Polymetal International PLC (POYYF) CEO Vitaly Nesis on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vitaly Nesis

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Call for Polymetal International. Here are Vitaly Nesis, the CEO; and the Maxim Nazimok, the CFO of the Company. We will briefly walk you through the results through the highlights of the results, which are available at the webcast on the internet and then we'll have an opportunity to answer your questions.

If you look at Page 3 of the webcast, in the nutshell, 2018 was quite a successful year for the Company. We have increased our gold equivalent production by 9% to approximately 1.56 million ounces of gold equivalent. Despite decreasing gold and silver prices, we grew our adjusted EBITDA by 5% to $780 million. Underlying EPS grew 14% and dividend per share increased by 9%. Very importantly, we managed to bring down the key metric of our cost performance, all-in sustaining cash cost down by 4% to $861 per ounce, which places us solidly in the bottom half of the global cash cost curve. And the final tangible result of the year to our shareholders is dividend yield of 5%, which is essentially stable year on year.

Page 4 another important results for us this year that is, leaving me personally ambivalent. On the one hand, we managed to improve safety statistics quite significantly, both in terms of lost time injury frequency rate, which went down by roughly 40%, and we also managed to improve in terms of fatalities, we had one compared to two year in 2017. Still one fatality is one too many and we will need to continue pressing ahead with improving our safety performance although the trends I think are quite positive.

Page 5, the year also marked significant progress of the Company in terms of the recognition of our leadership in the ESG arena. We have become the first Russian member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. We have significantly improved our position in Sustainalytics and turning to more down to the ground parameters. We maintained very low staff turnover and we continue to upgrade without any environment incidences.

Page 6, 2018 also marked for us a significant improvement in our mineral inventory position. Our ore reserves in terms of gold equivalent contained increased by 15%. Our mineral resources grew by 44% and importantly our reserves per share also showed a marked improvement. I think this should be put into perspective when comparing Polymetal with our industry peers, reserve shortage is probably one of the most pressing challenges gold mining is facing, and we are very satisfied with the results of exploration campaign in 2018 and we intend to continue this good performance in 2019. Very importantly improvement in reserves was achieved without diluting the quality of the reserve base, so the average reserve grade stayed pretty much flat.

Turning to Page 7, we have had very strong production record in 2018 comfortably beating our original production guidance by approximately 4%. Obviously, the single most significant achievement in the year was the successful startup and ramp-up of Kyzyl where production also exceeded our guidance by roughly 20% Across the board, performance was quite stable, quite predictable and the fact that that we have managed to beat our own production guidance for I think eight year in a row that speaks to the fact of the robustness of our portfolio.

And now, I would like to pass on to Maxim who will walk you through the financial results of the year.

Maxim Nazimok

Thank you. So, I'll start with Page 8 which is summarizing the key highlights of the financial results. So, we had a 4% growth in revenue last year reaching almost 1.9 billion, adjusted EBITDA grew, quite ahead of revenues to $780 million at a stable margin of 41%. This was underpinned by slightly lower cash cost of $649 per ounce, $1 below the original bottom end of the guidance range.

All-in sustaining cash cost as Vitaly has already mentioned have improved even more significantly, so there is a 4% reduction compared to last year, and as a result, we have generated a very healthy growth in underlying net earnings 19% up year-on-year to $447 million, and this is number which is the basis for the proposed final dividend for the year of $0.31 per share. That brings the dividends per share up 9% year-over-year.

You will notice that the statutory net earnings didn't grow that much. We were impacted by FX movements as we saw further depreciation of the ruble and tenge against the dollar and that has driven noncash revaluation of the group's dollar-denominated debt plus 2018 was effectively a year of transition where we started to reshuffle the asset base in favor of larger assets and higher grade lower cost assets such as Kyzyl, but at the same time we disposed of Okhotsk and of our Armenian operations.

