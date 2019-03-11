Micron's Cyclicality Dampens Growth Expectations - Don't Buy

PT cut from $66 to $43. Downgrading from BUY to HOLD. Stay on the sidelines for now. Wait for a pullback into the mid-thirties before buying the stock.

Shorter term, some issues remain unsolved. Inventory overhang, ASP decline, and slowing datacenter capex growth all will weigh on top and bottom line results for 2019 and 2020. Expecting a strong 2021 and beyond though.

The key drivers of price appreciation are the stock repurchase, 3D XPoint, and lucrative end markets. There is risk with each of these elements of the bull case.

While the fundamentals of Micron's business are strong longer-term, I do not regard the stock as "cheap" as I did a few months ago. Earnings volatility create an unstable valuation.

Micron shares have fallen a staggering ~35% from their 52 week high of $64.66. I have previously presented bull cases on the stock. I am now shifting to a neutral stance.

I Was Wrong on Micron

I started writing on SA in August of last year. My first article on Micron (NASDAQ:MU) was published on August 24th. The article outlined Micron's path to a price target of $77. At that time, Micron shares were trading $50.70. At the time, Micron's stock had upside of ~52%. Since the time of my first Micron article, shares have fallen ~18%. I admit, I was wrong on Micron. While Micron could be a good buy over the next several years, I would not step into Micron shares at this price. There just isn't enough upside. If, however, Micron's stock retests its 52 week low of $28.39, Micron would be a buy.

At this price, I would stay on the sidelines with Micron.

Bear Case #1: No Competitive Differentiation

One of the distinguishing factors of a solid company is its ability to fend off its competition. While competition has rapidly consolidated over the years as a results of M&A and bankruptcies, Micron doesn't have any real competitive advantage. There is nothing truly proprietary about Micron's NAND/DRAM manufacturing process or its general design (we'll talk about 3D XPoint in a bit). In the DRAM business, Micron's real competition comes from Samsung and SK Hynix. Outside of manufacturing experience, an intangible, what does Micron have over Samsung and SK Hynix? Nothing. In DRAM, Micron's market share is below that of both Samsung and Hynix. In NAND, Micron is in fourth place out of six major firms. Micron is behind in market share and does not have any tangible competitive advantages over this competition.

Bear Case #2: Cyclicality Weighs On Profit Stability

As a former Micron optimist, I used to cite Micron's extremely low valuation as a reason to buy the stock. In many ways, Micron's valuation was (and somewhat still is) a value trap. It was too cheap to be true. I remember when I first initiated coverage on Micron shares, the 2019 EPS estimate was $11.60. Now, it is only $7.50, a cut of ~35%. A lack of stability coupled with continued cylicality of the DRAM and NAND businesses put pressure on these earnings numbers. The stock now trades at 5.4X the consensus 2019 EPS estimate. Micron has a few reasons for its earnings decline, but the most relevant one is the general cyclicality of the memory industry.

I notice many retail investors talk about Micron's P/E as being dirt cheap (its in the low single-digits even now). The problem is, Micron's earnings are too volatile.

Data by YCharts

When the DRAM/NAND market moves negatively against Micron, operating income (over the last ten years) has turned negative three out of the three times the market turned downward. With all that volatility however, we have seen less and less losses when the memory cycle goes bust. In the last bear cycle in 2016, earnings were barely negative. In each of these cycles, the bust cycle was always ~year long. As the chart shows, Micron's share price has very high correlation with its net income (no duh). The thing is, Micron's fundamentals are trending upward even with the down cycles. The 2016 earnings dip is better than the 2012 earnings dip. Buying the dip in the share price has worked each time.

As of late, Micron earnings and revenue have exploded far higher than they had in the past. Factors like strong server demand, improved cost management, and mobile demand have all spurred revenue growth and margin expansion. The upward facing trend in both revenue and earnings is unmistakable. The problem is, analysts have to estimate the volatility (the bumps in the road for Micron's earnings).

