Garrison Capital's (GARS) CEO Joseph Tansey on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Joseph Tansey - CEO

Brian Chase - Chief Operating Officer

Mitch Drucker - Chief Investment Officer

Daniel Hahn - Chief Financial Officer

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, earnings presentation that we intend to refer to on the earnings call, please visit the Investor Relations link on the homepage of our website, www.garrisoncapitalbdc.com and click on the fourth quarter Ended December 31, 2018 earnings presentation under Upcoming Events.

As more fully described in that presentation, words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those implied or expressed in our forward-looking statements for any reason, and future results could differ materially from historical performance. You should not rely solely on the matters discussed in today's call as the basis of an investment in Garrison Capital. Please review our publicly available disclosure documents for further information on the risks of an investment in our company.

Questions will be taken via the phone during the Q&A session at the end. It is now my pleasure to turn the webcast over to Mr. Joseph Tansey, CEO. You may begin.

Joseph Tansey

Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining the call. I'm joined by Brian Chase, our Chief Operating Officer, Mitch Drucker, our Chief Investment Officer and Daniel Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer.

On Tuesday evening, we issued our earnings report and press release for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. We also posted the supplemental earnings presentation to our website, which is available for reference throughout today's call.

I would like to begin by providing a brief overview of our fourth quarter financial results, followed by a quick update on the state of the market. I will then wrap things up by highlighting our progress on the execution of our strategy during 2018. Following my broader remarks, Mitch will highlight our investment activity during the quarter and discuss the portfolio in greater detail. After that, Brian will discuss our financial performance as well as touch on our overall strategy as we look ahead into 2019. We’ll conclude by opening up the lines for Q&A.

Starting with our fourth quarter results, we reported net investment income of 20 cents per share as compared to 23 cents per share in the third quarter. The decline in our NII was primarily due to interest costs on the ramp of our CLO, which Brian will touch on later. We have also announced a first quarter 2019 dividend of 23 cents per share. Our NAV declined approximately 6.5% to $10.52 per share. The decrease in our NAV was driven by a few factors. First, we incurred mark-to-market losses on some of our syndicated portfolio as a result of the volatility and spread widening in the loan market that occurred during the fourth quarter.

Second, we recognized unrealized credit losses on a few of our investments which Mitch will discuss in further detail. Lastly, as previously announced, we incurred a one-time charge associated with the refinancing of our CLO.

Turning now to the overall credit market, we continue to find the market very challenging as the supply for direct lending continues to be elevated based on robust investor demand for yield. This oversupply results in deals generally being executed at higher leverage levels with looser credit structures. In addition, as noted above, we saw the leveraged loan market trade off substantially in the fourth quarter due to significant fund outflows. While there is some correlation between this market volatility and our earnings, we continue to view these instances of sporadic technical dislocation as an opportunity to acquire investments at attractive pricing. That being said, we remain focused on supplementing our purchases with first-lien, senior-secured originations and club investments to strong, credit-worthy companies.

Finally, during 2018, we made significant progress repositioning our portfolio as well as executing an accretive financing transaction that will allow us to further grow our balance sheet. To illustrate some of this progress, I would like to highlight a few key trends that can be found on pages 6 and 8 of our presentation that show the results of the teams hard work during the year to reposition the portfolio. When comparing our portfolio as of December 31, 2018 to the prior year, we have diversified the portfolio by meaningfully increasing the number of distinct companies in our portfolio and significantly reducing our average investment size down to $4.6 million. In addition, over 90% of our current portfolio was originated in the past two years and these newer vintage investments are being made to much larger borrowers. We have also maintained our underwriting discipline, keeping the weighted average portfolio leverage at a modest 3.8x.

We believe this strategy of staying patient, diversified and focused on protecting our downside will ultimately result in lower loss rates and better overall returns going forward.

With that, I'll turn it over to Mitch who will provide additional color on the loan market and our activity during the quarter.

Mitch Drucker

Thanks, Joe. We continue to seek actionable deals across all size segments of the middle market. We characterize our deal flow in 3 buckets: originated business in the lower middle market, club business which includes deals less than $250 million in size or unrated deals closed by non-bank direct lenders, and purchased credits in the broadly syndicated markets. Competitive market conditions continue to permeate the middle market, resulting in aggressive structures and insufficient spread premiums on lower middle market deals. In addition, loans to smaller companies tend to suffer larger losses given defaults due to their lack of scale and market positioning. While we have not abandoned this market, as a result of the current market conditions, our originations business as a percent of our overall business continues to decline. On the other hand, the volatility experienced by the leveraged loan markets benefited our club and purchase business in the quarter. Sponsors looking for certainty of execution lead to an increase in our club business and spread widening in the broadly syndicated markets lead to attractive purchase and add-on opportunities. We were able to selectively invest in larger companies with better deal structures. These larger companies tend to be more durable and resilient in the event of economic volatility.

