Vereit Is A Diamond In The Rough That Yields 6.8%

Vereit is an affirmative buy and we believe that shares could generate returns of ~15% over the next 12-18 months.

When reviewing the list of net lease REITs today, it’s not hard to separate the “wheat from the chaff.” In terms of relative value, the chart below provides a good visual of the blue-chip names and the so-called “sucker yield” names:

Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, Realty Income (O), +19.5%, and National Retail Properties (NNN), +13.7%, have outperformed (for six months) vs. Global Net Lease (GNL), -16.5%, and American Finance Trust (AFIN), -34.1%, - two externally-managed REITs, both screaming for a dividend cut.

Of course, as most value investors recognize, it’s awfully hard to pick up shares in a blue-chip net lease REIT, or most all blue-chips as far as that’s concerned. And sometimes REIT investors must dig deep inside the jungle to uncover a true diamond in the rough.

You don’t have to travel to the jungle today because I have done all of the heavy lifting myself. My only request is that you sit back and read the entire article and then you can determine whether or not Vereit (VER) is a diamond in the rough.

Photo Source

A Closer Look at Vereit

As referenced above, Realty Income and National Retail have outperformed during six months, and here’s how Vereit has performed (over six months):

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now, as you consider Vereit’s price performance, investors must recognize the history of the company in which the “previous” management team sparked a sell-off (in 2014) that was driven by an accounting scandal (ie “cooking the books) and eventually hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits.

Source: Yahoo Finance

When you examine the price chart for Vereit, it’s easy to recognize that there was a tremendous amount of “trust” lost in 2014 and it has taken more than four years for the company to rebuild it (the trust). Now you know why the company (previous name was American Realty Capital) changed its name to Vereit, a Latin word that means “trust.”

Whether you’re a plaintiff or a defendant in a lawsuit, they take their toll, and recently Vereit said that it had agreed to settle another claim for $15.7 million that represents 33.5% of the shares held by plaintiffs or about $233.2 million.

Clearly substantial market value has been eroded as a result of some bad mistakes, and of course, the deep discount also has led to some very interesting opportunities, and the subject for this article today.

Before digging into fundamentals, let’s take a closer look at Vereit’s valuation metrics today, starting with the dividend yield:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see, Vereit’s dividend yield is 6.8%, the third highest in the peer grouping. I have highlighted the two “sucker yields” in red as the payout ratios (for both) are elevated. In fact, let me show you below:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Now let’s examine Vereit’s P/AFFO multiple, compared with the net lease REIT peers:

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

Again, you can see that Vereit is trading at a discount to most peers, yet the fundamentals are rock solid. Let’s now take a closer look at the catalysts that support the potential for this REIT to close its valuation gap.

The Diversified Business Model

On April 1, 2015 (almost four years ago) Glenn Rufrano assumed the CEO role at Vereit and under his leadership he has done an excellent job of navigating the company through adversity.

Over years, Rufrano has (1) appointed a new accounting firm, (2) improved credit ratings, (3) sold Cole, (4) settled pending litigation, and (5) completed over billions of dollars of dispositions (completed $567.4 million of dispositions in 2018).

Source: VER Investor Presentation

Today Vereit owns free-standing buildings (~3,994 properties and $15.4 Billion) leased to a variety of retail, restaurant, office, and industrial tenants. VER is an internally-managed full-service net-lease REIT with a long-term net-lease structure that provides stable and predictable rent stream payments. The diverse portfolio is across sectors, geographies and tenants.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

Vereit has successfully implemented its business plan, enhanced its portfolio, de-levered its balance sheet and achieved investment-grade ratings. As illustrated below, VER has a diversified portfolio that includes retail (42%), restaurants (21.2%), industrial (17.5%), and office (19.3%).

Source: VER Investor Presentation

Focusing on Vereit’s retail mix, the exposure is dominated by off price and necessity shopping of which 50% is investment grade. In many of these core categories, the company sees “reasonable expansion plans in 2019 and beyond.”

Source: VER Investor Presentation

VER’s restaurant portfolio consists of single-tenant quick service, casual and family dining properties. Creditworthy tenants, including franchisors, operating strong national and regional brands. It’s important to note that Vereit owned 507 Red Lobster leased sites in June 2014, representing 12.2% of average base rent, and that exposure is now 5.5% overall. During Q4 2018 Vereit disposed of 37 properties for $148 million, and $49 million was related to Red Lobster.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

Vereit owns 1,636 restaurant properties and only 3.1% are investment grade rated. Occupancy is solid (96.2%) but this is a property sector that concerns me during a recession. Hopefully Vereit is screening the portfolio (stress testing) to ensure that bankruptcies are minimal.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

Vereit’s industrial property types include single-tenant distribution and warehouse facilities with creditworthy tenants. Most are mission-critical and strategic locations with close proximity to ports, railways, major freeways and/or interstate highways.

