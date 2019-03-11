QQQ ETF: Weak Week For Tech

Many of the biggies already are showing it in the QQQ ETF.

We recently called out that the top holdings in the QQQ ETF have earnings risk. The news in tech last week appears to be getting weaker. We already saw a revenue slowdown in the largest tech companies. It sounds like that should continue. Let's review.

The ETF QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is the main driver to the markets for tech investors. Tech makes up about two-thirds of the index. We use the QQQ as our main gauge of overall investor sentiment for tech. For the overall markets outside of tech we use the SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Here's the top holdings of the QQQ ETF. Let's review revenue trends and some recent datapoints.

This took a little work but we put together the trends over the last few quarters of the largest tech components of the QQQ ETF.

The top tech names in the QQQ ETF that we ran the numbers made up 49% of the index. We tracked Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO).

All of these companies saw slowing one-year revenue growth rates in the last quarter. We like to focus on the two-year. We weighted the companies and found that overall the two-year revenue growth rate also slowed in Q4.

Here's the numbers.

1-Year Growth Rates Of The Top QQQ Holdings

Calendar 2018 2018 2018 2018 Growth Mar Jun Sept Dec MSFT 15.5% 17.5% 18.5% 12.3% AAPL 15.6% 17.3% 19.6% -4.5% AMZN 42.9% 39.4% 29.3% 19.7% FB 98.2% 86.8% 80.2% 77.6% GOOG 25.8% 25.6% 21.5% 21.5% INTC 8.6% 14.9% 18.7% 9.4% CSCO 4.4% 5.9% 7.7% 4.7% Wtd Avg 1yr% 24.9% 24.7% 22.1% 13.2% 2yr% 41.1% 41.3% 42.5% 35.0%

Source: Elazar Advisors models with data pulled from company reports

At the bottom of the above-grid we put the weighted revenue growth rates for both one and two years. We prefer to focus on the two-year revenue growth trends to spot an underlying story.

After September when the two-year growth rate accelerated a touch, December fell off meaningfully.

But that's old news. What's next?

What's Next For Tech?

The question is not what was but what will be. We heard Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and many others in tech call for a second half pick up.

For that to happen we'd hope for some fundamental bottoming action starting now. But that's not what we're hearing.

Let's run through some datapoints we saw in the last week and see if they sound like there's some bottoming in fundamentals.

TSMC (NYSE:TSM)

TSMC revenues reported a drop of 22% year-over-year, hitting a 21-month low. TSMC's biggest customer is Apple. Apple actually called for an improvement in underlying trends. But if TSMC's results mean anything Apple could have further risk. TSMC also is a barometer for many other fabless chipmakers. Not a great sign for tech.

Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL)

If you heard Marvell last week, they said,

"We're really dealing with a very broad slowdown in the overall storage market and the inventory condition... So, if you are listened to our biggest customers they all have significant issues and challenges and we continue to see more inventory in the channel."

Their largest customers are Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), Toshiba and Seagate (NASDAQ:STX).

So if you were expecting a pickup in tech spend, data center or memory, Marvell is telling you their perspective and it's getting worse.

GPU

Reports came out that channel inventory may not clear until mid-late 2019. That would be later than Nvidia expecting inventory to clear by the second half.

Semis

Source

Semiconductors in January globally saw their slowest growth rate in years (chart above). Revenues globally were down 5.7%.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook admitted a lack of visibility how to monetize their new focus - privacy. That not only hurts one of the larger constituents in the QQQ ETF but also can elongate any inventory correction at datacenters.

Micron, Intel and Nvidia have talked about a slowdown at the customer level. Shifts like Facebook's profit model aren't going to shorten that customer reset of customer on-hand inventory.

Economic Backdrop

In one week both the ECB and US Fed talked about a slowdown. GDP estimates for Q1 stand at .5%, which is a slowdown. Obviously if the trajectory of that slowdown continues to look out.

We also saw a huge drop in jobs on Friday. As for economic indicators for the stock market jobs are as important as you get.

Trade Backdrop

While the delay of tariffs is a good thing, the pushing off of a resolution is not healthy for the global economy. That lack of clarity is likely forcing CEOs globally to delay big decisions. This is a key in the tech slowdown

The latest trade news is that a resolution is getting pushed out to now after March. That is not a good thing.

As we just said, a lack of clarity delays business decisions. We're seeing the economies slow as per the Fed and ECB and recent datapoints. We're seeing a typical down part of the cycle in semis. But how long it lasts can depend heavily on a trade resolution. Without it there's risk.

Technical Backdrop Source

It was inevitable but the uptrend has been broken for the QQQ ETF. Will it continue down? For now it looks like it can and you have the fundamental backdrop confirming weakness.

Conclusion

Last week's tech news tilted to the weaker side. The technical uptrend also broke. It's a good time for caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. The information provided is for information purposes only and can be wrong. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC, and their related parties harmless. Elazar and its employees do not take individual stock positions to avoid front running and other potential customer related issues.