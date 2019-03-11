Sibanye-Stillwater Bond: High-Yield In The Metals Industry Given Balanced Risks

High palladium prices should boost the company's EBITDA in 2019 despite strikes on the company's gold mines in South Africa.

Sibanye-Stillwater is the only HY bond issuer that has high exposure to palladium and the platinum sector.

By Vladimir Nikulin, CFA

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) is the third largest producer of platinum and palladium, and placed among the world’s top gold producing companies. The company operates in South Africa (Gold and Platinum) and the US (Platinum). The company supports growth by M&A activity. In 2016, Sibanye bought several platinum producers. In 2017, the company bought Stillwater, the U.S. miner of platinum group metals (PGMs). Currently, the company is in the process of buying Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF), producer of PGMs in South Africa. Actually, the company wants to improve market position in the global PGM market.

Figure 1. Peer group analysis

Sibanye-Stillwater AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Gold Fields (GFI) Polyus Gold (OTC:PGILF) Company description Platinum assets in US, SA and gold assets in SA Gold mines in Continental Africa (45% of production), Americas (25%) and Australia (other) Gold mines in South Africa, Australia, Peru and Ghana Gold mines in Russia Yield to worst 6.9% 3.8% 3.8% 5.1% Maturity 2022 2022 2020 2022 ISIN USU85969AC41 US03512TAC53 XS0547082973 XS1405766384 Credit rating (S/M/F) B+/Ba3 BB+/Baa3/- BB+/-/BB+ BB/Ba1/BB Revenue, $m 3,850 3,943 2,560 2,920 EBITDA margin 16% 38% 43% 64% AISC, gold 1,310 975 1,000 605 Net debt/EBITDA 2.5x 1.1x 1.4x 1.7x

Source: Bloomberg, companies' annual reports and presentations

Largest gold producers such as Newmont (NEM), Barrick (GOLD) have investment-grade bonds that yield no more than 4% on short to medium duration. Therefore, there are not so many large gold producers that could offer high-yield bonds. All the main gold producers that issued high-yield bonds have low costs and low leverage compared to Sibanye-Stillwater, but we think such disadvantages for Sibanye’s are compensated by high bond yield.

Moreover, the main share of the company's EBITDA (85%) was due to the PGM segment in 2018. That could be partly explained by workers’ strike on gold mines, but even in normal conditions, PGM's contribution would be significant. We should notice that large platinum and palladium producers do not have outstanding USD bonds - some have ZAR bonds and others use loans.

Only Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY), a large platinum and palladium producer, has outstanding USD bonds, but Norilsk is a diversified producer that has quite small exposure to platinum in its revenue structure (palladium- 30% of revenue and platinum – less than 5% of revenue).

Therefore, if an investor would like to find bonds of a large platinum/palladium producer, he should invest in Sibanye-Stillwater bonds. Currently, Sibanye-Stillwater faces several headwinds including a strike on gold mines in South Africa and refinancing issues.

PGM division should help the company to lower leverage in 2019 even despite flat expected production volume

In 2018, both PGM US and PGM SA EBITDA almost doubled during the year as the company benefited from higher platinum, palladium prices while SA Gold EBITDA was 4x lower than EBITDA in 2017 due to operational disruptions during a strike on gold mines.

Figure 2. US PGM Operations performance

2017 2018 2019 guidance Production volume, koz 376 (only 8 months) 593 645-675 Average basket price*, $/oz 927 1,007 AISC, $/oz 651 677 690-730

*Platinum and palladium prices

Source: Company's presentation

Figure 3. SA PGM Operations

2017 2018 2019 guidance Production volume, koz 1,194 1,1176 1000-1100 Average basket price*, $/oz 942 1,045 AISC, $/oz 782 787 920-975

*platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold

Source: Company's presentation

Management expects US PGM production volume to increase by 7-12% in 2019 due to the continued production buildup of segment assets while PGM production volume in South Africa could be lower by 6-15%. US PGM AISC could be higher primarily due to increased capital expenditure and as a result of higher royalties due to the higher PGM basket price.

Higher guidance on PGM SA AISC can be explained by a technical issue - the transition to the toll processing arrangement. To conclude, the company’s PGM segment's performance is expected to be quite stable in 2019 which indicates higher prices as the main potential trigger of better performance. We expect the company could increase its cash flow primarily due to palladium price growth.

Figure 4. PGM prices performance

2017 (average) 2018 (average) Current spot price 2019 (Bloomberg consensus) Palladium, $/oz 870 1 031 1 516 1 469 Platinum, $/oz 950 879 818 825

Palladium prices jumped in 2019 and added more than 20% YTD. The demand for palladium is growing while supply is limited. Governments, especially the Chinese government, tightened regulations to decrease pollution from vehicles, forcing carmakers to increase the amount of precious metals they use. In Europe, consumers bought fewer diesel vehicles, which mostly use platinum, and instead chose gasoline-powered vehicles, which use palladium. The supply is limited as palladium is a byproduct to platinum or nickel mining and its output tends to lag price gains.

Despite platinum prices are expected to be lower, higher palladium prices could offset loss from lower platinum prices and as a result the average basket price would be higher in 2019 compared to 2018. The company’s PGM EBITDA is highly sensitive to precious metals' (palladium and platinum) price dynamics. For example, when the average basket price increased by 100 $/oz in 2018, SA PGM EBITDA doubled and added $100m.

We suppose the average basket price should increase by more than $100m in 2019 if Bloomberg consensus forecast holds. We calculated price weights of palladium and Platinum (US PGM) in 2018 and if we use them in projections for 2019, then the average basket price would be 1,365 $/oz compared to 1,007 $/oz in 2018 that could boost US PGM EBITDA by more than $200m. Moreover, the company is in the process of acquiring Lonmin, a precious metals producer in SA. The deal is all-stock and will not affect Sibanye’s leverage. Such a deal could improve the company’s position in the PGM market.

Figure 5. Sibanye-Stillwater segment breakdown

Source: Company's Q4 19 report

Therefore, even if a prolonged AMCU strike on SA Gold leads to “zero” EBITDA in 2019, higher prices of precious metals could offset EBITDA loss on gold and even could add more EBITDA.

The company is not significantly exposed to refinancing risks in the near future

One of the investors’ concerns is the upcoming maturity of R6bn ZAR RCF ($411m) in November 2019.

Figure 6. Sibanye-Stillwater debt schedule

Source: Company's presentation

The company’s yield to maturity for the 2025 bond (proxy for new issue) is 7.7% while Sibanye’s average cost of debt is approximately 8%. Therefore, a bond issue as a refinancing option is possible. Moreover, the company could use its $170m cash and undrawn RCF facilities (more than $400m).

Conclusion

The Sibanye-Stillwater bond is a good opportunity to get high yield in the precious metals industry. The company has moderate leverage, and a strong position in both gold and PGM markets. The company should benefit from palladium price growth and could improve its EBITDA in 2019 despite strikes on gold mines. We offer the 2022 bond as the premium for longer bonds is only 0.7% given higher refinancing risks and general interest rate risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.