In my opinion, even with the expansion of Micron's role in end markets like AI, datacenters, and autonomous driving, Micron will always be a cyclical company. The question is, what is the long-term trajectory of Micron's business cycle? I believe Micron's business is in a long-term uptrend, with downward cycles temporarily hurting it.

Bear Case #3: China, China, China

The cyclical downturn risk coupled with Micron's bloated Chinese exposure are the key reasons for my skepticism on Micron. 57% of Micron's total 2018 revenue came from China, making it Micron's single largest market by far. The largest reason for my downgrade of Micron's stock is the developing risk in China. It boils down to a few factors.

Decelerating cloud capex growth in China

Declining mobile shipments

Ongoing legal battles

Trade war

(source: Micron 10K Filing)

Excluding China, Micron's revenue grew by ~31% in 2018. If we include China, we see that Micron grew at ~50% in 2018. China, making up 57% of Micron's 2018 revenue, was a key driver of Micron's growth. There are many risks with Micron in 2019 and beyond in the Chinese market. Micron's heavy exposure to China, in my opinion, is more of a liability than an asset in the coming years.

My first two points have to do with key areas of Micron's growth in the past, present, and future. In my first article, I outlined my optimistic view on Micron's ability to expand into high growth markets like the datacenter and mobile. Longer-term, I still believe positive trends in the industries as a whole are intact. Despite this, I believe that Chinese hyperscaler spending is set to decelerate in 2019. In addition, 2019 is expected to be a poor year for the Chinese smartphone market. After a tumultuous end to 2018 for the Chinese smartphone market, market analysis dictates that there is more volatility on the immediate horizon.

With regards to the datacenter slowdown, I believe this is mostly a China specific issue. I'm very bearish on the Chinese economy in 2019, and am increasingly cautious on companies with extensive operations in China. Micron is one of those companies. Economic growth, while still impressive relative to other countries, has been falling of late. Slowing macro growth has an impact on both individual and enterprise purchasers. Companies are less likely to heavily invest as the economy slows. There are seven major cloud "hyperscalers", dubbed the Super 7. Three of these seven are Chinese companies: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (OTCKMKTS:OTCPK:TCEHY), and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). These hyperscalers, while nowhere as large as US hyperscalers, are the largest cloud providers in China. A decelerating economy could lead to decelerating capex growth from these cloud service providers, yielding lower growth out of Micron's datacenter business. Couple this with reports of decelerating US datacenter growth and we get a high potential for a significant revenue growth from this segment.

While the datacenter remains a strong point longer-term (more on that later), we should expect continued weakness from this segment over the next few quarters.

In terms of slowing growth in the mobile market, China had a particularly disastrous year, with units declining 10%, versus the worldwide decline of 4%. While the decline in smartphone sales for 2019 is not expected to be as large as the decline in 2018, the continued decline will most likely weigh on Micron's mobile business segment. Less phones translates to less memory deployed, lowering the growth rate (if Micron grows its mobile division at all). However, the advent of 5G will most likely require an expansion in memory for mobile devices. Samsung's Galaxy S10, a premium smartphone that recently hit the market, will most likely be memory-intensive. Emerging catalysts like foldable phones, 5G, and just larger phones in general should propel mobile memory growth in the years to come.

In addition to slowing end market growth in China, Micron, like many other American companies with extensive Chinese operations, has faced issues regarding protection of intellectual property. With so much of Micron's business and production being done in Taiwan and China, the risk of internal sabotage is pronounced. In November of 2018, Micron announced they were suing a couple of Chinese companies (UMC and Fujian Jinhua) for stealing and implementing trade secrets. While it is good to see Micron moving in on those that are abusing Micron's intellectual property, what exactly can Micron do to root out this sabotage? Micron's problem is mainly employees (engineers and technical workers) stealing or selling trade secrets to competitors. Unless Micron can root out this minuscule internal corruption, I wouldn't be surprised to see continued instances of legal back-and-forth over IP and trade secret theft. If Chinese competitors are able to illegally implement Micron IP in future product offerings, it could adversely affect sales of their chips in the Chinese market. For this reason, I believe IP theft is an under-appreciated risk to Micron bull thesis.

