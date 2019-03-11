IPO Update: Alight Proposes Terms For $752 Million IPO

Quick Take
Alight (ALIT) intends to raise $752 million from the sale of its Class A shares in an IPO, per an amended registration statement.
The firm develops and provides cloud-based human capital management and benefits administration software.
ALIT is growing only moderately and has a heavy debt load typical of private equity-owned IPOs.
Company & Technology
Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Alight was founded to help companies manage their employee health, financial, and HR needs.
Management is headed by CEO and Director Christopher A. Michalak, who has been with the firm since was previously.
Alight’s HR solutions include ‘cloud advisory and deployment, application management services and HR and payroll services for cloud platforms.’
The company’s health solutions comprise ‘health technology and administration solutions that enable employees to enroll in and manage their medical, dental and voluntary benefits’ as well as ‘consumer-directed healthcare solutions, such as spending accounts, and data and analytics-driven healthcare navigation services for employees.’
Among ALIT’s wealth management solutions are ‘defined benefit and defined contribution plan administration and financial well-being solutions, including wealth navigation tools and participant advisory services.
Customer Acquisition
Since 2014, Alight has focused efforts on its human capital software business and away from its Hosted business.
ALIT markets its solutions through a direct sales force as well as a number of key partners to large-market and mid-market businesses with a focus on the North America region.
The company has prioritized partnerships with mid-market brokers and platform providers to unlock additional opportunities for growth.
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been stable as revenue has grown, per the table below:
|
SG&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
2018
|
19%
|
2017
|
20%
|
2016
|
18%
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
For the years of 2017 and 2016, the firm generated annual revenue retention rate of 97% and 99%, respectively. These are reasonably good results, although figures above 100% are considered top-tier for software companies.
Market & Competition
According to a 2017 market research report by Markets and Markets, the total human capital management market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $22.5 Billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 9.2% between 2017 and 2022.
The main factors driving market growth are the need for standardization of the processes of main HR activities, talent, and workforce management, advancements in cloud technologies as well as the adoption of mobile technologies.
Major competitors that provide human capital management software include:
- Workday (WDAY)
- Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
- Oracle (ORCL)
- SAP (SAP)
- Kronos (KRO)
- Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- Ultimate Software Group (ULTI)
- IBM (IBM)
- SumTotal
- EmployWise
Source: Sentieo
Financial Performance
ALIT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
- Growing topline revenue, although at a low rate
- Increasing gross profit
- Increasing gross margin
- Sharply reduced EBITDA, swinging to negative in 2018
- Reduced but still positive cash flow from operations
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$ 2,378,000,000
|
3.3%
|
2017
|
$ 2,301,000,000
|
1.8%
|
2016
|
$ 2,260,000,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
2018
|
$ 851,000,000
|
6.0%
|
2017
|
$ 803,000,000
|
9.1%
|
2016
|
$ 736,000,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
2018
|
35.8%
|
2017
|
34.9%
|
2016
|
32.6%
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
EBITDA Margin
|
2018
|
$ 191,000,000
|
8.0%
|
2017
|
$ 75,000,000
|
3.3%
|
2016
|
$ 204,000,000
|
9.0%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
2018
|
$ 196,000,000
|
2017
|
$ 303,000,000
|
2016
|
$ 388,000,000
Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge
As of December 31, 2018, the company had $220 million in cash and $4.9 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt represented $3.4 billion.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $119 million.
IPO Details
ALIT intends to sell 32 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $23.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $752 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $8 billion.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 15.6%.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds to pay down debt.
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, PN Capital Markets, Baird, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Macquarie Capital, Stifel, Stephens, Academy Securities, BTIG, Loop Capital Markets, Ramirez & Co, and Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$4,806,837,439
|
Enterprise Value
|
$7,984,837,439
|
Price / Sales
|
2.02
|
EV / Revenue
|
3.36
|
EV / EBITDA
|
41.81
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.10
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
5.95
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
15.64%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$23.50
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$365,000,000
Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge
As a reference, ALIT’s clearest public comparable would be Ceridian HCM (CDAY); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Ceridian HCM (CDAY)
|
Alight (ALIT)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
8.93
|
2.02
|
-77.4%
|
EV / Revenue
|
9.81
|
3.36
|
-65.8%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
62.76
|
41.81
|
-33.4%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.63
|
-$0.10
|
-84.1%
Sources: Company Prospectus, IPO Edge, Sentieo
Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 21, 2019.
