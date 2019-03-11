Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) CEO Martin Driscoll on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 11, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Jon Freve

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and corporate update conference call. Joining me on this call from Spring Bank management team is Martin Driscoll; our President and Chief Executive Officer. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Before I turn the call over to Martin, let me remind you that today's call will contain statements about the company's future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words anticipate, could, plan, potential, expect, will and other words the denoting future events identify statements as forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those disclosed in our press release this morning as well as those disclosed in the risk factor section of our form 10-K as filed today with the SEC and other SEC reports.

In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today, March 11, 2019 and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Martin Driscoll, the CEO of Spring Bank. Marty.

Martin Driscoll

Thank you, John. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us this morning. I believe many of you know that we had a very active and highly productive 2018 and we're looking forward to a similar milestone field, 2019. Our efforts in 2018 were highlighted by the continued advancement of our global inarigivir clinical development program for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B. Data from our global Phase II achieve trial and other development efforts continue to demonstrate to us the inarigivir has the potential to be a simple, safe and selective oral treatment to elevate functional cure rates for patients with chronic HBV as a backbone therapy in combination treatment strategies.

We recently completed the final cohort of our ACHIEVE dose escalation trial involving the 200 milligram dosing of inarigivir and we are pleased to announce that a late breaker abstract describing the top line data from this cohort and the entire study has been accepted for oral presentation at the general session at the EASL International Liver Congress 2019 in Vienna that will take place in mid-April. And in anticipation of our combination therapy approach, a poster presentation involving inarigivir will also be presented at EASL describing the impressive activity of inarigivir against Capsid inhibitor resistant and Nuc-resistant HBV variants from clinical isolates. This study was conducted by Professor Steven Locker Nini, a pre-eminent neurologist and the Principal Investigator of the virology core for our ACHIEVE trial. As you can see, the upcoming EASL International Liver Congress in mid-April will be a busy one for inarigivir and for our company, Spring Bank.

In the first half of this year we are launching two major global Phase IIB trials that we have named Catalyst 1 and Catalyst 2. In fact, we're in the process of launching Catalyst 2 as we speak. These two trials will examine the use of the 400 milligram dose of inarigivir as monotherapy and co-administered with a Nuc in naïve and virally-suppressed chronic HBV patients. There is the potential that we could observe functional cure in some patients in these trials. As we described at our Spring Bank R&D day back in December, the Catalyst 2 trial includes two cohorts of patients who are non-cirrhotic virally suppressed. The first cohort of 20 patients will be our stopping shucks study whereby we will examine the use of inarigivir dosed once daily for 24 weeks following the cessation of the patients Nuc therapy. The end points for this cohort include ALT flare and sup percentage in reduction and loss with a specialized intrahepatic virology and immunology assessment using fine needle aspirations. The second cohort of Catalyst 2 will seek to randomize 40 virally-suppressed chronic HBV patients in a response guided study. The second cohort will be our Suppress & Shock study whereby patients will continue their new treatment and receive a coadministration of inarigivir once daily for 24 weeks and 48 weeks. The key end points for the trial will be surface antigen reduction and loss with a specialized intrahepatic virology and immunology assessment using fine needle aspirations.

The results from Catalyst 2 will be instrumental in the design of our pivotal trial for inarigivir in Nuc-suppressed patients and determine the clinical characteristics of the optimal formulation for either a Stop & Shock or a Suppress & Shock Phase III or pivotal strategy.

We will be conducting the catalyst trial number two trial in two countries. I am pleased to report that we have already filed the first clinical trial application or CTA in one of these countries for this study and we expect to file a second CTA in the second country for this study before the end of this month. If these regulatory applications proceed as we hope we expect to begin randomization of the patients for the Catalyst 2 trial in the next few months. Catalyst number one will involve 60 treatment naïve non-cirrhotic HBV patients, randomized to three cohorts. The first cohort of 20 patients will evolve inarigivir monotherapy dosed once daily for 12 weeks, followed by the coadministration with Gilead Sciences, then [indiscernible] or tenofovir alafenamide, sometimes also called TAV 25 milligrams for 12 weeks. The second cohort of 20 patients will involve the use of inarigivir dosed three times weekly for 12 weeks followed by the coadministration with [indiscernible] for an additional 12 weeks. The third cohort in catalyst number one will involve 20 patients who will receive inarigivir dosed once daily, 400 milligrams coadministered with [indiscernible] for 24 weeks. The predefined responder patients from all cohorts at 24 weeks, will continue the co-administration of inarigivir and [indiscernible] for an additional 24 weeks. We are fortunate that Gilead has agreed to supply to the -- to us for this trial, thereby relieving Spring Bank of some of the drug supply cost burden for this study.

