An Ominous Pattern In The E-Mini S&P 500 Futures

Fundamentals tend to drive my opinion of markets. I have been trading commodities and other assets since the early 1980s and have found that supply and demand factors often uncover compelling opportunities in markets across all asset classes. When it comes to technical analysis, I never discount the importance of sentiment which shows up on charts and sometimes sticks out like a sore thumb.Double tops, head and shoulder formations, key reversals, and other technical patterns represent past price action which is never a guaranty of future performance. However, these signals often cause market participants to behave in certain predictable ways which lead to herd behavior and drives prices. Therefore, technical analysis is as significant as the fundamentals for markets, and at times charts take the center of the stage.

Last week, the VIX index fell to a new low for 2019 at 13.38 on March 4. The stock market was moving to new and higher highs for the year after the price correction at the end of 2018. However, equities ran into some selling last week, and the VIX closed on Friday, March 8 at over the 16 level. The rise in the metric that measures the implied volatility of call and put options on S&P 500 stocks came as concerns rose that the buying in the stock market had run out of bullish fuel.

The iPath B S&P 500 VIX S/T Futures ETN product (VXXB) could be a useful short-term tool for dealing with the stock market over the coming days and weeks if the price action last week and technical pattern take the market on another corrective trip to the downside.

A bearish reversal for the week of March 4

On March 4, the June E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract rose to a new high for 2019 at 2825.75. On that same day, the E-Mini reversed direction and almost put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the daily chart.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of June futures shows, the E-Mini rose to a higher high on March 4 compared to its peak on March 1 and then proceeded to close a bit above the March 1 low. Meanwhile, the reversal on Monday, March 4 led to selling throughout the week that created the bearish technical pattern on the weekly chart.

Source: CQG

The continuous weekly contract shows that the high for the week of February 25 was at 2814 and the low was at 2775. During the following week, the E-Mini rose to a peak at 2819.75 and fell to a low at 2722 closing on Friday, March 8 at 2748.75 which resulted in a bearish key reversal on the weekly chart. While stocks came back from the lows on Friday, the recovery was not enough to prevent the market from leaving a bearish taste in the mouths of technical analysts who last saw this trading pattern and technical formation give way to a significant correction on the downside. Even though share prices moved higher on Monday, March 11, the price action last week should give market participants more than a few reasons to pause.

The same pattern in early October 2018 led to carnage

The weekly chart shows that during the week of September 24 the E-Mini traded in a range from 2907.50 to 2936. The following period, which was the first week of October, the E-Mini rose to a new peak at 2944.75 and closed at 2895. The bearish reversal led to a decline in the E-Mini that took it to a low at 2316.75 in late December, over 21% lower than the high from the week of October 1 which ignited the downside action in the S&P 500. The month of October 2018 was bearish for stocks, and the E-Mini put in the same reversal on the monthly chart.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart illustrates, the E-Mini traded in a range from 2865 to 2944 in September 2018, and in October, the rise to a marginal new peak at 2944.75 gave way to a close at 2706 at the end of the month.

The jury is still out on whether the same fate awaits the E-Mini futures contract in March 2018. However, since it already made a higher high than the previous month at 2819.75 compared to 2814 in February, the potential for a repeat performance will remain with the market until the books close on this month. The E-Mini must remain above the February low at 2680.75 at the end of this some to avoid a technical pattern that could cause a cascade of selling to follow and the potential for a test of the late December low at 2316.75.

Signs of weakness in the global economy

Economic growth in the US had been robust in the aftermath of tax reform and fewer regulations under the Trump Administration. However, there are emerging signs that the growth spurt is running out of steam. While the most recent GDP data from the fourth quarter was still above analyst expectations, last Friday's employment report gave the market a reason to pause. The market had expected an increase of 175,000 jobs, and the number came in at only 20,000. The government shutdown and adverse weather conditions contributed to the weak employment report and time will tell if it was a one-month anomaly or the start of a trend. However, with trade negotiations between the US and China ongoing and weak economic growth around the world, it is possible that sluggish conditions in China and Europe will impact US growth over the coming months.

Last week, the ECB issued a gloomy outlook for growth in the Eurozone. At the same time, China continues to pump liquidity into their system by slashing interest rates and devaluing its currency. The current pulse of the global economy is weakening. While a trade deal could ignite growth, ongoing negotiations and more protectionist measures over the coming weeks could cause the pulse to flatline. After the corrective move in the US stock market that lasted from late December through March 4, concerns have returned, and stocks will become highly sensitive to economic data and global events over the coming days and weeks.

The VIX popped last week

The VIX index represents an aggregate view of the implied volatility of put and call options on the S&P 500 stocks. The VIX tends to rise during corrective periods in the stock market because options are price insurance and market participants tend to buy insurance when concerns increase. Therefore, the VIX is a barometer for fear in the stock market, and since share prices often take the stairs higher and elevator lower, the metric is subject to price spikes during corrective periods

Source: Barchart

As the chart of the VIX shows, the index reached a peak in late December at 36.20 when stock prices hit their bottoms. After falling to a low at 13.38 on March 4, which was the lowest level since early October 2018, the VIX rose to over 18 last week and settled at over the 16 level on Friday, March 8. A continuation of selling in the stock market will push the VIX higher. The first level to watch on the upside is at the late January peak at 22.02. However, on Monday, March the VIX was back below the 14.60 level as stocks moved to the upside.

VIX-related products could offer upside

The E-Mini put in bearish reversal last week and could be setting up for the same pattern on the monthly chart in March. We are currently facing a period of rising uncertainty in financial markets given trade issues between the US and China, the March 29 deadline for Brexit, sluggish Eurozone and Chinese economic growth, and a host of other problems. Therefore, it is a good idea to fasten our investing and trading seatbelts and prepare for another period of volatility in the stock market.

The iPath B S&P 500 VIX S/T Futures ETN product is a short-term trading instrument that tends to move to the upside during stock market corrections. VXXB is a highly liquid tool with net assets of $669.03 million and over 12.2 million shares changing hands each day.

Source: Barchart

As the chart displays, VXXB hit a high at $51.98 per share in late December as stocks hit lows. Since then, it fell to a low at $29.27 on March 4 and closed at $33.23 on Friday, March 8. On Monday, March 11 it was back down at the $31.18 level. The fund summary for VXXB states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures Index TR. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts of specified maturities on the VIX index and not direct exposure to the VIX index or its spot level. The index is designed to provide investors with exposure to one or more maturities of futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index®.

VXXB reflects the price action in the VIX futures and is a useful tool that can offset some of the risks of a correction on portfolios from a short-term perspective.

The price pattern on the chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract during the week of March 4 was ominous. If it leads to selling and the same pattern develops on the monthly chart, we could be in for the kind of turbulence we witnessed during the final three months of last year.

Volatility is a nightmare for most investors, but it creates a paradise of opportunities for nimble traders with their fingers on the pulse of markets. Right now, the pulse on the stock market is weakening and a continuation of last week's price action may lead to Garden of Eden conditions for traders over the coming weeks, and perhaps months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.