Finally, Micron disclosed back in September that the ongoing US-China trade struggle has had a negative impact on Micron's margins. It was estimated that gross margins would be affected by ~50 basis points, and that it would take three to four quarters to fully mitigate the trade war's effect on Micron's gross margins. Continued volatility surrounding the trade war could lead to further margin erosion. While the trade war is not Micron's largest risk when it pertains to China, it is still a risk investors need to keep mind especially when you consider the exposure Micron has to China.

Bull Case #1: End Market Opportunities & 3D XPoint

One of these reasons to remain somewhat optimistic on Micron's stock is the company's exposure to extremely valuable end markets. I have been going through some of Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's public interviews with figures like Jim Cramer on CNBC. What I have found is that while he believes Micron will push through challenging times for the memory market, management's focus seems to be on the customer longer-term. What do I mean by that? Micron seems to be focusing on the who the customer for NAND, DRAM, and 3D XPoint solutions really is. These customers operate in very lucrative and memory-intensive markets like AI, autonomous driving, datacenters, mobile smartphones, and PCs. Basically, Micron will sell to customers in these markets in the years to come. All of these markets are memory-intensive markets. With the continued growth of these markets, we should see these partners ramp up CapEx. This ramp up benefits Micron.

Secondly, there is Micron's ramp up of its 3D XPoint (we'll call it 3DXP from now on) technology. Right now, Micron's business is selling DRAM and NAND solutions. 3DXP is supposed to be yet another memory solution. Yet, there are some differences between 3DXP and Micron's current NAND and DRAM product offerings. There are many good things about 3DXP, but I wouldn't go as far as to say that 3DXP will completely disrupt the memory business. It will, however, make the memory market far more efficient. Let's look at how the 3DXP started up.

3DXP was originally a JV technology with Micron and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) unveiling it with some pretty phenomenal promises. The two companies hyped up 3DXP as the most innovative breakthrough in the memory business in 25 years. Here is a little graphic displaying the two companies' exuberance towards 3DXP.

(source)

3DXP is marketed as the middle point between NAND and DRAM. Thus, it should sell between the pricing points of NAND and DRAM. 3DXP was hyped up as a far more efficient offering. Odds are, Micron will target 3DXP for servers and heavy data applications like artificial intelligence. Here is a line from the Micron website:

Turn immense amounts of data into valuable insights — in real time. With up to 1,000X lower latency and exponentially greater endurance than NAND, 3D XPoint™ technology delivers game-changing performance for big data applications and transactional workloads.

"Game changing performance for big data applications"; big data applications are mostly likely targeted towards larger customers, not your average geeky PC builder. Thus, I believe Micron's biggest move with the 3DXP line is going to be server deployment.

This technology is indeed innovative, but let's focus on the 3DXP market in general (we'll get back to the tech in a bit). Unlike the NAND and DRAM markets, Micron has absolutely no competition in 3DXP. Previously Intel was a partner/competitor up until Micron bought out their share of the IMFT joint venture. Now, the 3DXP market is a monopoly exclusive to Micron. If the market is as robust longer-term as I believe, 3DXP could turn Micron away from cyclicality and towards steady growth. If this is the "once in a 25 year" opportunity as was proclaimed, then Micron's complete ownership could prove extremely beneficial to the business longer-term.

That begs the question: is this a phenomenal opportunity for Micron or a distraction? As I said before, the 3DXP argument is one of efficiency rather than raw power. Micron's stunning efficiency comes in a few forms.

Firstly, 3DXP's cross-point array structure connects 128 billion individual memory cells. Each of these cells store one individual bit of data. The tightness of this structure allows for far higher performance and density than a normal processor would have. Here is what it looks like:

(source: Intel)

On top of this cross point structure, the memory cells are stackable. They can be stacked like a building with multiple levels. Across two memory layers, the processors start at 128 GB per die. As Micron rolls out new iterations of 3DXP, they can stack more layers on, furthering efficiency and capacity.