The end points for catalysts number one are HBV DNA and RNA reduction, e-antigen loss and surface antigen reduction or loss, we could have top line data from a couple of the Catalyst 1 cohorts by early 2020 together with data from the ongoing Gilead trial that is examining multiple doses of inarigivir co-administered with -- for 12 weeks in treatment naïve chronic HBV patients. We could have sufficient data early in 2020 to inform our Phase III program for treatment naïve patients, particularly involving the advancement of SB 9225 which is our fixed dose combination of inarigivir and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate or the generic version of Gilead.

We will conduct the Catalyst 1 trial in multiple countries including the United States. We will file our regulatory applications for this trial in this early and the second and through this third quarters of this year. We have recently completed positive pre-IND discussions with the FDA regarding inarigivir related to the Catalyst 1 trial and it is our plan to file our first IND for inarigivir in the middle of this year. If we continue to execute on our clinical development and operations effort for the catalyst trials, we should be in a position to deliver multiple data readouts from these trials throughout 2021 and continuing into the early part of 2021.

As we disclosed last year, we expanded our HBV clinical trial collaboration with Gilead to include the study of inarigivir 200 milligrams dosed once daily with [indiscernible] in treatment naïve HBV patients and inarigivir 100 milligrams dosed once daily co-administered with a Nuc in virally-suppressed HBV patients. With this expansion, Gilead is currently studying the coadministration of inarigivir 50 milligrams with -- and 200 milligrams co-administered with [indiscernible] and treatment naïve HBV patients and inarigivir 100 milligrams plus a Nuc in virally-suppressed HBV patients.

Gilead is executing and funding the multiple cohorts of this trial providing to us what essentially equates into a sizable sum of non-dilutive capital. Since we are relieved that the cost burden conducting these important examinations of the once daily 12-week dosing of multiple doses of inarigivir co-administer with a Nuc in treatment naïve and virally-suppressed chronic HBV patients. We highly value our HPV clinical trial collaboration partnership with the Gilead HBV team. Although we do not control the release of data from this ongoing Gilead sponsored study, we anticipate data from this trial could be presented at a major scientific conference later this year.

A few minutes ago, I mentioned SB 9225, our fixed dose combination of inarigivir and TDF or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate. We recently completed a successful manufacturing campaign involving an initial quantity of SB 9225 tablets. Dependent on the data generated from the Catalyst 1 trial plus Gilead's inarigivir coadministered with [indiscernible] studies, we will progress with SB 9225 development effort this year to be ready to enter our Phase III program with the compound in 2020. We just launched a liver biopsy study involving the use of 400 milligrams inarigivir for a six-week dosing period in treatment naïve patients. This innovative compelling trial will seek to examine the intrahepatic immunological profile of inarigivir. If we continue to progress on schedule this trial implementation, we could be in a position to present preliminary results from this study at a major scientific conference in the second half of this year. Many experts in the field of viral hepatic infectious diseases believe as we do that in order for functional cure rates to substantially elevate for patients suffering from chronic HBV, the hepatic immune system down-regulated by the virus must be reactive. We believe that inarigivir, the only orally available hepatic selected even modulator has the potential to become a backbone in the competence oral treatment of HBV. Since the chronic HBV patient population is quite heterogeneous, we don't believe a one-size fits all strategy will be appropriate in the effort to substantially elevate functional cure rates for a broad swath of HBV patients. Rather, we believe [indiscernible] treatment modalities will be tailored for certain different patient demographics and clinical needs.

