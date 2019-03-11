Silence Therapeutics PLC (SLNCF) CEO Dr. David Horn Solomon on Q4 2018 Results Earnings Call - Transcript

Silence Therapeutics PLC (OTCPK:SLNCF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Dr. David Horn Solomon - President and CEO

Rob Quinn - Interim CFO

Miles Dixon - Peel Hunt LLP

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Thank you very much Andria and welcome to today's presentation of our full year results for 2018 at Silence Therapeutics. I'm David Horn Solomon, the CEO of Silence Therapeutics. And today I'm joined by Dr. Rob Quinn, our Interim Chief Financial Officer, who will present financial results. We'll be following the pagination, which is at the bottom right of each slide.

On Slide 2, our fair harbor statement. And then I'll start on Slide number 3, a summary of our business. I believe we have a valuable platform. We have a valuable platform going forward at Silence Therapeutics where we reproducibly silence genes and this platform has been perfected over the last 10 years by our scientists. And this has generated I think a diverse internal pipeline but also out-licensing opportunities as well.

Our focus is on hematology. Our lead medicine SLN124 is indicative for beta-thalassemia and myelodysplastic syndrome and went to the clinic in 2019 with our first patient dosed in H2 this year. We've had promising animal data and I'll tell you those data in the run up to the clinic.

Our team is extremely experienced. We have many, many experts in R&D, in oligonucleotide generation, and our clinical team has been growing and we've also added members of the management team, and I think we're poised now to add significant value.

Most notably, we've really focused on our target selection recently. I'm pleased to announce data today on SLN360, targeting Lp(a), lipoprotein (a) and I will tell you more about that in our target selection methods in general.

Our financial position is strong; you'll hear more from our CFO. We have at the end of the year US$35 million in cash. This extends our runway to key clinical milestones such as interim results from the SLN124 Phase 1b readout.

On to Slide number 4, highlights in fact of our full year results, our operational highlights. For SLN124, our lead medicine, we've been granted orphan status by the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of beta-thalassemia. The CTA filing is expected shortly for this first Phase 1b study coming up. The first patients will enter the study in H2 2019.

Additionally, during the year, we added SLN360, this is a medicine targeting Lp(a) or lipoprotein (a) for cardiovascular disease. And I'll tell you a bit about our early and exciting data today disclosed for the first time.

We also have our out-license program to Quark Pharmaceuticals, and that's in Phase 3 and is expected to have readout shortly which may trigger in fact an option by Novartis and possible payment to Silence.

In addition to my joining the company in August of last year, we've also had other members join. I'm particularly excited by our platform that we can reproducibly silence genes and pick correct targets, and therefore, make an exciting business in RNA therapeutics.

Also during this period, we had a settlement and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals for a tiered royalty on net sales of ONPATTRO in the EU and we can take any questions about that.

Finally, the financial highlights. Again you'll hear more from our CFO, Rob Quinn. Our losses after-tax were £18.4 million. This is different from the losses in 2017 where losses were different because of the sales of the Arrowhead shares. We've been skinning down our G&A costs, and the only notable exceptional expenditure is legal costs of about £4 million related to the settlement with the Alnylam.

Our cash and cash equivalents and term deposits at the end of the year for 2018 were £26.5 million and our net cash outflow from operating activities were £16.8 million.

If we turn to the next slide, number 5, in terms of the team. In addition to my joining, recent joiners include Marie Lindholm who came from Santaris and Roche, an expert in oligo design and synthesis, who leads our Technology Innovation team. You'll hear more from Rob Quinn who is serving as our CFO. Rob was earlier Head of FP&A at our company; and Richard Jenkins joined not that long ago to Head Clinical Development and the comportment specifically of our SLN124 clinical trial coming up later this year.

On -- Slide 6 really highlights how we can actually silence disease-associated genes using our proprietary platform. And what I can tell you is that through the experience now from four generations of technology innovation, we have ultimately perfected ways to silence genes. Notice on the top right side of the graph, if you pick any tool target, we've been able to show in terms of mRNA that we can silence the gene by approximately 95%. And if you look at the bottom at the line graph, where we're looking at serum protein for these target genes, when you actually introduce subcutaneously different doses, 1 mg per kg or 0.3 mgs per kg, you can see in a dose dependent manner, the silencing of the target gene for at least 30 days in the higher dose 1 mg per kg of target Y.

