had previously expected and investors have reacted to that kind of attainment by bidding the shares to levels that might seem elevated to some readers.

The CFO suggested that billings have followed a seasonal pattern in which there have historically been declines in billings for Q1 and Q3-the fiscal quarter that started on 2/1. And the CFO also mentioned the large booking in Q4 of 2018 that might skew year on year comparisons. I think investors and readers should take cognizance of these factors - but on the other hand, many enterprises will choose contract terms of greater than 12 months in acquiring Zscaler solutions, and enterprise software companies very often book mega-deals; it is the timing more than the existence of such deals that cannot be forecast accurately.

Operating expenses this past quarter were at levels that were somewhat surprising in the wake of such a strong revenue quarter. That is particularly true with regards to both sales and marketing and research and development expenses. I never think company’s earn too much money, but in this case, the leverage Zscaler achieved was particularly noteworthy and almost certainly unsustainable. The CFO and the CEO have both again suggested that the company is not attempting to maximize margins in the short term, and given its business success, doing so would be a counter-intuitive strategy.

In attempting to build some kind of a valuation model for this company, I have chosen to use a 3 year-growth rate estimate of 50%. That is simply because I will not use any 3-year growth rate estimate of greater than 50%. The world is far too uncertain for me to believe I can know what might happen in the IT world that would allow a company - any company - to achieve a greater than 50% growth sustained over 3 years. There are a couple of companies that I follow that certainly have that potential and this is clearly one of them.

If one uses a 50% 3-year growth rate, ZS shares are valued at quite a bit above the best-fit average that I have compiled in looking at the IT vendors in my universe. On the other hand, ZS, in the wake of its very strong cash flow performance, ranks well above my best-fit valuation calculation in relating growth to free cash flow margin. I think attempting to try to reduce the ZS valuation to totally quantitative measures simply misses the point -it's like trying to quantify quicksilver. I will return to the nature of the investment bet one makes for this company later in this article but I want to make clear that trying to use quantitative measures in valuing this investment just doesn't do justice to the nature of the opportunity.

Why has Zscaler become so successful and can its advantage be maintained?

A couple of weeks ago, an article appeared in the SA site regarding potential competitors for ZS. The article talked about slowing revenue growth - which is not at all apparent. On the other hand, the issue of competition either real or potential needs exploration. It ought to be apparent that what ZS does is highly disruptive to an industry that has essentially been built on selling a consistent architecture to users for more than two decades.

I don’t propose to reprise everything I wrote about the technology in my prior article on this company. It is a couple of quarters on, and ZS has won many customer bakeoffs and the concepts of its technology would appear to be very well accepted by many 3rd party observers, and more importantly by users. As is apparent from the Gartner report that I have linked, ZS remains the leader in the area of Secure Web Gateways. That doesn’t mean there aren’t alternatives to Zscaler's offering or that ZS wins every competition. I have linked here to another study published by High Tech Nectar that isn’t vendor specific. The full article is a bit pedantic, but it validates some of the strategy that ZS has articulated. Finally, the most definitive study I have seen is one published by Infotech. I have linked to that study here. While this study doesn't anoint Zscaler as the leading vendor in the space, what it does make clear is that Zscaler is the segment's only pure cloud delivered gateway that requires no hardware investment on the part of users. That is a major difference when compared to all the other vendors that have been reviewed, and one that is most often dispositive for the large enterprise customers that ZS is targeting.

My belief, which I have expressed in my earlier article on ZS, is that as a practical matter at this time, the company has limited competition for the solutions it offers. That is more so in its product area that is called ZPA, or Zscaler Private Access, which is the fastest growing segment of the company’s business. ZPA has reached about 15% of the company's bookings at this point and is likely to become an increasingly greater proportion of the company's business.