However, we do believe that an effective immunomodulatory agent will be required at the core of most, if not all of these [indiscernible] treatment modalities. And important pillar of our inarigivir development strategy is establishing this concept that inarigivir could be a backbone to the variant [indiscerniblef] strategies in the future treatment of chronic HBV. Of course, we have initiated the first phase of this effort by focusing on the coadministration of inarigivir with the current of standard of care, the Nucs. This is the work that Gilead has been doing and we will continue with our catalyst trials.

We are now exploring triple drug combination strategies involving use of inarigivir with complimentary mechanisms of action for optimizing functional curate. I'm pleased to tell you that we are pursuing this strategy by advancing deeply into discussions related to new clinical trial collaborations with other investigational HBV compounds that had differing mechanisms of action including Capsid inhibitors and the FCI RNA compounds. We strongly believe that we could enter into at least one additional HBV clinical trial collaboration in the coming months such that inarigivir together with a Nuc could be engaged in a triplet treatment study just before the end of this year.

While the inarigivir and SB 9225 HBV clinical developments are alone exciting for our company, we have also been busy progressing our lead immune-oncology development candidate from our next generation STING agonists platform. That product development candidate is SB 11285. We advanced our IND-enabling program for SB 11285 in the latter half of 2018 and we are in the process right now of conducting pre-IND strategy discussions with the FDA for the initial clinical development plan of the intravenous form of SB 11285. Our current plan dependent on the discussions with the FDA is to submit an IND for the IV formulation of 11285 in the second quarter of this year, and if we proceed as planned, we should be able to initiate the first clinical trial for an intravenously administered STING agonist in the middle of this year. If we meet our timelines, we could also be in a position to have generated Phase IB data for SB 11285 by the end of this year or early in the new year, 2020.

Throughout the year 2019, we will also continue to progress the development of our investigational antibody drug conjugate or ADCs linked with our STING agonist from a platform of analogs we have. This ADC program is advancing and we're optimistic we will have candidates that we can take perhaps into IND-enabling talks toxicology over the next year. We are also exploring additional delivery methods for SB 11285 and as well as other compounds from our STING agonists platform, including a nanoparticle formulation. In August of 2018 as many of you know, we raised approximately $41 million in gross proceeds from a public offering of our common stock. The proceeds from this offering together with a significant cost relief, which essentially equates to non-diluted capital associated with the Gilead's sponsored inarigivir plus [indiscernible] trial allows us to fund our company throughout lengthy period of time during which we expect to generate multiple data readouts from our inarigivir HBV clinical development program, including the Gilead's sponsored study and our SB 11285 STING agonist Phase IB two programs.

As our press release issued just prior to this call we'll detail for you. We ended 2018 with $64 million in cash and we expect to burn an average of $6 million to $8 million per quarter under our current plants. We will continue to be efficient with our shareholder's capital as we execute on the advancement of our inarigivir SB 11285 and our early R&D programs. It's important to note that during the use of proceeds period if you will, with our $64 million in cash, we have multiple data readouts beginning later this year through 2020 which we are highly optimistic can be catalyst for our company's valuation.

I thank you for listening to my remarks and with this I'll now turn it over to John.

Jon Freve

Thank you, Martin. Now, I'd like to review our financial [inaudible 00:19:23] 1, 2018. Our cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $64.4 million as of December 31, 2018 compared to $50.6 million as of December 31, 2017. As Marty alluded to, we anticipate that this balance will enable us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the second quarter of 2021. Net cash used in operating activities for the 12 months ended December 31, 2018 was $25.2 million compared to $17.7 million for the same period in 2017. Total operating expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2018 we're $6.6 million consisting of $4.6 million of R&D and $2 million of G&A compared to $6.3 million during the same period in 2017, which consisted of $3.9 million of R&D and $2.4 million of G&A.

The company's net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2018 was $5.4 million or $0.33 -- net loss per share basic and $0.37 net loss per share diluted respectively compared to a net loss of $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 or $0.11 net loss per share, basic and diluted.

