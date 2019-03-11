Heed The Thunder - Here Comes Thor!

In this article, I will take a look at a company that I've aggressively purchased over the past few months, to a point where it's exposure in my portfolio is at a limit, given its non-European status (non-European stocks are subjected to different portfolio limits with me).

I'm talking about thundering Thor Industries (THO), the world's largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RV's). I will argue as to why I believe the company, despite its cyclical nature and recent M&A, is grossly undervalued and underestimated at current valuations. I will show you and hopefully convince you, the reader, that you should open your wallet and go get yourself some shares of Thor - because they won't be at this valuation forever.

(Source: Thor Homepage)

Thor - A grower, not a shower

Ever since 1980, Thor Industries has been in its process of carefully growing its size through the acquisition of brands and companies holding excellent products and vehicles related to the RV lifestyle. This company is so dominant in its home market of RV's that it's not something to joke about. Its market share during 2017 was 48%, and likely has increased significantly with the acquisition of Hymer, which in itself has a 30% market share in Europe.

(Source: Thor 2Q19 Investor Presentation)

It's lineup currently contains some of the most loved RV brands on the planet, and with the purchase of Erwin Hymer, the company further cements its dominance within an industry it already dominated. The company is separated into towable and motorized Recreational vehicles and sells, as can be seen above, a multitude of models in each segment to fit every conceivable customer need. If you're in the market for an RV product, you're likely to look at some sort of product from Thor Industries. I myself do not own an RV yet, but I am in the market in the coming years, to buy a campervan - I'll most likely be looking at a model that now belongs to Thor Industries.

The company operates within a cyclical industry - as most car companies or companies related to motorized vehicles. When the economy is booming, people are more likely to spend money on an RV. When it isn't, they're not. Additionally, with a company like Thor, there's also the seasonal volatility easily explainable by weather patterns. Have a look at this.

(Source: Thor 2Q19 Investor Presentation)

There are some obvious and understandable variations here, and it's important to point out that fiscal FY18 (ending July 31st) was a record year for the company in terms of several key financial metrics. Perhaps most interestingly for me as a dividend investor, the company completely eliminated its long-term debt.

(Source: Dealer Open house presentation, September 2018)

There's also record levels of FCF, a decent EPS growth, very nice FCF margins. Simply put, Thor's finances looked extremely good during fiscal 2018 - at least the first part of it.

The combination of Hymer and Thor Industries is likely to produce some interesting results as well. Thor Industries foresees some excellent synergies, an increased footprint, and a shifted product and sales mix as a result of the M&A.

(Source: Thor 2Q19 Investor Presentation)

Apart from the obvious revenue growth, the purchase also enables the company to lessen its dependency on a strictly northern-American market. While they will obviously need to work on broadening this further, 23% of sales in continental Europe is an excellent start for a fledgling, international company.

Other fundamentals in Thor Industries are equally strong. The company has excellent leadership with a 20+ year experience in the RV industry. They've experienced it all - from global recessions to years of record sales. And they've weathered it. The company has done well and more, providing a 28-year uninterrupted streak of no dividend cuts, and 9 years of consecutive dividend increases. (Source)

(Source: Thor 2Q19 Investor Presentation)

The numbers above tell a certain story of a company focused on reducing debt load, of buying back shares at appealing times, and substantially increasing the dividend over the course of many years.

While the market in which Thor Industries operates is full of challenges, many of these challenges are not related to Thor itself, but to weather, economic cycles and things outside the company's control. It cannot be disputed that regardless of source, these challenges greatly affect a company such as Thor. Looking at the company history, profile and sales however, what becomes obvious is the company's ability to weather a variety of changing market conditions and come out on top.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

If we look at EPS/earnings over the past 20 years, we see a pattern of highs and lows in what could be argued to be characteristic for such a cyclical industry. However, the company remained profitable during these years while many competitors have gone bankrupt and disappeared.

So what's going on in this profitable company?

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In short, just that. The graph speaks for itself.

The stock has free-fallen from a high of near $160 to today's $63, with a number of dips and bounces in between. This represents a value drop of blended P/E of ~20 to roughly 10, with a record-low (apart from the great recession) of 9 during the greatest dip in December 2018.

The reasons for this are there for us who look for them, so let's review them.

The market cooled off

I would argue that there's not one reason for the drop, but rather a combination of several things that have caused the stock to shed almost 75% of its stock value over the course of ~1 year.

