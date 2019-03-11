Our GNC Option Strategy: A Successful Failure

In some instances, the potential gain from this approach based on our valuation was essentially the same as outright ownership with significantly less risk.

GNC (GNC) has been the subject of periodic commentary by us for nearly two years. We consistently stated our rationale in many of these commentaries and the corresponding comments for using short positions in put options rather than holding common shares outright to gain exposure to the company’s prospective undervaluation. Our approach was based on our view that, while the company’s shares may be undervalued, there was significant uncertainty around that assessment and the appropriate valuation. The use of put options allowed the potential for profitable exposure under most valuations within our established valuation range – often only slightly less than may have been achieved through outright ownership – while significantly hedging our risk.

In January, all our outstanding short put option positions either expired or were exercised, resulting in a rather significant acquisition of the company’s common shares. In combination with shares purchased outright in December based on our view that the valuation was unreasonably low, we’ve since liquidated all our positions in the company.

The results of our strategy were mixed in that while it resulted in a net loss the loss was significantly less than would have been incurred by purchasing the shares outright. In this regard, our option strategy was a successful failure – a failure in the sense that it was not ultimately profitable but a success in that the risk hedging aspect prevented far more significant losses.

In this article, we shift gears slightly to discuss our rationale, our approach to the options, and the results of our positions for the edification of readers from an options strategy perspective.

Options Structure

In general, we construct our options positions to reflect our assessment of the baseline outcome for a given company (and the related valuation) and cover (or mostly cover) our corresponding assessment of above and below expectation outcomes. In such instances, regular readers will note that we often present ranges of valuations rather than point estimates to reflect the inherent uncertainties in outcomes and valuation. In cases where outcomes and valuation are especially uncertain, such as has been the case for GNC and other companies in transition, our valuation ranges tend to be rather wide, in which case we also typically develop and provide an assessment of where we believe the most probably outcome falls within the range.

The wide valuation ranges sometimes result in discomfort and dissent. The question "what value does such a wide range provide for prospective investors" is not an infrequent comment for articles in which we present a wide valuation range. However, the question often misses the point since in situations where valuation is particularly uncertain, we're typically not interested in holding the shares outright (in which a more precise valuation may be necessary to justify a position) but in understanding the potential range of valuations across a spectrum of outcomes in order to assess to corresponding risk/reward of the options positions at specific exercise prices and premiums.

It should be noted that we generally prefer to utilize LEAPS (Long Term Equity Anticipation Securities) to allow a sufficiently long time horizon for realization of our expectations when using option based structures. In addition to the higher option premium associated with long dated options, we considered this approach necessary given the inherent volatility typical in companies with highly uncertain valuations. In addition, this approach coordinates well with our more traditional investment philosophy which emphasizes long term holding periods. A two year (or so) option period is not exactly long term, at least not within the sense we typically utilize the term, but in the context of options it is generally the longest term available for instruments which are both readily available and reasonably liquid.

Our short positions in GNC put options were opened in three blocks, one of which was opened before we began consistent writing about the company in this forum. In late 2016, before our initial articles, we opened a measured position with a strike price of $7.50, followed in early 2017 by a second larger position at a strike price of $2.50 and, in late 2017, an even larger position at a strike price of $5.00.

The first two positions were opened with a specific focus on capturing what appeared to be reasonably robust premiums in combination with significant margins for error in our valuations. The original $7.50 strike put options were sold at $1.50 per represented share and provided a breakeven price of $6.00 per share – a sizable 57% discount margin from the then current share price. The subsequent sale of $2.50 strike options put options yielded $0.80 per represented share and provided a breakeven price of $1.70 per share for an exceptionally high 77% discount margin from the share price. We considered the margin sufficiently large at each instance to justify the associated positions, especially in light of our developing valuations of the company.

Our third position was, in retrospect, an ill-considered decision in late 2017 to sell a large block of additional put options at a strike price of $5.00. The breakeven price being $3.55 for this block of options, the discount margin of 40% was less than we had accepted for our earlier positions and represented a mild deviation from our earlier approach.

However, in the context of our valuation at the time in late November/early December of 2017 (between $4.00 and $8.00 per share) and the available option opportunities, the $5.00 put options looked attractive at $1.45. In contrast, the $2.50 put options at the time traded at approximately $0.50, providing a margin to breakeven of more than 65%. In this context, the $5.00 strike put would yield a return of $0.45 at the bottom of our valuation range or a gain of $1.45 at anything approaching the top end of the range. We would not experience a loss unless the shares fell below the end of our valuation range. In contrast, the shares trading at just over $6.00 per share at the time, the maximum potential gain based on our valuation range was $2.00 – not sufficiently more than the potential option gain to justify an outright purchase of the shares – while the potential loss was as much as 33% to $4.00. Clearly, the option approach provided almost all the upside potential based on our valuation versus significantly less downside potential assuming the validity of our valuation range. The risk/reward balance was, in our view, still much better weighted for an option position than a stock position.

