Daily Insider Ratings Round-Up 3/8/19

Includes: CERC, DAL, GRPN, HMHC, MDCO, OTEL, RILY, UVE
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/8/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Universal Insurance (UVE),
  • B. Riley Financial (RILY),
  • Otelco (OTEL),
  • Medicines (MDCO),
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL), and
  • Cerecor (CERC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Houghton Mifflin (HMHC), and
  • Groupon (GRPN).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • SharpSpring (SHSP),
  • StealthGas (GASS),
  • Enstar (ESGR),
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE),
  • Xcel Energy (XEL),
  • Veeva Systems (VEEV),
  • Square (SQ),
  • Elastic (ESTC),
  • BlackLine (BL), and
  • Alteryx (AYX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Berkshire Hathaway

BO

Delta Air Lines

DAL

B

$265,234,144

2

Denner Alexander

DIR

Medicines

MDCO

B

$6,180,171

3

Armistice Capital

DIR,BO

Cerecor

CERC

JB*,B

$2,059,314

4

Glendon Capital Mgt

BO

StealthGas

GASS

B

$1,598,843

5

O Shea Paul J

PR,DIR

Enstar

ESGR

B

$1,004,460

6

Cat Rock Capital Mgt

BO

SharpSpring

SHSP

B

$988,000

7

Sochet Ira

BO

Otelco

OTEL

B

$944,750

8

Goldentree Asset Mgt

BO

Eagle Bulk Shipping

EGLE

B

$913,363

9

Riley Bryant R

CB,CEO,BO

B. Riley Financial

RILY

B

$846,644

10

Donaghy Stephen

COO

Universal Insurance

UVE

B

$630,000

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Schuurman Steven

DIR,BO

Elastic

ESTC

JS*

$107,185,000

2

Tucker Therese

CEO,DIR

BlackLine

BL

S

$24,080,000

3

Spanicciati Mario

DIR

BlackLine

BL

S

$19,264,000

4

Lefkofsky Eric P

DIR,BO

Groupon

GRPN

AS

$9,975,000

5

Rubin Kevin

CFO

Alteryx

AYX

S

$7,831,722

6

Dorsey Jack

CEO,CB,BO

Square

SQ

AS

$7,761,345

7

Knight Gary J

VCB,DIR

Knight-Swift Transportation

KNX

S

$5,983,786

8

Cabral Timothy S

CFO

Veeva Systems

VEEV

AS

$5,554,723

9

Anchorage Capital

BO

Houghton Mifflin

HMHC

S

$4,822,980

10

Fowke Benjamin G S Iii

CB,CEO,DIR

Xcel Energy

XEL

S

$4,134,600

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CERC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.