New par additions during the quarter totaled $115 million across 19 new portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 8.5%. Attractive relative value in club and syndicated deals allowed for the continued rotation of the portfolio to these larger, more stable companies. During the quarter we closed on $57 million in club deals, $21 million in purchased positions and $36 million of add-ons for existing borrowers.

I’d like to highlight a few club deals which illustrate the transition of the portfolio. We closed on a financing for sponsor owned Differential Brand’s acquisition of Global Brands Group. The resulting company, renamed Centric, is one of the largest branded apparel licensors and operators in the world with over $2 billion in sales. The sponsor bypassed the syndication market in favor of certainty of execution and leverage on the $645 million first lien term loan was a modest 3.1x, with an unlevered yield of 8.9%. We also closed a $150 million term loan financing for Hostway’s purchase of Hosting, Inc. This merger was consummated by a sponsor that we’ve executed numerous transactions with. The companies provide web hosting services, which include configuring and operating a network of servers, routers and other hardware for medium sized businesses worldwide. Leverage on the facility at closing was 3.7x with an unlevered yield of 10.8%. We also closed on an acquisition term loan for sponsor owned Kore, a fully integrated, mission critical software platform which deploys and manages customer’s connected devices. The $280 million loan was structured as a uni-tranche, with an unlevered yield of 8.5%.

In addition to the deals discussed above, we continued our effort to retain business with valued customers that exhibit solid business models and financial performance. We rolled positions in Elo Touch and Sundance Holdings, two business that were purchased by new sponsors during the quarter and participated in two new financings totaling $360 million and $111 million, respectively. We also added to our existing positions in Lifescan, PS Holdco, and Qualtek at the end of December through secondary market purchases at attractive prices.

Additions for the quarter were offset by repayments totaling $34 million with a weighted average yield of 10.1%. We received full repayments on an opportunistic bridge loan provided to Camuto and our term loan to Diamond Crystal Brands, resulting in realized returns of 18% and 11%, respectively. The balance of the repayments came from ordinary course amortization, excess cash flow and asset sales. As a result of the modest repayments, total portfolio at fair value increased quarter over quarter to $454 million from $383 million. While the average yield of the debt portfolio at cost has compressed somewhat to 9.1% from 9.9% over the last year, the repositioning of the portfolio to larger, more stable credits is near completion.

With respect to portfolio performance, realized and unrealized losses totaled $8.9 million or 56 cents a share, for the quarter. This was primarily driven by $5.8 million of negative mark to market adjustments driven by the year end loan market volatility. As Joe mentioned and Brian will further elaborate on, a good portion of these mark-to-market losses rebounded subsequent to year end. The balance included $2.6 million in unrealized losses, due to soft financial performance and spread widening, tied to investments in Confluence, Rooster and Gold Coast Bakeries. Confluence has been a client since 2014 and is an example of the early vintage, higher risk credits that we’ve discussed in previous quarters. The company is a manufacturer of highly regarded branded Kayaks and over the past year experienced softness in results due to production and labor issues. Management recently implemented strategic measures to improve operating and production capabilities. We remain cautiously optimistic, as pre-season orders for 2019 are solid and growth dynamics within the outdoor product and kayak categories remain compelling. With respect to another early vintage credit, Profusion, we exited our position subsequent to year end at our Q4 mark.

While we remain disappointed by the financial performance and recovery levels on our older vintage credits, we feel good about the credit quality and re-positioning of the current portfolio. As you can see from page 6 in the earnings presentation, at quarter end, 91% of the portfolio was originated in the past 2 years. We now have 93 portfolio companies diversified across 29 industries with the largest concentrations in solid, defensive sectors such as business services, software and health care with recession resilient attributes. The mix has also improved significantly across a number of other metrics. These include lower average hold size per investment, higher concentrations of sponsor deals and larger, better capitalized companies with lower loans to value. This is clearly reflected in the average Revenue and EBITDA levels of the companies in our portfolio, which continues to grow quarter over quarter. Aggregate portfolio leverage through our position, averaged 3.8 times EBITDA, which remains well below the mean within the middle market.

