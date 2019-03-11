AT&T Is A Buy For The Very Conservative Income Investor With Time Warner Growth Potential A Plus

AT&T's three-year CAGR of 7% is moderate but expected to grow with the increasing Time Warner content for streaming and 5G adding capacity.

AT&T's total return underperformed the Dow average for my 51 month test period by 32.95% which creates a good base for the increased media content to grow on.

This article is about AT&T (T) and why it's a choice for the income investor looking for the latest technology in telephone communications and entertainment streaming development. AT&T is a provider of telephone communications and entertainment streaming in the United States and foreign countries. The dividend was last increased in December 2018 for an increase from 0.50/Qtr to 0.51/Qtr or a 2% increase.

AT&T is being reviewed using The Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has cash it uses to increase capacity and expand content for its media streaming service.

When I scanned the five-year chart, AT&T has a poor chart doing nothing much for the past four years with a downslope, but the Time Warner buyout and 5G implementation should give the company some upward traction over the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals of AT&T will be reviewed on the following topics below.

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

Last Quarter's Earnings

Company Business

Takeaways

Recent Portfolio Changes

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering for the portfolio. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article " The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

AT&T passes 9 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

AT&T does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years and having a yield of at least 1%, passing this guideline with dividend increases for 34 years. The recent earnings payout ratio is moderate at 57%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. AT&T passes that guideline. AT&T is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $218 Billion. The AT&T projected cash flow of $24 Billion a year gives it the ability to increase the business going forward. The graphic below shows the growth of the cash flow over the past year. AT&T Earnings call slides I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 7% does meet my guideline requirement, and future growth from streaming should improve this parameter. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. AT&T fails this guideline with a total return of 8.86%, much less than the Dow's total return of 41.81% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth $12,600 today. This poor total return makes AT&T a poor investment for the total return investor looking back but has future growth from this base in the media supply sector. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. AT&T S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $35, passing the guideline. AT&T price is presently 17% below the target. AT&T is under the target price at present and has a low PE of 9, making AT&T a good buy at this entry point if you consider the growth potential of the Time Warner acquisition. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is not yet but to watch for the media business to grow strongly. The past total return is poor but the income stream grows slowly and has been increased for 34 years in a row, plus we now have potential growth in the media streaming business. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes AT&T interesting is the constant income and potential growth of the media business.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. AT&T total return is lower compared to the Dow baseline in my 51-month test. I chose the 51-month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The poor total return of 8.86% makes AT&T a poor investment for the total return investor. AT&T has an above average dividend yield of 6.8% and has been increased for 34 years. The dividend was last increased in December 2018 to $0.51/Qtr. from $0.50/Qtr. or a 2% increase.

DOW's 51.0 Month total return baseline is 41.81%

Company name 51 Month total return The Difference from DOW baseline dividend yield AT&T 8.86% -32.95% 6.8%

Click to enlarge

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on January 30, 2019, AT&T reported earnings that meet expected at $0.86, compared to last year at $0.78. Total revenue was higher at $47.99 Billion more than a year ago by 15.2% year over year and missed expected revenue by $510 Million. This was a mixed report with bottom line meeting expected and the top line beating and having a good increase compared with last year. The next earnings report will be out April 2019 and is expected to be $0.87 compared to last year at $0.85, a small increase.

The graphic below gives a summary of the earnings/revenues for the 4th quarter of 2018. Now that the Time Warner deal is closed earnings and revenues should start to increase over the next year or two.

Source: AT&T Earnings call slides

Business Overview

AT&T provides telephone communications and entertainment streaming in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

AT&T Inc. and its subsidiaries provide communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico, and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide. The services and products offered by the Company vary by market and include wireless communications, data/broadband, and Internet services, digital video services, local and long-distance telephone services, telecommunications equipment, managed networking, and wholesale services. Its subsidiaries include AT&T Mobility and SKY Brasil Servicos Ltda.

Overall AT&T is a good solid business with 7% CAGR growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing need for more telephone communications and entertainment streaming. The revenue growth provides AT&T the capability to continue its growth as the need for faster telephone communications, and entertainment streaming is required as they add new customers. Another stimulant to growth is the implementation of 5G and the Time Warner buy.

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. The Fed lowered GDP projection for 2019, which may mean they are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting two rate increases for 2019. The recent volatility may keep the Fed on hold. At the Fed meeting in January, the statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting.

