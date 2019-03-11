Huya: Strong eSports Platform But High Valuations

Huya Inc (HUYA) is a live streaming platform which primarily features video gaming. It is one of the largest and most active platform in regards to MAUs. Huya also co-organizes eSports events with other organizers and game developers.

4Q results review

Due to strong revenue in live streaming, 4Q total revenue was CNY1.5B which is 103% yoy growth and beat street estimates by 7%. Fourth quarter strength was likely due to record viewership of League of Legends Worlds 2018 which was hosted in a favorable timezone for China. Peak viewership for Huya reached 72mn according to ESC.

Gross margin was up from 14.6% in 2017Q4 to 15.9% or up 70bps from 3Q. This is because there were improvements in bandwidth costs which only accounted for 11% of revenue. Although content acquisition costs/revenue sharing increased slightly.

Average MAU was 117mn up 34.5% yoy or 18% qoq, mostly helped by a surprise increase in PC users.

Non-GAAP net income was 35% higher than street at CNY167mn.

Overall, the numbers were very convincing and the upward trend is intact.

1Q revenue guidance a bit light

Given that we are seeing triple digit revenue growth figures, first quarter revenue guidance is set to grow at 79-84% YoY which will no doubt disappoint some. That said, I think given the strength around 4Q numbers, the company might have decided to be conservative.

Growth Drivers in 2019

Apex Legends and new updates of various other games such as Honor of Kings should bring about strong viewership numbers in 1H2019E. Mobile MAUs are increasing steadily and I forecast it to reach 71mn by the end of 2019. I don't expect PC users to grow as much though given my view of peak PC gaming in 2018/19.

The focus has been and will always be improving mobile experience. Revenue/Mobile MAU growth is impressive and I see this metric improving 14% yoy in 2019.

Cooperation with Tencent is likely to continue to boost viewership sharing with the WeChat mini app. In addition, Huya holds IP rights to eSports tournaments which will help it secure rich content exclusively.

Valuation: A little too rich

Trading at 4.7x forward price-to-sales, Huya isn't cheap at all if you compare with its peers which are currently valued from 1.7x to 3.7x. But MAU growth rates for eSports are generally higher and Huya has demonstrated both improving ARPU and user base. eSports monetization is still untapped space with a lot of room for growth (and competitors).

I forecast revenue to grow 60% in 2019E on the back of an expanding mobile (and to a lesser extent PC/console) gaming and viewership. Gross margins are to improve as content distribution technology continues to ride costs down. Content acquisition cost would likely go up but bargaining power of Huya may offset as its platform grows. We've actually seen Douyu, its nearest competitor, lose MAUs over to Huya over the past few months.

Source: Koyfin

I apply a conservative 4x P/S multiple to Huya's 2019E revenue. If we convert that to USD, we get a $17.9 PT or an implied forward P/E of 40. Given that Huya last closed at $24.14, this implies a 26% downside.

I believe Huya is well positioned to take the lead in developing and monetizing eSports in China where it is growing strongly. However, I think it is better to wait for a superior entry point.

Risks

Stricter regulations on the live streaming space in China that could affect viewership and monetization abilities.

Viewer/gamer fatigue resulting in loss of interest.

Competition from others which may successfully bid away broadcasting rights.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.