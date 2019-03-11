New Gold: Have We Hit Bottom?

While New Gold (NGD) started the year off by catapulting itself off of its 52-week lows, a challenging Q4 and FY-2018 report has seen the stock give back the majority of its gains. Guidance provided for 2019 is 300,000-335,000 ounces (vs. ~315,000 ounces last year), but all-in sustaining costs are expected to spike higher with guidance of $1,370/oz to $1,470/oz (vs. $961/oz last year). This cost guidance is an increase of nearly 48% year-over-year. This increase can mostly be attributed to a higher budget for growth capital and sustaining capital in FY-2019. Management has stated that they are comfortable that the trend is likely to be down in costs heading into 2020, and a new CEO in Renaud Adams (previous Richmont CEO) may be able to come in and sweep up the mess. While most of the bad news might be priced in at this point, there are simply far too many stocks with positive earnings trends in the sector to gamble on New Gold at this time. 2019 should be a transition year with results of this optimization to seen in FY-2020. Until the stock can firm up and we can start to see some light at the end of the tunnel, I see no reason to begin a new position in the stock.

New Gold's most recent conference call was a tough one to listen to with higher all-in sustaining costs than many analysts were planning for going into 2019. Renaud Adams, President and CEO's plan is to forge ahead with spending and to endure a tough year in 2019 with the hope to come out of this with optimized operations. Rainy River has been a black eye on the company since it went into operation, with all-in sustaining costs coming in at double what the 2014 Feasibility Study projected. I applaud the CEO for being up-front with the challenges and tackling the problems head-on, as well as the initiatives to begin a development strategy at the C-Zone at their New Afton Mine, and deferring underground mine development work at Rainy River to 2020. Having said that, these are all steps to completing a turnaround for the company, not confirmation of the completion of one. Turnaround story type investments can be very tricky to time as investors saw with Eldorado Gold (EGO) and IAMGOLD (IAG), and patience is typically rewarded.

New Gold's net debt remains high at $678 million, but the CEO has stated that he's not interested in raising liquidity at this time but instead focusing on optimizing their current mines to performing as profitable assets. The one clear positive I see at this juncture is that we have two of the five ingredients of a successful turnaround story clearly in place. The first is that we've got new management with the appointment of Renaud Adams as President and CEO which often can act as a catalyst to things finally changing at a company that's been stuck in a rut. His brutally honest approach which showed in the conference call suggests that he's not interested in short-term band-aids and sweeping the problems under the rug, but instead biting the bullet in hopes for a long-term turnaround in the company's flagship assets. While this will take capital and a difficult year for 2019, it will hopefully achieve what he succeeded to do at Richmont Mines (RIC) before it was sold to Alamos Gold (AGI).

The second ingredient is that we finally have a market capitalization for the company that's low enough that most of the bad news is likely priced in. There are never any guarantees that it's all priced in but at a market cap of $500 million US we are within the zone that a turnaround has a higher potential of succeeding from current prices. This is because it won't take a huge amount of good news to solidify a bottom in the stock at these levels when most are focused on the negatives, and many funds have abandoned ship. This does not mean the stock is in a buyable position; it simply means the worst is likely over. I do not make purchases because I think the worst is likely over, I put the stock on my watch list and look to see if the technicals confirm this over the next few months.

So, what are the negatives and the missing ingredients?

The most critical ingredients for a turnaround come from operations side and the technical analysis side, and we want to see growth in revenues, a spike in earnings (ideally 100%+ earnings growth for two to three quarters in a row), and the share price firm up, and show signs of a new uptrend. Unfortunately, we have minimal traction in these three departments as of yet.

On the earnings front, annual earnings per share remain in a downtrend in 2019, and 2020 estimates suggest we're not planning to swing back to positive any time in the next two years. While these estimates can be wrong, I've found they're typically pretty reasonable and rarely off by much barring any big surprises. I've got flack in the past for using earnings per share for miners as; apparently, this isn't the proper way to value them or assess their profitability. I couldn't care less what other analysts believe, I've found a high correlation between earnings per share and share price performance. We can see that New Gold's EPS topped at $0.40 in 2012, has been in a nasty downtrend since, and the share price has followed this trend to a tee.

If one is looking for the best businesses which should be the only reason to invest one's money in the first place, the idea is to look at earnings per share as this assesses the quality of management decisions in actually growing profits for shareholders. It's true that write-downs will affect this, but that is the whole point, to get a sense of how well management's decisions have been in the past. Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) had and still has the most robust trend in annual earnings per share and has also seen the strongest share price appreciation of any miner. Coincidence? I think not.

Based on the above earnings table and chart provided above (with corresponding share price performance included in chart), there are little signs of a turnaround here. Quarterly earnings for Q4 2018 did jump 300%, but one quarter is not enough to solidify a turnaround, especially when estimates for the next year are still guiding to a wider net loss (- $0.06 in 2019 vs. - $0.02 in 2018).

Moving on to revenue growth, we see strong growth in quarterly revenue which is to be expected with Rainy River finally online for a full year of production. While this is a positive sign, ultimately, we want to see this revenue growth translate into actual earnings. The best profits come with strong increases in revenue, but revenue that leads to losses is not all that attractive from an investment standpoint.

Finally, the most crucial ingredient is the current technical picture. As we can see from the below weekly chart, the stock is in a clear downtrend and is now attempting to build a new base between $0.70 and $1.30 US. We have seen minimal signs of accumulation with fund ownership decreasing from 248 to 213 over the past year and also no real signs of accumulation from a volume standpoint. Based on this, it would be presumptuous to state that the lows must be in.

From a trend-following standpoint, the stock continues to trade below its 40-week moving average (pink line). Until the stock reclaims this level for three consecutive weekly closes, the stock remains in a bear market. Based on this chart of the 40-week moving average, there has no reason to make any purchases since this moving average was lost near $3.20 over a year ago.

Zooming in on a daily chart, we can see clear resistance at $1.32 and support at $0.75. A weekly close above $1.32 would begin to show signs of a technical turnaround and a weekly close below $0.75 would be a negative development for the stock.

Finally, on a peer group comparison, the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) is 5% above its 40-week moving average and New Gold is trading well below it. Based on this, we can confirm that New Gold is clearly a laggard and has a much better chance of underperforming its peers than outperforming them. If one's goal in investing is to achieve high returns with low to medium risk, New Gold is not the best vehicle to use at this juncture.

In summary, the current technical picture, as well as the fundamental view, suggests that patience is the best course of action on New Gold here. While there are a couple of minor positives in place that indicates that the company is willing to undergo a transition and may come out of this a better mine operator, we don't have a confirmation of this yet. At this time, I see New Gold as a laggard in the sector but will be watching over the next few quarters if the stock can move back into an uptrend and begin to see a positive change in its fundamentals after what's expected to be a transitional year. I see no reason to purchase the stock when there are several miners growing earnings and beginning to start new up-trends.

