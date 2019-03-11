Horizon Pharma: Teprotumumab Opportunity Not Fully Priced In

Phase III study of Teprotumumab

Horizon Pharma (HZNP) reported top line results of its Phase III Teprotumumab clinical study for the treatment of TED on February 28, 2019. The Phase III trial was a confirmatory study of Phase II and was 21 weeks long, that included 83 patients across multiple clinical sites in the U.S., Germany, and Italy. Teprotumumab was tested against placebo and patients received eight intravenous infusions with 10mg/kg for the first injection and 20mg/kg afterwards.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

The primary endpoint was a responder rate of ≥ 2 mm reduction of proptosis in the study eye at week 24. A particular reduction of proptosis is also clinical criteria for an inactive TED-related surgery.

Timothy P. Walbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Horizon Pharma, stated:

“The dramatic results of the teprotumumab Phase 3 confirmatory trial, in addition to positive Phase 2 data, form a highly convincing body of clinical evidence supporting teprotumumab for the treatment of active thyroid eye disease. This is a key milestone as we evolve into a research-focused company developing innovative new medicines to address challenging diseases with very few effective options. We are one step closer to delivering the first FDA-approved treatment to people living with active thyroid eye disease.“ Source: Press Release, February 2019

Thyroid eye disease (“TED”) is a rare autoimmune disease and causes severe inflammation of the tissue around the eye. There is an important distinction between Active TED that is up to 3 years long and Inactive TED that is beyond 3 years. There are no approved treatments or therapies available on the market for Active TED, therefore patients have to wait over 3 years to undergo multiple surgeries. In the U.S. and Europe, the most common treatment of Active TED is by using steroids that might lead to severe SAEs. Steroids help to soften the symptoms like swelling of the eyes but do not alter the development of the TED disease.

TED is quite an unpleasant disease, therefore patients sometimes have to deal with social isolation, as they have problems with double vision and infected eyes don’t look like normal. Proptosis is also known as bulging of the eyes and results from inflammation behind the eye and can cause permanent structural damage. It typically happens in mid-life and can lead to several conditions like diplopia (double vision), strabismus (misalignment) or compressed optic nerve.

Proptosis causes the forward displacement of the eyes, therefore, the primary endpoint in the Phase III clinical study measured by how many millimeters the eyes moved back to the normal position using Exophthalmometer.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

The Phase III teprotumumab study met its primary endpoint with a proptosis responders' score of 82.9% vs. 9.5% of placebo combined with the statistically significant value of p<0.001. According to the figure above, teprotumumab showed an already strong response with a score of 56.1% vs. 7.1% of placebo at week 6. This reflects a strong efficacy of the drug in the early stage of treatment and improvement of the responders’ rate continued throughout the remaining 18 weeks of the study.

The clinical study also met all secondary endpoints as listed below with a statistically significant value of p<0.001.

Overall responder rate at Week 24 (primary endpoint of Phase 2)(1)

CAS responder rate at Week 24

Change in proptosis through Week 24

Diplopia improvement at Week 24

Change in GO-QOL through Week 24

Source: Press Release, February 2019

Teprotumumab showed excellent safety and tolerability profile with no drug-related deaths and a drop-out rate of less than 5%. Most of treatment-emergent adverse events (“TEAEs“) were mild-to-moderate in intensity. In both clinical study arms, only three SAEs occurred like pneumothorax, visual field defect, and an infusion reaction.

Source: Investor Presentation, February 2019

Technical Analysis

Source: Finviz

After the positive Phase III top line results, the stock price finished the trading day at $29.01 or up 32.8% on February 28, 2019. Looking at the technical analysis, there is an ongoing bullish trend that was additionally fueled by the strong U.S. stock market's performance in 2019. The current 200 SMA is at $20 or 22% lower than the current stock price and the gap clearly reflects the strong momentum of the recent stock price increase.

The current momentum will also result in increased volatility in the stock price that will be highly correlated to the performance of the major U.S. stock indices. Shorter-term 20/50 SMA is around the $23 level and the current 20/50 SMA crossover shows that the stock price is in a short-term bullish trend pointing at the continuation of the longer-term bullish trend. As long as bullish momentum persists following the Phase III results, the stock will most likely try to break the key resistance level of $30.

If successful then it can probably test the all-time high of $36.85 reached back in May 2015. In the case Horizon Pharma reports a piece of unexpected bad news or there might be a strong correction in the overall U.S. stock market, the stock price can first drop to the first key support level of $20 and then maybe to the previous low of $15.

Commercial Opportunity

Management anticipates a BLA submission to the FDA in mid-2019 with a potential FDA approval in 2020. The drug has already received fast-track and breakthrough designations and might be potentially the first treatment for moderate-to-severe active TED approved by the FDA on the market. Teprotumumab is by far one of the closest ideal treatments of TED indication so far and is a way better alternative to the potential surgery.

It minimizes the development of double-vision, proptosis or optic nerve compression in the early stage of the disease and improves patients’ quality of life. In the case doctors suggest patients to use first Teprotumumab treatment and later decide for a potential surgery that would create a great commercial opportunity for the drug. The company expects to present a detailed Phase III data over the upcoming months and is already conducting pre-launch activities.

The company also expects the U.S. peak net sales potential of over $750 million what makes a ~$2.2 billion valuation using industry-standard peak sales multiple of 3x. Following the positive Phase III Teprotumumab data the market cap went up by $1 billion what makes up around ~45% of the computed value of the drug. Therefore, I expect a stock price can increase in high-double digits with a potential FDA approval and successful market launch results in 2020 and beyond.

Financials

Source: 10-K Filing, February 2019

The company reported cash and cash equivalents plus marketable investment securities of $958.7 million as of December 31, 2018, which is ~13x higher than a net loss of $74 million in fiscal 2018. Given the fact, the company already generates total revenues of $1 billion a year, its cash position will be enough to fund its operations and CapEx requirements on a standalone basis over the next couple of quarters. However, in the case of the FDA approval of Teprotumumab, the company might face increased S&M and other operating costs to successfully prepare for a commercial launch of the product.

Risks

The key risk to a long thesis is a potential FDA approval failure of Teprotumumab. In the case of a successful product launch, key risks are lower-than-expected commercial success and limited marketing resources. Last week Horizon Pharma reported the DOJ started investigation over a potential violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute and negative outcome of this investigation might trigger the stock price lower.

"We intend to cooperate with the investigation," the company says, noting that while it thinks payments and programs are in compliance, it can't give assurance around the DOJ investigation or that it won't result in a material adverse effect on the business. Source: Seeking Alpha News, March 2019

The biggest risk to shareholder value is a potential excessive share dilution. Horizon Pharma might need to raise additional capital to develop vaccines in the pipeline.

Takeaways

Horizon Pharma is well positioned to bring the first treatment for a rare TED indication to the market. Teprotumumab shows significantly strong Phase III clinical results with a response rate of 82.9% and has a $750 million peak sales opportunity. I expect the FDA approval in 2020 and that might lead to a double-digit increase in the stock price. Investors in Horizon get a Teprotumumab opportunity at a bargain as Wall Street is mainly focused on the portfolio of already approved drugs on the market. However, key risks to the investment thesis are a potential failure of Teprotumumab during the FDA regulatory process or lower-than-expected commercialization after the potential market launch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.