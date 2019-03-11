Starbucks From A Millennial's Perspective

An Insight From The Younger Generation

As a young professional, I can confidently tell you that emerging financial market media outlets and social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook (FB), and Twitter (TWTR) have plagued our generation with fluffy graphics and hypothetical "what-if" scenarios such as the one featured below. As a side note, that $4,687 return from Starbucks (SBUX) would actually be worth $6,117.47 today at a March 5, 2019, price of $71.58 per share. Needless to say, the most recent 30.52% growth in share price in less than an 18-month time period is rather impressive for an "established" company.

Source: howMuch.net

Indeed, although these graphics illustrate potential earnings for individual investors, they should be viewed as more of a guide in determining the reasoning and factors behind the high-growth of these successful companies. In the case of Starbucks, investors lucky enough to buy shares in this high-growth stage and potential new investors are all wondering the same thing, does this company still have a business model that will reap rewards to shareholders going forward? Is it time to cash out? Should new investors wait for a drop in share prices before getting on board? Starbucks' highly-prized business model is praised by analysts on Wall Street. Starbucks has proved time in and time out that it can deliver high-growth, this will be no different going forward in 2019 and 2020.

Analysis

Source: Yahoo Finance

Shareholders of Starbucks are indeed still enjoying bountiful returns. Last June, shares were trading around the $48 range after a fallout stemming from two individuals being wrongfully arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. Starbucks handled the situation professionally and quickly restored confidence in the company. The efforts to restore PR complemented strong earnings growth and quickly catapulted shares to fresh-highs above the $70 range.

For seasoned investors, it's hard to determine whether a stock trading at forward 25 times earnings estimates with a P/E ratio at 30 times trailing earnings is worthy of buying. Comparing Starbucks' forward P/E ratio to other high-growth NASDAQ stocks such as Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Facebook, both trade at about 22.5, can be viewed by some as an indication that the company is overvalued. However, although these three companies share a similar "high-growth" classification, Starbucks possesses a vastly different business model from both of these companies and should, therefore, be compared to a more similar industry such as fast-food.

Source: YCharts

Among its fast-food counterparts, Starbucks' valuation doesn't seem so high anymore. The company is fairly in line with its most similar competitor in this group, Yum Brands (YUM), which possesses a forward P/E ratio just under 25. Chipotle's (CMG) absurd forward P/E ratio of 43.82 is exorbitantly high and perhaps acts as an additional indicator of healthy share prices for Starbucks. In terms of revenue growth, Starbucks leads at 9.20% in quarterly year-over-year growth with Chipotle right behind them and McDonald's (MCD) and Yum Brands posting negative growth.

Most recently, Starbucks beat Wall Street estimates with adjusted Q1 2019 earnings increasing 15.4% to a total of $0.75 per share. A critical component aiding Starbucks' returns are the company's margins. Operating margins are currently about 15% even amidst higher store rents in certain jurisdictions and rising labor costs. This is most likely as a result of Arabica coffee prices, which have declined significantly in the spot market of the ICE futures exchange to $95.20.

Source: Bloomberg

An exceptional rewards program is definitely winning the hearts of customers and powering the 4% U.S. same-store sales growth of the company. The My Starbucks Rewards Program, which grew 14% year-over-year now to an outstanding 16.3 million U.S. members, has demonstrated Starbucks' ability to change existing perceptions of Starbucks Coffee as the "executive's" preferred coffee choice to a brand that is inclusive and affordable to all Americans. Brand power is one of Starbucks' strengths and was further solidified by Nestle SA (SWX: NESN) that acquired exclusive rights to sell Starbucks-branded coffee and tea worldwide after striking a $7.15 billion deal.

The company has also made advancements in digital innovation to provide better services to its growing customer base. Following Starbucks' announcement of being on the brink of accepting cryptocurrency through the Bakkt exchange platform, a spokesperson for Starbucks indicated:

Through our role as a leader in mobile payments to our more than 16 million Starbucks Rewards members, we are committed to innovation for expanding payment options for our customers."

Retailers have been eyeing the prospect of crypto as a way to combat increasing credit card fees, and when it comes to forward-thinking, you can be sure Starbucks is right in the middle of it all.

Starbucks has an arsenal of tools behind its dominance in developing industry-leading digital retail tools. Adding to its My Starbucks rewards program, mobile order-and-pickup feature in its Starbucks app, mobile payment technology, and personalization tools, the most recent earnings call alluded to further advancements that have a high potential in cultivating further medium- to long-term growth. Starbucks is introducing a credit card to attract the leftover non-Rewards members not part of their program. JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Visa (V) announced a co-branded credit card that allows consumers to gather points from outside purchases that they can use towards Starbucks purchases regardless of whether they are part of their Rewards program or not. Furthermore, the company has partnered with China's Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Alibaba (BABA) to allow individuals in China with a higher variety of mobile platforms for their purchases. This is especially important not only due to the size of the Chinese market and its untapped growth potential but also the fact that the majority of retail purchases in China are made through mobile unlike the US which still relies heavily on credit card payments.

Starbucks is also extremely popular among younger generations who view Starbucks as the Macintosh in the Macintosh-PC battles of the past generations. The company's move to relax their dress code was widely accepted among the younger cohort and bolstered its highly-prized PR status. Additionally, news releases by Starbucks are exciting and often celebrated, Instagram posts and all other social media outlets are flooded with photos of Starbucks after every promotion of limited-time products such as their Unicorn Frappuccino. For the release of the company's novel Cloud Macchiatos, Starbucks partnered with Ariana Grande to feature her as the ambassador in delivering the new menu item to market.

Advancements in mobile payments and digital initiatives provide a strong competitive advantage over its competitors such as Tim Horton's (QSR), Coca-Cola (KO), and Dunkin' Brands Group (DNKN). Cannabis-infused drinks have also been considered by the coffee giant, as analysts at Cowen pointed to the fact that Starbucks is a front-runner in being the first fast-food chain to release CBD-infused beverages to the market. Although a few of you "mature" investors may be resistant to cannabis' legalization in Canada and imminent legalization in the US, there's no denying the potential of a market driven by cannabis worth an estimated US$16 billion+ in retail sales.

Verdict

An extraordinary PR image, strong brand growth, exceptional customer loyalty, declining prices in Arabica coffee beans, the development of digital innovation, and being at the forefront of exploring emerging trends such as cannabis illustrate a business model that has not only historically outperformed expectations but also sets clear high-growth expectations that will be sure to please shareholders.

Creative destruction leads to rapid growth and Starbucks has proved its role in the disruption of retail. High-traffic retail and business locations enjoy the convenience of having high-quality products and service provided to them through many different platforms footsteps away from them. Starbucks has catapulted its addictive products to a status now considered a consumer staple by many. Its ability to establish a reputable presence in any market will allow it in exploiting the vast potential of markets in China and other emerging regions eager to welcome its business.

Fiscal 2019 and 2020 estimate revisions for Starbucks have skyrocketed as Wall Street monitors recent developments in the company's operations. Projections for Starbucks' fiscal Q2 highlight a 4.54% increase in revenue to $6.31 billion, a full-year revenue increase of 6.3% to $26.27 billion, while adjusted Q2 earnings are expected to appreciate 5.6% with full-year earnings appreciating to 12.4%. For investors looking to take advantage of this high-growth company, keep a close eye on share prices and buy in the $60-65 range. The upside for 2019 and 2020 is quite high and history has shown that Starbucks has delivered. I give share prices an $85 target by the end of 2019 and a $95-100 target by the end of 2020.

Source: Eater

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.