And now I'd like to turn the call back to Marty.

Martin Driscoll

So, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for hearing us this morning in our remarks. I think I'd now like to open it up to the Q&A.

Mari Cross with Jeffries. Please go ahead with your question.

Mari Cross

Thank you. Yes, I'm happy to win this morning with the first question. So, congrats on getting the late breaker accepted it EASL. Definitely looking forward to the data there, I don't know how willing you are to help set the stage for the update there, but if you can provide any more details as to what to expect and particularly whether you're seeing a dose response or if you're by towing with the 200 make dose and then if you can just remind how the data from ACHIEVE read into the foreigner made catalyst dose.

Martin Driscoll

Sure. So, Mari, you know that we reported the primary end points of safety dose dependent antiviral efficacy for both HBV DNA and RNA at the earlier doses 25, 50 and 100. The DSMB, the Data Safety Monitoring Board for the trial met in early December to review the safety and tolerability, which they did have at the latter stage of each 12-week inarigivir dosing period of each cohort and there were no tolerability or safety issues. Indeed, the tolerability, once again, it was quite impressive at the 200 milligram dose. However, the last patient last dose of the 24 week dosing period only occurred a few weeks ago. A full analysis of both the primary and the secondary end points actually is still going on. We don't know the data and so I can't give you any insights into the data and moreover, we wouldn't want to undermine the principal investigator who'll be presenting the full data at the general session at the EASL. So, unfortunately, I can't give you the insights this morning.

Mari Cross

Got it. That's fine. Another question on ACHIEVE, I'm just wondering if there's any update on perspective with a baseline biomarker trends with IP-10 and [indiscernible] antigen and if those could influence the patients you enroll into the catalysts then.

Martin Driscoll

Yes. So, I don't know, we don't know the date [indiscernible] might be 10 baseline levels, but that is part of the analysis for the 200 milligram dose as well. So we will have that and we'll be highly informative for the 400 milligram dose in both the catalyst trials and other work that we would be doing. And I can tell you that we are excited about data from the 400 milligram dose from a healthy volunteer study that we conducted in the fourth quarter of last year. We did a classic drug-drug interaction study as, frankly, part of your regulatory efforts. This will all be part of our filings to look at potential drug-drug interactions. This was dosed in healthy volunteers. The 400 milligram dose was used for the first time in these healthy volunteers and we're impressed with good evidence of innate immune activation. The 400 milligram dose had a favorable profile on the activation of innate immunity in PBMC from these patients without excess peripheral cytokine production. There were lack of any safety and tolerability issues with the earlier doses is one of the reasons that we're so excited about pursuing the 400 milligram dose. So, to be clear on your question, we will have [indiscernible] 10 from the final cohort. All of this information including this interesting and innate immune activation data from the 400 milligram dose in healthy volunteers is one of the reasons it's informing us on the excitement for the study of the 400 milligram dose. And as we do this work, in addition with the fine needle aspirations that we're conducting in the catalyst trials as well as the liver biopsy study, we think we're going to be able to fashion a good picture for patient stratification, optimizing responder rates.

Mari Cross

Got it, Mart. That's helpful. And just out of curiosity, with that innate immune response that you're seeing, and you mentioned before that, and a lot of the patients that you treat, you get immune flare up. Is that a dose response as well where you see more of that at the higher doses? Or do you see it in more patients at the higher doses?

Martin Driscoll

I don't know that because again, when we did our drug-drug interaction study, we were studying just a 400 milligram dose. Again, the principle basis for the study was to look at metabolic pathways particularly to the liver, the drug-drug interactions if there were any but we took PBMCs from these patients, these healthy volunteers who would receive the 400 milligram dose. So it was just the 400 milligram dose. And again, we'll be presenting these data in the coming weeks and it's evidence of the innate immune activation again, without, for a excess peripheral cytokine production.

Mari Cross

Got it. And just one last quick question, just a clarification, I may have missed it in your prepared remarks, before the liver biopsy study, so you're going to do the liver aspirates from the catalyst study, but then in the press release you've got the separate liver biopsy stuff, which is going to be the single center. Where are those patients coming from? What dose are they going to get? And maybe you can just talk more about that study.

