Laurentian Bank: It Is Now A Show Me Story

Investment Thesis

Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) (TSX: LB) posted another quarter of poor earnings. Its residential mortgage volume continued to decline year over year. This has resulted in declining net interest income. Its non-interest income also declined significantly. Since there is still uncertainty surrounding its initiatives to transform its business, we believe investors should patiently wait on the sideline.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Poor Q1 2019 Highlights

Laurentian Bank posted poor Q1 2019 result with declining top and bottom lines again. As can be seen from the table below, its net income of C$44.7 million was a decline of 29% year over year. Similarly, its diluted EPS of C$0.98 per share was a decline of 34% year over year. As a result of the poor performance, its return on equity declined by 420 basis points to 7.3%. Its adjusted efficiency ratio also deteriorated to 74%.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Reasons Why We Are Not Bullish On The Stock

Declining revenue in all segments

In the past quarter, Laurentian Bank’s total revenue declined by 9% year over year. Despite an increase in its net interest margin of 3 basis points year over year, its net interest income still declined by 3% year over year. The decline was mainly due to a decline in its loan portfolio. Its other income declined even further by C$18.6 million or by 21% year over year.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Although management attributed most of its decline in its other income as due to lower market-related revenues, there may be some underlying issues. As can be seen from the table below, the decline was broad-based. Its lending fees, deposit service charges, commissions on loans and deposits, and card service revenues have all declined year over year. We are concerned if this has anything to do with Laurentian Bank’s initiatives (office reductions, headcount reductions, etc.). Investors should continue to pay attention to this part of the business.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Slowdown in residential mortgage growth

The introduction of the B-20 Guideline in Canada on January 1, 2018 has resulted in a mortgage growth slowdown and lower housing market activities in the past year. Like many other banks, Laurentian Bank’s residential mortgage portfolio has been affected. However, the degree of impact is much greater for Laurentian Bank. In fact, Laurentian Bank’s residential mortgage portfolio declined to C$16.6 billion in Q1 2019. This was a decline of 10.6% year over year (see chart below). Other Canadian banks such as CIBC (CM) only suffered a minor decline of 0.5% year over year. On the other hand, Royal Bank (RY) saw its personal mortgage portfolio increased by 4.9% year over year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Looking forward, it will continue to be a challenge to grow its residential mortgage portfolio. This is because Canadian household debt is quite elevated already. As the chart below shows, its debt-to-income ratio is expected to reach 173.8% by the end of 2018, the highest we have seen in many decades. We believe the elevated debt level coupled with 5 interest rate hikes since mid-2017 will continue to limit future mortgage growth in 2019. The declining residential mortgage portfolio will be a headwind for Laurentian Bank to grow its interest income in 2019 as residential mortgage represents about 49% of its total loan portfolio.

Source: RBC Economics

Non-interest expense continues to increase

In Q1 2019, Laurentian Bank’s non-interest expenses increased by 4% year over year. The increase might look modest if its revenue is growing at the same pace. However, we must remember that its Q1 2019 revenue declined by 9% year over year. The increase reflects higher technology costs and regulatory expenses partially offset by lower employee benefits and performance-based compensation. Although Laurentian Bank announced that it will reduce its headcount by about 10%, it expects its non-interest expenses to remain elevated at this level in the next few quarters.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

As a result of increasing interest expense and declining revenue, its adjusted efficiency ratio deteriorated to 74%. This was an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from a year ago.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Laurentian Bank is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 9.0x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/E ratio is trading at a discount to its Canadian bank peers. We believe this is warranted as we do not believe Laurentian Bank should be trading at a valuation similar to its Canadian peers due to its smaller scale, and less impressive growth outlook.

Data by YCharts

Laurentian Bank’s price to book ratio of 0.752x is significantly below its 5-year average of 1.05x. As can be seen from the chart below, its P/B ratio is now trading at the low end of its 5-year ratio range.

Data by YCharts

6.3%-Yielding Dividend

Laurentian Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.65 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 6.3%. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 6.3% is towards the high end of its 10-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

Laurentian Bank faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic recession, the potential for consumer defaults may rise sharply depending on the severity of the recession. Its Capital Market business may also take a hit as there will be less financing activities.

High Canadian household debt

Canada’s mortgage debt levels have increased considerably in the past decade. As mentioned earlier in the article, its debt-to-income ratio is expected to reach 173% by the end of 2018, the highest we have seen in many decades. Similarly, its debt service ratio is expected to reach 14.5% by the end of 2018. This is the highest we have seen since the peak of 15% reached back in the Great Recession in 2008. Hence, it will be difficult to grow its mortgage portfolio.

Source: RBC Economics

Investor Takeaway

After another quarter of poor earnings, we have lowered our rating on the stock as there are still a lot of uncertainties surrounding Laurentian Bank's growth outlook, and its transformative initiatives. We think investors should wait on the sidelines until more signs of growth are present.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CM, TD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.