First, while the results for Fiscal 2018 presented back in mid-2018 were excellent, in fact, record-high, they were a result of what the CEO calls "unusually high seasonal order and delivery patterns".

When dealers order too much at one point, they need to rationalize their inventory levels. That's exactly what the dealers have done as of 2Q19, with results presented on March 6th. As a result of this, the company missed not only on revenue, but on EPS as well - and not by a small amount, but by over 30%. Secondly, when dealers rationalize inventory due to overordering, they're prone to an over-enthusiasm in terms of promotions and discounts to attempt to correct their miscalculations.

In their press release, management would like us to focus on a positive start of the 2019 retail show season with strong attendance. However, we're not RV salesmen or customers - we're investors. We focus on results and fundamental numbers. And the cooled-off market resulted in some pretty abysmal results in relation to expectations for this great company.

A second-quarter net sale reduction of almost 36% in the towable segment, and almost 34% in the motorized segment, amounted to an almost 34% overall drop in net sales. (Source) This is nothing small, and it resulted in a sharp decline in gross margins from 11.0% compared to 13.7% in the previous period. The company relates this (in part) to the aforementioned discounts and promotions, which were high this period and low in the comparative period.

But wait - the company foresees more challenges

"For the rest of fiscal 2019, we expect to face challenges that may impact our financial results as dealers continue to closely manage inventory to levels that better reflect current retail demand, and their ability to replenish inventory more quickly," added Bob Martin. "While we also face difficult year-over-year comparisons to the record third-quarter results for fiscal 2018, we are confident that Thor is on a path toward growth in fiscal 2020." (Source: 2Q19 Press release)

So yeah. The company seems to have almost written off 2019 as a year of challenges, looking at this succinct quote. Now, we have to keep in mind that this is put in relation to a true record-year of 2018. It still won't matter to investors however, as they will continue to pound away on the share based on expectations and results.

The EHG deal

The purchase of Erwin Hymer Group was a major M&A for Thor Industries - and I argue it couldn't have come at a worse time. Coupled with falling results, I believe it was the combination of poor performance and a huge deal such as this, that resulted in the share price being pummeled to the lows of low 50's.

It's understandable. This deal is not without its issues. First, Thor incurred $57M in deal-related costs, which seriously hurt the company's already dropping operating earnings for the relevant period. Working in both US dollars and euro presents a new set of challenges for this firm, and the cost was related to the required currency position of the company with regards to this deal.

Second, the company with a history of extremely conservative M&A and leverage management has once again taken on some amount of debt, split up in the following credit facilities of J.P. Morgan and Barclays.

$2.1 billion Term Loan B with a 7-year maturity, consisting of a $1.4 billion tranche and a €618 million tranche (approximately $704 million).

$750 million, 5-year senior secured asset-based loan facility of which approximately $100 million was utilized as of closing.

(Source: PR Newswire)

Third, an M&A like this between two continents is extremely risky and not at all guaranteed to bring the cost synergies and profits that the parties want. Don't get me wrong - Thor has a superb record of excellent M&A's, and their strength in this area is part of the reason I like them so much. However, I wouldn't be a good article writer if I didn't point this risk out. And this portion of the article is about risk.

So, all of this and the economic cycle amounts to...

Well, negativity. Apart from these things, there's also the economic market cycle. We know well what happens with cyclical companies when we enter a period of slower growth or even recession. This fear likely also plays into the stock price and the way it's being treated by the market at the moment. This kind of company - like all cyclicals - is notoriously unstable during times of a recession, and while Thor has proved itself profitable during the last downturn, it's not immune to sector-related sentiment.

So, it is these things - these risks - and the poor overall timing of the EHG deal that I believe contributes to the current share price of the company. It's these things that I believe you, as the potential investor, need to consider before investing in Thor.

Let's move onto the reason why I hope you're reading this article.

Valuation

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Oh, how a graph like this makes me smile.

Alright - Thor is BB-rated (as of today, though it may change as a result of the deal), with a supposed 0% (we know it's more - EHB deal) debt/Capital ratio. It's currently trading at a blended P/E ratio of 9.4, giving it a record-low valuation. I mean it. Not since the last recession has Thor traded at this valuation.

So, I ask investors if a recession valuation is fair to apply to Thor in these circumstances?