We also utilize a risk grading system that reflects the quality of our portfolio on an ongoing basis. Our risk rating grades range from 1 for our highest rated companies to 4 for the lowest rated. The weighted average risk rating slightly increased to 2.4 from 2.3 quarter over quarter. Looking back at trends over the previous four quarters, the risk grades on our investments have been remained stable, with approximately 60% of investments assigned a risk grade of 2. We view this as reflective of the larger, more stable credits that we have been pursuing.

With respect to the pipeline, first quarter activity to date has been moderate relative to fourth quarter activity. Conversely, our first quarter repayment activity has also been moderate, which we believe to be a more normalized level given our relatively young portfolio. At this late point in the cycle, our objective is to be selective, defensive and focus on downside protection. In seeking out the best quality, we will continue to source a wide funnel of deals across the various size segments of the middle market. In the near term, we expect the club market to continue to benefit from the volatility experienced in the broadly syndicated markets in the fourth quarter. In addition, spreads on new transactions in the broadly syndicated markets remain elevated and continue to provide attractive opportunities on a selective basis. We’re also equipped to capitalize on sporadic volatility or even an economic downturn, which typically leads to secondary purchase opportunities, rescue financings and attractive asset based lending situations. In the meantime, we’ll continue to service and retain our valued existing clients, which often provide us the most attractive risk-adjusted return. Now, I’d like to pass the discussion to our COO, Brian Chase.

Brian Chase

Thanks Mitch. As Joe noted, net investment income for the fourth quarter ending was $3.2 million, or 20 cents per share, compared to $3.7 million, or 23 cents per share, in the third quarter of last year. The decrease in NII was primarily driven by higher interest expense as a result of upsizing our CLO in October. Net investment income for the full year 2018 was $16.2 million, or $1.01 per share.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend of 23 cents per share for the first quarter payable on March 29th to shareholders of record as of March 22nd. As we continue to deploy the remaining liquidity from our CLO and the SBIC subsidiary, we remain comfortable with the medium-term sustainability of our current quarterly dividend.

As both Joe and Mitch previously mentioned, our book value decrease during the quarter was primarily driven by mark to market losses on our syndicated loan portfolio. Unlike the originated and club market where yields remained steady through the fourth quarter volatility, our syndicated loan portfolio traded off along with the equity markets. The good news is that during the first two months of this year the syndicated market has retraced a significant amount of the unrealized losses from the fourth quarter and assuming those gains hold; it will have a positive impact on our book value in the first quarter.

In order to put this dynamic into perspective I’d like to walk you through some of the numbers. The syndicated portfolio made up about 47% of our investments as of year-end and the portfolio traded down approximately 2.65% during the quarter which generated a $5.8 million loss. Without attempting to pinpoint where these assets would be valued today based on the latest prices, I thought it would be helpful to provide some directional context for how far the syndicated market has bounced back since year end. One of the most utilized proxies for that market is the S&P LSTA Leveraged Loan Index which has reversed approximately 45% of its losses from the fourth quarter. While this should not be considered an exact proxy for the mark-to-market on our syndicated portfolio, we think it provides helpful context for where the syndicated market at large is situated relative to year end.

Needless to say, given the overall credit quality of our portfolio, the increased diversification and our locked in funding costs we think that current trading levels don’t properly correspond to the underlying fundamentals of the Company. Reflecting that sentiment, all directors, officers and senior management will be buying shares during our open window period.

Before we open up the line for questions, I’d like to just make a quick mention of an organizational update that we disclosed in our 10-k. Dan Hahn has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company. I will now step into the role of Chief Operating Officer and will remain a Director of the Company. The change better reflects the division of labor between Dan and I and it’s a change that has been in the works for a while. You shouldn’t expect any notable changes in terms of our interaction with shareholders and the analysts who cover the

We congratulate Dan on his promotion!

I’d like to open up the line for questions.

Our first question will come from Brian Hogan with William Blair. Please go ahead with your question.

Brian Hogan

Good afternoon. The first question is on the yield outlook. It looks like the yield you've been originating mid 8's and then kind of relatively stable but you also have, comment on that, but also with your younger portfolio, how do you think about the less prepayment income? So, basically what I'm thinking about, what is the all-in yield trends outlook going to be?

Mitch Drucker

I can talk about the new business aspect of that and as you know, we pursue a mix of business. So you have like three categories and yields associated with those categories. On the originated side, these are the smaller deals, they've been running the yields about 9% to 11%. The actual portfolio that's left, the old vintage is 11%. The club deals are 9% and the purchase deals, based on the spread widening and the volatility in the market, are about 8% as well. So, as you can tell from the call, what we're seeing is just not enough spread premium in the smaller deals. So, at this point, it would make sense to pursue these larger, more stable companies. Five years ago, on lower middle market deals, you were getting a 500 basis point spread premium. Now that spread premium is down to like 100 to 200 basis points. And it's not worth it relative to the higher loss given default factors in the lower middle market.

Brian Chase

I mean, one more thing I'd add Brian, just to answer part of your question. You had mentioned fee income. I think you're right. I think there will be less fee income. I mean, we had last year, like a 50% turnover in the portfolio which is just sort of unreal when I look at that number. We also actually added -- two-thirds of the current portfolio was actually added last year so it is a very young portfolio and we would expect the prepayment income to go down certainly in 2019 since the spreads have stabilized. I think where we could pick up some additional income, and it won't be necessarily classified as NII, is the average price on the portfolio is 95 and change -- and that's not because we wrote a lot of stuff down -- actually there are very few assets that are written down for credit. It's really mostly Confluence at this point.

And so a lot of it are assets that we either picked up on the secondary at lower prices or it reflects some of the sort of write down due to trading in the syndicated names at the end of the quarter. And so I think you could see the, kind of, penny or two that we used to get from fee income. Maybe that will only be a penny or a little bit less but we could pick up some, you know, in just terms of trading out of some names that we bought cheaper in the fourth quarter.

Brian Hogan

Sure. And that’s actually a nice segue into my next question and it relates to leverage on your target and the growth opportunities. You know, with your leverage where it is today at 1.5 or so regulatory leverage, if I recall right. I believe your target is like 1.75 or so, you can correct me if I'm wrong there, but how soon do you think you're going to get there. You mentioned deal flow is not as fast as it was in the fourth quarter but do you have a transitory portfolio that you could trade out of? Just like, what is the -- the growth profile look like given where your leverage is at?

Brian Chase

I mean, because our funnel has widened so significantly as the result of our cost of capital dropping as it has due to the CLO and levering the balance sheet a little bit more, it's allowed us to really find some good opportunities and, Mitch made the point earlier and I think Joe did also, and I probably did too about diversity, we're able to basically hit our bogies in terms of yield and do it in a very diversified manner and so that's what we've been doing and we continue to do that business in the first quarter.

And so I think putting the money to work is really not a problem at this point. I think we've demonstrated that ever since the middle of the year. And so we don’t have a tremendous amount of dollars that we would need to put to work, so to speak, that's sort of unutilized in the CLO, but then there are some lower yielding syndicated assets that we could rotate out of for better opportunities. And so that's sort of the next iteration of dollars that we would put to work after we put some of the dry powder to work in the CLO.

The leverage limitation, or our targeted leverage rather, remains the same. So nothing has changed there.

Brian Hogan

All right, and then the last question for me, Brian, I think you mentioned on the prepared remarks there that the dividend run rate given the growth of the portfolio, you know, obviously 4Q was $0.20 per share, some of the impact on the interest expense but you probably didn't have a full quarter impact of the originations. Do you expect to be at $0.23 there in the first quarter then going forward, then earning your dividend or is it going to be a couple of quarters to work your way up to there and then the $0.23 is like essentially what you think the portfolio is going to earn and you're going to pay out all of that.

Brian Chase

Yeah, I think it's going to be a couple of quarters. It won't be next quarter, that's for sure. I mean, we may make some headway between $0.20 and $0.23, obviously. We haven't run through those numbers yet but it was never sort of part of the base case or part of the plan or part of the discussions of when we set the dividend to hit $0.23 right away. And that's mostly because of the CLO and all of the extra liquidity that was created there. We also have liquidity in the SBIC that we're currently looking to utilize and we've seen a few good opportunities to do that there and -- but we do feel comfortable that over the next few quarters we should be right around that payout ratio.

Brian Hogan

All right, thank you for your time.

Our next question is from Christopher Testa with National Sec. Corporation. Please go ahead with your question.

Christopher Testa

Hi good afternoon and thanks for taking my questions today. Can you guys briefly discuss just the differences in EBITDA and maybe some attachment point leverage generally between the club and syndicated portions of the portfolio?

Mitch Drucker

Sure. Again, it's a mix. The originated deals are say the $10 million to $75 million deals. We're down to 24% of our loans in that category. The average EBITDA in that category is $10 million and to give you a sense of the range and diversity -- on the purchase side which is now 38% of our business, the average is $278 million and right there in the middle, club business is 38% of our business; an average of $56 million. So overall average is $127 million which is obviously way up from where we were two years ago. We were probably $15 million, $20 million at most. Now the average is $127 million.