Ultimately, our option portfolio ultimately consisted of blocks of seven share units, i.e., for each 100 shares covered by $7.50 strike price put options which we were short, we were also short put options covering 400 shares at a $5.00 strike price and 200 shares at a $2.50 strike price. The aggregate position never exceeded 100,000 shares.

Results

The final results of our option positions, including the $7.50 strike price option tranche which was included in our portfolio but never recommended in this forum, is presented below as a unit (that is, on a per share basis):

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In essence, our approach resulted in a loss of $0.51 per notional share. The result was a loss but, notably, a much smaller loss than would have been incurred by purchasing the shares outright at the time we established the options positions. Indeed, had we purchased the same structure of shares outright at the prices available on the date the option tranches were sold, the weighted average net loss per share would have been a significantly larger $4.61 per share. The option strategy thus avoided nearly 90% of the losses associated with a corresponding outright position in the common shares.

Ironically, excluding the small legacy options position and based solely on the $2.50 and $5.00 strike price option approach we discussed in our articles, the consolidated loss was significantly smaller at $0.10 per notional share at our weighting of $5.00 to $2.50 strike price options at 2:1. This compares to a weighted average loss per share of $3.55 were the shares held outright.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Indeed, in the event we had adopted a balanced approach or, better yet, a more conservative approach to our later stage option positions (as discussed below), the option strategy would have resulted in a gain despite the significant decline in the company’s shares over the intervening period. A balanced approach at 1:1 for the $2.50 and $5.00 strike price options for example, would have resulted in a net gain of $0.13 per notional share. In comparison, the weighted average loss per share on an outright purchase would have been a loss of $3.28 per share.

Errors

We made two significant errors with respect to our options strategy which allowed potential gains to slip away, both of which warrant attention.

First, we were overly optimistic with respect to the potential for an acquisition of the company. In the latter half of 2017, our analysis suggested that there was a financially viable (and, indeed, even compelling) case to be made for an acquisition and possible breakup of the company. The brand and manufacturing operations could be separated from the domestic and international retail operations (which could themselves also be separated), allowing different acquisition participants to capture segments that fit with their own strategic interests. Interestingly, in a rather backward and inefficient way, this is almost exactly what the company is currently doing through joint ventures and sales of assets. Regardless, our assessment was that an acquisition price would likely be above $5.00 per share (and almost certainly above $4.00), making the $5.00 strike price options more compelling than the $2.50 strike price options in the context of our per share valuation range of $4.00 to $8.00.

The result was a decision on our part to capture the extra option premium associated with the $5.00 strike price options – approximately $1.45 per share versus $0.45 per share as noted earlier – given that even at outcome at the low end of our valuation range would result in a gain. The decision was overly speculative, something we generally as a practice avoid, but at the time appeared to be a reasonable risk. Ultimately, the share price declined below our valuation range and the breakeven price for the $5.00 strike price options, resulting in a loss whereas the $2.50 strike price options would have resulted in a gain. Alas, hindsight is perfect.

Second, we failed to act decisively when the company’s share price spiked on the announcement of the formal closing of the Harbin transaction in advance of the announcement of third quarter results. The spike in share price between the announcement and the company’s third quarter earnings release presented an extended opportunity towards the end of the life of the options to close positions with a meaningful gain. The reason for this error is more difficult to explain and, indeed, in evaluating the decision making process afterwards, resulted more from inattention than intent.

In any case, we missed two opportunities to convert losses into gains which warrant a degree of attention.

Postscript

Fortunately, the net losses associated with our options positions were tempered by gains associated with our outright purchase of common shares between December 21 and December 29 as previously disclosed and discussed in our articles on those dates. The subsequent increase in the share price prior to the first quarter earnings report allowed the opportunity to offset a large portion of our earlier losses. The overall result, on the whole, is not especially satisfying but is nonetheless satisfactory from an investment standpoint, especially under the company’s circumstances.

Conclusion

Our objective in this presentation is to illustrate a framework for utilizing long term put options when approaching potentially undervalued companies where a high degree of uncertainty is inherent in financial and valuation projections.

We argued consistently given the uncertainty in the valuation of the company despite our view that the company’s shares were fairly or undervalued that a short put option position was the best approach to gaining exposure to the company. In many cases, the upside potential based on our valuations was similar to or only slightly less than the potential of owning the shares outright while the potential for positive returns continued well below out expected valuation ranges. In the face of valuation uncertainty, this approach was far more compelling than holding the company’s shares outright.

We’re disappointed that our options approach did not yield a positive return (at least not at the relative weightings of $2.50 and $5.00 strike price options we implemented for our portfolios) but at the same time are pleased that our risk management approach succeeded in limiting losses while maintaining long exposure to the company at depressed valuations. A balanced allocation to the options, which we recommended in prior articles, would have protected investors from significant losses in the face of high valuation uncertainty.

In the end, our options strategy was a successful failure by limited our net losses to pennies per share relative to the significantly greater losses which would have been incurred by holding the shares outright. The approach is a functional example of utilizing options to gain exposure to potentially undervalued companies where there is a high degree of uncertainty with respect to the valuation, the degree of undervaluation, and the potential time period over which the perceived undervaluation will be recognized in the market.

