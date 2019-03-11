CenturyLink: Too Much Fear

Insider purchases have stopped the clear fear in the stock as evident by the analyst ratings.

One of the best ways to crush a stock is for management to cut the dividend and come out within a few weeks and delay filing the 10-K due to material internal control weaknesses. CenturyLink (CTL) managed this feat and my bullish investment thesis didn't even flinch.

Multiple data points show that too much fear is in the stock. Investors confident in CenturyLink will buy alongside the executive team.

Image Source: CenturyLink website

Internal Control Weakness

My previous article covered the benefits related to the dividend cut so this article will dig deeper into the internal control weakness. According to their SEC filing on March 4, CenturyLink identified a material weakness with the controls related to revenue recording and the fair value of assets and liabilities from the Level 3 acquisition.

The principal reason for the delay is that recently identified material weaknesses in internal controls over the Company’s revenue recording processes and the procedures for measuring fair value of assets and liabilities assumed in connection with the Level 3 Communications, Inc. acquisition have created the need to conduct additional review and testing with respect to those processes prior to finalizing the assessment and the audits of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2018 and of the Company’s financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018.

The headlines were definitely troubling since CEO Jeff Storey was the Level 3 CEO. Even current CFO Neel Dev was part of the Level 3 management team, though he wasn't the CFO at Level 3, having just recently been promoted to the role following the departure of that CFO for T-Mobile (TMUS).

The key statement generally ignored by the market was that the company didn't expect any material changes to the financials.

... the Company currently does not expect any material changes to the financial results disclosed in the Company’s earnings release dated February 13, 2019.

An important point is to understand the difference between an internal control weakness and an actual error with revenue reporting. According to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the definition of a material weakness in internal controls is as follows:

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the company's annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

The key here is that the internal control issue would potentially prevent CenturyLink management from catching a future misstatement whether a fraud or just an error. Internal controls over financial reporting are known to have inherent limitations due to human failures. A properly designed internal control function will provide the safeguards to reduce, though not eliminate, this risk.

Selling the stock due to some identified internal control weaknesses related to part of the company is clearly irrational. In addition, CenturyLink had a goodwill balance of $28.1 billion at the end of 2018 so investors should expect this number to get written down at some point whether related to internal controls or not.

The company already took a $2.73 billion goodwill impairment charge in Q4 for the consumer business. Though, goodwill numbers don't matter considering the stock isn't valued based on book value, but the market should be prepared for more impairment charges.

Insider Purchases

CenturyLink traded at a high of $24.20 back in August and recently hit a low of $11.52 following the double hit from the dividend cut and the delayed 10-K filing. Probably the best way to look at the stock is that CenturyLink rebounded to $16.75 in January to only collapse over $5 to hit the recent lows following the double whammy of the dividend cut on February 13 and SEC filing on March 4.

Over this period the market is up to levels where CenturyLink was trading at $20 back at the start of November. The stock is down an incredible 40% on news that is unrelated to the fundamentals of the business.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, the CEO, CFO and other executives recently loaded up on the stock. Importantly, the executives are buying shares before even finalizing the 10-K due to confidence that the issue is related to a material weakness in the controls and not an actual material misstatement.

In total, three executives purchased a total of 141,000 shares for over $1.6 million. The stock immediately hit a low on the reports of the purchases in after-hours trading on March 6.

Source: Nasdaq

CenturyLink still trades close to those lows only returning to $12.30 at the end of the week after ending last week at $12.97. The stock is still down 5.4% from a non-material weakness in the financial reporting where the CEO and CFO purchased shares with intimate knowledge of the material weakness and the ultimate impact.

The numbers are even more bizarre when considering the average analyst is actually bearish on the stock, though their average price target is bullish. The ETF Channel noticed that analysts have price targets of $16.07 on the stock, but these same analysts were slightly bearish on the stock with a average rating of 3.41.

Yahoo! Finance shows a slightly different story, but the analysts are still bearish while having a price target that offers 14% upside.

Either way, the market exhibits too much fear with analysts expecting the stock to rise while having bearish ratings on CenturyLink.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the stock trades based on far too much fear due to a couple of headline grabbing news snippets that don't impact the free cash flows and fundamentals of the telecom. Investors are correct to question what is going on considering a management team would ideally avoid either negative headline.

Ultimately, CenturyLink will rebound as the company files the 10-K without any material restatements and the telecom increasingly pays down debt over the next few years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.