Okhotsk on a face value generated loss that was reflected in the statutory net earnings for the period. Yes, we see this as a fundamental positive because we will see meaningful cash proceeds from those disposals and going forward the asset base has been streamlined. In terms of the cash flow performance, 2018 was slightly lower than 2017 in terms of the operating cash flow mainly because of the initial working capital build up at Kyzyl. Yet the capital expenditures were also lower as we have completed the major construction project and that resulted in free cash flow growing 276 million. We remained very comfortably below 2.5 times adjusted EBITDA in terms of the leverage, so net debt at adjusted EBITDA is 1.95 and the net debt remained at 1.5 billion.

Looking more positive at revenues, the key driver was obviously our volume increase 5% year-on-year in terms of gold revenue sold. In terms of the average realized gold price, it was largely in line with the market given the seasonality of our sales. Some of this was in third and fourth quarter where gold was relatively weak, and the silver realized price was also lower as a flat gold pretty much throughout all of the financial year 2018. Nonetheless, 4% growth in revenue that’s translated into 5% growth in adjusted EBITDA, mainly driven by volume, but at the same time little bit driven by the total cash cost decline. So, that largely offset -- more than offset negative performance in terms of the gold and silver price realized year-on-year.

In terms of the cash flow performance, there were two major factors that drove the cash flows down. One, and that is internal factor was a change in the structure of sales Kyzyl and Svetloye delivered robust results in terms of the cash cost performance and these are now taking a larger share in the overall production. And then, there was a 7% decline of the ruble against the dollar so that was also helpful for the cash cost profile. That was the currency movements towards a certain extent, offset by the Mexican inflation. And some of the grade erosion we saw at the material operations most notably Dukat.

In terms of the mine by mine performance, I already mentioned very good performance in terms of cash cost and all-in sustaining cash cost actually. At Svetloye, Varvara, despite the moderate decrease in production is delivering very good results, it’s a very efficiently run operation at the moment. And then the initial 85,000 ounces of gold sold at Kyzyl generated a total cash cost of $550 per ounce, pretty much below our expectations and Kyzyl is well on track to deliver total cash cost to well below $500 in this financial year, in the year 2019.

In terms of the material operations, Omolon, Albazino, Dukat, all generated pretty steady performance. It was a pretty decent improvement in Varvara driven by the increased production, mostly generated from ore from Kamal. And then, there was a very notable improvement at Mayskoye as the oxidized ore went into the feed and into ultimately in production. So that release quite a bit of working capital at Mayskoye and improved significantly by more than 20% the all-in sustaining cash cost levels.

Going forward, Kyzyl will definitely be the key driving pushing cash cost further down and the sales of Kapan and Okhotsk will also be positive for the overall cash cost profile. So, the midrange guidance for 2019 is set at $825 lowest per ounce. If you look at Page 15, you can see that Polymetal is actually a one of the few companies in this sector who continues to deliver robust cash cost performance under the trend for cash cost performances actually further down unlike many of the other established gold producers.

Turning over to the balance sheet. We maintained a pretty comfortable maturity profile. We don't have any major repayments in terms of debt on sale 2021. Half of the debt is at fixed interest rate, so that protects us and actually had protected us already in 2018 from the adverse movements in the markets interest rates. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA is below two times and we expect this to be moving further down throughout the year, as the CapEx will grow, but insignificantly. And we expect a pretty decent growth and adjusted EBITDA as the cost performance will further improve.

So, with this, we're pretty comfortable with our current balance sheet position and the target for this year is actually to further improve the maturity profile of the existing debt. And then, turning over to cash flow, we generated a free cash flow of $176 million. This was more than fully distributed in dividends throughout 2018. So, the total dividends paid were more than $200 million, and then there were a number of investments in JVs and other acquisitions this was mainly represented by the buyout of interest in Veduga and the cash consideration for -- cash consideration for Nezhda.

Vitaly Nesis

I'll speak up here from Page 18. I would like to draw your attention to one metric that we consider particular relevant for gold mining companies, translating production into dividends. We actually took seven years from 2012 in Polymetal's history and looked how our production translated into dividends in terms of dollars per ounce, and we really came out on top of the crowd. And I think this will remain our goal not only to produce predictably and sustainably but also to establish a relationship between dividends paid and production.