Our medicines are patient-friendly. They're subcutaneous delivery. There will be an auto injector pens and 30 -- and 31 gauge needles for at least once a month or longer and we believe this will be well tolerated. So net-net, I think we have a platform that can silence specific genes of interest to certain diseases that will add value for patients, for caregivers and for the shareholders.

Our pipeline is on slide number 7, and our pipeline is now growing and advancing. In our hematology franchises, I mentioned SLN124 is planning a Phase 1b study later this year for both beta-thalassemia and also for myelodysplastic syndrome. We're also interested, because it is an iron overload disorder hemochromatosis. We have recently put on the pipeline in terms of cardiovascular diseases, SLN360 and we're working towards an IND or CTA planned for H2 in 2020. We will tell you some new and interesting data for this asset a bit later.

And today I'm pleased to disclose for the first time in our rare disease portfolio that we are in fact focusing on complement-mediated diseases like other companies. But we think that in terms of gene silencing, we have a viable proposition going forward. I've also mentioned our out-licensing activity with Quark Pharmaceuticals there in Phase 3 in acute kidney injury and also in Delayed Graft Function and we expect some news from Quark later at their discretion.

Now we turn to a broader discussion about SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders. Starting on Page 8 and will begin on slide number 9, a market opportunity for SLN124. As I mentioned, this will target patients with beta-thalassaemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, diseases of some prevalence and incidents around the world, specifically for beta-thal in China, in Southern Europe. The standard-of-care today largely in these disorders is transfusion and chelators. We believe the benefit over the standard-of-care today is to reduce organ iron levels, enhance erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion frequency, and therefore, the overall burden of disease in these patients. So we think as a subcutaneous medicine once monthly this will be advantageous.

I want to focus on Page 10 a little bit on the molecular mechanism of action of SLN124. This is a rather detailed slide but mechanistically it shows something rather important and that we're trying to silence TMPRSS6. At the top left of the slide, you can see TMPRSS6 which is a transmembrane membrane protein part of the BMP/SMAD pathway that ultimately as a negative regulator causes increases of hepcidin.

If we turn to the bottom of the slide, by silencing TMPRSS6 we believe we can increase hepcidin levels, I will show with you those data, by increasing hepcidin and reduce iron levels in the serum and in turn we improve erythropoiesis and this improved erythropoiesis reduces anemia, and therefore, iron overload.

So the first target here is TMPRSS6 and we will turn into a series of experiments now and I'll try to convince you that in fact silencing TMPRSS6, increasing hepcidin, reducing iron and improving erythropoiesis is an effective mechanism for actually treating these iron overload disorders.

On slide number 11, the study design is at the top of the slide. We're injecting into six wild-type mice -- into wild-type mice four per group, 3 mgs per kg of our SLN124 siRNA and the readouts at week one, week three and week six. You can see in the bar graph on the left side TMPRSS6 mRNA in the liver, the control here is just saline and you can see at one week and then at three week significant suppression of mRNA for TMPRSS6 that starts to rebound at six weeks, which is indicative of a once monthly dosing.

And then you can see in terms of iron, on the right side, we’ve skipped over the hepcidin step as I mentioned TMPRSS6 does increase hepcidin and here you can see the resulting iron levels in serum, PBS levels you can see as control and then some decrease of serum iron at one week, maximally at three weeks, and then at six weeks, you begin to see the rebound. This is temporarily ordered because between suppressing TMPRSS6 and increasing hepcidin you then see iron levels being modulated.

You'll see this more on the next slide, slide number 12, where we're looking at a specific disease model in mice, and this is a hemochromatosis model, same model as Type 1 hemochromatosis in humans. The design of this experiment is at the top right. In this experiment we're dosing animals either six or seven per group with our siRNA against TMPRSS6 at day one and the readout is at week three -- and we're using two [technical difficulty] beginning on left side in the bar graph, graph shows TMPRSS6 mRNA [technical difficulty] PBS or saline, the second control [technical difficulty] and you can see here the two controls and then 1mg per kg and maximally 3mgs per kg suppression of the mRNA in liver.

