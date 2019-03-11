National Beverage: Problems Go Beyond The Lawsuit

The big risk is that National Beverage needs to respond nimbly - but it's difficult to have much trust in execution at the moment.

Back in July, I recommended that investors ignore the noise when it came to National Beverage (FIZZ). A short case in 2016 alleged accounting improprieties - but the argument looked thin even at the time, and the attention actually wound up jumpstarting interest and volume in FIZZ stock. Sexual harrassment allegations against CEO Nick Caporella drew some media attention. So did the colorful (to put it mildly) language from Caporella in National Beverage press releases.

But I argued that those aspects of the story were immaterial, or close. What mattered was the growth in the company's flagship product, LaCroix sparkling water. I still believe that argument was correct; but I erred badly in predicting that LaCroix's performance would continue to be strong. Instead, FIZZ has fallen by about half as sales have tumbled:

source: author from FIZZ filings. Power+ category includes LaCroix and other products. FIZZ fiscal years end in April.

According to Caporella in National Beverage's Q3 release, the cause is a lawsuit filed alleging the company uses artificial, and potentially harmful, ingredients in LaCroix despite advertisements to the contrary. The lawsuit drew quite a bit of coverage, and though outlets as diverse as Popular Science and FiveThirtyEight have dismissed the validity of the suit, it appears at least some damage has been done.

The problem for FIZZ stock is that whether the lawsuit was fair or not (and from here it looks like a pure money grab), it's clearly having an impact on the business. But there's also more at play here. Competition - long a key pillar of the bear case - is intensifying. Execution worries are rising. FIZZ is much cheaper than it was; but it isn't necessarily cheap, and the company needs a nimble response under leadership that honestly may not be up to the task.

The story isn't broken - but it is notably different than it was just three quarters ago. And National Beverage will have to prove it can manage this new environment. Recent performance doesn't give much room for optimism on that front.

Fundamental Concerns

One of the difficulties in analyzing FIZZ is that the company is tight-lipped when it comes to disclosure. Bulls and bears agree that this largely is a LaCroix story - yet National Beverage still hasn't disclosed what exactly what portion of revenue comes from that product, or even Power+ as a whole.

But what we can see in the filings show concerns on the top line - and in terms of margins as well. As seen in the chart above, volume growth in Power+ has decelerated noticeably: 38% in Q4 FY18 (and the full year), 29% in Q1, 16% in Q2, and -5.8% in Q3. Indeed, in Q3 - whose results led FIZZ to fall 15% to a two-year low - the news was actually worse than headlines suggested . The legacy carbonated soft drink business (including brands like Shasta and Faygo) performed better than Power+, at least from a volume standpoint.

Below the top line, there are worries as well. Gross margin dipped in Q1, which the 10-Q attributed to higher freight and aluminum costs. The news got a bit better in Q2, but fixed-cost deleverage plus cost inflation led gross margin to plunge 360 bps in the third quarter.

Operating expenses have been rising sharply as well. (As an aside, it's worth remembering that the Glaucus Research short case back in 2016 alleged the company was artificially deflating that opex - I've argued since that the case has been disproven, but YTD results should end that debate for good.) Operating expenses rose 12%+ in Q1, in line with sales; SG&A then deleveraged 110 bps in Q2 and 240 bps in Q3.

It might seem like the decline in FIZZ stock is due only to slowing sales - but profits and margins are a real issue, too. Operating income YTD is down 5%. Operating margins compressed 70 bps year-over-year in the first half, even though the effects of the lawsuit likely wouldn't have been seen until Q3 (the news broke only a few weeks before the end of Q2 - and likely wouldn't have affected shipments very much, if at all).

Obviously, it's impossible to disentangle the margin compression from the revenue deceleration in a manufacturing model. But one of the risks I highlighted after FY18, even while still recommending the stock, was the potential that operating margins had peaked. Those margins hit nearly 21% on an adjusted basis last year - in line with the Dr Pepper Snapple business before its acquisition by Keurig (creating what is now Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)).