Martin Driscoll

Yes. So, this study is being conducted in Singapore. It's been conducted with globally known hepatologist and the laboratory work is being done by Bertel Eddie [ph] and his team. At a Duke-associated immunology lab, highly respected in Singapore. Patient's needs are treatment naïve patients. They will be randomized into one of two dosing cohorts. One cohort, they will receive 400 milligrams inarigivir once daily for six weeks. The other cohort of patients will receive 400 milligrams three times a week inarigivir six days two weeks. There's a baseline liver biopsy conducted and at the end of treatment, six weeks, there'll be a liver biopsy conducted and a full intrahepatic immunological in and virological panels will be conducted with those data. The study is launching as we speak. We're optimistic that we could be screening patients here in the next few weeks if that should occur as Nid has said to me several times, we could be disclosing patients or date on some of the patients from this trial a in the latter half of this year.

Katherine Xu with William Blair. Please proceed with your question.

Katherine Xu

Thank you. Good morning. I have a few. Can you just elaborate again why the CIW that the three times a week dosing, just a little bit reminder of that. And then the other thing is I wonder whether you guys have done any experiments on affinity between inarigivir and other agents in particular RDI and [indiscernible], which one actually synergizes better with. I'm curious about that whether there's any data there or I need just theoretical comment. That'd be helpful as well. And also, while it though, I think there was some thinking that there's the possibility of combining inarigivir with the Gilead STING agonist as well, that one is producing Phase II data as well, just to, whether there's any thoughts along that line. And then lastly, thank you for indulging me. Do you expect any single agent activity of SB 11285? We haven't seen much single agent activity of STING agonists so far from the institutional injection route. I'm curious with the IV agents whether you expect any difference there. Thank you.

Martin Driscoll

Okay. Katherine, can I ask you to repeat the first question? I got the two or three others. What was your first one again? Oh, the three times a week. I'm sorry. The three times a week. Yes. So, all of you know Nid after all, of course. By the way, Nid is flying back from London. He's returning from the end points conference, another major conference that occurred in London over the weekend between EMA, FDA and industry. Looking forward to talk to him about the results of that. Nid has a desire to study the three times a week as a comparison to once daily dosing to see if there's what I think he would term as an immunological half-life. It could be perhaps different from a pharmacological half-life. i.e. at the dosing of the 400 milligrams, are you inducing immune activation that is sufficiently effective at three times a week as compared to once a week? That's essentially what it is. And he wants to study that in the Catalyst 1 trial and that's what is -- again, it's simply a curiosity about every other day dosing, if you will, versus once a day load seem to see it by activating the immune system. You have similar efficacy over time as you might with once a day dosing. In terms of [indiscernible] strategies, no, we don't have data comparing inarigivir plus a Capsid versus what it might do with an SI RNA. I can tell you that work is going on in those fields at this time, but we have no data to share at this time with you, Catherine, about any comparative data that we might be able present to you today. We're optimistic, as I said in my prepared remarks that we could be in the clinic before the end of the year with one, perhaps both of those treatment modalities stepping separate trials. Our discussions are going very well and we think we could be doing that.

Regarding a Gilead's TLR 8, I don't have anything to report on that. We have a deep and wonderful collaboration with Gilead HBV folks and certainly, I guess she knows something and I believe they may be revealing data here over the next year, but I don't have anything to report on that. I think still they need to disclose their Phase II data with the TLR 8 at this time. But we're certainly open to that. We want to continue to explore different treatment modalities with them now the relationship is excellent. Regarding SB 11285, I guess we have a little different view perhaps than you do on the data reported by Merck and more importantly, by Aduro [ph], late last year in terms of the data. We're actually encouraged by the clinical data presented for these earlier generations STING agonist compounds. You know that they were delivered by the [indiscernible] obviously. But clearly, particularly in the case of Aduro's [ph] data, it shows when given by the [indiscernible] tomorrow route the STING agonist clearly shows target engagement and upregulation of immunity. We also took other very positive insights from the data presented by both companies. They showed a good safety profile even at doses as high as three grams and there was evidence of a partial response even with the monotherapy. So, we think the Aduro [ph] and the Merck data validate the continued development of STING agonists for combination therapies. I don't think anyone in the field is asserting that the STING agonists will be given as monotherapy. We certainly don't believe that's the case. And it's clear that both Merck and Novartis are pursuing in Phase II combination trials their interest tomorrow STING agonist. So I think that's evidence that they remain excited, in my judgment, on the continued development.