VER Investor Presentation

Again, I have concerns within the industrial portfolio as it relates to Bed Bath & Beyond and Bi-Lo. I'm sure Vereit has these on their watch list as they represent a combined ~8% of the industrial base for Vereit.

Vereit’s office property types include primarily single-tenant corporate headquarters and business operations with creditworthy tenants with strategic location for corporate operations.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

I want to highlight Vereit’s portfolio diversification. While there are risks to owning certain Industrial and Office properties, Vereit has a majority of high-quality tenents/properties, and the valuations should be noted. For example, Prologis (PLD) trades at 26.6x P/FFO and Stag Industrial (STAG) trades at 16x (P/FFO). Conversely, W.P. Carey (WPC), a closer peer (with office and industrial) trades at 14x P/AFFO, compared with 11.3x for Vereit.

Better Balance Sheet

In May 2018 Vereit entered into a new $2.9 billion credit facility replacing its $2.3 billion facility. The new facility was comprised of a $2 billion unsecured revolving line of credit and a $900 million line related to the unsecured term loan. In August, the company repaid $598 million of principal outstanding related to the 2018 convertible notes, and in October it completed a 4.625% $550 million bond issuance.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

As of year-end 2018 Vereit had drawn $253 million on its revolving line of credit and $150 million on its term loan. Subsequent to year-end, it utilized the remainder of the delayed-draw term loan to pay the $750 million bond, which matured in the beginning of February. Vereit now has no unsecured maturities until the end of 2020.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

Vereit’s net debt to normalized EBITDA at Q4-18 was 5.9x and the fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.9x. The net debt to gross real estate investments ratio was 40% and the unencumbered asset ratio was 75%.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

The Latest Earnings Results

Vereit’s Q4-18 FFO per diluted share increased $0.12 from $0.04 to $0.16 due to lower net litigation and settlement costs, along with higher other income of $8.1 million, partially offset by higher G&A of $2 million and interest expense of $2 million. AFFO per share decreased approximately $0.005 to $0.17 per share, mostly due to higher G&A and interest expense.

The G&A increase was primarily due to normal Q4 year-end compensation and other accrual adjustments. Full-year G&A was $63.9 million, slightly under the guidance range of $65 million to $68 million. Vereit finished the year on plan achieving AFFO per share of $0.72 (with a dividend of $.55 per share).

Source: FAST Graphs

For 2019 Vereit guided:

AFFO per share between $0.68 and $0.70. Normalized debt to normalized

EBITDA of approximately 6x.

Real estate operations with average occupancy above 98%

Same-store rental growth ranging from 0.3% to 1%.

Dispositions totaling $350 million to $500 million at an average cap rate of 6.5% to 7.5%

Acquisition guidance of $250 million to $500 million at an average cap rate of 6.5% to 7.5%, primarily in discount retail and industrial distribution.

Source: VER Investor Presentation

Why I Think VEREIT is a Diamond in the Rough

From the early days, when Vereit was referred to as American Realty Capital Properties, the company has gone a log way. Over one third of the lawsuits are settled and the company has plenty of dry powder to settle the rest of them. Also, there's more clarity over Cole and the other activities that the previous management team was performing.

Now that Vereit is back in (the acquisition) business ($250 million to $500 million in acquisitions in 2019), the company should begin to move the needle forward again. For the long investors, it has been a slow and painful grind (stealing that “grind it out” mantra from Washington Prime), but now there's light at the end of the tunnel.

Source: Rhino Real Estate Advisors

As you can see (above), analysts are forecasting Vereit to generate growth in 2019-2020, and that’s a very good sign.

In summary, Vereit is an affirmative Buy and we believe that shares could generate returns of ~15% over the next 12-18 months. Although Spirit Realty (SRC) also appears attractive, we believe that ShopKo could rock the boat and delay Spirit’s plan for multiple expansion. I have visited a number of Shopko stores and I find no competitive advantage for the company whatsoever (I plan to write on Spirit and Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) later this week). Thus, Vereit is the most attractive net lease REIT currently, and I believe it deserves the “diamond in the rough” pick.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VER, O, WPC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.