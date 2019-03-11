Barrick 2.0 Didn't Happen, But Still A Positive Outcome For Shareholders

This JV agreement is positive for GOLD shareholders as it unlocks additional value. I see 30-40% appreciation in the stock just from debt reduction and savings from this JV.

Ultimately, it seems the major shareholders were apprehensive about merging the two and instead a JV deal in Nevada has been reached.

There were several reasons why Barrick wanted Newmont and why this merger would have worked.

As the Newmont/Goldcorp merger was still pending, Barrick decided to make a bold move by announcing a hostile, zero premium takeover of Newmont.

Barrick Gold (GOLD) and Randgold Resources announced in the fall of 2018 they were merging. That deal closed on the 1st of this year.

In mid-January 2019, Newmont Mining (NEM) announced it was acquiring Goldcorp (GG), which would make the combined entity the largest gold miner.

While the Newmont/Goldcorp merger was still pending, Barrick decided to make a bold move by announcing a hostile, zero premium takeover of Newmont. A deal that didn't include Goldcorp.

This morning, news is breaking that a JV deal between Barrick and Newmont has instead been reached.

In this article, I will discuss the rationale for the hostile bid by Barrick as well as this JV agreement the two just announced.

Why Barrick Wanted Newmont

1. The Struggle By The Gold Miners To Stay Relevant

Mark Bristow, Randgold's last CEO and now CEO of the newly formed Barrick Gold, was making the rounds earlier this year after the merger closed.

In an interview on CNBC in January, Bristow made some very astute comments about the gold mining industry, saying that it's quite a small sector (~$100 billion) and if you keep operating as small little companies in a public market that is a much larger entity, then you run the risk of becoming irrelevant.

I would agree — in a public market that has massive market caps, it's easy for the gold miners to become forgotten investment vehicles. That's likely why they are so cheap now.

When gold is going gangbusters, these mining stocks come alive and generate tremendous returns — as some degree of interest is garnered. But if there is flatness in the gold price, like we have seen over the last 5 years, then the gold stocks become irrelevant to the vast majority of investors. That's when the greatest amount of shareholder destruction occurs.

Barrick wants to create a company where no matter what kind of gold market you are in, its stock can still command attention and compete for investors' dollars. That's one of the reasons for the Barrick/Randgold merger.

A merger with Newmont takes this to a whole other level.

A Barrick/Newmont tie-up would create a super company in this sector. It would be, by far, the largest gold miner on the planet. Nobody would come close to rivaling the two if they combined (the list below is the publicly traded gold miners ranked according to 2019 production guidance).

(Source: SomaBull)

GOLD/NEM would be the go-to mining stock in the sector, and it would attract generalist investors as well given its $40+ billion market cap and exceptional liquidity. Barrick/Newmont would be looked at as not just a gold mining stock, but a highly profitable, dividend paying, free cash flow generating business.

2. Significant Synergies Between The Nevada Assets

For years, there have been merger discussions between Barrick and Newmont, as the potential synergies between their Nevada assets are quite compelling. That's the main reason why Barrick was attempting this hostile takeover. They want Nevada...all of it.

Below is a map of the key Nevada assets for both companies. Goldstrike and Cortez are the flagship producing mines for Barrick, and they have a major project with Goldrush/Fourmile that could be the next 500,000 to 1 million ounce per annum gold mine in the region. They also own 75% of Turquoise Ridge — which Barrick is looking to turn into a Tier 1 asset. Newmont owns the other 25% of Turquoise Ridge and their other key mines are Carlin, Phoenix and Twin Creeks, with Long Canyon a smaller but highly profitable operation.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

All of these assets combined produced 4.1 million ounces of gold last year. The savings and synergies would be enormous, but that's been the case for years and still no deal could get done.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

Barrick was claiming the synergies were the premium in this deal, as they would unlock $4.7 billion worth of value in Nevada alone given the annual savings. During the first 5 years, $500 million per year is the estimated cost savings from merging all of these Nevada assets. Optimizing the blending of the ore between adjacent operations would maximize cash flow, getting rid of redundant infrastructure and positions would result in considerable cost reductions, while Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks would be combined into a single operation and simply removing the JV costs for Turquoise Ridge would be beneficial. Other savings are noted below.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

The Frasier Institute just named Nevada as the most attractive mining jurisdiction in the world. Having over 4 million ounces of low-cost, long-life gold production coming from the top mining region on the planet would be reason enough to own Barrick.

(Source: Frasier Institute)

3. Acquire More Tier 1 Assets

Barrick wants to own as many Tier 1 gold assets as it can. The deal with Randgold gave them a few more Tier 1 mines (>500,000 ounces of gold production annually, >10 year mine life, bottom half of cost curve) and now they own 5 in total.

A merger with Newmont would boost that total to 8 mines and give Newmont shareholders far more exposure to Tier 1 assets than they would get with the Goldcorp merger.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

Other Reasons This Merger Would Have Worked

Barrick is looking to offload more of its non-core assets; Newmont brings with it several mines that would be considered non-core to Barrick. Combine the two portfolios and you get many large assets that would need to go on the chopping block.

As a Barrick shareholder, I would have no interest in the company retaining all of Newmont's mines if the two merged. Not because I think it would make Barrick too big to manage, but because most of Newmont's mines aren't Tier 1 and several are higher cost operations. Plus, non-core assets sales could be used to pay down debt and fortify the balance sheet.

Barrick did imply that if they got the deal done, they would divest some of these assets down the line.

Below is a map of all of the Barrick (red) and Newmont ( blue) operations and projects around the globe. Yanacocha, CC&V, Tongon, Hemlo, some of the mines in Australia and perhaps some of the copper assets could have all been off-loaded.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

There were easily $4-$5 billion worth of potential asset sales just from non-core mines and projects. That's not assuming all non-core assets were jettisoned either; some would remain in the portfolio.

