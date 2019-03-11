Tableau: Looking Under The Hood

Tableau is the gold standard and one day will become just as widespread and ubiquitous as the ever-increasing data volumes.

Tableau (DATA) continues to set new highs as the business is firing on all cylinders. Following a big rally in 2018, the stock has now pulled back despite meeting expectations and setting a solid guidance.

Data by YCharts

As the company transitions into a purely subscription-based business, revenue growth has substantially decelerated as it negatively impacts top-line sales in the short term. Tableau is following other tech companies who have already successfully completed that transition, such as Adobe (ADBE) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) and thus weaker short-term revenue growth will translate in large and predictable and growing revenue streams in the future.

What is going on at Tableau?

Tableau beat expectations for FY2018/Q4 by posting a net loss of $0.03 per share on sales of $276M, marginally exceeding expectations by roughly $4M or slightly more than 1%. Revenue growth came in at 10.6% Y/Y and revenue guidance for FY2019 projects growth of around 18% at the mid-point.

Source: tableau.com

In terms of valuation, EPS does not help as Tableau is still in a high-growth phase and investing heavily into new products and enhancing existing ones. As such, a P/S valuation is more suitable. Based on its current price of $125 and expected sales of $1.365B for FY2019, the stock is trading at around 9 times forward sales. This is roughly in line with some of its peers and other cloud stocks with Atlassian (TEAM) sporting by far the highest ratio but with more than double the revenue growth rate of Tableau.

Data by YCharts

Based on that, the 10.6% Y/Y growth Tableau posted in the most recent quarter was lackluster at best, however, this consideration misses the bigger picture. Tableau is very similar to Cisco Systems, not in terms of size, sector, or the products it offers, but in terms of its business model. In the beginning, Tableau priced its products the traditional way. You paid a fixed price and then can use the product as long as you want. For additional support, customers entered a service contract which basically got renewed annually.

In April 2017, however, Tableau launched subscription-based pricing for all its products and one year later it completely overhauled its subscription offerings. The old Tableau Desktop and Tableau Server licenses got replaced by three new tiers: Tableau Creator, Tableau Explorer, and Tableau Viewer. Disregarding volume discounts which are negotiated on a case-by-case basis a license costs between $15 and $70 monthly per user.

This move has fundamentally altered how Tableau stock needs to be considered. Just take a look at the reported revenue growth rates before and after that switch:

Source: Tableau Earnings Releases

It is very evident that revenue growth took an immediate hit in 2017/Q2 before quickly recovering and settling in the 10-15% growth corridor. Prior to the switch, growth rates have largely been in the 20% area. However, the positive impact of switching to a subscription-based model cannot really be seen by looking at top-line sales. Add to that Tableau adopted a new accounting standard in 2018 and has massively improved its platform and offerings and any comparison to 2016 or prior years does not merit any meaning. Instead, we'll look at annual recurring revenue metrics which tell the true story.

Period ARR SARR Q/Q ARR Q/Q SARR Y/Y ARR Y/Y SARR Q1/2017 439,001 71,950 Q2/2017 483,578 103,538 10.2% 43.9% Q3/2017 526,211 139,210 8.8% 34.5% Q4/2017 596,244 195,488 13.3% 40.4% Q1/2018 641,946 237,533 7.7% 21.5% 46% 230% Q2/2018 697,700 291,292 8.7% 22.6% 44% 181% Q3/2018 762,641 362,360 9.3% 24.4% 45% 160% Q4/2018 840,859 443,214 10.3% 22.3% 41% 127%

Source: Data compiled from Tableau Earnings Report FY2018/Q4

Here we can easily see the true growth, but at first, let's start with some definitions:

ARR = annualized recurring revenue value of all active contracts at the end of a reporting period. Total ARR includes subscription annual recurring revenue ("Subscription ARR") and the annualized value of all maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses active at the end of a reporting period.

SARR = annualized recurring value of all active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Subscription ARR includes term licenses and renewals, subscription enterprise license agreements, and Tableau Online subscriptions and renewals, and excludes distribution original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") license agreements and perpetual-style enterprise license agreements.

