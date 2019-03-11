American Outdoor Brands: Leave Them Alone, It Was Not THAT Bad

We take a deeper dive into the earnings and the opportunities for the company ahead.

The company reported sales of $162 million however disappointed investors on a good will impairment for one of their divisions.

Source: A few of Author's Smith & Wesson firearms.

After market close on Thursday, March 7th, American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) reported their Q3 FY2019 earnings results.

With American Outdoor Brands, I felt that I needed to rush this article to the forefront as I think the investment community is being overly harsh in what I believe was actually a pretty good quarter and perhaps an investment opportunity opens up.

So, let's dive in.

Earnings Results

For the 4th quarter 2018, the company's net sales were $162 million, up from $157.4 million a year earlier.

The company earned $8.9 million or $.16 per share (Non-GAAP). This is up from $4.7 and $.09 per share a year earlier.

On a GAAP basis, the company lost $5.7 million or $.10 per share. This is down from $11.4 in earnings or $.21 per share a year earlier.

As I pointed out in the Ruger article, we do have to give credence to the Non-GAAP numbers in this case as there were two major non-regular events in the 2018 and 2019 results.

First, prior year GAAP results included a one-time tax reform benefit of $.17 per share. Secondly, the company took a good will impairment for their Crimson Trace/Electro-Optics acquisition of $10.4 million.

The company had success in achieving positive cash flow for the first 9 months of the fiscal year and generated $20.7 million compared with outflows of $4.5 million for the same 9 months of FY 2018.

The company ended the year with over $37.5 million in cash.

Reading the Earnings

By all accounts, as far as operating results, the company is on the right track and has growth revenue year over year and while they are off of the 2017 peaks, they are off of 2018 lows. More than that, the technical analyst in me cannot NOT notice perhaps of an upward trend line. Did we bounce off of the lows and the support? Or is it a dead-cat bounce?

Data by YCharts

As we discussed before, the peaks are consistent with the background check data we have seen and been discussing in my NICS series of articles, including the latest, "NICS, February 2019: That Was Brutal."

Source: NICS Data from FBI, compiled by Author

One major consideration point for the data seen above is that American Outdoor Brands, unlike their primary publicly traded competitor, Ruger has made a strategic decision to growth both organically and inorganically through acquisitions, predominantly in the outdoors markets closely related to the core firearms business. It is important to note that while they are "diversified," they are not as diversified as Vista Outdoor (VSTO).

Looking next at the income, we do have to point out once again that there was a positive "one time" impact on 2018 with the tax cut and a negative "one time" impairment. As a result, the trailing twelve month net income is down quite a bit.

On a Non-GAAP basis I do think the company was fairly successful in an overall down market (firearms industry).

Included in the chart as well is the Gross Profit where we do see a bounce.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, I do believe the company did well in raising their overall margins, being able to raise them to over 34%. The largest driver of this would of course be the firearms accessories which carry much higher margins.

Data by YCharts

Worst Kept Secret?

The reason why the stock was pummeled however is also the 800 lb. gorilla in the room, particularly with "non-gun people" investors. That of course is the $10 million write down to the Electro-Optics division, aka Crimson Trace acquisition.

For a while now, I have been writing about just how good American Outdoors is as a "corporation," especially when it comes to market segmentation, perhaps a bit too much. I last wrote about this in "Shot Show 2019: American Outdoor Brands - Guns Are Not The Problem."

One thing that was always a question mark for me was the organization and why Crimson Trace was by itself as a category versus as a tuck in under another. In either case, this is now resolved, unfortunately doing so forced the company to do a valuation and it was determined that the business today was not worth what it was a few years ago.

Is anyone honestly surprised?

Who would have thought? A company acquired at the peak of the gun market is worth meaningfully less right as the overall economy starts turning AND the gun market is meaningfully off of its peaks and in a rut. (I say this with the utmost sarcasm, just in case it does not appear off of the text alone.)

My long time readers know that I am VERY critical of Non-GAAP numbers, especially as companies have trended towards financial engineering or "one time" expenses that just seem to pop up every quarter for a few years in a row, just as we saw with Staples (SPLS).

In this case though, the "one time" adjustments relate to goodwill, or the amount of money paid for a company beyond the tangible book value.

My own personally take on things is, when I am evaluating a price I am happy with, I predominantly focus on the tangible book value and the cash flow.

Without a doubt, it is my personal opinion that Smith & Wesson/American Outdoor Brands overpaid for a number of their tuck ins and perhaps a few were not even necessary, but ALL of that is in the past now, the write down is merely "I Told You So!"

The only people it would really matter to today or would surprise are people who really didn't understand the gun business from the start.

Bottom Line

Over the past few days I just felt "weird."

Generally I have been known on Seeking Alpha and in the gun world as the guy who crushed investors' hopes and dreams that AOBC and VSTO were not going to the moon when President Trump was elected. The one company I did recommend was Ruger and that was ONLY if you HAD to be invested or were forced to pick one out of the three. The sole difference was that Ruger was in far more stable position with no debt, lower inventories and a very conservative approach to the business.

