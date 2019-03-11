Is The Street Ready For A 33% Tesla Unit Delivery Miss In Q1?

Still, while not as bad as the 40% shortfall vs. the 81,000 consensus that Trip and GER are now estimating, my number implies a 33% shortfall for the current quarter.

I present a bottoms-up Q1 model, country by country, which yields a 53,835 number for the quarter - higher than the 48,000 from Global Equities Research.

European sales, while up naturally from the February introduction of the Model 3, are not enough to come close to offsetting the U.S. sales decline.

His estimate fell from 93,500 to 48,000 during the weekend following channel checks that indicate that demand has simply fallen off a cliff.

Global Equities Research and its leader Trip Chowdhry are not only a staple on CNBC market hour interviews, but also one of the two biggest bulls on Tesla (TSLA). Last Fall, he was one of the two bulls debating Montana Skeptic on the subject at the annual Robin Hood Investors Conference in New York City: here.

Trip lives nearby Tesla’s Fremont factory and often publishes photos from a variety of channel checks to support his estimates. This weekend, he published a Tesla report which StreetInsider.com summarized as follows: here.

In brief, based on his channel checks, he has cut his Q1 Tesla unit sales estimate from 93,500 units to 48,000. That’s almost a 50% decline. The reason for this is that despite international sales of the Model 3 increasing -- naturally, at this early stage of fulfilling three years of backlog -- it’s not increasing nearly enough to compensate for the radial decline in U.S. sales of all Tesla Models -- 3, S and X.

Last quarter, Tesla sold 90,966 cars: here. For Q1, Tesla talked about having approximately 10,000 units in transit to Asian and European markets. It’s therefore no surprise that the Q1 street consensus is - or has been, until now - around 81,000 units.

However, Trip Chowdhry and Global Equities Research show that based on their channel checks, the number is looking like 48,000: 30,000 Model 3 and 18,000 Model S+X combined. If that happens that way, it would represent a 40% shortfall vs the 81,000 unit consensus.

In order to see whether Trip’s 48,000 estimate could be even remotely true, I created this model of Tesla’s unit deliveries in Q1. First, let’s start with the Model 3:

Model 3 January February March Q1 2019 USA 6500 5750 9000 21250 Canada 710 800 1000 2510 Germany 2 959 2500 3461 Norway 17 791 3000 3808 Netherlands 40 472 1000 1512 France 0 401 800 1201 Switzerland 0 277 600 877 Belgium 2 201 500 703 Austria 2 141 300 443 UK 16 67 80 163 Italy 0 80 300 380 Finland 2 34 80 116 Spain 4 200 400 604 Ireland 0 3 60 63 Sweden 0 0 700 700 China 0 300 3000 3300 TOTAL 7295 10476 23320 41091

As you can see in the table above, my Q1 Model 3 estimate of 41,091 is higher than Trip’s 30,000. You may ask about my data sources. Obviously all the March month numbers are estimates. The other numbers come from Insideevs (United States), the Jose Pontres blog (Canada) including inferences for Australia and China, and the respective European country government registration data.

Insideevs: here.

Jose Pontres blog: here.

Spain and Netherlands: here.

Norway: here.

Sweden: here.

The major variable, other than simply figuring out the U.S. Model 3 number for the month of March, is China. The data from China is generally much delayed. That may cause us to be off materially for all models of Tesla sales there, in the short run.

Now let’s add the Model S:

Model S January February March Q1 2019 USA 875 800 1500 3175 Canada 110 130 180 420 Germany 91 87 130 308 Norway 19 84 140 243 Netherlands 14 10 10 34 France 21 33 50 104 Switzerland 23 26 50 99 Belgium 14 21 40 75 Austria 9 15 30 54 UK 59 7 100 166 Italy 6 7 15 28 Finland 7 4 10 21 Spain 15 20 40 75 Ireland 10 1 15 26 Sweden 29 52 80 161 China 300 300 300 900 Australia 70 70 70 210 TOTAL 1672 1667 2760 6099

As you can see in the table above, the 6,099 estimate does not impress in the context of Tesla having to hit a total of 81,000 in order to make first quarter consensus. The same data sources as the Model 3 apply.

Finally, the Model X:

Model X January February March Q1 2019 USA 950 1100 1500 3550 Canada 140 160 220 520 Germany 44 46 90 180 Norway 150 141 200 491 Netherlands 9 7 10 26 France 11 11 20 42 Switzerland 15 13 20 48 Belgium 15 15 30 60 Austria 10 11 20 41 UK 68 5 80 153 Italy 12 9 20 41 Finland 7 2 10 19 Spain 16 15 20 51 Ireland 3 0 10 13 Sweden 8 7 15 30 China 400 400 400 1200 Australia 60 60 60 180 TOTAL 1918 2002 2725 6645

As you can see in the table above, the Model X number doesn’t look a lot different than the Model S. Let’s now turn to the overall number for the quarter:

TOTAL Q1 January February March Q1 2019 Model 3 7295 10476 23320 41091 Model S 1672 1667 2760 6099 Model X 1918 2002 2725 6645 TOTAL 10885 14145 28805 53835

As you can see in the table above, my estimate of 53,835 units is higher than Global Equities Research (Trip Chowdhry) for what may be the first time ever. As I pointed out above, he's now suddenly at 48,000 - down from 93,500 before this last weekend.

My 53,835 estimate implies an approximate 33% shortfall from the Q1 street consensus of 81,000 units. Trip’s estimate would mean a 40%-plus shortfall.

While I think it's jaw-droppingly remarkable that one of Wall Street’s two most extreme Tesla bulls has turned uber-bearish, and now sporting the street-lowest Q1 revenue estimate - I think he lowered his numbers too much. 48,000 units sold for this March quarter - I can’t quite get there. However, as I showed in my bottoms-up analysis above, I can get to 53,835 units, which isn’t all that far away.

53,835 units sold are not a 40% shortfall vs. consensus, which is what Trip now as presented - it is a 33% shortfall. Is the street ready for anything remotely close to a 33% shortfall this quarter? If not, how big of a shortfall - vis-a-vis the 81,000 consensus - can Tesla withstand this quarter, without it causing a stock decline?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.