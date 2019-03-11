Metals Update: Tight Or Not?

Despite weak present fundamental dynamics across the board, I expect refined market conditions to tighten later this year on the back of a stabilization in Chinese economic growth.

Let's take a look at a range of ex-price indicators to gauge present fundamental dynamics across the complex.

Base metals have appreciated notably since the start of the year, after a disappointing 2018.

Tight, Cathe Hendrick (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

In this regular note, I wish to provide a discussion on the degree of fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals. To do so, I intend to look at a series of market/physical indicators, which allows me to gauge the real-time fundamental dynamics in the main base metals.

1. Market price

Because I respect the "market action" tremendously, I think the price is a crucial indicator. However, it reflects the forward fundamentals of the market and not the present fundamentals. The employment of other indicators is warranted to appropriately assess the current degree of tightness in the market.

2. Open interest

The fluctuations in open interest enable to determine which side of the market, buyers (longs) or shorts (sellers), drives the market action. As a reminder:

Rising open interest + rising prices = long accumulation

Rising open interest + falling prices = short accumulation

Falling open interest + rising prices = short-covering

Falling open interest + falling prices = long liquidation

3. Exchange inventories

I will take a look at the cumulative LME and SHFE stocks. A rise in exchange inventories often signals a looser market, while a fall in exchange inventories points to a tighter market. Still, this indicator has its own limits for at least two reasons. First, changes in exchange inventories could be driven by speculative activity (giving misleading signals on the fundamentals). Second, changes in exchange inventories can be the result of changes in invisible inventories and, as such, do not reflect a fundamental change.

4. Nearby spreads

Nearby spreads, especially the cash/three-month spread, are a useful indicator to gauge market tightness. There is a strongly negative co-movement because of the cash/three-month spread and exchange inventories. When exchange inventories are low, the market is tight, and the cash/three-month spread is negative, that is, in backwardation. This points to a strengthening of immediate metal consumption. This also indicates more pressure from short-covering.

5. Physical premiums

Finally, a very useful indicator to gauge the state of the fundamentals is physical premiums. Stronger physical premiums may be the result of tight supply, stronger demand, or both. Conversely, weaker premiums are the result abundant supply, weaker demand, or both. For this purpose, I constructed a simple index, which tracks the overall direction of physical premiums across the base metals in the year to date, based on estimates from Fastmarkets.

Market price

Source: LME

All the LME base metals show gains since the start of the year, with aluminium (+1% YTD) the weakest performer and nickel (+23% YTD) the star performer. The LMEX is up around 7% so far this year.

Because an appreciation in base metals prices can be macro-driven or micro-driven, I will review a number of ex-price indicators to determine whether the present fundamentals have tightened in the year-to-date, and ergo, whether the appreciation in base metals prices can be justified from a purely micro vantage point.

Open interest

Source: LME

The average open interest has increased notably by around 5% on the year, suggesting stronger fresh buying interest given the YTD gains across the LME base metals.

This is indicative of a bullish sentiment insofar as market participants are inclined to boost their gross long positions, not only cover their short positions.

The fact that LME base metals are mostly driven by fresh buying rather than short-covering induces me to think that the appreciation in LME base metals is more likely to prove sustainable from a trading perspective.

Exchange inventories

Source: LME, SHFE

On net, global exchange inventories have increased by 5% on the year.

Copper exchange inventories have increased the most (+41% YTD), suggesting that the red metal faces the loosest refined market conditions across its complex. In other words, the present fundamentals of the refined copper market have deteriorated since the start of the year. This therefore implies that the rally in copper prices since the start of the year reflects either an improvement in the macro sentiment or an improvement in the forward fundamentals (producing a re-rating in metal consumption expectations/de-rating in metal production expectations).

At the other end of the spectrum, lead exchange inventories have tumbled the most (-14% YTD), signalling that lead faces the tightest refined market conditions so far, assuming no movement in invisible inventories.

Nearby spreads

Source: LME

On net, nearby spreads have loosened since the start of the year, with the average cash/three-month spread moving from -0.48% on December 31, 2018, to 1.85% on March 8. This means that on average, LME base metals have moved from a backwardation structure to a contango structure at the front end of the curve. This is a reflection of looser refined market conditions.