Daniel Hahn

And I would add that for the attachment points, for the originated businesses, those are generally lower than the club and purchases. The club and purchases are obviously bigger companies that are more sustainable so they can probably hold a little bit more leverage, although we haven't gone crazy but I would say the origination compared to the other two is at a lower rate; our attachment point.

Christopher Testa

Got it. Okay, no, that makes sense. And I know you guys had mentioned the numbers on the syndicated book being written down. Did you guys also mark down the club and the originated portfolios along with the spread widening in the syndicated market?

Brian Chase

No, we did not do that. Very strangely, that market sort of just held exactly where it was before any of the dislocation took place and so we basically reflected where that market was at year-end, which was basically exactly the same as it was more or less from the quarter before.

Christopher Testa

Got it, okay. And just in reference to the previous questions, you guys had mentioned about the dividend probably not being hit by NII this quarter for 3/31 and going forward. So, I guess, is the target for the dividends to be earned more contingent on portfolio leverage, maybe rotating a little bit out of purchase and more into club and just wondering what you're looking at for that to be met?

Brian Chase

Yeah, it's mostly -- it's frankly mostly the SBIC will drive it. And some of the CLO liquidity that we have. It's not dependent on rotation. Rotation is a bonus.

Christopher Testa

Got it.

Daniel Hahn

I would also say for the fourth quarter results, there's a little bit of a timing issue. We closed the CLO early in the quarter so you're seeing a lot of interest hit and the average close date for the loans wasn't until December and so you'll see the full quarter impact without the increased, corresponding increase in the interest expense in Q1. So, I think that will bridge the gap a little bit as well.

Christopher Testa

Okay, that's helpful. And just to be clear, the CLO has $42 million in additional liquidity you guys could draw on the facility?

Daniel Hahn

That's correct.

Christopher Testa

Okay, got it. And last thing for me, I mean you guys have certainly turned things around in a big way since a couple of years ago, certainly. You know, trading at a 30% discount on a 12.5% yield, what investment is better in the current market than just buying back your own stock and just wondering what your thoughts are on that?

Brian Chase

Yeah, we talk a lot about that and people have talked a lot about that to us and we've spoken to the Board a number of times batting around the buybacks and running the numbers and all of that and I would say if we were a bigger company and the capital structure looked different, it could have a real material impact if we had the overall liquidity to buyback shares, but I think when you look at the room that we would have to maneuver in terms of liquidity up at the holdco and then not putting ourselves in a position in terms of getting near regulatory leverage, etc. It becomes a little more, frankly, academic in terms of the math then something that we think is a prudent thing to do in the medium-term and so I can assure you we've thought long and hard about it and we've seen some others do it but we just don’t think it's suitable for the way our company looks right now.

Christopher Testa

No, I could appreciate that Brian. But I mean, is the Board looking at this too just in terms of optics? Because, I mean, we could call a spade a spade right? I mean, that's sort of what it is at the end of the day. You guys have such low trading volume that any amount of repurchases are really going to be realistically meaningful enough to actually push your leverage up, it's really just about the optics of putting that out there and kind of showing investors or potential investors that you guys are buying it back. Was that part of the discussion with them?

Brian Chase

Well, a little bit. Yeah, I mean, optics is -- you know, optics is not necessarily what we're after but one of the things that, and I don’t know if you caught it in my prepared remarks, but all of the directors, officers and the senior management on the corporate finance team are going to be buying shares during our open window here and it will be a meaningful amount and we hope that that sort of activity will demonstrate our conviction for the fact that he stock is clearly, you know, not trading in our view at least, at a sort of -- the right fundamental value.

So, it's going to take some time. Candidly, we haven't had a clean quarter. It's been a little frustrating for us. We've had a couple nagging credits that have been on the portfolio for four or five years that we’re just getting resolved now and over the last year or so and so although we've made long strides in terms of rotating the whole portfolio and diversifying it and really cleaning things up considerably; we've just had some nagging credits and we're feeling like we're pretty much done with it. I mean, Confluence is probably the last one of that vintage and so I think ultimately getting some clean quarters underneath here is going to really help the stock trade at a better level and I hope us demonstrating our support of buying shares will encourage folks who are on the sidelines to do the same.

Christopher Testa

Got it. Okay, those are all my questions. Thanks for your time today.

Brian Chase

Sure, thanks Chris.

And at this time there are no further questions in queue. I would now like to turn the call back over to the panel for closing remarks.

Brian Chase

We don’t have anything else, so we'll speak to you next time. Thank you.

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.