Given that we can assume (again, we don't know) that the soda business has lower margins (more ingredients, discount pricing), and increasing competition in sparkling water, it's possible that even in a normalized scenario 20%+ is somewhat a ceiling in terms of EBIT margins. And in an environment with higher input and freight costs, even that may be too high.

To be sure, the revenue deceleration in Q3 is a big part of the story looking at YTD numbers - and the lawsuit no doubt is playing some role in the sales decline. But there were some modest worries even in the first half, particularly for a stock that was trading at 30x+ EPS heading into the year.

The Lawsuit and the Response

It's difficult to tell how much of the revenue slowdown is attributable to the lawsuit. Certainly, it's had an effect. But fair or not (and I'll grant it seems to be much closer to 'not'), National Beverage has to play the hand it's dealt, and respond appropriately. Meanwhile, there's also some evidence that there are factors hitting the top line beyond some consumers believing they had been drinking chemicals used for cockroach poison.

In terms of the response, it's hard to argue it's been particularly effective. Caporella has issued several fiery denials in press releases, notably referring to "professional liars" in a January 31st. But communications elsewhere don't seem to be addressing the real problem. National Beverage set up a website, readthetruefacts.com, which appears to have no content other than a similar image. And after Q3, Caporella's unique (to put it mildly) style seems to have exacerbated the problem:

source: finviz.com

Again, Caporella has reason to be upset. But this quote from the Q3 release is not doing anybody any favors:

Managing a brand is not so different from caring for someone who becomes handicapped. Brands do not see or hear, so they are at the mercy of their owners or care providers who must preserve the dignity and special character that the brand exemplifies.

So far, the coverage of the quote appears limited mostly to the financial press and Twitter. In this day of social media, however, that could change - and this is simply not something the head of the brand should be saying publicly, whatever his rationale or whatever "injustice" (as Caporella termed it) he cites. The perception problem needs to get fixed - and this is not the way to do it, while recent sales show that National Beverage's existing strategies aren't cutting it, either.

But there's also some evidence that the lawsuit isn't the only factor in declining sales. Competition obviously has been rising, with Pepsi (PEP) launching Bubly and giving it a Super Bowl commercial. I've been skeptical toward that brand's viability, and at least from Pepsi there's not a lot of evidence it's been a huge hit. The brand wasn't discussed in either the PEP 10-K, on its Q4 conference call, or at a recent presentation. Pepsi's North American beverage sales are ~20x those of National Beverage, obviously - but strong performance would seem to merit at least a mention.

That said, there's still the chance of a 'death by a thousand cuts' scenario. Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) did call out a strong launch of its Ice Mountain sparkling water on its Q4 conference call. Amazon (AMZN) is competing on price with its 365 house brand at Whole Foods. And commentary from National Beverage itself suggests pressures beyond just the lawsuit.

In the Q2 release on December 6th, for instance, Caporella was quoted as saying that "our daily order log reflects that normalcy is returning to our Company. From the end of October through December 4th, the marker that doesn't exaggerate is the log of orders, and yesterday we once again saw orders reach daily levels of August." Three weeks earlier, in what was basically a pre-announcement, he wrote that "third-party sales reports do not track all of the Company's distribution. This past week saw this activity improve and regain momentum."

So the message from Caporella in mid-November and early December was that business was on the way back up after some ill effects from the bad press in October. What happened, then, in the last 51 days of the third quarter, when performance got much worse? Perhaps more concerningly, why is there no similar statement in the Q3 release about improving order trends - when that release was issued 40 days into the fourth quarter? (It's also curious that Caporella pegged a return to August order levels as some sort of key milestone - did sales dip in September?)