Now we turn to hepcidin and you can see that the suppression of mRNA in the liver as a negative regulator of hepcidin causes an increase of hepcidin. In the middle bar graph you can see controls PBS and scrambled sequence and then 1mg per kg and then maximally 3mgs per kg where you see approximately a 2x increase of hepcidin levels, the readout here is at week three.

In turn, when hepcidin goes up what happens to serum iron? If you look at the right side of the graph, you can see PBS and control and then you can see the suppression at 1mg per kg and maximally a 3mgs per kg of iron in the serum of approximately 2.5 fold reduction of serum iron. Not only are we reducing iron in the serum, but we're also reducing iron in tissues. And in hemochromatosis, as many of you know, the biggest cause of morbidity in this disease is the toxicity of iron embedded in tissues, like the kidney or the liver or bone, et cetera.

And you can see in the bottom left bar graph, at three weeks at the highest dose 3mgs per kg you start to see iron levels decreasing. This is ultimately like an osmotic effect where iron is being bound up by macrophages and then being removed from the kidney proper.

So this is convincing in terms of what happens to TMPRSS6, hepcidin going up, iron going down and then iron being leached out from tissues.

On the next slide, is the beta-thal model indicative of where we're going in the clinic? The study design here is similar with a small twist where because erythropoiesis, the main readouts in this experiment take a little bit longer than the three weeks shown earlier for iron in the serum because you want to resolve erythropoiesis to a greater degree. The readout in this experiment is at week five, so we're dosing animals with 3mgs per kg siRNA against TMPRSS6 at day one. And then redosing or reboosting them at week two and the readout is at week five. Six to eight animals are dosed per group and we can begin to look at the readouts for erythropoiesis on the graphs on the left side.

Reactive oxygen species or the reactive oxygen state really speaks to the maturation of red blood cells. You can see in wild-type mice the ROS levels are quite low. For PBS and control they elevated and then already at week five with TMPRSS6 siRNA silenced by our specific medicine. You can see ROS levels beginning to decrease to near normal levels.

In the middle is the most important sort of finding and this is reticulocyte proportion. When ROS levels are low, it allows the proper expression of alpha and beta chains of globin genes to be expressed and the maturation of pure erythrocytes to erythrocytes. Reticulocytes as you know are a pure erythroid immature cell that are rather blastic and you can see here in wild-type mice less than 5% like in normal animals or in normal humans. In the disease model, the retic proportion is near 20%, you can see for PBS and control. And most notably here, with TMPRSS6 siRNA, you can see the silencing results in reticulocyte proportion being reduced down by week five to near normal levels at around 5%.

And then already in the far right side graph at week five, you can see haematocrit in the right side starting to increase with TMPRSS6 siRNA silencing. It’s not quite as high as you expect in the wild-type level but certainly greater than you see for PBS and control and over time we believe that haematocrit will improve.

So on the next slide, Slide 14, from these strong preclinical dataset we're planning to initiate a multicenter randomized placebo controlled Phase 1b study later this year. The CTA filing is quite soon. The study has two parts, Part A, in transfusion independent beta-thal patients; and Part B, in myelodysplastic syndrome patients. And we'll tell you more about that clinical trial as we file our CTA and then get into the clinic later in 2019.

Page 15 is a broad summary of our SLN124 lead program. Again, I believe our preclinical package is robust across different disease models. I haven't shown you the non-human primate data, but the primate data is also very strong and tends to suggest the right kind of scaling that we need for human dosing.

Again, the CTA will be filed shortly; the Phase 1b will be started. We have a network of KOLs and sites that we're qualifying. The dosing regimen again will be subcutaneous and patient-friendly. We've had positive feedback from regulators both in the UK, at MHRA and from German regulators at BfArM and we're excited therefore to move this into the clinic and to be able to report out interim data to you over time, specifically in early 2020.

Now, I want to switch gears and talk about our newest asset in our pipeline Silence360 or SLN360 on slide number 16. And this is an siRNA medicine, an RNA medicine against Lp(a), lipoprotein (a) to treat cardiovascular disease.

On Slide 17 really I think is the one bit of sort of tee-up that I want to share with you that is really important here because Lp(a) is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. You can see in the graph at the far right that when you start to have high doses on the X axis of Lp(a) above 100 milligrams a deciliter, the risk ratio for cardiovascular disease increases significantly. And in fact, if you actually use apheresis to remove Lp(a), the actual burden of cardiovascular disease and risk decreases significantly. So we believe as an independent factor, this is an important target. We're not alone doing this, as you know, Arrowhead, Amgen are involved, so is Ionis and Novartis but we think we can play a significant role by good trial design and advancing this rapidly.