Most importantly in my view, 3DXP removes the need for transistors. As semiconductor technology begins to deviate away from Moore's Law, transistor growth is rapidly slowing. The removal of transistors dramatically increases capacity while (most importantly) lowering costs. Transistors, which have been essential parts of semiconductor design, are now being eliminated with 3DXP.

Lastly, 3DXP's dense cell structure, quick switching selector, and low-latency cross point array, Micron's memory cells can switch states faster than any other existing non-volatile memory technologies today.

All in all, 3DXP could be a game changer. It could also be a flop. What if this technology really isn't all that? Ultimately, I believe 3DXP could be a big deal for Micron longer-term. The lack of competition in this market makes 3DXP even more lucrative for Micron's business.

3D XPoint and Micron's participation in massive end markets like autonomous driving, datacenters, mobile, and artificial intelligence are all reasons to buy the stock.

Bull Case #2: The Memory Market Is An Oligopoly

The memory market is one controlled by a few main players. Let's break it down by product segment:

DRAM

NAND

3D XPoint

Looking at DRAM, there are four main players: Samsung, SK Hynix, Micron, and Nanya.

(source: Statista)

Even then, Nanya only holds 2.4% share in the DRAM market, meaning their influence on the industry as a whole is low. With 96% of the market in the hands of the top three players (Samsung, Hynix, and Micron), drastic changes in supply from one firm could have drastic effects on the others. DRAM has more oligopolistic tendencies than NAND. There are less companies taking greater share in DRAM then in NAND. The oligopolistic nature of the market is both a good thing and a bad thing.

An oligopoly allows market participants to have more control of the market. It also allows for better communication and more synchronicity than a market with more competitors. Less competition allows companies to dictate industry trends, rather than be dictated by them. This is why when we see one of these three DRAM manufacturers lower/increase their CapEx guidance, the competitors tend to follow suit. In summary, an oligopoly allows for greater control over the fate of the market.

However, oligopolies have their bad sides as well. Each individual market participant has to cooperate, trust, and work with their competitors to keep the industry in check. The actions of competitors could have direct ramifications on the sales of the market participant. For example, if Samsung decides to build a DRAM manufacturing plant, then the supply of the overall market will shoot up (the manufacturing plant expands production/supply). This causes pricing erosion, something that directly impacts Micron. The actions of Samsung directly impact Micron's ability to do business.

In NAND, there are six major players, with market share more dispersed than in the DRAM market. These companies are Samsung, Toshiba (now a part of Western Digital), Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Micron, Hynix, and Intel.

(source: Statista)

As mentioned above, NAND is much more competitive than DRAM. NAND flash technology is less popular, less powerful, but less expensive than DRAM. Micron is far less reliant on competitors than they are in the DRAM market. That being said, if even a couple market participants accelerate or cut back supply, the market landscape could shape up much differently.

Finally there is 3DXP. 3DXP (after the IMFT deal to buyout Intel's stake) is only developed by Micron. As mentioned previously, if 3DXP is the runaway hit that I and other optimists believe it will be, Micron's position as the only developer of 3DXP-based processors give it a unique standing in the memory business. 3DXP is a monopoly held exclusively by Micron. This lack of competition allows Micron to singlehandedly control pricing, supply, and capex for a whole new (and potentially huge) segment of the overall memory market.

Bull Case #3: Management, The Buyback Plan, and The Balance Sheet

The next element of the Micron bull case is their management team, share repurchase plan, and balance sheet.

With regards to Micron's management, this is an intangible asset that cannot be quantitatively measured. That being said, I am confident in Micron's current management team and their ability to lead the company through a stressful 2019 and beyond. Micron's CEO is Sanjay Mehrotra and their CFO is David Zinsner. I believe that under their management, Micron (and its shareholders) will be able to move through a turbulent 2019.

