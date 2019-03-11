Mr. Market Pricing The Rollins Business At 50 Years Of Earnings

Investor capital may be impaired for a decade once the irrational price for Rollins stock eventually comes down.

As my readers know, I take a conservative approach to investing in stocks and prefer to evaluate share price as a business investment.

Today, we're taking a look at Rollins, Inc. (ROL), a pest control services business with the famous brands Orkin and Rollins under its umbrella. I am bullish on the underlying company's performance but totally bearish on their stock price today.

Reviewing the company's stock price relative to the amount of cash this business is generating reveals a strikingly expensive ask at $40.55 per share.

This business generated $259M in free cash flow available to owners during the trailing twelve months, and the marketplace is asking $13,280M for the company. That's a price of 51 years of free cash flow!

Rollins Stock Price $40.55

After several years of trading upward with few setbacks in the stock price, investors may be lulled into a false sense of security concerning their risk of capital impairment on the basis of Rollins' zero long-term debt. But any lemonade stand can operate with zero long-term debt. That doesn't mean it's worth 51 years of cash flows before discounting for the time value of money coming in many years from now. What if the neighborhood moves?

When the marketplace eventually reprices this business more in line with other large companies such as those in the S&P 500, we're likely going to see Rollins stock at 21 times earnings (in line with the S&P 500 average P/E), making for a price as low as $21.00 at the trailing twelve months $1 earnings per share the company delivered during 2018.

This chart of the rising price to earnings ratio for Rollins indicates growing optimism built into the price as investors pay more dollars for each year of expected earnings:

Data by YCharts

Internal Pricing Model: Fair Value Is Just $11.48

My own pricing formula based on discounted cash flows pegs the company's fair value at $11.48, with a trading range up to $21.67, which is a fair 21 years of earnings for a growing company. With Rollins actually trading at $40.55 and a melt-up chart for two years running, the time to take profits in this name is today.

Theoretical Dividend Power Valuation

According to the books, the company has a $13.28B market cap at $40.55 per share. They generated $259M free cash flow during 2018 (Rollins 10-K Annual Report). If they distributed all of these incoming cash flows to shareholders, the maximum theoretical dividend weighs in at a paltry 1.9%, and the business is delivering a 1% yield in reality.

The valuation takeaway here is this isn't a company that can give investors a cash yield strong enough to make the stock attractive - this is a mature, growing company, priced like a cloud growth stock. A big red flag in the eyes of investors who don't want to pay twice or three times the value of a business and prefer to avoid paying $100 for each $1 in distribution per year.

Even If Sales Double Again, The Company Offers Little Upside At $40.55 Per Share

On the plus side, revenue is up from $1B during 2010 to $1.8B through 2018. Earnings are up 223% from their low during fallout year of the global financial crisis, 2009. And the firm carries no long-term debt. At these figures, the company is trading with a technology stock-like valuation at seven times annual sales!

What Can Rollins Do To Prove $40.55 Is A Fair Price?

First of all, we must keep in mind Rollins does not price its own stock. This is a function of the marketplace. In order to justify the $40.55 stock price, we'd have to see the company double its earnings within the next five years. They'd have to beat every competitor, expand into new territories, control costs, overcome wage inflation, and all while improving their profit margins.

I don't see a clear path for the company to double earnings rapidly enough to compensate for the time it will take to give investors a great pay-off. Extrapolating from their previous growth rate, they averaged 6.75% compounded annual growth from 2010 through 2018.

Earnings won't double again for another ten years at their historical growth rate, and keep in mind, it is typically more difficult to double the larger magnitude of earnings going forward. From $1B earnings in 2010 to $1.06B is a smaller incremental challenge than going from the recent year's $1.8B to $1.92B - that's twice as many incremental new deals just to maintain the same 6.75% growth rate.

The argument here is even if the company doubles earnings over the next ten years, the price to earnings ratio will likely come down closer to the S&P 500 benchmark's 21 times rating. In such a scenario, shareholders will make nothing on this stock for ten years as devaluation flags the forecast legitimate earnings growth.

The Big Growth Story Is Franchising In China

A big reason the company's stock is trading at such an elevated price to earnings ratio of 51 compared to the S&P 500's price to earnings of 21 is the Rollins international expansion. From their most recent 10-K, the company shares,

foreign operations accounted for approximately 8% of total revenues for each of the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Source: 10-K Annual Report

The report goes on to explain the company has opened several more international franchises this year. As the block-quoted information states, actual contribution from the international expansion has not grown more quickly than the rest of the company's revenue. This indicates they will have further trouble adding sales faster than the incremental 6.75% growth rate to revenue they have sustained since 2010.

Conclusion

The team at Rollins is doing a great job growing the business. For public stock investors, the challenge is to avoid paying too much for even a great business, and as my analysis shows, I have developed the opinion the marketplace is asking an exceedingly high price for this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This Article is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, and nothing in the article should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security by Faloh Investment. We are not investment advisors. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any other product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. You should consult an attorney or tax professional regarding your specific legal or tax situation.