I won't go through a lot of the biology in the interest of time on Slide 18, but I want to turn to our results on Slide 19, our proof of mechanism recently achieved. And this is an experiment done in cynomolgus monkeys, a non-human primate model. And essentially the models at the top right where there's readout at the baseline and then dosing at day zero and then we continue through day 63 of gathering data. And what I want to impress upon you in the actual graph in the center of the slide is that with doses -- increasing doses, 3 mgs per kg, 9 mgs per kg, or even 3 times 3 mg per kg, you can see as compared to baseline, a reduction of over 90 plus percent of Lp(a) levels that are significant all the way through day 63. So this has excited us and others who have been looking at this in our KOL network, and therefore we're excited to advance this asset shortly into the clinic.

I won't tell you more about 360 at present, but look forward to a further discussion as we advance towards IND filing and/or CTA filing coming up.

Finally, I just want to touch on Slide 21 that we're also now working in complement-mediated diseases., on Slide 22, really specifically that we're focusing on complement-mediated diseases. Of course, the complement system is a very complicated part of the innate immune system, but there are other medicines out there of course eculizumab or Soliris from Alexion to treat already diseases like Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria or PNH. Others are starting to play a role in this disease including Alexion in myasthenia gravis. We think there's a lot of room for other complement targeting medicines including gene silencing medicines. And so we're excited for our approach and our data.

We've collected that on Page 23 again showing silencing that is dose -- that is dose responsive. So we're excited for that both in the serum and in -- at the RNA level. And this will be the topic of a lot of work going on and therefore possible partnering in advancing this asset as well.

So now I'm going to change gears and we'll pause on Slide 24 and I'll pass you now to Dr. Rob Quinn, our Interim CFO who will take you through our financial results for 2018 and the numbers specifically. Rob to you.

Rob Quinn

Thanks, David. So I guess at the headline now that we reported a loss today of £18.4 million after-tax. There are a couple of non-recurring items to call out in that, when you compare it to 2017. In 2017 we recognized a £9 million gain on the share of -- on the sale of Arrowhead shares and we also recognized a £1.3 million gain on foreign exchange gains on dissolution of US legacy subsidiary Intradigm.

At a more granular level, we report R&D cost of £9.8 million against £7.8 million in 2017. This is 22% increase largely driven by the fact that our pipeline has been matured and we've brought SLN124 largely all the way to the clinic. So significant investments in IND enabling studies for that asset, more broadly across the pipeline.

On the G&A side, on the face of it, a large increase in administrative costs from £6.5 million to £10.8 million. This increase is almost wholly driven by non-recurring legal costs in relation to the Alnylam related proceedings. Stripping out that, legal costs -- administration cost are flat year-on-year.

So, on the whole, an increase in investment in R&D which will drive by bucket value and push our pipeline forward but cost control discipline around G&A and those administration costs are largely kept in line with inflation.

As David mentioned, the top of the talk, we have ended the year with $35 million in cash. This provides us with a runway beyond H1 2020 and sets us with some meaningful clinical readouts on the SNL124 Phase 1b trial.

So with that, I'll pass back to you David.

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Yes. Thanks, Rob. And then finally, we'll turn to our summary and outlook on slide number 27 in terms of our news flow and our milestones coming up.

So to review each of these one-by-one, for SLN124 first. We expect to file our CTA within H1 2019 and we're working hard towards that filing. First in human dosing will be in H2 2019 in non-transfusion dependent patients in a Phase 1b study largely across Europe. Our first interim results of that study will appear in 2020.

In terms of our newest assets SLN360 targeting Lp(a), we've had -- we will have clinical candidate nomination in H1 2019, so we're excited for that. Our IND and CTA filing will be in 2020.

In terms of new targets, we're carrying out a lot of work to qualify new targets to increase our pipeline, our shots at goal. And we will have proof-of-concept in animal models, rodent models specifically in the first half of this year with clinical candidate nomination in the second half.

We're also strengthening our platform to keep ahead of our competition at good companies like Alnylam and Sirna and Arraowhead, where we're actually validating our Gen 4 toolbox, will occur in the first half of this year.