My answer is obviously 'no', but I leave that to you to make up your mind about. I'm going to follow the market's valuation of Thor and use a metric of P/E 14.8 to forecast and consider where Thor might, and perhaps will go from current pricing.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Simple graph. Simple picture. Forecasting earnings, even with an earnings drop during FY19, and forecasting growth during 2020, you'd be looking at annual rates of return of almost 50% (48.80%), and that's if the company returns to historical fair valuation. We haven't even, as of yet, properly included the EHG deal in this calculation, though analysts have taken steps to include potential profits in their numbers.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Another fairly simple Graph. Even considering only returns to normal valuations, you're looking at annual rates of return of over 25% until 2024, provided the company only grows at it has historically. And history would teach us that the company management has an excellent track record in delivering on their previous M&A's. I see little reason why they would fail to capitalize on their largest M&A in some time and expand effectively into Europe.

(Source: F.A.S.T. graphs)

Unfortunately, this company is fairly hard to predict accurately and I do not foresee this changing with the EHG acquisition. There are misses in the hundreds of percentages, and beats in 50%+ over expectations. My argument for this is that I believe the general direction for the coming FY19 and FY20 to be accurate.

I believe 2019 will be a negative year for Thor Industries. We may see some stock price recovery, but I don't believe we'll see the profit/margin growth we'd like. On the other hand, I believe 2020 will be the year when the company recovers from the inventory rationalization and the demand for Thor Industries products will once again rise to levels the company is used to. These are beliefs based on estimations and consumer sentiment/pattern, not hard data, unfortunately.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

What I speak to are instead fundamental valuations. According to metrics used here, there are plenty of things that speak in favor of investment. I would go so far as to say I'm pounding the table here - this is a company one needs to look into. I am rarely as enthusiastic as I am in this case - I truly believe you may be missing out if you allow this valuation opportunity to pass by unnoticed.

There is no other company in the world with the sort of exposure that Thor Industries has towards this market, especially not with the EHG deal. There is no company in this field with this track record, this quality of management and this dividend record. If you bought the stock today and the dividend grew according to historical patterns as seen in the graphs in the above section, your yield on cost would be over 4% in 2024. The company's fundamental numbers, despite all of these headwinds, are solid.

It's solid and warrants your attention

The company has a below-30% payout ratio, giving them plenty of safety. In terms of FCF, the company is currently paying out 19%. The company is extremely effective in terms of ROI and ROIC, delivering 23% ROIC in an industry (automaker/automotive) where ROIC is closer to 5-8%.

Even with the new leverage, even with a falling operating margin in the last quarter and a potential headwind-laden FY19, even with a looming economic downturn, even with all of these things, I believe you should look into Thor Industries.

Why?

Because they're the best at what they do. They've proven it, in recession and in good years. Taking on a bit of debt to finance an expansion doesn't change this. It doesn't change its extremely decentralized and efficient structure, nor their dealership network. Their structure works! It's the reason that the company has never reported a year of loss in almost 40 years. It operates in a cyclical industry, rife with bankruptcies and poor practices.

Well, When should I buy?

I entered here back in September 2018 at about $69/share and kept aggressively purchasing shares more as it dropped to the low 50's and high 40's. Even now that it's bounced back to low 60's, I bought more up until Thursday last week, when position size reached my portfolio limit. I may even increase further despite this, breaking a (small) rule of mine.

I believe the company offers enticing valuation as of this moment, and anything around or below a blended P/E of 10 is a good buy. Should it drop back to levels of 7-9, you should buy more if you believe in the stock. Even in its way of back towards blended ratios of 11-12, it wouldn't be (in my eyes) a mistake to buy more of this company.

(Source: Thor 2Q19 Investor Presentation)

Market data supports a purchase, and while future RV ownership/usage may be complicated somewhat through increased amounts of renting or borrowing, it nonetheless supports the underlying thesis I'm trying to articulate in this article.

Frankly, I should have written about this stock earlier - but there were other companies I felt I should write about. I hope this article finds you well, and I hope it provides you at the very least with a spark of interest to read more about this great company.

The simple fact is that even if the company were to drop further or stay at this valuation for several years, you would, due to your low point of entry, still not lose money in the long term (2020). Even at P/E valuations of 8-10 maintained until 2020, you'd still be coming out on top at annual rates of return of 3-11% per year, including a dividend I consider to be very safe and the service SimplySafeDividends gives a safety score of 75.

Unless you simply don't believe in the sector, or a company such as this doesn't interest you fundamentally, I believe you should look further into Thor Industries and prepare to load up stock.

Thank you kindly for reading.

