HDFC Bank: The Stock Buffett Wishes He Could Buy

I’m writing this piece in response to a Seeking Alpha user’s complaint that most articles on this site don’t touch on the business fundamentals Warren Buffett likes to focus on.

Source: Glassdoor

I believe the perfect response to this is to focus on a company that Buffett wishes he could buy, but cannot. It’s a megabank from the other side of the globe called HDFC Bank (HDB). It's no secret that Buffett loves banks and financial companies. So:

Why can’t Buffett buy?

India’s largest private bank has American depository receipts ('ADRS') listed on the New York Stock exchange. So, the average American investor can get a slice of it. However, the Indian government has placed a cap on the foreign ownership of this systemically critical bank. Currently, that cap is fully exhausted at 74%. Every time the government has raised this cap in recent years, investors from across the globe have lapped it up.

Since there’s no more room left for foreign ownership, Buffett can’t take a meaningful chunk of this attractive opportunity. Here’s a comment from Suresh Ganapathy, head--financial services research at Macquarie:

“Large long only funds wanted to stay away because of the uncertainty. If a large fund wants to buy and if the 74 per cent limit is crossed, it will have to sell on a pro rata basis along with other funds. The funds can't be seen buying and selling days later.”

But what about the average American investor? What makes HDB so attractive that people rush in to buy?

HDB’s moat

There’s a few things that differentiate HDB from all the other banks. First of all, it’s got a tremendous track record of controlling asset quality. All other Indian banks have high single or double digit rate of non-performing (bad) assets on their books. HDB, meanwhile, has managed to keep this rate at or below 1% for decades.

Over that time, the company has compounded book value at an annual rate of 20%. According to India’s economic Times, it has been the top wealth creator in India over the past half-decade. (Side note - I was a holder of HDB for much of this time. I’m not any more).

Asset quality and return on equity aside, the bank has three other advantages over rivals - scale, its parent company, and a great reputation.

In terms of scale, HDB is the single largest private bank in the country. The only Indian bank bigger than it is SBI, which is a government-owned entity with horrible services and even worse asset quality.

Another competitive edge is the fact that HDB is funded by India’s largest housing loan provider - HDFC. HDFC is another listed company with a market cap exceeding $500 million and enough of resources to help support HDB’s ongoing expansion. Together, all the HDFC brands are combined in an entity that is India’s most valuable conglomerate.

Lastly, HDB has avoided the management and corruption scandals of nearly every other bank of similar size in this country. The CEO’s of both its closest rivals, ICICI and Yes Bank, were forced out recently under controversial circumstances (here's a link and another one describing the controversies). Major defaulters at government-operated banks have fled the country and been embroiled in political scandals that have shaken the nation to its core.

Under these circumstances, savers are likely to seek out a bank with a better reputation and perceived stability. HDB has never had a criminal or political crisis which has helped it project a squeaky clean image in a volatile sector.

Of course, all this spills over in free cash flow and dividends for lucky investors:

Growth opportunities

India’s population has the second highest number of citizens without a bank account, right behind China. Meanwhile, both India and China are wealth creation engines that are rapidly spawning a middle class and connecting people with digital financial products.

At a GDP growth rate of 7.5%, India’s economy could be worth $5 trillion within a decade. These two factors imply great prospects for HDB’s future growth. It’s already worth $140 billion in market cap. If the bank can maintain its pace of expansion, uncontroversial image, asset prudence and management excellence, it could be a candidate for India’s first trillion dollar company within a few decades.

Valuation

The only catch with HDB is the valuation. For much of the past few years it has traded at a price-to-book ratio of 5, making it the most expensive bank in the world. Currently, the P/B ratio is closer to 6. That rich valuation is precisely why I sold the stock earlier this year, after holding it for four years.

Considering the 20% return-on-equity, it’s up to investors to decide if this hefty premium is still worth it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.