In the last few days however I have found myself defending AOBC because I feel investors and the community are focusing on the wrong thing and are making a mountain out of a mole hill.

In reality, AOBC performed much better than I expected for the quarter and what the "industry water cooler" suggested.

The company surely irritated A LOT of competitors with their commitment to maintaining market share, BUT producing volumes, creating attractive packages/bundles and spreading the fixed costs on higher volumes helped the company increase margins and grow their revenues.

Having them do this in a continually declining market AND with a lack of meaningful new products is quite impressive.

As a few of my readers know, I recently moved to "America" where I can fully enjoy the 2nd Amendment. Unfortunately there are a few downsides such as lack of good sushi and cell phone service that depends on which way the wind blows... literally.

I tried 3 times to connect to the earnings call to ask questions unfortunately it kept getting dropped. In hindsight this was good, I suppose. Fore had I been on the conference call, I MIGHT have had an outburst... "Was anyone surprised?"

As I alluded to above, good will write downs are merely dealing with the past and are not looking ahead, especially if you are an investor who focuses on cash flow and tangible book value.

In all likelihood, I surely believe the other acquisitions under President Obama are worth quite a bit less today. One such example would be Gemtech, the suppressor company acquired by American Outdoor Brands.

"Gemtech suppressors are some of the best built, best performing and most tested hard-use suppressors on the market. No other manufacturer has as many suppressors in use by military and law enforcement worldwide," Todd Moyer, Freedom Sports LLC, a class 3 SOT FFL dealer.

There was massive speculation in the suppressor marketplace driven by the notion that the Hearing Protection Act would pass which would eliminate the $200 tax stamp required for suppressor purchases. This in turn brought in many new competitors. Unfortunately, with President Trump failing to get it through Congress, it is no longer likely in the near future. Today, there is a near 12 month wait to get ATF approval/tax stamp which is putting a hamper on demand while more and more companies are offering new devices.

"Processing times going from 6 months for cans (suppressors) purchased in January of 2018 to 10+ months now has a substantial impact on people's willingness to commit to a suppressor purchase. With wait times that long, many potential first time buyers instead by a gun they can enjoy today. For a hunter who is looking to suppress a hunting rifle, his first use of that suppressor is two hunting seasons away if he purchases today. That is a very tough sell."

Beyond the overall pressure on suppressors, since the acquisition, Gemtech has been going through their own issues,

"(Gemtech) is a solid choice but not necessarily viewed as 'cutting edge.' Based on our sales and interactions with a diverse customer base, they appear to have lost a significant amount of market share to Dead Air, Rugged and Silencer Co, outside military and law enforcement sales."

Bottom line, I believe it was a decent quarter overall and a good quarter considering the market in which the company had to operate with the tools they had. The goodwill write-down is largely a non-starter for me because it was expected just as much as gun sales declining with being President Trump elected.

For Q4, I do expect some concerns including the idea discussed on the conference call that some sales may have been pushed up to Q3 from Q4. Combined with the abysmal February NICS data, should make it more interesting.

I do believe the double digit stock price percentage decline was an over-reaction, but high single digits for the stock price is not out of the question. I did consider buying some shares for the bounce as I do believe it was a short term over-reaction.

The next year or so will likely continue to be challenging, especially if the broader economy turns the corner.

Looking out ahead however, American Outdoor Brands is a very intriguing and attractive firearms investment. The company owns GREAT brands that anyone would love to have, especially at the right price.

One "idea" that I had when discussing m&a and the question if I believed Ruger should make a play for Savage, is the idea of having Ruger and Smith & Wesson under the same corporate parent.

Yes... it was nutty to think about consolidation in the office supplies markets too, but Office Depot (ODP) acquired Office Max and there was a deal to merger with Staples.

A combined AOBC and RGR would surely be a very competitive player against the Cerberus owned Remington Outdoor Company, formerly known as Freedom Group.

More than that, there would be quite a few synergies. For instance, can you imagine a Performance Center version of the Ruger Precision Rifle? Or what innovative products would be created with Smith & Wesson engineers partnered and benefited from Ruger's casting experience?

It would of course have to be a merger of equals as neither can buy the other outright, but a boy can dream, right?

I fully expect phone calls and emails on this as soon as it is published.

In either case, "gun investors" do have a nice variety of investments.

For someone looking at a pure play firearms investment, Ruger is it.

For investors who want just a bit of firearms and would rather have a more diversified outdoors company, Vista is that choice.

For investors who want that in between, American Outdoor Brands is it. Despite the GAAP net loss on the writedown, the company is doing well for the market environment in which they operate in.

If you believe that fear-based buying will soon return and want to take advantage of it, AOBC should certainly be the stock you look at with the caveat being that there can be quite a bit more pain in the short term.

As always, thanks for reading and I hope this was helpful in your due diligence process. Thank you Todd Moyer at Freedom Sports LLC for letting me pick your brain about the suppressor business.

In my next article we will be focusing on fixed income and looking at a few of the more popular taxable municipal bond funds.

