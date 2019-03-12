New Home Sales Data Still Favors Residential REITs

We have overweights to both Apartment and Single Family Home REITs and have invested in REITs with potential FFO growth and dividend growth.

Cultural and demographic trends are driving changes in home-buying that could have long-term implications for homeownership and an opportunity for REITs.

The housing industry has been growing but is still only a fraction of what it was pre-recession.

There has been lots of focus on housing and how during this economic recovery, it just hasn't had the level of activity we saw before the recession. In some cases, this gives economists hope that growth can continue once housing picks up steam, but the reality is that we may might not see housing activity returning to pre-recession levels for some time. After all, the heightened level of activity was partly to blame for the calamity that followed.

It's perfectly fine for someone making minimum wage to buy a modest home with their hard-earned savings and be able to make the mortgage payments. But when this same person is buying multiple investment properties with no money down and not enough income to warrant a mortgage that even a higher paid person can make - we have a problem.

I don't think we are in that situation again and housing activity reflects that. But what is also happening is a cultural shift in how and where people live. Baby boomers are retiring and downsizing into smaller homes and/or condos, while Millennials are renting well into their late 20s and 30s. The latter is partly due to affordability challenges, but it also has to do with the fact that many Millennials don't want to be tied down. Many are still trying to find their "way" and that often means they have to move to another city to look for opportunities.

As investors, we can't sit idly by and wait until history repeats itself so we can "take advantage" of it. We need to assess what is happening and figure out, within the context of today, how best to invest our finite amount of capital.

New Home Sales

New home sales reported for December 2018 showed a continuation of the same trend overall, but looking at the details might give us some indications of what to expect next.

Overall new home sales increased to an annualized rate of 621K homes, well above the November figure of 599K and the highest since May 2018. While the long term trend is still upward, the annualized rate has leveled off considerably. One of the challenges of home sales overall - both new and existing - has been the low level of inventory of houses for sale. For new home sales, the latest supply of inventory stood at 6.6 - lower than October 2018's 7.2 months but the trend has been increasing.

While higher inventory might be a leading indicator of home sales for existing homes, the fact that inventory for new homes is increasing could be an indication that the upward trend in sales has run its course.

The story is quite different by region too. While new home sales in the Northeast and Midwest have remained relatively flat since the recession, both South and West new home sales have been steadily increasing. We know many people are moving South and West for warmer weather and potentially lower State taxes and most of the growth in new home sales have been in these two regions.

New Home Sales by Price Range

One of the interesting trends observed since the height of new homes sales activity in mid-2005, is the change in the breakdown in home sales by price range. The table below shows the breakdown of new home sales by price range as of May 2005 and December 2018.

What the table shows is that the number of new homes sold priced below $150K is now just 7% of the total new homes sold compared to 20% in 2005. The same decline is also evident for homes in the $150K to $199K price range, where the percentage declined from 21% to 9%. The decline in new home sales has therefore been driven by a decline in homes selling for less than $200K. While the percentage breakdown for the higher priced homes increased, the number of homes sold has not. In fact, most price ranges showed declines in the number of new home sold but the lower priced homes had the biggest decline in sales.

Source: Census Bureau

This trend could be partly driven by builders focusing less on starter homes and more on higher priced luxury homes as well as general affordability issues driven by higher interest rates without the compensating rise in wages. It might also be driven by the fact that younger buyers that typically buy the lower-priced homes are less inclined to buy and prefer to rent.

In any case, this trend has been observed by builders and economists alike. The question now is whether there is a builder out there willing to step up construction of the lower priced homes or if this market is likely to remain largely ignored.

It certainly has implications for REITs that own both single-family homes and apartments, where many of the households that aren't buying homes will end up.

New Home Sales by Stage

There does seem to be a sliver of optimism when looking at the new home sales figures by stage. In the December 2018 data, the number of homes sold that have not been started yet reached its highest level since November 2017, and was 34% of all the new homes sold. We consider this a positive because interest in homes at this early stage could be a strong indicator of pent-up demand that could start filling the pipeline of new home sales.

Unfortunately we don't have data that shows a cross reference between price range and stage. Ideally, we believe that the biggest driver of new home sales would be in the lower price ranged homes.

Our Take on REITs in Focus

Due to the moderating growth of housing activity, we upgraded Single Family REITs and Apartment REITs last year and increased our allocation recommendations to 4% and 11%, respectively. Single family REITs make up only 2% of the market cap of aggregate value in the NAREIT index so our 4% recommendation essentially is a strong overweight. The market cap of Apartment REITs within the NAREIT index is 10% so we are suggesting a 1% overweight.

Our current positions include Independence Realty Trust (IRT) and Avalon Bay Communities (AVB) - two very different REITs that we will cover in more detail in our focus on Residential REITs - coming soon. As for Single Family Home REITs, we currently prefer American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) due to relative valuation and its higher growth potential than its biggest competitor, Invitation Homes (INVH).

ROI provides REIT ideas, high return opportunistic investments, and income generating ideas in dividend growth stocks, MLPs, BDCs, baby bonds, ETFs and Closed-end funds. Detailed articles on some of our best ideas mentioned in this article can be found here, and they are updated regularly. We also provide a number of Excel Spreadsheets such as the ROI Portfolio Dashboard and the Market Dashboard, which provides a daily view of stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies. More tools to come. Try it two-weeks for free. Start a free trial now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXP, CIO, MNR, PLD, KIM, RPAI, SPG, TCO, STOR, O, IRT, APTS, AVB, UMH, AMH, AHT, PSA, SELF, GMRE, HCP, SBRA, PCH, AMT, CCI, SBAC, COR, QTS, IIPR, NLY, BXMT, NOBL, EEMV, EFL, JPS, LDP, HYLS, MORL, REM, RINF, SHY, SPY, TBB, TVC, EEM, HFQIX, FFRHX, DELNX, VOO, EFAV, EFA, SMMV, VO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances.