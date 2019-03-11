Is The Street Ready For A 33% Tesla Unit Delivery Miss In Q1?

Global Equities Research and its leader Trip Chowdhry are not only a staple on CNBC market hour interviews, but also one of the two biggest bulls on Tesla (TSLA). Last Fall, he was one of the two bulls debating Montana Skeptic on the subject at the annual Robin Hood Investors Conference in New York City: here.
Trip lives nearby Tesla’s Fremont factory and often publishes photos from a variety of channel checks to support his estimates. This weekend, he published a Tesla report which StreetInsider.com summarized as follows: here.
In brief, based on his channel checks, he has cut his Q1 Tesla unit sales estimate from 93,500 units to 48,000. That’s almost a 50% decline. The reason for this is that despite international sales of the Model 3 increasing -- naturally, at this early stage of fulfilling three years of backlog -- it’s not increasing nearly enough to compensate for the radial decline in U.S. sales of all Tesla Models -- 3, S and X.
Last quarter, Tesla sold 90,966 cars: here. For Q1, Tesla talked about having approximately 10,000 units in transit to Asian and European markets. It’s therefore no surprise that the Q1 street consensus is - or has been, until now - around 81,000 units.
However, Trip Chowdhry and Global Equities Research show that based on their channel checks, the number is looking like 48,000: 30,000 Model 3 and 18,000 Model S+X combined. If that happens that way, it would represent a 40% shortfall vs the 81,000 unit consensus.
In order to see whether Trip’s 48,000 estimate could be even remotely true, I created this model of Tesla’s unit deliveries in Q1. First, let’s start with the Model 3:
|
Model 3
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
USA
|
6500
|
5750
|
9000
|
21250
|
Canada
|
710
|
800
|
1000
|
2510
|
Germany
|
2
|
959
|
2500
|
3461
|
Norway
|
17
|
791
|
3000
|
3808
|
Netherlands
|
40
|
472
|
1000
|
1512
|
France
|
0
|
401
|
800
|
1201
|
Switzerland
|
0
|
277
|
600
|
877
|
Belgium
|
2
|
201
|
500
|
703
|
Austria
|
2
|
141
|
300
|
443
|
UK
|
16
|
67
|
80
|
163
|
Italy
|
0
|
80
|
300
|
380
|
Finland
|
2
|
34
|
80
|
116
|
Spain
|
4
|
200
|
400
|
604
|
Ireland
|
0
|
3
|
60
|
63
|
Sweden
|
0
|
0
|
700
|
700
|
China
|
0
|
300
|
3000
|
3300
|
TOTAL
|
7295
|
10476
|
23320
|
41091
As you can see in the table above, my Q1 Model 3 estimate of 41,091 is higher than Trip’s 30,000. You may ask about my data sources. Obviously all the March month numbers are estimates. The other numbers come from Insideevs (United States), the Jose Pontres blog (Canada) including inferences for Australia and China, and the respective European country government registration data.
Insideevs: here.
Jose Pontres blog: here.
Spain and Netherlands: here.
Norway: here.
Sweden: here.
The major variable, other than simply figuring out the U.S. Model 3 number for the month of March, is China. The data from China is generally much delayed. That may cause us to be off materially for all models of Tesla sales there, in the short run.
Now let’s add the Model S:
|
Model S
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
USA
|
875
|
800
|
1500
|
3175
|
Canada
|
110
|
130
|
180
|
420
|
Germany
|
91
|
87
|
130
|
308
|
Norway
|
19
|
84
|
140
|
243
|
Netherlands
|
14
|
10
|
10
|
34
|
France
|
21
|
33
|
50
|
104
|
Switzerland
|
23
|
26
|
50
|
99
|
Belgium
|
14
|
21
|
40
|
75
|
Austria
|
9
|
15
|
30
|
54
|
UK
|
59
|
7
|
100
|
166
|
Italy
|
6
|
7
|
15
|
28
|
Finland
|
7
|
4
|
10
|
21
|
Spain
|
15
|
20
|
40
|
75
|
Ireland
|
10
|
1
|
15
|
26
|
Sweden
|
29
|
52
|
80
|
161
|
China
|
300
|
300
|
300
|
900
|
Australia
|
70
|
70
|
70
|
210
|
TOTAL
|
1672
|
1667
|
2760
|
6099
As you can see in the table above, the 6,099 estimate does not impress in the context of Tesla having to hit a total of 81,000 in order to make first quarter consensus. The same data sources as the Model 3 apply.
Finally, the Model X:
|
Model X
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
USA
|
950
|
1100
|
1500
|
3550
|
Canada
|
140
|
160
|
220
|
520
|
Germany
|
44
|
46
|
90
|
180
|
Norway
|
150
|
141
|
200
|
491
|
Netherlands
|
9
|
7
|
10
|
26
|
France
|
11
|
11
|
20
|
42
|
Switzerland
|
15
|
13
|
20
|
48
|
Belgium
|
15
|
15
|
30
|
60
|
Austria
|
10
|
11
|
20
|
41
|
UK
|
68
|
5
|
80
|
153
|
Italy
|
12
|
9
|
20
|
41
|
Finland
|
7
|
2
|
10
|
19
|
Spain
|
16
|
15
|
20
|
51
|
Ireland
|
3
|
0
|
10
|
13
|
Sweden
|
8
|
7
|
15
|
30
|
China
|
400
|
400
|
400
|
1200
|
Australia
|
60
|
60
|
60
|
180
|
TOTAL
|
1918
|
2002
|
2725
|
6645
As you can see in the table above, the Model X number doesn’t look a lot different than the Model S. Let’s now turn to the overall number for the quarter:
|
TOTAL Q1
|
January
|
February
|
March
|
Q1 2019
|
Model 3
|
7295
|
10476
|
23320
|
41091
|
Model S
|
1672
|
1667
|
2760
|
6099
|
Model X
|
1918
|
2002
|
2725
|
6645
|
TOTAL
|
10885
|
14145
|
28805
|
53835
As you can see in the table above, my estimate of 53,835 units is higher than Global Equities Research (Trip Chowdhry) for what may be the first time ever. As I pointed out above, he's now suddenly at 48,000 - down from 93,500 before this last weekend.
My 53,835 estimate implies an approximate 33% shortfall from the Q1 street consensus of 81,000 units. Trip’s estimate would mean a 40%-plus shortfall.
While I think it's jaw-droppingly remarkable that one of Wall Street’s two most extreme Tesla bulls has turned uber-bearish, and now sporting the street-lowest Q1 revenue estimate - I think he lowered his numbers too much. 48,000 units sold for this March quarter - I can’t quite get there. However, as I showed in my bottoms-up analysis above, I can get to 53,835 units, which isn’t all that far away.
53,835 units sold are not a 40% shortfall vs. consensus, which is what Trip now as presented - it is a 33% shortfall. Is the street ready for anything remotely close to a 33% shortfall this quarter? If not, how big of a shortfall - vis-a-vis the 81,000 consensus - can Tesla withstand this quarter, without it causing a stock decline?