Page 19 looks at the shareholder returns from another perspective, just conventional dividend yield. And as you can see both in terms of the last year and in terms of the five-year average, we compared quite favorably with the vast majority of our gold mining peers.

And Page 20 in terms of total shareholder returns. So, dividends plus share price appreciation in terms of both 3-year and 5-year horizons. We are doing quite well despite the fact that within this time frame obviously we have experienced a significant deterioration at the geopolitical vis-à-vis Russia is our main operational jurisdiction.

Page 21 going forward, we have defined very simple strategic objectives and clear execution priorities. In terms of the scope of activity, we will remain within Russia in the former Soviet Union. We will continue to focus on gold and silver. Although, we may look at the base metals particularly their byproducts, we will continue to target medium sized high grade deposits. That has been our main stake for the last 15 years, and we intend to continue carrying on.

Vertical integration is playing a more significant degree in our strategy as we embark on the POX-2 project, which should take all of our concentrate processing in-house. And obviously best practice in environment, social relationships and corporate governance. Now, we'll be very much front and center of managements' attention because this is increasingly the key constraint on the mining companies ability to execute on the strategy.

In terms of capital allocation principles, I hope, I have spoken enough about the importance and the central place, the regular dividend have in our capital allocation principles. We intend we plan to bring down the net debt to EBITDA level below 1.5. This will depend to a degree, on our success in the disposal of non-core assets, but we definitely believe this target is, if you vote if not by the end of this year then definitely next year.

And we maintain our capital expenditure hurdle rate 12% real unlevered. Importantly, this is the hurdle rate which includes both investment spending on the projects and the acquisition expenditures that which I think many companies in the industry forget to add to ensure that return on fully invested capital is above the hurdle rates. And obviously in terms of desired outcomes, there are quite obvious significant dividend, meaningful growth, stable license to operate robust balance sheet and reduction of environmental footprint.

Page 22 in terms of 2019 guidance, we're pretty much ready to reading what we have set forth in terms of production 1,560,000 ounces of gold equivalents, reduction to TCC and AISC, as Maxim has mentioned, mostly thanks to the low cost contribution from Kyzyl, relatively flat CapEx. And if you take into account stable macroeconomic conditions, we expect improvement and free cash flows and improvements in leverage.

Looking further filled on Page 23. We will now have three years of relatively flat production and only with the startup of Nezhda, in full, in 2022. We will see a meaningful uptick in production, which we believe is still offering investors good exposure to increasing per share metrics in terms of production and in terms of cash flows and dividends.

CapEx over the same time frame on Page 24 will be a stable for the first three years and then will decline as we wrap up Nezhda and then POX-2. The amount of capital spending is definitely manageable and we will be able to finance all of this CapEx after post regular dividend free cash flow even if gold prices movement to $1,100 per hours.

Page 25, we are very happy, satisfied and honored to announce an update to the board succession program. Based on the thorough executive research led by the senior independent non-executive director and the nomination committee, we've identified Ian Cockrell, as our Independent Non-executive Director who will be nominated to succeed Bobby Godsell, who has served as Chair of the Board since 2011.

Ian Cockrell has very extensive and varied experience within the mining industry, and we believe he will provide a valuable and noticeable addition to the Board of Directors of the Company. And also Mr. Jonathan Best will not be offering himself for elections as well along with Bobby and following Mr. Best's expected retirement from the board, Giacomo Baizini will be appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk.

And to wrap up on Page 26, we have provided kind of the key milestone and new flow. From the corporate perspective, we expect full AGM on 23 of April. There is a typo in the presentation, and we expect to pay final dividends on the 24th of April.

Obviously, regular quarterly updates, we'll in due course. In terms of the projects update, clearly, the updated ore reserve for mineral resources estimates at the Veduga, Nezhda, Viksha and Kyzyl will be important parts of useful to the year as well as the regular updates about the status of development projects at have Nezhda and the POX-2.

