The Sale Of Sears To Lampert Ain't Over Yet - Major Problems Have Developed

The soap opera drama of the sale of Sears to Eddie Lampert/ESL continues. Lampert wants the bankruptcy judge to approve their motion that a mediator be selected to help resolve their major issues with Sears Holdings (OTCPK:OTCPK:SHLDQ). These problems are no surprise given that some were voiced in open court already as “make or break” issues during the asset sale hearing. For investors, the problem is that there could be now even less money to pay administrative claims, which would completely eliminate any hope for unsecured note holders to receive any recovery, except for possible modest payment for releases. It could also mean that Sears is “administratively insolvent” and may not be able to exit Ch.11 using the traditional method of exiting after a confirmation of a reorganization plan. For employees, it could mean that there may not be $40 million available to pay severance pay.

Since it was widely expected for years that Lampert would try to buy assets of Sears in any bankruptcy, one would expect that transition plans would have been thoroughly analyzed to make the transition seamless. Nope. The transition has been a disaster. This is just another example, in my opinion, of Eddie Lampert’s inept and incompetent managerial skills.

They did not even prepare their own cash management, as Sears Holding’s lawyer, Ray Schrock, wrote in an email, “Buyer was not prepared to set up its own cash management system by the time the Closing so, as a concession to Buyer, Sellers allowed Buyer to use its existing cash management system, including its existing bank accounts” (docket 2767).

Mediator

Transform Holdco LLC (Lampert/ESL) filed a motion (docket 2766) and a declaration in support of the motion (docket 2767) on March 7 with the bankruptcy court to “assign matter to mediation”. OldSears is against going into mediation and thinks that having meetings with Judge Drain is the course to follow. [Note: to reduce confusion, I will refer to Sears Holdings as OldSears] At the time of me writing this article, this issue will be on the calendar during the March 21 hearing. A number of other important issues are on the calendar that day as well. If the judge agrees to mediation, the parties have up to 7 days to agree to the selection of a mediator. Mediations are confidential, but are not binding. It would mean they mutually agree on specific issues.

Disagreements

There are a large number of disagreements by both parties and I will only cover a few of the key ones. First, it seems that OldSears was in much worse shape than Lampert expected at closing. They “burned” through $666 million cash from November 3 to the February 11 closing. This was during the busy Christmas shopping season and when stores were liquidating their inventory prior to closing. [OldSears had a total of $778 million cash on November 3 (docket 1450) which included $112 million cash borrowed under the DIP. On the February 11 closing there was $0.00 cash and a little over $200k DIP shortfall.]

For some contested items, the shortfall of an item would impact $40 million severance reimbursement obligations first, followed by $139 million vendor section 503(b)(9) claims, which Lampert agreed to pay in his bid. In a court statement, these claims were estimated to potentially total $173 million, which would mean that OldSears would be responsible for other $34 million of these administrative claims.

Some of the contested items include:

Other Accounts Payable-This $166 million item was already talked about in open court on February 7. Lawyers for OldSears stated in court if they did not get the $166 million, the deal was off. Judge Drain stated he could not actually rule on this issue citing some district court decision. He could have, in my opinion, declared a recess and let the parties resolve the matter at that time. If they could not resolve it, then the sale would be off.

Lampert is now asserting they agreed to pay these payables for only ordered inventory and not for any other accounts payable. Lampert is also asserting that OldSears delayed payments on accounts payable during the few days prior to closing to save cash and increase the amount that Lampert would have to pay. After paying $110 million, they stopped paying until they can figure out which ones were inflated by this alleged action.

Prepaid Inventory-Lampert claims it is short by at least $97 million (docket 2767 stated $97 million and docket 2766 stated $78 million) asserting prepaid inventory is less than $50 million compared to the expected $147 million. OldSears claims it short by about $63 million. Using just the $63 million shortfall, the payment of $40 million severance reimbursement obligations would be gone and the administrative claim payments to vendors would be reduced by $23 million. Employees are expected to be upset.

Accounts Receivable-Lampert claims the $255 million accounts receivable contains many problems/errors of $120 million and that the real value of these receivables is $135 million. OldSears’ rebuttal is that Lampert could have done due diligence on the quality of these receivables. (I find it incredible that Lampert is asserting problems with these. He was CEO until a few months ago and now claims he was unaware of these receivable problems.)

Cash Shortfall For DIP-Lampert claims that there was a $43 million cash shortfall to pay the $1.2 billion DIP (DIP and Jr. DIP). OldSears states there is only about $200k shortfall to pay DIP and there is $35 million cash needed to pay for releases that Lampert/ESL is not including in their calculations.

Credit Card Deposit- OldSears is claiming that they are owed a $28.1 million for credit card deposit held by First Data.

