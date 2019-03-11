TPG Specialty Lending: This 7.9%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy

The BDC has consistently grown its NAV over time, a property of a high-quality income vehicle.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) is a high-quality business development company producing high, recurring dividend income for high-yield investors. The business development company has a strong, defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio and, thanks to its solid distribution coverage, has appealing special dividend potential. Shares are moderately valued and an investment in TPG Specialty Lending at today’s price point yields 7.9 percent (not including special dividends).

TPG Specialty Lending - Portfolio Overview

TPG Specialty Lending is organized as a business development company, or BDC, which requires the company to distribute the majority of its taxable income to shareholders of the business. TPG Specialty Lending primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies with a target EBITDA of $10-$250 million.

TPG Specialty Lending has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio that provides investors with some protection in the event of a U.S. recession. At the end of the December quarter, a whopping 97 percent of the business development company’s investments were in relatively secure first lien debt.

Other investments in second liens, mezzanine debt and equity accounted for the rest of the BDC’s investments.

Here’s a portfolio snapshot as of the end of the December quarter.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending is highly diversified across borrowers and moderately diversified in terms of industries. The company’s top 10 borrowers account for 38.6 percent of the BDC's investments. The two largest industries TPG Specialty Lending has exposure to are Business and Financial Services, which together account for 38.5 percent of investments.

Here’s a breakdown by borrower and industry.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending’s debt yields continued to improve throughout last year. The weighted-average total yield on debt and income producing securities (based on fair value) hit 11.7 percent in the fourth quarter, reflecting an improvement of 90 basis points over the previous year.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Growing Net Asset Value

TPG Specialty Lending is a higher-quality business development company because it has been able to grow its net asset value consistently in the last couple of years… despite paying a boatload of dividends. BDCs that have proven themselves with consistent NAV growth are preferred income vehicles for high-yield investors.

Source: Achilles Research

Distribution Coverage

TPG Specialty Lending covers its dividend easily with net investment income. In the last eight quarters the business development company raked in an average of $0.53/share while paying out an average of $0.44/share in base and special dividends. The implied NII-payout ratio averaged 84.1 percent which is exceptionally good for a business development company with a 7.9 percent dividend yield.

Source: Achilles Research

The chart above reflects all distributions paid to shareholders in the last eight quarters. TPG Specialty Lending currently pays shareholders a stable $0.39/share quarterly base dividend which is easily covered with NII. The BDC also pays variable special dividends each quarter which greatly improves investors’ effective dividend yield.

Here’s an overview of TPG Specialty Lending’s variable distributions.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Valuation

TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend stream is affordable given the strength of the value proposition: Income investors looking to add a high-quality BDC income play to their dividend portfolios pay ~7.4x Q4-2018 run-rate net investment income and ~1.22x net asset value.

Data by YCharts

TPG Specialty Lending’s shares have long sold for a premium to net asset value thanks to the BDC’s excellent financial performance and distribution coverage.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Though TPG Specialty Lending has a first lien-focused debt investment portfolio, risk factors do exist with respect to a U.S. recession and an associated rise in bankruptcies and loan defaults. A rise in troubled loans could have a negative impact on the company’s ability to cover its payout which would most likely hurt the stock. Investors need to carefully monitor the company’s financial performance and distribution coverage going forward.

Your Takeaway

TPG Specialty Lending continues to make a compelling value proposition for income investors: The business development company has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio, strong and growing debt yields, a growing net asset value and excellent distribution coverage for an eight percent yielder. In addition, TPG Specialty Lending pays special dividends which improve the investment proposition even more. Shares are moderately valued. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.