Laredo Petroleum Gets A Nudge To Triple Its Stock Price From SailingStone

The stock is a relatively low-risk proposal to triple in value from the current price. Damages from the Shell breach of contract would be extra value.

SailingStone Capital Partners has registered its displeasure with the performance of Laredo Petroleum (LPI) stock. As a roughly 16% holder of the company's securities since the initial public offering, SailingStone feels that the shares are undervalued, management expenses are too high, and wells should be further spaced apart. Sailingstone would also like management to look at strategic alternatives for the company to realize value. This is good news for long-suffering shareholders. The stock has dropped more than 50% this year.

The STOCK IS NOW A LITTLE MORE THAN ONE-THIRD of its high. The company reported $.65 per share fourth quarter earnings and $1.39 per share earnings for the full fiscal year 2018. This stock has a trailing price-earnings ratio of less than 3 which makes this one of the lowest price-earnings ratio stocks around. The company had a large derivative gain that accounted for most of the fourth quarter earnings.

Still the company would have earned roughly $.75 per share for the year without any fourth quarter earnings. For a company that had to deal with the breach of contract issues that were dealt with earlier in the year, this year turned out far better than many could have expected. Management could have been thrust into the front line of the Permian challenges when the purchaser of its production backed away.

Instead, this management scrambled to get a reasonable price for its production using some backup planning. Oil price realization dropped from 95% of WTI to 91% of WTI. That result could have been far worse. The Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) contract will be litigated for potential damages. However, results of that litigation are unlikely for a while.

What appears to bother the market the most was the decrease in oil as a percentage of production and reserves while the natural gas portion of the reserves increased.

As shown above, natural gas production increased much more than is desirable. Management claims to have rectified this problem. So oil as a percentage of production should begin to climb again as soon as the greater well spacing is implemented.

This author, in particular, has noted several times that management will use one rig to "experiment." SailingStone has really called for an end to all the experimentation (or playing). It appears to be getting counterproductive. Some experimentation is needed to keep up with rapid well design changes. But this management appears to do a lot more experimentation than most.

This Permian producer badly needs to maximize oil production. Oil basically pays the bills. Natural gas liquids and gas are the icing on the cake unless pricing relationships change. As shown above that tighter spacing will put a dent in the cash flow for the first quarter at least.

Management has front-end loaded the capital budget. Most of the wells and completions will be done early in the fiscal year to lead high single-digit production growth and hopefully comfortable double-digit oil production growth. Now if oil prices rally significantly in the second half of the fiscal year as management expects, then management can adjust drilling activity accordingly.

Cash flow from operating activities was a little more than $500 million in the latest fiscal year. The increasing oil as a percentage of production should give cash flow a decent boost in the second half of the fiscal year as long as oil prices stay reasonably close to projections.

That cash flow can easily handle the nearly $1 billion of long-term debt. Besides that debt is not due for a couple of years so management has time to improve the cash flow even more. There is also a bank line that is barely used to enable the company to shop for acquisitions whenever a deal comes along.

The all-important oil production was hedged using puts. That means there is a floor price to selling the oil production hedged. Management also retained the unlimited upside potential should oil prices rally as expected in the second half of the fiscal year. That gives considerable protection to most of the revenue.

Lease operating expenses are among the lowest in the Permian Basin. On the other hand, SailingStone argues for lower administration costs. Administration costs have been coming down as production rises and management holds the line on administrative costs.

However, it's the "experimenting" by management that proves costly both in administrative time and assets used for those experiments. SailingStone and I both believe that growth would be far more robust if management cut the experimentation to what is needed. Sometimes engineers do not stop until it is perfect. But perfection is not always cost effective. The failures become more costly than the successes can justify. In this case, major shareholders are noticing some of the programs tried were evidently relatively expensive failures and this shareholder wants an end to expensive failures.

Laredo Petroleum itself appears to be in decent financial shape. It does appear that management will outspend cash flow in the first half of the year. Management intends to make up for that by cutting down from 3 rigs to 1 rig and then using a completion crew as needed. If oil prices rally as expected, those activity cuts may not happen as the three-rig program would be maintained.

However, there is a lot of market emphasis on free cash flow. So management will cater to the market desires by generating free cash flow one way or the other for the second half of the fiscal year. That free cash flow will come at the cost of more robust growth. But the market seems to care more about the free cash flow than the growth.

The valuation of the company appears to be fairly cheap. The market value shown above plus the debt is less than two billion. So the enterprise value is less than four times the cash flow from operating activities for fiscal year 2018. This is a company that despite the heavy research & development (?) manages to grow cash flow and production over time. The company should be valued at more than 8 times that cash flow. Adding another two billion to the market value of the stock would triple the current price.

SailingStone likewise feels that the company stock should trade in the $11 to $12 range. The solutions proposed are simple. The well spacing recommendation is already being implemented. Management will probably implement the administrative reduction much more slowly. But getting this company on a reasonable growth track to realize value of the assets should be top priority. The stock of this company is much too cheap at the current time. It will very likely reward long-term investors handsomely.

