Golar LNG: Strong Market Handing Us Strong Results

On Wednesday, February 27, 2019, liquefied natural gas shipping and production specialist Golar LNG (GLNG) announced its fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be mixed as the company managed to beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, but also posted a net loss during the quarter, the latter of which was certainly disappointing. However, a closer look at the actual earnings report shows that there was certainly a lot to like here, and we do certainly see the LNG growth story playing out here, which should continue to benefit this company over the coming quarters.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a framework for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golar LNG's fourth-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Golar LNG reported total operating revenues of $181.939 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 47.80% increase over the $123.101 million that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2018.

Operating loss was $102.818 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a very disappointing switch from the $132.470 million operating profit that the company posted in the previous quarter.

The FLNG Hilli Episeyo completed its maintenance window ahead of schedule and achieved 100% commercial uptime during the quarter. The company also received a Notice to Proceed with the conversion of a second FLNG vessel to service BP's (BP) Greater Tortue project.

Adjusted EBITDA was $121.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very favorably to the $83.5 million that it had in the previous quarter.

Golar LNG reported a net loss of $310.187 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This compares very unfavorably to the $97.212 million net profit in the third quarter of 2018.

Without a doubt, the biggest disappointment here was the swing from an operating profit to generating a very large operating loss. This also made its way down to the company's bottom line and resulted in the firm handing shareholders a net loss during the quarter. Fortunately though, this net loss was not generated by any real weakness in the company's operations. Instead, it came about as a mark-to-market loss due to the sharp decline in oil prices that we saw during the quarter (almost 40%). The company's revenue from Hilli Episeyo has a component to it that is directly linked to the movement of Brent crude prices, so Golar LNG owns a derivative associated with this cash flow. This derivative apparently sees its value change with a positive correlation to Brent crude prices.

In the fourth quarter, the fair market value of this derivative declined by $195.7 million. Accounting rules require that the company record this decline as a charge against its income in order for the balance sheet to accurately reflect the value of the company's assets and liabilities. The reverse is also true. In the third quarter, the same derivative increased the company's income by $77.5 million. It is important to note though that in neither case did any money actually enter or leave the business. Rather, this simply reflects the change in fair value if the company were to sell this derivative today (which it will not). We can therefore safely ignore it when analyzing the actual performance of the business.

The company's actual operations were quite solid during the fourth quarter, with revenues from vessel operations increasing by $41.4 million quarter-over-quarter. This was directly due to rising demand for LNG shipping as China began stockpiling natural gas for winter heating purposes earlier than normal and some parties began hiring tankers for the sole purpose of storing liquefied natural gas. The company saw its fleet utilization jump as a result of this higher demand, going from 86% to 93% from the third to the fourth quarters. More importantly, the price that the company was able to charge for the use of its ships surged, which had a direct impact on its revenues. In the fourth quarter, Golar LNG posted a time charter equivalent rate of $77,600 compared to $41,200 in the third quarter.

In a previous article on Golar LNG, I discussed how the company's new focus on floating liquefaction plants is likely to be a major revenue and cash flow machine for it. We certainly saw that during the fourth quarter as Hilli Episeyo generated operating revenues of $54.5 million, 38.4% of the company's total. This amount was more or less in line with the third-quarter number and will likely be around the figure that we will see over the coming quarters assuming that Golar LNG can maintain the 100% uptime on this vessel that it has maintained over the past two quarters. We did see some improvement on the expense side here though, which has the effect of increasing Golar LNG's cash flow from this vessel. The company states that it more efficiently utilized LNG during the liquefaction process, which reduced expenses. In addition, the vessel's crew continues to get more efficient at operating and maintaining the vessel, which has a positive impact on costs.

Personally, I consider adjusted EBITDA to be a more accurate measure of a company's performance than net income. This is due largely to the fact that it specifically excludes non-cash expenses such as depreciation and amortization (which tend to be huge for capital-intensive businesses like shipping companies) as well as ignores the impact that a company's financial structure might have on the business. Here we certainly see some impressive performance as this figure went from $83.528 million to $121.217 million over the period. This, perhaps more than anything else, illustrates the impact that an improving market environment had on the company.

As the overall strength in the liquefied natural gas shipping market is a big part of our investment thesis surrounding Golar LNG, let us take a look at the overall situation that developed in the industry during the fourth quarter.

Overall, the LNG shipping industry experienced great strength as Northeast Asia, particularly South Korea, continued to import record levels of LNG. In addition, as already mentioned, China entered the winter buying market earlier than normal as it wanted to avoid a repeat of the gas shortages that it experienced during the winter of 2017. These two markets saw imports rise 18% and 41% respectively. However, the quarter generally had those two nations experience milder-than-usual temperatures, so these markets did not see as much gas consumed as they expected, so natural gas inventories continued to increase. In response, import facilities in these nations ordered that vessels slow steam, resulting in voyages taking longer and a growing number of vessels being utilized for essentially storage and causing a shortage of supply, which pushed up charter rates. This situation did begin to mitigate itself in December though and rates started to soften. They continued to do so in 2019.

There are reasons to expect that the market will remain strong in 2019, particularly in the second half of the year. While there are an estimated 39 vessels expected to leave the shipyard after being constructed in 2019, half of which will be delivered in the first quarter, this is still lower than the 49 that were delivered in 2018. Thus, we are seeing supply growth slow compared to its previous level. Meanwhile, the number of new LNG production facilities coming online continues to run at near record levels as approximately 35 million tons of annual production capacity is expected to come online this year, an increase over the 30 mtpa that we saw in 2018. Thus, the demand for tankers to move this newly produced LNG to its destination will grow at an increasing rate while the rate of supply growth is slowing. This should prove beneficial for charter rates, which will by extension have a positive impact on the revenues of carrier operators like Golar LNG.

In conclusion, this was actually quite a solid quarter for Golar LNG despite the rather large reported net loss. The company's results were significantly negatively impacted by an unrealized loss on an oil-price linked derivative, but its actual cash flows were quite strong. This was due to the strong market for LNG carriers that looks likely to continue going forward, although the first quarter may be weak. Overall, investors should be quite pleased with these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.