And I guess with this, I will wrap up and we will be happy to answer any question.

James Bell

Just two questions. So firstly, in terms of the operational improvement in digital technology rollout that was mentioned in this morning's release, are you able to give maybe some targeted cost savings figures or margin improvement you might expect from this? I mean, I realize it may be relatively small, but I just wondered how much of that was coming into the cost guidance for '19? And then secondly, just in terms of the target of $100 million of proceeds from non-core asset sales. Can you may be give us a bit more color on how you screen your assets? And how you are thinking about the portfolio right now? And how that might change as these larger assets such as Kyzyl ramp-up?

Vitaly Nesis

In terms of the cost improvement, I think one need to realize that the introduction of these new technologies normally take several years. So, I don't think any impact will be noticeable in 2019. I think more important impact of the cost improvement would be the ability for example at Kyzyl to large the open pit and thereby to defer a very substantial chunk of capital needed to build an underground mine. So in many cases, the true benefit of cost improvement does not immediate value but further the strategic value inherent in the reduction of capital intensity.

If you're talking about 2019 when we do fact based budgeting on operations, this year we have identified approximately $15 million of savings linked to specific improvement project that have been recently completed. That is not a very large number, but still this is the number that is supported by very specific traceable and very viable improvement. And we believe that this performance is reasonable and we definitely will look for the ways to enhance those cost improvements going forward.

In terms of asset disposals, I think talking about large assets, large producing assets, we have no further plans of disposing producing assets for now. And in terms of development stage assets, clearly, the key characteristic that we'll look at is the likely size and the likely duration of life of mine. We have as role of thumb the basic criteria that the NPV of any new assets should comprise at least 10% of the Company wide-NPV, and that pretty much rules out the maturity of smaller asset that still appear within our portfolio. So, the focus will be on their disposal. Clearly, if additional exploration for example, results in meaningful significant reserve improvement then we may rethink our approach, but for the majority of the assets currently year marked with disposal, this is very unlikely.

James Bell

And then just a quick one on reserves. Obviously, very strong performance this year. Looking into 2020, are you confident that you can keep reserves flat at your operating assets again?

Vitaly Nesis

Well, I think the goal is definitely to more than compensate mining devolution, we expect a couple of meaningful reserve additions I think most likely the single most important reserve addition is expected at Kyzyl. So, probably, we won't be able to generate 15% increase as last year, but we definitely have to avoid asset, overall asset decrease, overall, reserve decrease.

Our next question comes from Richard Hatch, Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Richard Hatch

Three questions on the financials. And the first one is just on working capital. I note that the gross inventories in the year, and I appreciate that some of that is seasonal, should we expect in the first half of the financial year some working capital slide back there? Or should we expect that, that increase in inventories to build just on the account of the seasonal nature? Once again, probably, just give us a little bit of color on that one.

Maxim Nazimok

The production profile for Polymetal despite the launch of Kyzyl will still be somewhat seasonal. We have two relatively large assets, Svetloye and Mayskoye, where the bulk of production and sales actually occurs in the second half of the year. So, I would expect a reversal in the working capital buildup to be visible not in the half year period, there it will probably be immaterial. But for the full year 2019, there will be definitely a meaningful reduction in the working capital, as some of the inventories from Mayskoye will continue to be released.

And most importantly, we have now a smoothly operating sales process in terms of Kyzyl, high carbon concentrate and processing of Kyzyl low carbon concentrate at Amursk. So, there will be a meaningful reversal at Kyzyl. But with Svetloye and Mayskoye added into the picture, I think this will be fully visible for the full year.

Richard Hatch

Okay. Thanks Maxim. And just on while we are on the cash flow and the balance sheet, just a couple of more questions. First one was, you normally tend to run your cash balance pretty low. So I was a little bit surprised to see nearly $400 million. Is that a seasonal or a timing thing just off the back of your -- the borrowings sort of obtained and repaid? And then secondly, can you just give a little bit more color on the $100 million prepayment that you've referred to in Note 5?