In our study, the Phase IB will be a classic dose escalation. We'll be looking for doses that can be administered with a relatively good safety profile as monotherapy and we'll be looking at target engagement and assessing all the important cytokines that represent the type one interferon cascade. We don't believe the STING agonists will be administered in monotherapy. So we will quickly segue in 2020 into our combination program giving the intravenous STING agonist in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor.

Ted Tenthoff with Piper Jaffray. Please proceed with your question.

Ted Tenthoff

Great. Thank you very much. Good to talk to you Martin and John. Thanks for the update. Quick question if I may. So a lot more you answered, but what still needs to be done for the intravenous STING approach? And can you tell us a little bit more about the ADC? What's the goal of that different approach? Thank you very much.

Martin Driscoll

So, what more needs to be done, we don't believe any more needs to be done in terms of our IND-enabling program. We've conducted a series of IND-enabling talk studies, various studies and so forth. And we're discussing all of this with the agency at the current time. We're optimistic. We have conducted all of the IND-enabling work that we need to do to go into the clinic, and at the middle of this year, of course, the FDA has to agree with that. So simple answer, Ted, we believe we've done the work -- we continue to do work with our IND SB 11285 on a non-clinical basis, but we believe we have sufficient information provided to the agency that could allow us to get into the clinic. And of course, a key element of those discussions will be our Phase I to clinical program design. So, optimistically, we'll have good discussions with the agency and we'll be able, as we said, to file our IND in the second quarter and get into the clinic.

The goal of the ADC programs, Dr. Chris Iris [ph] and his team designed our STING agonists platform to have a chemistry that allows for conjugation with antibodies. We have successfully linked analogs from our STING agonist platform to certain antibodies, one for a liquid tumor and another for a solid tumor. Dr. Iri's team have successfully done the linkage. The early work is encouraging to us and our intention would be to have one or both of these ADCs to be progressed as new clinical development programs for different cancers. Obviously, the one ADC for a hematological cancer or more the other for a solid tumor cancer. If the program were to continue to develop we could be entering IND-enabling talks for those programs in the next year.

Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, Martin and good morning, John. If you could please clarify, Martin, on the timelines of both Catalyst 2, which I suppose would be updated before Catalyst 1, I just wanted to understand better from Catalyst 1, at the 12 week time point, would you anticipate to announce the results at that point?

Martin Driscoll

So, just to step back, as we mentioned, the ACHIEVE results 200 milligram, both the 12 and 24 [indiscernible] will be presented at EASL as an oral presentation at the general session As we said, we believe, although we don't control the public release of the data, it is highly likely that Gilead will be presenting later this year, the Gilead sponsored study for inarigivir plus [indiscernible], the 50 milligram and the 200 milligram plus -- and treatment naïve and the 100 milligrams on top of the Nuc in the virally-suppressed population. Our Catalyst 1 trial is then probably the next day to read out because it involves 12 weeks of dosing of our 400 milligram dose. Just to remind you, there's three cohorts. The first is inarigivir given 400 milligrams once daily for 12 weeks, followed by a subsequent 12 weeks where the 400 milligrams inarigivir is dosed with [indiscernible] for another 12 weeks.