There are other contested items, but these are some of the major ones. Part of the problem stems from the fact that Lampert assumed the use OldSears cash management system (even OldSears' bank accounts) and that there was not a direct transfer of accounting items from one account to another.

OldSears Is Against Mediation

In the exchange of emails, Ray Schrock wrote, “We have a judge that can meet with us. Waste of time.” On March 6, he used even stronger language, “we intend to seek relief from the Court” if OldSears does not receive $57.5 million by noon on March 7. (As I write this report, I have not seen any litigation filings by OldSears yet.). OldSears has until March 14 to file an objection with court for a mediator.

Severe Cash Problems

Cash seems to be a problem for OldSears. Based solely on comments in the exchanged emails, it seems that OldSears had $0.00 cash left on the closing date. To preserve cash prior to closing, they even had to greatly reduce the amount of prepaid inventory ordered and not pay some accounts payable when they were due. OldSears still owns some minor assets not sold to Lampert, but their cash value is unknown. The vendor $139 million (subject to downward adjustments) 507(b)(9) vendor claims that Lampert agreed to assume are to be paid by ESL/Lampert and not OldSears.

The only current sources of cash that I can find are:

*$4.75 million released from the escrow account relating to the failed sale to Service .com

*$57.5 million Schrock demanded to be paid on March 7.

*$28.1 million First Data deposit.

Total $90.35 million

From this $95 million, administrative claims and priority administrative claims need to be paid. I, therefore, expect a nasty fight over the court approving any priority 507(b) claims. Filings for the proof of claims are due by April 10. (docket 2676), which will give us an exact total of these administrative claims.

Reorganization Plan Status

I edited my prior article to reflect the decision by the court (docket 2626) to only extend the exclusive period to file a reorganization plan until April 15 instead of June 12, after the UCC filed an objection (docket 2544). Since there are no operations and few assets to divide up in the OldSears, the UCC did not see why management needed so much extra time to create a plan to exit Ch.11, especially when legal fees continue the longer they are bankruptcy. With all these issues about the terms of the sale, I am not sure that they will be able to file any type of plan by April 15. They were instructed by the judge to give him an update on the status at the March 21 hearing.

At this point, I do not think there will be a traditional reorganization plan created. There will be just some type of liquidating plan that will establish a method for certain claims being paid and OldSears will seek to have the bankruptcy filing dismissed to exit Ch.11. This is because OldSears may not have the cash to pay the administration claims, which means they would not meet one of the requirements for the court to confirm a traditional reorganization plan.

As I also discussed in my prior Sears article, I think that Lampert does not need a reorganization plan confirmed in order to get the large net operating losses-NOL. Under the original agreement he would have needed this, but it was amended to so that Lampert was buying limited liability companies and not just assets. Most articles in media about this issue have been based on the original agreement and not the amended one. I also feel that is why Lampert is so aggressive in getting reductions in amounts he still owes because he no longer has to worry about Sears Holdings being administratively insolvent and can’t exit Ch.11 under a confirmed reorganization plan.

Professional Fees

The fees that are being incurred by OldSears are having a very negative impact on stakeholders. There will now be even less cash for vendors and investors. Weil Gotshal, for example, submitted fees for December (docket 2729) that total $7.7 million. That is just for one month. FTI Consulting submitted fees (docket 2733) that included an individual consultant billing 402.5 hours for just January alone. (That is about 13 hours per day-every day of the month.) There are many law firms and consultants retained by various groups that are going to be paid from the OldSears Estate. The total amount by the time this over will be massive. Oddly, with all these “experts” involved, we still see a chaotic asset sale/transfer. If OldSears would have filed for Ch.7 last October instead of Ch.11, almost all of these legal/consultant fees would have been avoided, which would have meant more cash for investors/other stakeholders.

January Monthly Operating Report

Source: MOR (docket 2785)

These Monthly Operating Reports-MOR-do not follow GAAP. January is usually a very slow month anyway, but the $433 million EBITDA loss was more than I was expecting. They were not able to downsize their administrative and selling expenses relative to having closed a large number of stores in the prior months. It will be interesting to see next month's report that will show what is left of OldSears.

Conclusion

Given what I saw in court during many days of hearings, the chaotic transfer comes as no surprise. The shortfall in some the contested items has a very negative impact on investors, vendors, and employees. There will be less cash available to pay claims. At this point, I am not yet worried about the $35 million to pay for releases, but I still remain uncertain about PBGC’s first claim on release payments, as I covered in another Sears article. Both SHLDQ shareholders and holders of unsecured debt are so far “underwater”, their only hope for any payment is from releases.

The chaotic transfer, massive legal/consulting fees, and continued declining operations all point to the conclusion that stakeholders in Sears Holdings Corp. would have been better off if the company would have filed for Ch. 7 last October instead of Ch.11.

