Adamas Beats On Earnings But Misses On Conference Call

The stock has been sluggish over the past two months, but I expect volatility in the near term and I am looking for opportunities to add to my position.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS), recently announced their Q4/2018 earnings report revealing another beat on revenue and EPS. The company publicized GOCOVRI net sales of roughly $13.3M for Q4 of 2018 (Figure 3), with approximately 5,730 prescriptions (4,740 in Q3) sold. Adamas was able to bring in $34M in net sales and about 15,500 total GOCOVRI prescriptions for 2018. Adamas finished 2018 with a strong cash position of approximately $211M. At first, the market appeared to welcome this news with the share price rising in after-hours trading. This eventually changed to selling during the after-hours conference call, with share price eventually settling at around $11 per share. The selling pressure persisted into the next day, with the share price hitting $7.85 per share pre-market. This negative price action was being fueled by downgrades from former bullish analysts. Mizuho had downgraded ADMS to underperform with a $5 target, with Cowen and Company giving the stock a market perform with a $15 target. I felt like I was reliving the company's "Q3 beat down for beating estimates" scenario again. Once again, I found myself questioning if the sell-off was justified? If so, should I continue to buy into a losing position?

Source: ADMS

When looking at the earnings numbers, Adamas had beat expectations and revealed a strong cash position. Most notably, GOCOVRI's Q4 sales of about $13.3M beat the revenue estimate of about $13.18M (Figure 1). In addition, the company was able to beat on their estimated EPS with a -$1.06 vs. an expected -$1.30 (Figure 2).

Figure 1: ADMS Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Figure 2: ADMS Earnings Per Share Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Even though the company beat on revenue and EPS, the market had another negative reaction to a positive earnings report. To me, the initial positive reaction to the earning release told me the market was happy with the numbers. However, the selling in after-hours coincided with the analyst Q&A session during the company conference call. Analysts appeared to be confused with the company's new changes in their commercial plan for GOCOVRI and the company's lack of revenue guidance for 2019. It seemed as if every analyst was asking for some clarification on these issues, but the Adamas management answered with vague responses. The management's opposition to offering specifics appeared to frustrate the analysts… I started to imagine the analyst downgrades in retaliation to the management's stonewalling.

The numbers did provide me confidence that GOCOVRI is making headway, but the vibe from the management had me wondering if they are preparing for a lackluster 2019. It was only a couple of months ago that the company's goal was to double its market penetration with GOCOVRI. Now… no targets, benchmarks, or specifics. In view of this vagueness, I expect a period of volatility in the near-term as ADMS longs and shorts battle to set the course for stock till the next earnings report.

I intend to review the details of the earnings report and find the primary cause for the sell-off. In addition, I take a look at the charts to find a technical buy to add to my position during this period of volatility.

Amending GOCOVRI Commercialization

Previously, the company announced its intention to adjust its commercialization strategy for GOCOVRI. The company has directed its sales force focus on the top movement disorder centers in order to educate these physicians who are most likely to be treating advanced stage PD patients.

The company believes that some of the movement specialist and physicians require education on GOCOVRI and how their extended-release amantadine differs from contemporary immediate release amantadine. As a result, Adamas has had to focus on the regional movement centers which treat a significant percentage of the target patients for GOCOVRI. This concentrated effort might help secure key prescribing physicians, but it also means the company is not putting forth a strong effort to acquire other physicians outside these centers. The company's plan makes sense to me… but it also indicates the company is discovering that some of the physicians are not easily converted to GOCOVRI believers. This plan was already discussed in the company Q3 earnings report and the market has already reacted to that news. Therefore, I don't see this point as being a major contributor to the latest price action.

OSMOLEX ER Hits The Market

I did learn something new on the conference call… OSMOLEX ER is now available. In one of my other ADMS articles, I shared Osmotica's (OSMT) plan to launch OSMOLEX ER in early 2019 and it appears they were able to deliver on those plans.

Now that OSMOLEX ER has launched, investors should begin to track Osmotica earnings reports and compare its launch to GOCOVRI's. In addition, investors need to match GOCOVRI's quarterly script numbers with OSMOLEX ER's in upcoming earnings reports to determine if OSMOLEX ER has had a significant impact on GOCOVRI's sales or not.

Was the launch of OSMOLEX ER a factor in the recent price action? Similar to the commercial plan… this was a known event prior to Q4 ER and has been a dark cloud ever since OSMOLEX ER's approval back in February of 2018. Again, I don't see this point as being a major contributor to the latest price action.

Expense Guidance

The company's R&D expenses for Q4 was $10.6M, which was ~64% increase over the $6.4M in Q4 2017. For 2018, the company racked up $39.3M in R&D expenses compared to $27.2M for 2017. Management attributes the increase in expenses to the development of ADS-5102 - MS Walking, that was balanced by the reduction in GOCOVRI R&D expenses.