Mr. Mehrotra has been Micron's CEO for nearly two years. He has over three decades of experience in the memory business, beginning with his co-founding of SanDisk (now owned by Western Digital). He served as SanDisk's CEO from 2011 to 2016, when they were purchased by the Western Digital. He has also served as SVP of engineering and COO, proof of his ability to be an effective operations manager as well as having the technical skills to understand product development. Through the SanDisk, IMFT, and Inotera acquisitions, Mr. Mehrotra has proven himself to be effective at coordinating effective M&A deals. This could prove valuable if Micron is ever interested in another acquisition. Overall, Mr. Mehrotra's three decades of industry experience, technical understanding, and shareholder prioritization are all invaluable to Micron.

Micron CFO David Zinsner is another extremely valuable yet intangible asset. He too has plenty of experience working in the semiconductor industry, with over 20 years racked up thus far. He served at the prestigious semiconductor company Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) as the company's CFO. While he has only served at Micron for a year, he has already helped Micron pay down debt, start up the $10 billion share repurchase program, and generate a record $8.5 billion in FCF (2018 end result).

Overall, I am extremely confident in management's vision for the company in the years to come.

Secondly, I am optimistic on Micron's aforementioned share buyback plan. Who wouldn't be? Micron bulls are probably very familiar with the company's planned $10 billion repurchase program starting this year. Micron's management has planned to utilize 50% of annual free cash flow to repurchase stock over the next several years. This marks a significant transition in the company's priorities. In the last couple of years, Micron has prioritized moving to a net cash neutral position. They finally reached that goal in FQ3'18, when total cash balance sat at $7.7 billion and total GAAP debt was $7.3 billion. Micron's ability to turn net cash positive allows for more financial flexibility, including this new shareholder returns program.

Right now, Micron's market cap is $42.308 billion. A $10 billion buyback of stock at the current market price would reduce the share count by ~23%. The sheer scale of the buyback means that it will be phased out over several years. Using my free cash flow estimates (we'll get to them in a bit), Micron should buyback $9.71 billion of their stock in the next five years. Keep in mind, however, that these FCF expectations are for Micron to come nowhere close to their 2018 level of FCF, $8.5 billion.

With Micron moving a net cash positive stance, I wouldn't be surprised if Micron uses some of their excess cash along with half of their FCF to repurchase stock. All in all, Micron's stock buyback is nothing but a pro for shareholders and the company.

Lastly, lets look at Micron's balance sheet. In particular, I want to focus on their cash and debt positions.

During the financial crisis, it looked like there was a chance of Micron going bankrupt. They timed the cyclicality of the memory industry poorly, and when the market turned down, Micron was exposed. That Micron is nothing like the Micron of today however. Look at this chart regarding Micron's cash vs. debt stance.

(source: Micron IR)

Despite the decline of $1.5 billion in cash since FQ2, Micron has used this cash to reduce its debt load by $5.2 billion. Micron has been deploying its cash to settle its debt commitments. This has lead to a quickly increasing net cash position. Micron's continued increases in net cash will allow the company to be more flexible with its current cash pile. This increased flexibility could lead to increased investments in innovation, the acceleration of their stock buyback program, and maybe even a dividend.

Now, lets look at a potential floor for Micron's stock: its book value on the balance sheet. Micron's total equity is worth $34.84 billion, per MarketWatch balance sheet data. On 1.121 billion shares outstanding, Micron's equity (asset less liabilities) is worth $31.07/share. The stock, as of writing, trades at $37.96. If the stock trades below its book value, 18% below the current market price, an entry point for long-term shareholders may be created. On top of this, Micron's equity value increased by $1.58 billion on a Q/Q basis, ~$1.40/share. Micron's balance sheet continues to improve with increases in cash and reductions in debt. This will help Micron's book value increase over time. The floor gets higher and higher with time. Micron's strong and ever-improving balance sheet is a key reason to be bullish on the stock.

