IPO Update: Levi Strauss Aims For $550 Million IPO

It may be hard to find shares at the IPO price, as I expect significant demand for this iconic brand.

LEVI is growing topline revenue and other important financial metrics and the IPO is reasonably valued.

Levi Strauss has filed proposed terms to sell $550 million of Class A stock in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) intends to raise $550 million from the sale of Class A shares in a U.S. IPO, per an amended registration statement.

The company designs, manufactures and sells denim casual clothing products worldwide.

LEVI is growing smartly, has continued promising growth prospects and a fair IPO valuation given its potential.

Company & Technology

San Francisco, California-based Levi Strauss was founded in 1853 to design and sell jeans, tops, skirts, shorts, jackets, casual and dress pants, footwear as well as related accessories.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Charles V. Bergh, who has been with the firm since 2011 and has previously served in various positions at Procter & Gamble (PG).

The company’s brands include Levi’s, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen.

Below is a brief overview video of Levi’s latest marketing campaign of their Performance Jeans:

Source: Levi’s

The firm previously went public in 1971 and was subsequently taken private again by the Haas family, which is the controlling shareholder.

Customer Acquisition

The company markets its products through its own retail locations, corporate website as well as third-party distributors such as eCommerce websites and distributors, including specialty retailers, department stores and franchise locations.

As of November 25, 2018, Levi had 824 stores and about 500 shop-in-shops; its products appear in over 50,000 retail locations, including about 3,000 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been steadily increasing as revenues have increased, per the table below:

SG&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE 2018 44.1% FYE 2017 42.7% FYE 2016 41.0%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by WiseGuyReports, the global denim jeans market is projected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2017 to $9.32 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are increasing demand and preference for denim jeans, rising disposable income, and a growing e-commerce sector.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the adoption of digital technology within the apparel sector as well as advancement in new denim knitting technologies.

Major firms that sell denim jeans include:

The Gap (GPS)

VF Corporation (VFC)

H&M Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:HNNMY)

PVH Corp (PVH)

Kering (KER.PA)

Pepe Jeans

Besteller A/S

S. Polo Assn

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

LEVI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Increased gross profit

Growing gross margin

Uneven but upwardly trending EBITDA and EBITDA margin

Uneven cash flow from operations, but trending upward

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2018 $ 5,575,440,000 13.7% FYE 2017 $ 4,904,030,000 7.7% FYE 2016 $ 4,552,739,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE 2018 $ 2,997,975,000 17.0% FYE 2017 $ 2,562,729,000 10.0% FYE 2016 $ 2,329,012,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE 2018 53.8% FYE 2017 52.3% FYE 2016 51.2% EBITDA Period EBITDA EBITDA Margin FYE 2018 $ 620,227,000 11.1% FYE 2017 $ 348,781,000 7.1% FYE 2016 $ 407,260,000 8.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE 2018 $ 420,371,000 FYE 2017 $ 525,941,000 FYE 2016 $ 306,550,000

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of November 25, 2018, the company had $713 million in cash and $2.7 billion in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended November 25, 2018, was $261 million.

IPO Details

LEVI intends to sell 36.7 million shares of Class A stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $550 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share while Class B shareholders will receive ten votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a way for the existing ownership to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic majority ownership. The S&P 500 Index no longer admits companies with multiple share classes into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $6.3 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 9.5%. Float percentages under 10% are generally considered to be ‘low float’ IPOs.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The principal purposes of this offering are to increase our financial flexibility and create a public market for our Class A common stock. We currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering for acquisitions or other strategic investments, although we do not currently have any plans to do so.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Evercore ISI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Guggenheim Securities, HSBC, Drexel Hamilton, Telsey Advisory Group, and The Williams Capital Group.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $5,782,424,805 Enterprise Value $6,323,346,805 Price / Sales 1.04 EV / Revenue 1.13 EV / EBITDA 10.20 Earnings Per Share $0.72 Total Debt To Equity 4.82 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.51% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow $260,958,000

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

As a reference, LEVI’s clearest public comparable would be apparel maker VFC (VFC); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric VFC (VFC) Levi Strauss (LEVI) Variance Price / Sales 2.49 1.04 -58.3% EV / Revenue 2.64 1.13 -57.0% EV / EBITDA 18.12 10.20 -43.7% Earnings Per Share $4.32 $0.72 -83.2%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge, Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: March 20, 2019.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.