Taking a closer look, it is worth noting that nearby spreads are in backwardation for copper, zinc, and tin. This means that copper, zinc, and tin experience a strengthening appetite for immediate consumption. This is a bullish signal.

But if the present fundamentals are not tight, as the fluctuations in exchange inventories suggest, the tightness at the front end of the curve should ease in the near-term because the continuing increase in LME inflows should lift metal availability on the LME and thereby reduce the backwardation in nearby spreads. More inflows are therefore needed.

Physical premiums

Source: Fastmarkets

Physical premiums have decreased, on net, since the start of the year. Despite the return of Chinese traders after the Lunar New Year (February 11), physical premiums in Asia have remained weak, reflecting soft downstream demand. Premiums in Europe and the US have been essentially unchanged.

Clearly, the physical market is not tight because metal needs are easily absorbed by metal availability.

Conclusion

The marked appreciation across the LME base metals since the start of the year (LMEX: +7% YTD) is not driven by a tightening of the present fundamentals, as my ex-price indicators (from 2 to 5) show looser refined market conditions overall.

This leads me to believe that the renewed strength in base metals has been triggered by a positive change in macro sentiment on the back of 1) the Fed's dovish pivot, 2) China's policy easing, and 3) growing optimism about the prospects of a US-China trade deal.

The strength in base metals could also reflect an improvement in the forward fundamental picture - market participants expect the recent stabilization in Chinese economic growth via easing credit conditions to have a positive impact on metal demand later this year, and market participants expect metal production to tighten.

My macro/fundamental analysis leads me to think that the fundamentals of the base metals are going to tighten more visibly in the coming months on stronger Chinese demand for metal. Ergo, I expect the appreciation across the LME base metals complex to be underpinned by tighter refined market conditions.

From a positioning perspective, there is plenty of room for an increase in net long speculative positions across the board, so I see the risks to prices skewed to the upside for the remainder of the year.

I will closely monitor metal-related Chinese data for January-February to better assess my thesis.

For now, I maintain my friendly view toward the industrial metals over the near-, medium-, and long-term.

iPath DJ-UBS Industrial Metals Total Return Sub-Index ETN (JJM)

To assert upside exposure to the industrial metals complex, I propose the iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN, which allows investors to have exposure to the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return is currently comprised of four futures contracts:

1.Three of which (aluminum, nickel, and zinc) are traded on the London Metal Exchange

2. The other (copper) is traded on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange.

As of January 31, the composition of the Fund was as follows:

As commodity futures contracts, they have a certain expiration date and, therefore, need to be replaced by similar contracts with a later expiration - this process is called "rolling".

As a result, the structure of the forward curve has implications for "roll" yield, and therefore the total returns of the ETN.

In a contango (i.e., spot<forward), the roll is negative and therefore negatively affects the value of the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex.

Conversely, in a backwardation (i.e., spot>forward), the roll is positive, which therefore positively affects the value of the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex.

As I showed above, copper and zinc are currently in backwardation while aluminium and nickel are in contango.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and has no principal protection. It is important to understand that the return on JJM is linked to the performance of Industrial Metals Subindex but is not equivalent to investing directly in the Industrial Metals Subindex due to a number of factors that influence the value of the ETN regardless of the value of the Industrial Metals Subindex.

As highlighted in the prospectus, these factors include the supply and demand for the ETN, the general interest rate environment, the creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC, the issuer of JJM. However, I believe that JJM will be able to replicate the value of the Industrial Metals Subindex relatively well, judging by historical standards, as can be seen below:

Source: Barclays

Its expense ratio is 0.45%, which is relatively low.

As of March 7, 2019, JJM's market capitalization (closing note value x ETNs outstanding) was $26.61 million with about 230,000 outstanding shares.

The main downside risk to being long tin is a hard-landing in China since the latter consumes around half of global base metals consumption.

However, it seems that Chinese authorities have stepped up more easing measures in the last quarter of 2018 and early in 2019, which should keep the economy on a soft-landing path. As a result a hard-landing scenario looks highly unlikely in 2019, in my view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.