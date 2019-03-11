The New Antero Midstream Will Combine High Yield And High Growth

I usually avoid high-quality high yield midstream stocks because many are structured as a master limited partnership (MLP) that comes with a level of complexity and frustration that regular C-Corps or REITs are sheltered from. I am ecstatic that Antero Midstream Partners (AM) is simplifying its corporate structure because I believe it represents a fantastic opportunity to pick up an undervalued stock that is poised for 25+% annual returns.

Antero Midstream Partners is a company that operates pipelines, compression stations and water treatment/distribution for supporting E&P operations in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations. The money generated from these assets are relatively stable and predictable because they are inherently valuable to the shale oil boom and are under long-term contracts. While still somewhat affected by the price of oil and natural gas, midstream companies are less directly affected because they are essentially a “toll road” and not simply playing the commodity price spread versus production costs.

Image from Q4 2018 earnings slides 2/14/19

Merger Details

Antero Midstream General Partners (AMGP) is acquiring/merging with Antero Midstream Partners, will be converting to a C-Corp (No more frustrating K-1 come tax time), and the newly formed entity will trade under the old AM ticker. The merger is expected to close on March 12th, which is just 3 days from time of writing.

Since this company will no longer be a master limited partnership, or MLP, indexes that are designed to hold these types of companies will be required to sell off their shares of the former/future stocks. For example, AM and AMGP will be removed from the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE) in a special rebalancing. Additionally, Antero Midstream Partners is expected to be removed from the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA), Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS), Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), and Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index (ANGI).

Therefore, it’s possible that we see downward pressure on the share price of the new entity following conversion not only due to the stock issuance of the merger but also with institutional investors dumping shares. This may result in a great opportunity to buy the post-closing date sell-off and scoop up some undervalued shares.

Conversion rate

The specific conversion rate of old stock to new stock is as follows:

Agreement, one of: (I) $3.415 in cash without interest and 1.6350 shares of New AM’s Common Stock for each of Antero Midstream’s common units held (the “Public Mixed Consideration”), (II) 1.6350 shares of New AM’s Common Stock plus an additional number of shares of New AM’s Common Stock equal to the quotient of (A) $3.415 and (B) the average of the 20-day volume-weighted average trading price per AMGP common share prior to the final election day for AM Public Unitholders (the “AMGP VWAP”), for each of Antero Midstream’s common units held (the “Public Stock Consideration”

AMGP SEC 10-K

$11.79 price of AMGP share on 3/8/19:

1.635 x AMGP + $3.415 = $19.276 + $3.415 = $22.69 value

1.635 x AMGP + (AMGP/$3.415) = $19.28 + 3.89 = $23.17 approximate value

The 20 day volume-weighted average trading price was estimated by the author

Current AM share price of $23.62 means that shares are trading at a 1.9 - 4.1% premium to their imminent redemption value. I expect the share price of AM to fall in the next few days to more closely match up to the actual value of the exchange.

The pro forma dividend will be $1.24 per share per year, paid quarterly. Management states that this is an approximate 9.2% yield based on the price of $13.34 on 2/12/19. Current price hit $11.79 per share after hours on Friday, which would represent a 10.5% yield. The dividend looks safe at 1.1x - 1.2x DCF coverage.

That 10.5% annualized yield for 2019 is great, but the thing we are most excited about is the distributable cash flow growth and the resulting dividend growth.

Image from Q4 2018 earnings slides 2/14/19

We can assume that dividend growth will closely match the DCF growth of the company. An 18% CAGR on the $1.24 annual dividend equates to payouts of approximately $1.46, $1.72, and $2.04 for yields on cost of 10.5%, 12.4%, 14.6% and 17.3% respectively. That’s an insane amount of growth and yield for a recently re-affirmed 3 year target. This level of growth even exceeds my current favorite holding, Next Era Energy Partners (NEP) coming in with a green-energy fueled 4.1% yield with 12-15% annual growth for the next 4 years.

Imagine taking 100 shares of AMGP (or imminently new AM) that you bought at $11.79 and reinvesting the dividends for the next 3 years. Using the expected pro forma numbers of the company and assuming the share price of the company grows a little slower than the DCF/dividend growth (maintaining the stock’s high single digit yield over time), we get some eye-popping results:

Calculator from buyupside.com

Annualized returns of over 27% and a total return of 208% in 3 years.

Remember, we were using the low-end of the guidance from management. The big question here is how we know if management will be able to execute this plan. Well, I’m comforted by many different reasons.

First, this low-end guidance assumed $50 a barrel oil and $2.85 natural gas price. Current prices are $56.07 for WTI crude and $2.86 for natural gas. With OPEC’s commitment to production cuts and higher prices and the fact that the lower cost of production will benefit shale operators in times of lower prices, Antero Midstream should not be in danger of prices falling a lot more from here for a sustained amount of time. There will always be a demand for oil and natural gas and there’s a finite amount of it.

Second, management has shown their ability to maintain higher margins on their business than peers, with the Antero Resources entity consistently outperforming. I understand that AR is a separate entity than AM despite owning 31% of new AM shares. I am merely trying to show that the governance in place can execute.

Image from Q3 2018 earnings slides 11/2/18

Third, this new company will be leveraged less than the rest of the sector despite its aggressive growth targets. Immediate Debt/Adjusted EBITDA will be around 3.0x, but moving forward that multiple is expected to be reduced to the low 2 times range. The growth projects that they have in place are enough to fund organic growth and dividend growth and still have enough left over to deleverage. What I especially like about the new AM’s plan for the future is that they have repeatedly stressed their organic growth, meaning that they won’t need to issue a meaningful amount of shares to fund their new projects.

Image from Q4 2018 earnings slides 2/14/19

Summary

This upcoming opportunity on/after March 12th will combine all of our favorite ways to generate alpha from a portfolio holding: high yield, high growth, high safety, clear long-term management plans and events that may send the stock price into a dip. We recommend waiting until a few days after the old shares are cancelled and new shares are issued in the event that a sell-off of the new shares takes place and for clarity. By waiting until the stock is a C-Corp, you will also avoid the dreaded schedule K-1 tax form. Buy for huge upside potential and high yields.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a long position in AM over the next 72 hours.