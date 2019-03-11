High Dividend Fishing Time From Exantas

XAN-C comes with a risk rating of 4 and is better suited for traders instead of buy-and-hold investors.

Are you feeling a little bearish?

The REIT Forum had everything investors could ask for in REIT preferred shares this week covered in our "Preferred Share Week 141". We had a few nice buying opportunities, solid dividend captures, and new shares added to the spreadsheet for subscribers. Our top picks delivered solid outperformance compared with the sector as well, capping off a solid period.

We'd like to go over one of our top picks: the preferred share from Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN).

XAN preferred share

XAN's preferred share comes with a risk rating of 4:

We evaluate the risk level for a preferred share using the risk excluding call risk.

We want to exclude the call risk from this calculation because call risk depends on price. After the share is callable, the company has the right to pay you $25 and take the share. Investors need to be aware of that risk, but we want to track it separately. If you purchased a share for $23, then being called at $25 isn't nearly as painful as if you purchased the share at $26 (all else equal). We measure and evaluate call risk in different ways throughout the spreadsheet to create a more comprehensive picture.

When we exclude call risk, we can focus on two other sources of risk:

The first source of risk is the chance that the company's financial position becomes worse. If the company has a relatively defensive strategy, this won't be a major concern for them. Companies that are believed to be taking on more risk will also usually have more volatility in their preferred share prices.

The second source of risk comes from market perception. If the market perceives that a company takes on more risk, their preferred share price will exhibit the same volatility as if they were actually taking that risk. This is very important because it means even a company on solid footing could still see their preferred share price plunge. When investors want lower risk in their portfolio, they usually want two things: stable cash flows and a stable account balance.

Trading XAN-C

XAN-C (XAN.PC) is carrying a risk rating of 4 and is designed for trading.

What's the trading opportunity this time? Dividend Capture!

Shares should go ex-dividend in late March. We suspect shares will most likely trade above $24.80 after they go ex-dividend. They've been trading right above $25.00, an artificially stable price, which suggests retail investors are excited for the shares so long as they don't have to pay more than $25.00.

Many investors use that as a hard rule, they refuse to even look at shares trading at $25.02, but would be very interested at $24.95.

Would you rather buy a share for $25.02 and get a refund of $.54 from an ex-dividend date, or pay $24.95 and be stuck waiting a few more months to get the first dividend?

It's not a trick question, but it still trips up many investors. This is a major factor that helps to build dividend capture opportunities.

The investor paying $25.02 and getting a refund of $.54 has an effective cost of $24.48. If someone offers them $24.80 after the ex-dividend date, they can simply walk away. They have a tiny loss on the price, but they have the dividend. We like to use tax-advantaged accounts such as an IRA, ROTH IRA, or 401(k) for these trades.

Here's the price chart for XAN-C along with some extra commentary:

In December, we weren't grabbing the shares of XAN-C because we had other opportunities with a better risk/reward. Despite a higher price, shares of XAN-C are less likely to dip hard again as the entire market has recovered dramatically and the price appears to have a level of support at $25.00.

Final thoughts

One of our top picks this week for a trading opportunity is XAN-C. Because this preferred share comes with a risk rating of 4, we do not think it is a good fit for more conservative investors. Many of the other opportunities we've seen in the preferred share space have rallied to a neutral rating. XAN-C hasn't seen the same rally and is now one of our top buys. When we look at dividend captures, we want an attractive entry price. Even if shares aren't worth selling right after the ex-dividend date, we are willing to sit on our position until there is a better selling opportunity.

Diversification

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares. We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth. All our positions are shared with our members, and our latest picks for preferred shares are included in a recent article: "Preferred Shares Week 141".

