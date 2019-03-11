Anaplan: Plan To Take Some Profits Now

With valuation near all-time highs at 14x forward revenue, the premium valuation is not warranted, given management's FY20 guidance of decelerating revenue and potential selling pressures.

The lockup expiration period is coming up in early April which could induce some heavy selling pressure on the shares.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) has performed exceptionally well since their IPO in October at $17/share. Investors have ridden the stock higher, and coming off a strong Q4 earnings, investors should be a bit more cautious as the stock floats around all-time highs. Year to date, the stock is already up 45%, and with their lockup expiration approaching on April 10, investors would be wise to take some profits off the table as inside ownership could look to unload some of their shares.

The question for now is if PLAN is able to sustain its post earnings rally and continue their upward trend. Right now, it appears the stock has priced in an exceptional FY20 performance despite management's revenue guidance implying a somewhat significant deceleration. After growing 49% in its their most recent quarter, management's FY20 guidance calls for ~30% revenue growth.

Investors seemed to have rewarded the company by pushing shares up to all-time highs, although they have traded off a bit over the past few weeks. Despite subscription revenue growing at a significant pace, we saw subscription revenue in FY19 decelerate to 45% from 57% in the year-ago period.

Q4 Earnings and Guidance

During the most recent quarter, revenue continued to grow at an impressive rate, growing 49% to $69.3 million which was well ahead of consensus expectations for just under $64 million in revenue or 37% growth. The impressive Q4 revenue beat was also an acceleration from 40% growth in Q3, also an impressive feat.

Subscription revenue for the quarter accelerated to 44% growth compared to 42% growth in Q3. However, subscription revenue did decelerate compared to the year-ago period, which grew at 51%.

Source: Company Presentation

Management noted they had four deals in the quarter that were $1 million or more, a large 2,000+ seat new client, and a large renewal during the quarter. It seems like all cylinders were running at full speed, including a little bit of help from pulling forward some future quarter revenue. What appears to be a somewhat pull-forward of revenue, investors will be on the look-out if these larger deal wins become part of the norm or were just a one-off occurrence during Q4.

Source: Company Presentation

For the quarter, we also saw gross margins contract a bit as the company continues to incur significant growth-related expenses. Gross margins fell to 72% for the quarter, down from 73% last quarter and 73% in the year-ago period. However, for the full year, gross margins did expand to 73% compared to 70% last year.

As the company continues to expand, we are likely to see operating expenses increase at a faster rate than revenue. Thus, investors will expect the high-rate revenue growth at the costs of lower operating margins. For the quarter, operating margins were -22.9% compared to -35.7% in the year-ago period. The better operating margins for the quarter made sense as the company did see revenue decelerate quite a bit. As the company will naturally start to see revenue growth decelerate, investors will look at operating margins and free cash flow as a sign of future profitability.

Despite the lower margins compared to last year, the big revenue beat and some other below-the-line items helped the company report an EPS loss of $0.13, which was ahead of consensus expectations for an EPS loss of $0.18.

Source: Company Presentation

Management also provided F20 guidance, which investors seemed to take pretty well. For Q1, management expects revenue to be $70-71 million with operating margins to remain negative at 34.5-35.5%. It is challenging to assess whether or not Q1 revenue guidance is conservative because the company did see some larger wins in Q4, and I suspect some of these deals were previously expected to close in Q1. However, if revenue comes in at an accelerating rate, we could see operating margins a bit lower than expected.

For the full year, management expects revenue of $310-314 million, which implies a growth rate of 29-31% compared to FY19 revenue of $240.6 million. Despite revenue growing 49% in the past quarter, management's FY20 guidance appears a bit conservative as the company looks to be setting themselves up for a nice beat and raise year.

Valuation

PLAN's current market cap was $4.65 billion as of Friday's close, which has grown over 2x since going public. The company has been a very good investment for investors who have held onto the stock since the IPO. However, coming up on April 10, PLAN's lockup expiration occurs which will allow insiders and other early investors to sell their shares. As the stock has performed over 2x since going public, the timing of the lockup expiration could cause a significant amount of selling pressure come early April.

With a market cap of $4.65 billion and net cash of $327 million, the current enterprise value is ~4.3 billion. With management guiding FY20 revenue of $310-314 million, this implies an FY20 revenue multiple of just under 14x, a very pricey multiple to pay for, considering revenue guidance implies significant deceleration and with the upcoming lockup expiration. Even if we see FY20 revenue guidance become conservative as the year progresses, PLAN's multiple is expensive compared to other fast growing software companies.

Although there is likely some conservative in management's FY20 guidance, it is tough to imagine revenue growing fast enough to justify a nearly 14x multiple. Compared to other fast growth technology companies, PLAN's valuation is significantly higher. In order for the company to receive a revenue multiple more in line with the above peer group, we would need to see the company grow revenues over 60%, implying significant acceleration compared to management's guide for deceleration.

Despite the strong Q4 earnings report and improving profitability metrics, PLAN stock continues to float around all-time highs with valuation remaining at excessive levels. Although management's FY20 guidance appears slightly conservative, there is not enough upside to justify the current price.

Especially with the lockup expiration period occurring in a month from now, we could see significant selling pressure. Right now, I would recommend selling shares of PLAN and taking some well-deserved profit off the table. This name appears to be range bound for the next few weeks as investors are not likely to push the name above all-time highs in front of the lockup expiration period.