Barrick and Newmont currently have a combined net debt of $4 billion, meaning that future asset sales would fortify the balance sheet and give the company a positive net cash position.

Eventually, I believe output for Barrick would be 8-10 million ounces of gold per year, not 10+ million ounces. Even in that lower production scenario, Barrick would still be more than double the size of its closest rival.

I would have far preferred this deal be centered around a concentrated portfolio of top tier assets, instead of "let's just buy the whole enchilada and we will figure it out later." But Barrick didn't have another option either and time was of the essence.

The end result was going to be the same anyway.

When it was all said and done, this would have been an 8-10 million ounce producer with: numerous Tier 1 assets (i.e. large, low-cost and long-life mines), 50% of production coming from the top mining jurisdiction in the world, a sizable presence in the public market that would attract many more investors, a rock solid balance sheet and a healthy dividend.

That's where I think this was all headed if Barrick could have pushed this through.

It would've all worked.

Barrick 2.0 Didn't Happen, But A JV Deal Is Still A Positive Outcome For GOLD Shareholders

Despite all of the benefits and synergies, Newmont was recommending that shareholders reject this merger with Barrick. Likely because a merger with Goldcorp still makes Newmont the largest gold producer in the world and Newmont will be in control.

Many large shareholders of GOLD and NEM also appeared apprehensive about trying to merge these two behemoths. Keeping them separate might seem like the safe play to many, especially given the vastly different corporate cultures.

Some were also questioning whether Barrick's management team (which has numerous former Randgold execs) could handle the tasks of integrating these two companies and running a miner of this size.

That's why many large shareholders (of both companies) were instead pushing for a JV deal in Nevada and not a merger.

Ultimately, it was up to a group of key shareholders to decide how this was all going to play out:

(Source: Bloomberg)

A decision has been made as it was announced this morning that Barrick and Newmont have agreed to form a joint venture in Nevada and Barrick has withdrawn its Newmont acquisition proposal.

Barrick will be the operator of the JV and ownership will be 61.5% Barrick; 38.5% Newmont. Board representation will be based on ownership.

What was also very interesting was this joint venture excludes Barrick’s Fourmile project.

These two couldn't agree on a JV before because Barrick has been investing heavily in Nevada and brings much more to the table, especially with Goldrush/Fourmile. According to Barrick: "the NAV of Barrick’s Nevada assets is approximately 70% larger than Newmont’s ($8.3 billion vs $4.9 billion) in part due to Barrick owning much higher-grade and lower-cost assets." Yet Newmont still wanted almost 50% of the economic interest in any JV.

Barrick wasn't going to do a JV unless the terms made sense and NEM was more realistic with the valuation of its own mines in Nevada.

This is a much more fair split given the value of Barrick's assets, and Fourmile is still 100% retained for now. Barrick is also the operator, which is what the company wanted from the beginning given how strong their Nevada region is and how well it's managed. This is how it all breaks down in terms of the pre-tax NPV of synergies.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

Newmont had to relent as it was either this or run the risk of shareholders possibly voting for a merger with Barrick. This way, Newmont maintains control of their own company and will remain independent, plus they still become the largest gold producer as now the Goldcorp deal will close.

I would've preferred a merger with GOLD and NEM. Barrick was also an 8+ million ounce gold producer back in the mid-2000's. Some were asking "haven't we seen all of this before?" and suggesting that didn't work out so well. But Barrick isn't trying to unwind a massive hedge book like they were over a decade ago, they have never had 4+ million ounces of gold coming from Nevada nor realized the synergies in the region with Newmont's assets, they have never had this many Tier 1 assets in their portfolio and they have never had everything lined up perfectly with a strong balance sheet in tow.

Barrick 2.0 would have been an extremely compelling company.

Maybe one day in the future that will still happen, but for now, the JV agreement will suffice. It won't unlock all of the value and Barrick won't realize 100% of the pre-tax synergies, but this JV deal will still be more beneficial to Barrick shareholders compared to no deal at all. It amounts to $300 million of savings for Barrick per year for the next 5 years and $215-$250 million of savings per year for the 7 years that follow.

I was bullish on Barrick before this hostile takeover attempt was announced and was bullish no matter the outcome. It has the best gold assets in the world (better than Newmont's), is the lowest cost senior producer, is generating strong cash flow and it's rapidly reducing its net debt (which could reach the zero mark in 2-3 years, even quicker if they sell some non-core assets).

I see exceptional re-rating potential in the shares as the debt declines. It doesn't need Newmont to stay on this path.

The current EV/EBITDA is around 7.7, that will drop to 6.0-6.5 in 2 years assuming the debt reduction I'm forecasting (adjusting for loss of EBITDA from potential assets sales). Factor in the increase in EBIDTA from this joint venture agreement, and the EV/EBITDA will be in the 5.5-6.0 range.

GOLD has traded at an EV/EBIDTA of around 7-9 over the last five to ten years. Assuming the mid-point (or slightly below the mid-point) of this historical range, I see a 30-40% potential re-rating in the shares (target of $17-$18 per share) over the next two years. That doesn't assume a rising gold price either — this is strictly based on debt reduction and the savings from the JV.

Pressure Will Now Be Off The Stock

GOLD had been consolidating its massive gains from September/October 2018 and was on the verge of breaking out (above $14) a few weeks ago. Then the Newmont hostile bid news was announced and this created uncertainty. The shares pulled back as a result. The stock recently bounced off of the 200-day, and now that the market knows the outcome, I think GOLD has a strong chance of breaking out. If he stock declines from here it's because the physical metal drops further. If we see physical gold steady, then I expect the shares to increase.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