It is actually quite astonishing to see that the "old" maintenance contracts from the perpetual licenses Tableau was selling prior to 2017 still accounts for almost half of the ARR base. At the same time, growth in subscription-based offerings has skyrocketed which demonstrates that an ever-increasing share of existing and new customers is opting for this offering. It's one thing for a company to be convinced of such a move but it's a different thing to see how well this decision resonates with customers. Within 2 years, Tableau was able to go from a "20% ratable mix to just under 80% at the end of this quarter". At that base, it won't take long to accomplish a full conversion and complete the transition.

ARR has been growing at 40% in 2018 and is projected to grow by 35% in 2019. To put differently, despite massively scaling up its revenue base, Tableau is expecting an almost similar growth rate in 2019 as well driven by upselling of licenses from existing customers and healthy new customer acquisition. In Q4/2018, Tableau added almost 4,000 new customer accounts which bring its total to 86,000 now. But it's not so much about the absolute number of new customer accounts but rather about the potential as these scale up.

With Tableau's three-tier system of licenses mentioned above, an organization could license 1,000 users for just $10,000 a month and thus offer data analysis and data visualization to its entire organization at manageable costs. While the majority of licenses will always be "viewers", the much more expensive "Creator" licenses will truly help an organization leverage data. There are customers who are not ordering 1,000 viewer licenses but rather 1,000 creator licenses which substantially boosts recurring revenue:

For example, one of the leading professional services firms in the world went big with Tableau in Q4. They licensed thousands of creators for their frontline consultants to engage with large companies and government agencies globally. This firm has come to embrace analytics and look at data-driven insights as a core differentiator, especially as more and more of their own clients are defined by how they leverage data. Source: Tableau FY2018/Q4 Earnings Call

Basically, the sky is the limit here as Tableau envisions a future where data is ubiquitous and every employee will use Tableau in the same natural way as they have been using Microsoft Excel (MSFT) for decades. Realizing such a future would mean that being proficient with Tableau becomes at least as important as being able to handle Excel today. Such a monumental shift will not occur in a year or two, but we can already see the first indicators that such a vision is not unattainable. Nowadays, when you look for positions as a data analyst, business analyst, finance professional, or sales analysts, you will more often than not experience that next to Excel skills employers increasingly expect people to be familiar with Tableau or similar programs such as QlikView or Microsoft Power BI. Thinking forward, Tableau has the potential to replace legacy tools such as IBM Cognos (NYSE:IBM) or SAP BusinessObjects (NYSE:SAP) which are still used by hundreds of thousands of users, if not more.

This is what investors need to focus on, and the ARR and SARR growth rates Tableau will publish alongside qualitative and quantitative commentary will reveal Tableau's progress.

Tableau has a visionary CEO and founder with Adam Selipsky and will work hard towards reaching one milestone after another. With its latest version 2019.1, Tableau released natural language-based search making it easier for non-business or data-savvy users to gain insights and leverage data. Tableau's moat is its unique product range which is highly intuitive, fun, easy to learn with a steep learning curve and bolstered by a massive, enthusiastic and very helpful community of more than 150,000 members.

Investor Take-Away

For stocks trading at high P/S ratios such as Tableau, it is easy to conclude that given a mediocre 10% revenue growth in the last quarter, Tableau's stock with a forward P/S above 8 is massively overvalued. To understand the business, it is important not to focus on the top-line but on annual recurring revenue and in that area growth is more than triple what is reported on the top-line.

Tableau will continue to grow substantially by up-selling tens of thousands of licenses to existing users and adding entirely new customer accounts to its platform. To nurture such a growing platform and defend its competitive advantage in data analytics and visualization, Tableau will have to continue to innovate, mostly in visual analytics, data integration, and data management.

The recent pullback has not been really meaningful but at least it offers a slight discount to its recent high. I continue to remain very long in the stock as I have 100% confidence that Tableau is the gold standard and one day will become just as wide-spread and ubiquitous as the ever-increasing data volumes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DATA, CSCO, MSFT, TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.