Figure 3: ADMS 2018 Earnings (Source: ADMS)

Although GOCOVRI - LID might have stopped burning R&D funds, it has increased SG&A expenses due to the cost of the drug's commercialization. Back in 2017, the company only burned $61.3M in SG&A but that has grown to $109.1M in 2018. Building out a sales force and supporting launch activities are not cheap and the company's SG&A expenses have ballooned because of it.

What does the company expect for 2019? Adamas did provide expense guidance for 2019, where they projected R&D expenses to be between $35M and $45M; with SG&A expenses to be between $120M and $130M. This would be a $5M reduction or increase in R&D compared to 2018, but a $10M to $20M increase in SG&A over 2018.

My 10-K Wish List

In my previous ADMS article, I had a section that discussed a few topics of concern that I would like to have clarified by the management. Unfortunately, management did not provide too much color on these topics in the recent conference call. These topics included the ongoing litigation against Osmotica for patent infringement and the other was a strategy for expanding the pipeline.

Yes, the company acknowledged that they had made progress with an additional patent for GOCOVRI. However, I was hoping for a comment on the progress or timeline on the litigation process. It took an analyst to inquire about the current status of the litigation to extract some information from Adamas management.

According to the company, the next step on the legal calendar is a marksman meeting scheduled for mid-year. I am not sure what the potential outcomes of that meeting will be, but we can't expect any progress to be made between now and that meeting. I understand that the management should not comment on the details of the proceedings, but a simple statement about a timeframe would have been nice.

The company has stated it has plans to expand the pipeline through in-house development or by in-licensing. I went into the conference call hoping the company would have a bit more to say about this endeavor. Their amantadine ER has a strong list (Figure 4) of prospective indications and I would like to see the company continue expanding the GOCOVRI label as fast as possible. Sadly, the company essentially punted on this topic during the conference call, where they could have provided an expected milestone date or perhaps a "we are narrowing it down to ____" statement.

Figure 4: Potential Indications for GOCOVRI (Source: ADMS)

I believe the company needs to restore investor sentiment in GOCOVRI and prove it can be a blockbuster drug. If management can demonstrate that their amantadine ER formulation can work beyond PD-LID and MS-Walking, we could see a return of optimism in the company, the product, and the stock. If the company fails to expand GOCOVRI usage, I would expect a flat-line in investor confidence and share price.

2019 Price Target Update

Although I am still long ADMS, I have to concede the stock will not sustain any positive gains when beating earnings estimates. It is clear that the company's goal of grabbing 30% of the market set the bar too high and anything less than that will be punished by the Street. Therefore, I will adjust my previous 2019 price target of $25 per share.

Again, I will use the company's previous goal of GOCOVRI sales in my calculation. Using the biotech sector's price-to-sales of around 5 in combination with the company's previous goal of doubling their 2018 GOCOVRI prescriptions to 31,000 scripts in 2019. I will assume this would equal a doubling in sales to about $68M. This gave me an adjusted price target of $13 per share for 2019. Yes, I am not considering the company's cash position, MS-Walking progress, pipeline expansion, or legal update. However, neither is the rest of the market nor GOCOVRI sales have clearly been the bell cow for ADMS for the past year and foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Even though the company beat expectations for Q4, Wall Street analysts are irritated with the management's lack of revenue guidance for 2019 and the market has responded as a result. GOCOVRI's primary threat, OSMOLEX ER, has been launched and we don't know how much of an impact it will have on sales. In addition, the company has altered its commercial strategy which is basically concentrating their efforts rather than expanding. I suspect these developments would inhibit a clear forecast for script numbers and prevent the company from providing guidance. I believe the change in commercialization is the root cause of the sell-off. The company could not comment or predict the future with a new game plan and new competition.

Still, I intend to hold my position throughout the first half of 2019 until I am able to see the outcomes of these developments and I can create my own projections for the remainder of 2019. In fact, I am assessing a technical add if the share price continues to drop in the coming days. The stock has a history of bouncing out of the oversold territory on the daily chart after a steep sell-off. Once the stock enters the oversold area on the RSI, I will look for an uptick of the Hull Moving Average to trigger a potential buy.

Figure 5: ADMS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Overall, my willingness to hold onto my shares for the long-term is dependent on the company's ability to hit future earnings expectations. If the company fails to hit these marks (Figure 1), I will start to decrease my position and even employ put options if required.

Adamas is still marching forward aiming to prove the clinical and market value of GOCOVRI… but I am invested in the ADMS stock and I have to accept the deteriorating sentiment of the stock is going to override the growing fundamentals of the company for the predictable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.