Merck's Stock Signals Bearish Warning Signs

Merck's (MRK) recent streak of higher highs may be about to come to a halt over the next few weeks. At least some options traders are betting the shares fall by the middle of April. The technical charts also are suggesting the stock may be nearing exhaustion and about to turn lower.

Betting on a Drop

The options for expiration on April 18 saw a significant increase in their open interest levels on March 11. The puts at the $80 strike price rose by about 10,000 contracts, pushing the total open interest up to about 14,300 open contracts. For a buyer of those puts to earn a profit the stock would need to fall to roughly $78.50 or lower by the expiration date. That's a modest decline of only 3% over the next few weeks.

However, it's worth noting that the number of open calls does outweigh the puts at the $80 strike price by a ratio of almost 2 to 1. However, call activity has relatively leveled off in recent weeks. Which suggests that investors are less willing to bet the stock will continue to rise.

(Merck Apr 80 Puts - Trade Alert) (Merck Apr 80 Calls - Trade Alert)

Also, according to data from Trade Alert, the open calls at the $82.50 strike price saw selling over the past month. That's likely part of a covered call trade, where an investor sells the calls to collect the premium, with the hopes that the stock will not rise above that $82.5 strike price.

(Merck Apr 82.5 Calls - Trade Alert)

Technical Flashing Warnings

The chart also is flashing signs of a stock that may be due to drop in the future. The shares have struggled to rise above technical resistance around $81.50. One of the most troublesome warning signs is that the relative strength index (RSI) is now diverging from the rising stock. The RSI topped out at overbought levels in August 2018 and has since been steadily trending lower. The move lower in the RSI is happening despite the stock price continuing to rise, a bearish divergence. It would suggest that Merck's stock is likely to reverse course. Should the stock fall the first level of support would come around a price of $70.75.

The Stock Is Not Cheap

Additionally, the stock's valuation is now reaching its historical highs at over 15 times one-year forward estimates. Since 2015, the stock has typically seen its valuation peak at around roughly 15.5 to 16.5 times forward estimates. The stock's current valuation would suggest that the stock is nearing a potential top over the near term.

The stock has been on a tear in recent months, and there's no doubting that the company found a new growth engine with the success of Keytruda, its immuno-oncology drug. However, it would seem at the very least that the stock may be overdue for a mild pullback in the coming weeks.

The chart also is flashing signs of a stock that may be due to drop in the future. The shares have struggled to rise above technical resistance around $81.50. One of the most troublesome warning signs is that the relative strength index (RSI) is now diverging from the rising stock. The RSI topped out at overbought levels in August 2018 and has since been steadily trending lower. The move lower in the RSI is happening despite the stock price continuing to rise, a bearish divergence. It would suggest that Merck's stock is likely to reverse course. Should the stock fall the first level of support would come around a price of $70.75.

If you liked this article, then you will love my premium service Reading the Markets. That is where I focus on finding stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis, like in the article you just read. Plus I use videos sometimes so you can learn how I do it. Sign up, and you can get your first 2-weeks for free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results. M