Maxim Nazimok

Yes sure, so I'll take the first question. In terms of cash that was basically in the unusual for Polymetal in general, but that was kind of two factors. We actually borrowed pretty significant loan from Alpha Bank in August in the amount of $250 million, so we were able to attract a very attractive fixed rate on that five year loan. So, we decided to move in ahead of further inquiries in base interest rate. So, that generated bit of surplus cash flow register, we didn't technically need that money at that time of the year.

And then, we had a very strong finish of the year in terms of the operating cash flow generation. So, that drove the cash balance further up. I think by the end of the first half were probably the reverse the more normalized cash balance of approximately $25 to $50 million because the traditional seasonal working capital build-up in the first half of the year will be covered not out of short-term borrowings but actually out of these cash surpluses that's we have accumulated as of 1st of January.

Vitaly Nesis

In terms of the Second part of your question this prepayment release to these concentrates mostly from Kyzyl but also a big chunk for Mayskoye, which was suppose to be sold before year-end but get stuck in the far Eastern Russian ports, and as a result, we should effectively cleared the sale and reported this such but actually ended up with prepayments that end answered concentrate. The situation was reverse through the January, so this is pretty much kind of a timing difference in terms of the reporting of revenue and the inventory.

Richard Hatch

My last one is just on the CapEx there. I see it's starting to decline. Is that just a function of the fact that the mine is moving gradually towards the end of its life? Or should we kind of expect the current levels of CapEx to be more normalized around this number? Or where is -- can -- perhaps you can give a bit of color on that.

Maxim Nazimok

Sorry which mine?

Richard Hatch

Dukat.

Maxim Nazimok

Dukat.

Vitaly Nesis

Well, Dukat is definitely not moving close to the end of its life. I think the bump in 2017 was mostly related to the construction of new tailing storage facility at the Omsukchan concentrator. But also due to -- the decrease is due to the reduction in kind of more greenfield capitalized exploration spending, as we have identified targets within the sphere of influence of existing mining works, we pretty much stock capitalized in these exploration expenditures, and that includes them within cost of goods sold.

Going forward, I believe the level of spending at Dukat of around $15 million to $20 million will be appropriate, and that reflects our relatively high degree of confidence in the continued exploration success within the hub, which we hope will lead to the development of a new ore sources with existing processing facility.

Our next question comes from Tom Spence with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Alan Spence

It's Alan Spence here. Thanks for taking my question guys. I've got two. Max, you mentioned the further improvement on the debt maturity profile. Did you mean pushing out maturities further or actually kind of reducing the absolute level of those by paying them down more? I'm interested in hearing your thought about capital allocation, as it refers to the near-term dividend payments versus more aggressively paying down debt saving future interest payments, which could then be allocated the shareholder return? And secondly, on Kyzyl I believe you also said cash cost is coming sub $500 in 2019. Is that sustainable over kind of a medium term? I believe some of the outperformance in 2018 which was helping was a bit of the higher grade ore deposits?

Maxim Nazimok

So, Alan, in terms of the debt maturities when I'm talking about the pushing the debt maturities further down. This mainly relates to refinancing of the existing facilities, so actually prolonging the maturities from 2021 to 2022 onwards. At the same time any disposal proceeds are earmarked for debt reduction. So, this is kind of two-pronged strategy which will actually be acted on independently. We have relatively large 400 million loan outstanding from Sberbank, which starts to amortize in 2021. So, one of our goals for this year is either renegotiate with Sberbank or replace it with longer term facilities from the other banks.

In terms of the TCC at Kyzyl, we think that the plant reduction this year will be pretty much reflective of the open pits life of mine performance so the grades will firmly approach the open pit reserve grade. And over the performance is quite stable. You will also see a gradual reduction of the strip ratio of the life of mine. So, all of this will be helpful for pushing the costs at Kyzyl further down.