Bull Case #4: The Valuation

Micron is either a value trap or a value trade. The bulls believe Micron is a value trade. And to be honest, even assuming trough earnings, the stock is extremely cheap. Let's look at Micron relative to fellow semiconductor companies.

Data by YCharts

On a Price/Book Value basis, Micron and Western Digital are the two cheapest stocks in the group of seven major semiconductor manufacturers.

Data by YCharts

Again, on a relative basis, Micron and Western Digital are by far the cheapest stocks in the group.

Data by YCharts

Even using trough estimates for 2019 earnings, Micron trades at just 5X, far lower than any of the other semiconductor stocks. It is even lower than comparable Western Digital. Micron is the cheapest out of the seven with trough earnings estimates. In 2018, Micron delivered $11.95 in "peak" EPS for 2018. Micron trades at just 3.2X this figure. Even with sharp earnings declines, Micron remains extremely inexpensive.

That being said, we need to weigh Micron's valuation against their growth rates. There is a reason that I base my price targets on discounted cash flow models rather than relative valuation models. Let's analyze this same group of companies and their growth rates. Micron and Western Digital are far more cyclical than AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), Nvidia (NADSAQ:NVDA), and the rest of their peers. This cyclicality yields a lower valuation than peers with far higher growth. Thus, my valuation of Micron is based solely on Micron's business prospects, not the prospects of other firms. Because of this, I use a DCF model to value the stock.

My Valuation Of Micron

As with every other stock in my coverage universe, I use a discounted cash flow model to value Micron's stock.

Let's start with the CAPM formula/cost of equity:

This factors in a 1.73 one year unlevered beta, a 2.63% yield on the ten year bond, and a 596 basis point equity risk premium.

Here is my estimate for Micron's WACC:

Now, here are my business estimates for Micron over the next five years:

The assumes Micron returns to its 2018 revenue profile in 2022, as Micron ramps up 3DXP and DRAM/NAND stabilizes. Gross margins will re-expand as the years go by, and Micron will begin to re-accelerate cost growth as their control over revenue volatility increases. All-in-all however, this valuation assumes that even in five years, Micron never reaches their 2018 levels of cash generation. In 2018, Micron generated ~$8.5 billion in FCF. My 2023 FCF estimate is ~$5.02 billion, far less than anything from 2018.

Lets move on to Micron's final valuation:

This assumes 3% terminal growth after 2023, though we should expect up and down periods. Overall, my model yields ~11% upside and a $43 PT. With Micron however, I see too much risk right now for just 11% upside. What if 3DXP doesn't turn out to be a hit? What if margins miss my expectations? What about China? 11% upside doesn't justify a buy rating on the stock. So, right now my rating is a hold.

Where Does Micron Become A Buy?

As I mentioned previously, Micron's shareholder equity is valued at $31.07. Anything below $31.07 is fundamentally undervalued. If Micron dips below this level, I would (most likely) immediately enter a position. Longer-term, a level I like is $35. Right now, I rate Micron shares at hold. To justify a longer-term purchase, the stock needs a 20%+ reward profile to balance out the company's risk. That reward profile comes into play when the stock hits $35. Thus, $35 is another good entry point for long-term buyers.

Conclusion

2019 will be a turbulent year for Micron and the memory industry as a whole. As of now, I see the long-term risk/reward case leaning slightly in favor of the reward side. That being said, short-term headwinds could impact Micron's business and degrade cash flows. Micron has many things going for (3DXP, end markets, buybacks, etc.) and many things going against it (oligopoly, China, cyclicality). In the end however, I believe the bull case has more legs to it than the bear case. I would wait for Micron's stock to pullback to at least $35 before considering entering a long-term position. Better yet, anything below $31.07 is a bargain. All-in-all, I'm downgrading Micron stock and reducing my PT from $66 to $43. Stay on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If Micron shares fall below $35, it is very likely (though not definite) that I initiate a long position in the stock/call options. I do not time the market, so I do not know whether or not the stock will decline to this level. This article is my personal opinion. It is not financial advice.