Inflation: Is It Different Now?

The Fed is concerned about persistently low inflation and may try to raise it above 2% temporarily.

The Fed has achieved its mandate

If you do not read the transcripts of Fed members' speeches, I highly recommend it. Sometimes they share insights into their thinking that can be very interesting.

One such idea is the adoption of a position that is more tolerant of inflation above 2%. Becoming more tolerant of inflation may expose savings to deterioration and considering TIPS as a form of protection may be prudent. Below we will look at two ETFs which can serve such a protective purpose: iShares TIPS Bonds ETF (TIP) and the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

We will also dive into Mr. Powell's speech from March 8th, but first let's recap where the Fed stands today. They have managed to get the US economy as close to full employment as they can and inflation is just under 2%. Looking back at 2008 and looking around at other central banks, the Fed has done really well. In comparison, the European economy is slowing down and the Japanese central bank has done everything it can think of to get inflation above 0% with limited success. The US has been able to get in the Goldilocks zone better than anyone.

With this in mind it is interesting to read about what keeps the Fed members up at night. Currently the Fed is focused on returning things to normal or as close to what normal was before the 2008 crisis. During his speech to the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research, Mr. Powell talked about the different ways in which the Fed is returning to the pre-crisis period and "normalizing" its balance sheet and operations. However, he acknowledged that some things have changed permanently such as:

The balance sheet will be considerably larger than before the crisis.

But overall things are about as good as can be hoped given the circumstances.

Boosting inflation

The more important topic is that the Fed is thinking hard about the future. Mr. Powell discussed the upcoming review of the Fed's monetary policy framework and the three questions it is meant to address.

"Can the Federal Reserve best meet its statutory objectives with its existing monetary policy strategy, or should it consider strategies that aim to reverse past misses of the inflation objective?" "Are the existing monetary policy tools adequate to achieve and maintain maximum employment and price stability, or should the toolkit be expanded?" "How can the FOMC's communication of its policy framework and implementation be improved?"

If you have followed the Fed, you will know that preparing for future recessions has been on their mind for at least several months. A monetary policy framework review which is expected later this year will review the Fed's toolbox and determine if new tools are needed to achieve its mandate during future economic downturns.

Fed members have referenced Japan numerous times as a source of inspiration for what a central bank can do to achieve its mandate if lowering interest rates to 0% (known as the Effective Lower Bound or "ELB") fails to boost the economy sufficiently. On March 8th, Mr. Powell discussed one such tool called "Makeup strategy" which was developed in the 1990's by economists observing Japan's struggle with maintaining positive inflation.

The simplest version goes like this: If a spell with interest rates near the ELB leads to a persistent shortfall of inflation relative to the central bank's goal, once the ELB spell ends, the central bank would deliberately make up for the lost inflation by stimulating the economy and temporarily pushing inflation modestly above the target - Jerome Powell

So the thought is that the Fed may target or tolerate inflation of over 2% in order to ensure that the long term average is 2%. Other Fed members have voiced some concern in the other direction and have promised that the Fed will not allow (presumably very high) inflation to take hold. So the message is mixed, but I believe the Fed, under Mr. Powell has become more tolerant of the idea of overshooting the 2% inflation target and it has made me think about what the best way for protecting savings would be in such a scenario.

TIPS can provide protection for savings in the case of increased likelihood of inflation

TIPS are linked to a Consumer Price Index and can grow in value of inflation rises. The Barclays US TIPS Index below shows a somewhat mixed trend in the value of TIPS over the last five years and demonstrates the market's fluctuation between worrying about inflation and then being surprised that there isn't much of it. However, there has been a new positive trend since October 2018, which coincides with the Fed's openness for increased inflation.

Data by YCharts

Two ETFs which focus on TIPS are the iShares TIPS Bonds ETF (TIP) and the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

Data by YCharts

Both ETFs reflect the same growth trend which started in October 2018. I believe these vehicles could be considered as a hedge for increased inflation expectations going throughout 2019.

The Fed has been able to learn from Japan's experience and, in my opinion, is likely to be more aggressive in trying to avoid falling in the same trap of allowing lower inflation expectations to take hold permanently.

In a time when a large portion of the country is nearing retirement age, it is important to consider tools that can protect against the potential shrinkage of savings. TIPS are one such tool

Preparing for the (small) possibility of higher inflation

To summarize, inflation has been lower than the 2% target for a long time and the Fed is increasingly considering the idea of implementing policies to boost it, even if it means inflation rising above 2% for a period of time. The Fed has learned from Japan and wants to prevent the market from permanently anchored in low inflation expectations. While the Fed may formally add tools to boost inflation higher later this year, it is not certain that they would be successful since both Japan and Europe have both struggled to increase inflation to meet their targets. However, given that many people in the US are at a stage of their careers where protecting their savings is paramount, considering a small hedge against increased inflation in the form of TIPS may be prudent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion and are meant for educational purposes. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.