Vitaly Nesis

Actually, referring to the grade outperformance which we have experienced and particularly in the fourth quarter of the last year, if this grade outperformance continues in 2019, which we are still not sure about, we need to collect more statistics. Then this will translate into even lower cash costs versus what we are currently guiding for.

Alan Spence

So, not relying on any of the outperformance there on that some 500 comment, got it?

Vitaly Nesis

No.

Our next question comes from Barry Ehrlich, Citibank. Please go ahead.

Barry Ehrlich

I have three questions. Can you remind what was the concentrate sales volume in 2018 and the average price for the year or the discount to spot gold? Second, what are you paying for diesel in rubles this year compared to last year? And finally for those operations where you expect some reasonably high level decline in production in 2019 can you discuss the likely evolution of total cash cost at those operations and maybe tie that into the operating metrics that you expect?

Maxim Nazimok

I will start in the order of increasing complexity. Diesel prices in ruble terms are approximately 15% higher year-on-year; however, if you factor in the ruble dollar dynamics they are essentially flat in dollar terms. We have to admit that there is a definite upside risk in terms of diesel price dynamics going forward, but for now we are pretty comfortable that it will not impact this year's cost guidance because the bulk of diesel fuel we actually buy in the first quarter and fixed prices. In terms of concentrate sales volume, I'm not sure whether you referred to just Kyzyl or all concentrate sales volumes.

Barry Ehrlich

All concentrate please.

Maxim Nazimok

It's roughly 35% of physical, I guess it was approximately 100, 4,000 -- 50,000 tons of concentrate of which 60 was from Kyzyl and like 80 or 90 from Mayskoye. In terms of the discount to gold price, you know it doesn't work like this. There is a pay-ability element which is 90% for both Mayskoye and Kyzyl. And then, there is the treatment charge which is expressed as dollars per ton of concentrate.

And that obviously leads to the fact that higher grade concentrates have higher pay-ability than lower grade concentrates. And so, there is a bit of variability there. Normally, we do not disclose the current terms for the field of concentrates. This is commercially sensitive information which is getting more sensitive by the year as more and more Russian gold producers enter the gold concentrate market that's so I guess I won’t be able to give you a hard number on that.

One thing to note from the accounting perspective, that all of these elements are already factored into the TCCs and the AISCs of both Mayskoye and Kyzyl operations, so that's part of the TCC. In terms of the operations where production will decline this year, I think the production will decline at Dukat, Voro and Albazino, but the impacts of these production declines in terms of cost performance will be limited, just for example, at Voro, production will go down, but the open pit mining will cease. So, we'll have both revenue reduction and cost reduction, so nothing dramatic there. So nothing that would really need to force us towards some type of a strategic revision of the future of the asset.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Justin Chan, Numis Securities. Please go ahead.

Justin Chan

Vitaly, I noticed in your commentary on the year that you mentioned that concentrate market is highly noticeable in China. I was just trying if you could comment a little bit more on that? Is that primarily a result of regulations? I would assume, is there an impact from additional concentrates that other producers are trying to sell? And how do you see that market evolving between now and POX-2

Vitaly Nesis

I think there were two big trends at play in this market. First is the environmental tightening and the second is the increase in the amounts of physical gold concentrate coming out of Russia, and both these trends obviously making life more difficult for the sellers of the concentrate. We are privileged or lucky in that our concentrate, particularly Kyzyl concentrate has very good quality, most importantly very high gold grade, which is generally sought after by the buyers in China.

However, we have seen slight increases in treatment charges in particular we have seen increases in penalties for deleterious elements, most importantly arsenic and to a lesser degree antimony. So, the market is developing in a way that we have anticipated and that makes our decision to invest in our in-house processing capacity even more justified.

We have fully booked our volumes for this year and part of the volumes are actually booked for the next year as well under the long term supply agreement, and we will update the market if you see new changes versus what we see today.

Vitaly Nesis

Well, thank you very much for very active participation, I look forward to receiving additional questions and inquiries to management and to our IR team by email or you can call us. Thanks a lot again and have a very nice day. Bye, bye.