In looking at competition for ZIA, or Zscaler Internet Access, the devil in terms of its competitive moat, is in the architecture. Basically, while there are competitors who can perform the same kind of inspection of data which is done by the ZIA service in terms of passing data through an external security network, ZIA’s architecture is far more scalable and fully featured. Many of ZIA advantages are a function of the fact that Zscaler offers the only pure cloud-delivered Secure Web Gateway service.

The issue that the legacy security vendors have is that their business is based on selling firewalls and other security appliances, and then selling software to go with that hardware. Indeed, it has been a very good business and it was sales of security appliances that drove Palo Alto’s (PANW) notable upside last quarter.

It would be surprising if the legacy security vendors didn’t seek to offer users some alternative for the services offered by ZS. But there is an obvious problem for legacy vendors because in doing so, they risk cutting into the highly profitable business they have in selling appliances and all that goes with those appliances. So, the offerings they have developed/acquired are ones based on a hybrid architecture. That is, they continue to sell users firewalls based on appliances for some data from some applications, while using an alternative architecture to inspect data that is routed through their purpose-built data centers for data from some devices and for some applications.

The problem is that as CEO Jay Chaudhry put it during the recent earnings conference call, is that what the legacy vendors are offering comes out as a disjointed solution. I do not propose to be an exponent of ZS technology compared to those offered by the legacy vendors-but I think the concept of a hybrid security offering for the web is flawed in a multi-cloud world.

I imagine there are readers/investors who will reach a different conclusion regarding the efficacy of a hybrid approach when it comes to security, but the concept of ZIA simply seems to resonate with users who want to abandon the highly complex advanced firewall technology that has been around for basically 25 years or more. Some readers will likely conflate the current ascendancy of the hybrid cloud with the potential for hybrid security architectures. But the issues, at least as I see it, are ones of complexity and management. The security paradigm created by legacy vendors is simply too complex to function effectively in a world made up of loads of mobile device exchanging data from both within and without the firewall. And many users want to do away with managing a complex network of appliances that provide moats for different threats at different locations. The fact is that the legacy technology is based on single tenant architecture - almost obsolescent at this point. The sales story of legacy vendors, which basically suggests that users use a cloud service for mobile and branch applications, but use appliances to mange the rest of the security workload, is just not a message that is going to resonate with most users at this point. The ZS genie is too far out of the bottle.

I expect to see the market continue to be entered with a variety of secure web gateway solutions - some from legacy vendors who have to offer something in the space, and other competitors who are basically niche players. Some of the niche players are likely to offer features or benefits that from time to time appear to leapfrog those offered by ZS - but I believe that its first mover advantage, its cloud native architecture and its development strategy are most likely to ward off threats from smaller players in this space. It is, in any event, a huge market - some call out a TAM of $12 billion with a CAGR of 21% for secure web gateways. I have linked here to that study. ZS, looking at its product offering more holistically, and including its offering of ZPA, sees a current TAM of $17 billion. But not all secure web gateways are created as equals and the fact is that most of the web gateways coming to market are deficient when it comes to either capacity or flexibility or the ability to deal with use cases that allow users to access specific apps, without granting those users access to the corporate network.

The issue differentiating ZS offings from those of its competitors can also be one of performance. Part of the vision of Zscaler has always been its ability to … well scale. And so, it won the sole source procurement with an unnamed Federal agency that has so far resulted in almost $27 million of bookings and is supposed to grow to an ultimate deployment worth at least $50 million and perhaps significantly more. That is a pretty substantial piece of business for a company whose revenues are just now crossing a $300 million year run rate. The reason for ZS success is that it was the only competitor who could fulfill the requirements of the job. These requirements required a policy engine that could handle 120gb/second of throughput. Most large enterprises, at least today, do not need more than a few gigabits of sustained throughput.

One substantial tailwind for this company has been the broad scale adoption of Office 365. Office 365 is going to require substantial investments in hardware and administration because it pushes substantially greater traffic to the web. Using a secure web gateway makes the migration much less onerous than is otherwise the case. The hub and spoke architectures that have historically been used to implement security using appliances can add substantial latency and degrade the performance of Office 365; Microsoft recommends a direct internet connection and that is best accomplished, apparently, using the Zscaler approach.