And then finally, we expect the first interpretive results from Quark Therapeutics where we have a license. And we look forward to sharing those results with you in any positive financials as that generates.

So with this expected news flow and company milestones, I'll pause here. Thank you so much for your attention on this results call. And we look forward to taking all of your results in the session that follows. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Miles Dixon

Hi, David and Rob. Just a few if I may. And first very quickly, the line is a bit scratchy. So I heard $35 million in cash rather than -- is that right rather than 26.5 million this morning, just very quickly?

Rob Quinn

US$35 million, the 26 number is in pound sterling, apologies.

Miles Dixon

And then on to the milestones, so you talked about the interpretive results for DGF in Phase 3. Can you give me an idea of expected timelines? And what you think the outcome will be whether it will be the 1.5% to 4% versus the 15% possibility depending on what Novartis does?

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Well again, these results come from Quark. So these are not in our control. So I have no sort of visibility to those data whatsoever until they announce it. Although we are in contact with them, these results are fully coming from Quark. So I won't speculate. But should Novartis trigger the option, there will be payments that come to us as part of our option or our license deal with Quark. And if, in fact, Quark decides to take this all the way per our license arrangement, we will also receive revenue that comes from Quark directly. So I can't sort of presage where this goes Miles. But I can tell you that Quark will announce these data and we will all pay attention.

Miles Dixon

Sure just there's several different possibilities. If I can, before passing the questions back. Moving on, you mentioned about Marie coming in to help with all logo design. I noticed from your release this morning, you talked about partnering where necessary when clinical trials are obviously by scale are too difficult to handle. But I was wondering if you could expand on, is there any intention to partner on all logo design prior to preclinical studies in terms of using the chemistry expertise that you have to help other companies develop, stable, all the guys?

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Sure. Good question, Miles. In fact, we're open to all partnering opportunities, whether it's specifically on our pipeline or the platform. We obviously want to make sure that our platform delivers value at each of our medicines that is modern and competitive and differentiated. We're talking to all matter of partners. Obviously, as RNAi advances, many platform deals have already been struck, as you can well see, between companies like Sanofi and Alnylam et cetera, et cetera. But we remain hopeful and we focus on this and specific asset out-licensing as well.

So we have nothing to actually announce now, but obviously, with the Technology Innovation Group, it's one of our focuses. But again, our core business primarily is advancing our pipeline to value and that's why 124 will be in the clinic, and 360 to follow, complement disease to follow. And where there's opportunity to license that makes sense in terms of biotech value, long-term value for shareholders, et cetera, we'll do so.

Miles Dixon

And last one, just picking up on, you mention of complement there. How does the -- I mean the pipeline is relatively well to talk about. But how does the -- are you going to continue using exclusively GalNAc or does this go with out-licensing earlier opportunities with the new -- well with the reinvigorated sector, we’re looking at alternative vectors, delivery [exocytosis]? Do you see your pipeline as fully developed plus or minus the complement-mediated approaches or can you see the cash run that you have supporting significantly more depending on partnering?

Dr. David Horn Solomon

Well, it's in a way zero sum game. We have to maximize with the cash we have, how we put money to the clinic and how we put money to new assets. As you know, it's not that fabulously expensive to develop new assets to pre-IND enabling studies. We believe there's an opportunity for perhaps one more to make a more balanced pipeline of for good items, if you look at our competitors, that's a pretty standard approach. So we look at that carefully, where we partner is -- where we keep proprietary value is where we think that there's significant biotech value that can be created by Silence per se. Assets like 360 ultimately, while we can do a first study must be partnered, because in cardiovascular medicine, of course, everyone is looking to outcome studies to actually get a proper label. And therefore at some point that asset has to be partnered.

There is significant interest in that asset now. But obviously, we have to actually show compared to what other people are doing in 360 that it actually works in humans. And so, we balance out really the effort and money spent in the clinic; and effort and money spent on the platform; and effort and money spent growing the pipeline. But hopefully we do so in a balanced way that over time will add significant value not only for shareholders, but for patients and caregivers at the same time.

Dr. David Horn Solomon

If there are no further questions, I would like to thank all participants for joining our 2018 results presentation and call today, and look forward to our further updates to all of you in the near future. Thank you very much.