From here, the argument that the lawsuit effect will fade at some point seems far too optimistic. It's done real damage to the brand. The response has been suboptimal. And with two consumer giants entering the space, and revenue growth clearly slowing before the negative publicity, there's enough evidence to assume that competitive factors are at play as well. I had believed that National Beverage could manage that competition; in the wake of the last few quarters, I'm much more skeptical.

Valuation and Execution

Even if the lawsuit does have a material impact, FIZZ shares have fallen by almost half just since the beginning of October. And valuation now is much more muted. On a trailing twelve-month basis, FIZZ trades at 18x EPS (and almost a turn less backing out a small amount of cash, net of a pending dividend payment) and 12x EBITDA. If National Beverage can bounce back at all - not necessarily to recent high-growth peaks - that suggests some potential upside in the stock. (It's worth noting that the stock did see some "buy the dip" activity on Friday afternoon, which suggests some traders/investors believe in that case.)

But the performance over the last few quarters also has to cast a shadow over broader execution. Again, the response to the lawsuit hardly seems to have been effective. Meanwhile, long-promised moves to drive growth don't appear to have materialized. We're still waiting on some sort of significant move into convenience stores; the Wall Street Journal reported this week that the lack of direct-store delivery was limiting the company's potential in that channel. The company hinted at international expansion beyond Canada in the 10-K; there's been no sign of that move in the three quarters since.

In multiple statements last year (including in the Q1 earnings release), Caporella cited the company's release of new Cuban-inspired flavors Coffea Exotica and Cubana. Those flavors (and their packaging) caused a minor social media kerfuffle and the launch appears to be a flop; the Facebook page dedicated to the products is dormant and they don't appear to be available for purchase. That launch followed the announcement of a "Shelf Demographics" plan in the Q2 FY18 release, in which the company would "organize the shelf set to cater to the changing ethnic preferences on the local population", as Caporella put it.

Again, part of the bull case for National Beverage was that LaCroix could manage increasing competition thanks to market growth and channel expansion. That hasn't been the case of late, however - and the poor response to the lawsuit and the lack of execution in the last three quarters further undercuts that thesis. The unusual language of National Beverage press releases was a bit easy to ignore when volume was growing at 40% clip; there's now mounting evidence that management concerns go beyond earnings report phrasing. Big opportunities aren't being tackled; opex is rising for reasons that remain somewhat unclear; marketing success has diminished; the company is focusing on ethnicity to drive sales (and clumsily so).

All told, it's much more difficult to trust execution and governance at this point than it was even three quarters ago. The "shelf demographics" strategy and the Cuban theme launch seem tone-deaf at best, and Q3 commentary isn't much better. Marketing here long has been seen as successful, with the quirky design part of an attractive, 'light' and somewhat anti-corporate brand (at least relative to Coke and Pepsi).

But there's also a possibility that Caporella and National Beverage simply were in the right place at the right time as consumers abandoned soda (and diet soda) in particular. Remember that National Beverage acquired LaCroix in 1996 and originally set out to market it to women. Management reportedly didn't like the label redesign (focus groups won out). There's not a lot of evidence that Caporella somehow brilliantly forecast shifting changes in soda consumption (indeed, he owned, and still owns, a soda company), or that he has a "sixth sense" for marketing in the space.

If that's not the case - if National Beverage was to at least some extent lucky - the concern now is that the brand no longer is in the right place at the right time. Rather, it's in a tough spot. Giants are coming and the brand has taken a hit. A nimble response is needed simply to maintain market share, and larger initiatives (c-stores and international) need to show some progress.

To pay even 17x earnings, an investor needs to believe that this company, and this management team, can ably guide the brand through a more difficult environment. In the context of the last three quarters, that's become a much tougher case to make. The lawsuit might be unfair - but it's an issue regardless, and one that doesn't appear to have been handled well. Other aspects of the bull case have crumbled. Some investors may not want to bet against Caporella after the last few years - and I understand that argument, because I was one of those investors. I'm not anymore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.