I am not, at this point, going to try to evaluate the ZS Private Access solution from the standpoint of potential competitors. But it is well to note, I think, that one element of the ZS competitive advantage is that it offers security solutions that encompass both web gateways and private networks. Simply based on the data in the conference call script, it is apparent that many of the company's largest customers buy both solutions and that the company has been and will likely leverage its broader product footprint as a significant competitive advantage.

I am not going to argue here that appliances and firewalls and VPNs (virtual private networks) are ready for the dustbin of history. But many 3rd party and brokerage analysts have seemingly adopted that argument. What I think can be concluded is that both secure web gateways and Zscaler’s Private Access solution are the leading technologies that users are acquiring these days that have the flexibility and capacity to replace firewalls and appliances, and which have been purpose built to serve modern cloud deployments. At the end of the day, that is why the valuation multiple of ZS, which seems outlandish to some, is far more reasonable given the magnitude of its opportunity. Indeed, while I doubt that valuation multiples can grow, a few quarters of the kind of growth that ZS has been achieving will dramatically impact what seems like an outlying EV/S multiple.

Zscaler’s solutions will probably wind up having a lower TCO, but that will not be immediately apparent to most users. ZS does not offer what appears to be a low-priced solution when compared to firewalls and appliances or even compared to other secure web gateways at this point. On the other hand, since it is a service and not hardware, the cost of product refreshes and network management disappear in a ZS deployment, in whole or part. Obviously, the zero-trust solution may improve the security performance of an enterprise, and valuing that is impossible. But in terms of typical cost analysis, outsourcing security to a 3rd party - the Zscaler paradigm - is inevitably going to save money when it comes to indirect costs such as administration, power, A/C and real estate. It is very expensive to for enterprises to run their security solutions so that that they can achieve 5-9’s of availability and the requirement for back-up in terms of hardware and other infrastructure required in traditional deployments is not an insubstantial cost consideration.

The ZS business model: one that can support hyper-growth and a positive investment conclusion

As mentioned earlier, last quarter was a particular outlier for Zscaler, although I think the outlying was with regards to costs and not revenue growth. While the company added headcount last quarter, it seems likely that it wasn’t enough to fully staff all of its requirements. The sales effort necessary to explain the new paradigm and point out the benefits that ZS can offer its customers is rather significant. Any time there is a major paradigm shift as this one appears to be, the underlying effort to provide customers with the justifications they need to support replacing all of their old appliances, and organizing security in a totally new fashion, is quite substantial and the results last quarter in terms of cost progression should not be taken in any fashion as representing a sustainable cost model.

Last quarter, on a GAAP basis, ZS operating expense grew by just 8.4% sequentially, compared to the sequential increase of 17% in revenues. That kind of progression is very unlikely to happen again in the near future, and investors should not expect that ZS will be in a position to generate meaningful profits in the next couple of years. In particular, the sequential growth of 6.5% in sales and marketing expense, regardless of the timing of the company’s major customer event, seems just not likely to be seen again. It also seems likely that the company will increase its spend on research and development faster going forward than it has in the last couple of quarters. At a GAAP spend level of 20% of revenues, ZS spends less on research and development than many other hyper growth vendors and it would not surprise me to see that spend ratio tick up noticeably in coming quarters.

Last quarter, ZS reported a 21% margin for operating cash flow. It should be noted that stock-based comp constituted more than 80% of operating cash flow. Last quarter, stock based comp was about 20% of revenues, and was up sequentially. While there can be many discussions about stock based comp, any company that is hiring significantly in the tech world at this time is going to have a relatively substantial level of stock based comp. Still, at this recent 20% level, stock based comp is in-line with other IT vendors seeking to hire rapidly.