From January 30, 2018, earnings call Randall L. Stephenson (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

I would characterize our results as basically doing exactly what we committed during our Analyst Day in November and in fact, I would say we're ahead of schedule on each of our key priorities, and as we said our top priority for 2019 is driving down the debt from the Time Warner acquisition, and I couldn't be more pleased that how we close the year. We generated record free cash flow of $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter with the dividend payout as a percent of free cash flow below 50%. Our full year free cash flow was also an all-time record even with near-record capital spending. For the full year, our dividend payout as a percent of free cash flow was 60%, and that allowed us to increase the dividend in December for the 35th consecutive year. We also launched Xandr, our advertising business and then following our acquisition of AppNexus, Brian Lesser and his team are integrating that platform, they're applying Xandr’s customer insights to Turner's ad inventory, and with fourth quarter revenues growing at 26%, our enthusiasm around this opportunity is continuing to build. The focus at WarnerMedia is delivering the merger synergies and continuing to build on our 2018 momentum, and in the back half of the year, we plan to launch a premium SVOD service that’s featuring content from all of our WarnerMedia brands, specifically Warner Brothers, HBO, and Turner. And then last Xandr and it's quickly scaling its capabilities into the ad inventories of Turner, our mobility business and all of our TV and over the top product. So we're focused - that's what we're focused on 2019. We do feel very good about our ability to deliver in each of these areas."

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the AT&T business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. AT&T has good growth going forward and will continue as the world need for faster communications and streaming grows.

The graphic below shows the guidance of AT&T for 2019.

Source: AT&T Earnings call slides

Takeaways

AT&T is a good investment choice for the very conservative income investor with its above-average dividend yield and growth potential of the new Time Warner content. AT&T will be considered for The Good Business Portfolio (my IRA account) when cash is available, and the streaming business shows more growth. The stability of the income stream from AT&T would be a good addition to an income investors portfolio, while we wait for the growth to increase.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On March 7 added to position of Simulation Plus (SLP) from 0.33% of the portfolio to 0.45%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 4, trimmed position of Hewlett Packard (HPQ) from 1.3% of the portfolio to 1.0%. The last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%, time to sell HPQ for a better business.

On February 28, trimmed position of Boeing (BA) from 16.1% of the portfolio to 15.8%. I love Boeing, but you have to have diversification.

On February 2 increased position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.7% of the portfolio, I could use a bit more steady monthly income.

On January 30 increased the position of Simulations Plus from 0.2% of the portfolio to 0.4%. I think their product may be the product of the future for drug testing.

On January 28 Bought a starter position of Realty Income Corp. , I could use a bit more steady income and hope to add to this holding in the future. Realty Income Corp. is now 0.4% of the portfolio.

On January 28 sold the remaining portion of Mondelez (MDLZ). The forward growth does not look good enough.

On January 24 increased the position of Digital Reality Investors (DLR) from 3.1% of the portfolio to 3.6%. I want to get DLR up to a full position of 4%.

On January 16 sold the remaining shares of 3M (MMM). I decided to sell this small position in order to reduce the number of positions with a new target number of 20 positions max from 25.

On January 11 started a new position in Lockheed (LMT) at 0.65% of the portfolio.

On January 9 trimmed Mondelez from 1.32% of the portfolio to 0.64%. The growth rate looks low going forward, and the portfolio is looking at Lockheed as a replacement.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top companies in the portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) is 8.0% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.8% of the portfolio and Boeing is 15.8% of the portfolio. Therefore BA, EOS, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 16% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings for 2018 were unbelievable at $3.64 compared too expected at $2.64. Farnborough Air Show sales in dollar value just beat out Air-Bus by about $6 Billion, and both companies had a great number of orders. Boeing received an order for 18 more KC-46A planes. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46 which has started delivery in 2019. Two KC-46A tankers were delivered in January 2019. As a result of the good fourth-quarter earnings, S&P CFRA raised the one-year price target to $500 for a possible 20% upside potential.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ has an estimated dividend increase to $0.97/Qtr. in April 2019, which will be 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio, please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2018 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, JNJ, HD, OHI, MO, IR, DLR, GE, PM, ADP, EOS, MO, LMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Of course, this is not a recommendation to buy or sell, and you should always do your own research and talk to your financial advisor before any purchase or sale. This is how I manage my IRA retirement account, and the opinions of the companies are my own.