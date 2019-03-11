Short Ideas | Consumer 

Is The Street Ready For A 33% Tesla Unit Delivery Miss In Q1?

|
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Anton Wahlman
Summary

CNBC personality and top Tesla bull Trip Chowdhry from Global Equities Research has dramatically cut his Q1 Tesla unit delivery estimate by almost 50%.

His estimate fell from 93,500 to 48,000 during the weekend following channel checks that indicate that demand has simply fallen off a cliff.

European sales, while up naturally from the February introduction of the Model 3, are not enough to come close to offsetting the U.S. sales decline.

I present a bottoms-up Q1 model, country by country, which yields a 53,835 number for the quarter - higher than the 48,000 from Global Equities Research.

Still, while not as bad as the 40% shortfall vs. the 81,000 consensus that Trip and GER are now estimating, my number implies a 33% shortfall for the current quarter.

Global Equities Research and its leader Trip Chowdhry are not only a staple on CNBC market hour interviews, but also one of the two biggest bulls on Tesla (TSLA). Last Fall, he was one of the two bulls debating Montana Skeptic on the subject at the annual Robin Hood Investors Conference in New York City: here.

Trip lives nearby Tesla’s Fremont factory and often publishes photos from a variety of channel checks to support his estimates. This weekend, he published a Tesla report which StreetInsider.com summarized as follows: here.

In brief, based on his channel checks, he has cut his Q1 Tesla unit sales estimate from 93,500 units to 48,000. That’s almost a 50% decline. The reason for this is that despite international sales of the Model 3 increasing -- naturally, at this early stage of fulfilling three years of backlog -- it’s not increasing nearly enough to compensate for the radial decline in U.S. sales of all Tesla Models -- 3, S and X.

Last quarter, Tesla sold 90,966 cars: here. For Q1, Tesla talked about having approximately 10,000 units in transit to Asian and European markets. It’s therefore no surprise that the Q1 street consensus is - or has been, until now - around 81,000 units.

However, Trip Chowdhry and Global Equities Research show that based on their channel checks, the number is looking like 48,000: 30,000 Model 3 and 18,000 Model S+X combined. If that happens that way, it would represent a 40% shortfall vs the 81,000 unit consensus.

In order to see whether Trip’s 48,000 estimate could be even remotely true, I created this model of Tesla’s unit deliveries in Q1. First, let’s start with the Model 3:

Model 3

January

February

March

Q1 2019

USA

6500

5750

9000

21250

Canada

710

800

1000

2510

Germany

2

959

2500

3461

Norway

17

791

3000

3808

Netherlands

40

472

1000

1512

France

0

401

800

1201

Switzerland

0

277

600

877

Belgium

2

201

500

703

Austria

2

141

300

443

UK

16

67

80

163

Italy

0

80

300

380

Finland

2

34

80

116

Spain

4

200

400

604

Ireland

0

3

60

63

Sweden

0

0

700

700

China

0

300

3000

3300

TOTAL

7295

10476

23320

41091

As you can see in the table above, my Q1 Model 3 estimate of 41,091 is higher than Trip’s 30,000. You may ask about my data sources. Obviously all the March month numbers are estimates. The other numbers come from Insideevs (United States), the Jose Pontres blog (Canada) including inferences for Australia and China, and the respective European country government registration data.

Insideevs: here.

Jose Pontres blog: here.

Spain and Netherlands: here.

Norway: here.

Sweden: here.

The major variable, other than simply figuring out the U.S. Model 3 number for the month of March, is China. The data from China is generally much delayed. That may cause us to be off materially for all models of Tesla sales there, in the short run.

Now let’s add the Model S:

Model S

January

February

March

Q1 2019

USA

875

800

1500

3175

Canada

110

130

180

420

Germany

91

87

130

308

Norway

19

84

140

243

Netherlands

14

10

10

34

France

21

33

50

104

Switzerland

23

26

50

99

Belgium

14

21

40

75

Austria

9

15

30

54

UK

59

7

100

166

Italy

6

7

15

28

Finland

7

4

10

21

Spain

15

20

40

75

Ireland

10

1

15

26

Sweden

29

52

80

161

China

300

300

300

900

Australia

70

70

70

210

TOTAL

1672

1667

2760

6099

As you can see in the table above, the 6,099 estimate does not impress in the context of Tesla having to hit a total of 81,000 in order to make first quarter consensus. The same data sources as the Model 3 apply.

Finally, the Model X:

Model X

January

February

March

Q1 2019

USA

950

1100

1500

3550

Canada

140

160

220

520

Germany

44

46

90

180

Norway

150

141

200

491

Netherlands

9

7

10

26

France

11

11

20

42

Switzerland

15

13

20

48

Belgium

15

15

30

60

Austria

10

11

20

41

UK

68

5

80

153

Italy

12

9

20

41

Finland

7

2

10

19

Spain

16

15

20

51

Ireland

3

0

10

13

Sweden

8

7

15

30

China

400

400

400

1200

Australia

60

60

60

180

TOTAL

1918

2002

2725

6645

As you can see in the table above, the Model X number doesn’t look a lot different than the Model S. Let’s now turn to the overall number for the quarter:

TOTAL Q1

January

February

March

Q1 2019

Model 3

7295

10476

23320

41091

Model S

1672

1667

2760

6099

Model X

1918

2002

2725

6645

TOTAL

10885

14145

28805

53835

As you can see in the table above, my estimate of 53,835 units is higher than Global Equities Research (Trip Chowdhry) for what may be the first time ever. As I pointed out above, he's now suddenly at 48,000 - down from 93,500 before this last weekend.

My 53,835 estimate implies an approximate 33% shortfall from the Q1 street consensus of 81,000 units. Trip’s estimate would mean a 40%-plus shortfall.

While I think it's jaw-droppingly remarkable that one of Wall Street’s two most extreme Tesla bulls has turned uber-bearish, and now sporting the street-lowest Q1 revenue estimate - I think he lowered his numbers too much. 48,000 units sold for this March quarter - I can’t quite get there. However, as I showed in my bottoms-up analysis above, I can get to 53,835 units, which isn’t all that far away.

53,835 units sold are not a 40% shortfall vs. consensus, which is what Trip now as presented - it is a 33% shortfall. Is the street ready for anything remotely close to a 33% shortfall this quarter? If not, how big of a shortfall - vis-a-vis the 81,000 consensus - can Tesla withstand this quarter, without it causing a stock decline?

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches and equivalent, hosted by most major automakers.