The largest contributor to operating cash flow was the increase in deferred revenues which actually was 35% of all revenues, a conspicuously high ratio as those things go. Some of that increase in deferred revenue came from the large booking with a Federal customer who apparently accounted for 10% of total bookings in the quarter, but overall, this company has a model that generates a substantial level of deferred revenues. That said, as pointed out by the CFO, the metric can be very lumpy because of the timing of larger bookings, seasonal factors, and the average length of larger contracts. Many other IT vendors have similar difficulties with bookings and have moved away from that metric as a key in evaluating sales performance.

From my perspective, it would be good for ZS to feature an ACV metric in its earnings presentation - ACV is a much cleaner way of looking at sales progression than the proxy bookings value - but I have no idea if or when the company will switch to such a presentation although it clearly tracks that data.

The company’s dollar based net retention rate of 118% to a certain extent is the flip side of the large upfront bookings that have lead to the rapid growth in deferred revenues. Users are buying more upfront-a good thing, but that makes the dollar based net expansion rate at a lower level than would otherwise be the case. ZS will probably always have more upfront/multiyear bookings than most other IT vendors because of the economics of the "bundles" that it sells which encourage a consumption pattern with more up-front deployment.

While I expect that ZS forecasts will prove to be unduly conservative, the company has hired a head of marketing and a head of customer experience - a sales-oriented job. It would be surprising if these two hires were not responsible for driving increases in sales headcount and launching programs to expand the presence of ZS in the market. I am comfortable with the company upping its investment in opex categories but investors should be prepared for a significant level of variability in operating margin attainment.

What could go wrong and what should investors do with ZS shares

I have tried to present a positive case for ZS shares, despite what some will continue to believe is an excessive valuation. But of course there are risks, and while I have tried to point them out, it makes sense to point them out again.

Most important, are the risks related to competition. There are plenty of competitors in the Secure Web Gateways space as the Gartner study and the InfoTech study highlight. I think that there is a huge difference between ZIA and its competitors and one that is resonating well with customers. But the legacy vendors with entries in the space such as Palo Alto and Checkpoint (CHKP) are going to continue to make lots of noise as to what they can do and wins they will have against ZS. Competition is and is likely to remain less of a factor in ZPA.

Another risk is one of execution. Any company trying to grow at 50%+ is performing a high wire act - and the consequences of slipping can be readily seen in the recent share price performance of Nutanix (NTNX). Selling the ZS paradigm shift and getting users to buy transformation bundles is a major undertaking. Not all sales cycles will be successful. As mentioned, ZS is building up an executive suite to take the company to the next several levels - but inevitably, that remains a work in progress.

A real risk is that this company has a record of booking large deals of a size far greater than might be typical for a company of this magnitude. That means that some performance metrics are going to be lumpy and from time to time will disappoint some investors. No company, and not ZS in particular, is going to have any success in accurately forecasting the timing of $10 million+ transactions. Some quarters such deals will happen, and other quarters they will not. And not all investors and analysts will be prepared for the lumpiness.

I suppose a 3rd risk, although one that is not high on my list of concerns relates to user acceptance of a paradigm shift. For many years, enterprises have used appliances and firewalls as their protection technologies. Moving to the ZS approach means abandoning what has come before. Those kinds of sales can be difficult, although given the sorry record of breaches and hacks, not quite as difficult as other paradigm shifts I have seen.

All of that said however, the opportunity to invest in a technology that is replacing one of the foundations of IT is not one that happens frequently. My guess is that in a few years, the battle between the legacy solutions of appliances and firewalls and secure web gateways will be over, and that the kinds of solutions that ZS offers will become the industry standard. Just how much growth does that mean for how long? I do not purport to make that kind of specific forecast and I really do not believe it can be made accurately. Surely more than what the current printed consensus which calls for 32% revenue growth in fiscal 2020. Greater than 50%, probably. Higher still - I really do not want to guess and that is all such a projection would be. But my conclusion is that ZS shares, even at 17X+ EV/S, are not nearly as expensive as they look. I expect that they will continue to provide investors with positive alpha for a considerable period of time to come.