The second cohort is this three times a week dosing schedule of 400 milligrams inarigivir and then the subsequent 12 weeks that three times a week inarigivir combined with -- and then the third cohort is 400 milligrams daily plus -- for 24 weeks. If we meet our timelines and we are on track to do that with the filing of the CTAs, if enrollment for this study occurs as we schedule it to and we estimate it to, we could have data for the 12 weeks of those three cohorts by the end of this year early in 2020. So, the Gilead data combined, this is a plus our data 400 milligrams by the end of this year, early 2020 plus the liver biopsy that is, plus some of the early fine needle aspiration data that we're deriving as well as our ACHIEVE 200 milligram data is the reason we believe together in the aggregate will inform us on our first Phase III strategy and why it could be our first Phase III trial in treatment naïve with SB 9225 perhaps by the second or mid part of 2020, second quarter and middle part of 2020. That's our plan. That's our hope.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks for clarifying. One additional question on the Catalyst 1 trial, I understand that there is a responder criteria at the end of the 24 week period. A, if you could spell out that respond their criteria please. And is there a responder criteria moving down from 12 week time point into the co-administration with [indiscernible] portion up to 2020?

Martin Driscoll

Okay, great. In answer to your second question, no. No, we're -- in other words, the dependency of going into the co-administration, the additional 12 weeks is not dependent on the responder analysis, but there is a predefined responder at week 24. So at the 24 week dosing period in all three cohorts, a responder, one who has a greater than one half log reduction in surface antigen or more can continue one therapy for another 24 weeks. So, for all three cohorts at 24 weeks, if the patient has this predefined responder mark which is greater than a half a log or more than surface antigen, they can't continue on an additional 24 weeks. The purpose is simple. We want to see if we can achieve functional cure at these duration of dosing.

Taylor [indiscernible] Capital Market. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning and thanks for taking my question. Hi, guys. So, I just wanted to follow up on a couple of the earlier question. You explained a little bit about what you're hoping to see from the liver biopsy study, but could you give us your perspective on what the key metric will be from those [indiscernible]? What is the one thing that maybe we should zero in on? And then a quick follow-up on the catalyst study and then possible Phase III program, you mentioned that the first trial with a fixed dose combination could start in mid-'20, but how many additional trials may be required for Phase III and will you have to finish the Catalyst 1 and 2 trials before you initiate the others that may be required? Thanks very much.

Martin Driscoll

Great. Let me answer those last two questions first. We don't know the answer to what our pivotal trial program will be. We will have to have an end of Phase II or a post Phase II discussions with the FDA. We have had discussions with the agency. They have commented on political development programs very well, very positive. We have a sense of the size of the safety database that will be required. So, the data will inform us. The data will guide us from the Phase IIB program is probably the best answer I can give you, Taylor. But the discussion that pre-IND discussions we had the agency went very well. We're very pleased with that. I think you know that in the fall the agency issued a draft guidance for HBV investigational compound development. So that's a good guide for us but total number of patients and so forth, the data from our Phase IIB and the discussions with the agency will guide us on that. I will say that I don't believe we have to complete the catalyst trials before we go into Phase III, if needed, is confident in the dose into either as monotherapy or in combination will advance is war Phase III program while the Phase IIB programs continue.

I will mention, the great curiosity we have from our Catalyst 2 trial, particularly with the Stop & Shock is that could be formed the basis for our monotherapy strategy if in cohort number one from the catalyst to trial demonstrates that inarigivir 400 milligrams dose for 24 weeks has the potential for an elevated functional cure in that population, that could be our monotherapy strategy in a pivotal trial program. And we will know that probably in the first half of 2020 to the middle of 2020.

And then as I mentioned in the treatment naïve population based on the co-administration work that Gilead's doing plus our 400 milligram work in Catalyst 1, we think that could inform us for our SB 9225 that fix those combination Phase III strategy. So I hope that characterizes it for you, Taylor. The data will inform us and then we'll take those data and have further discussions with the FDA. But we have a sense of what we need to do based on the discussions we've already had with the agency.

To your first question, frankly I'd prefer that Dr. [indiscernible] give you the more specifics of that, but I can tell you that I know he wants to basically see the measuring the classic ISGs and the other evidentiary markers of the innate immune activation from the liver. It's a deep immunological and virological study, but I think he would tell you he's looking to assess the classic evidence of an aid immune activation intra-hepatically. And we can certainly follow-up in a later discussion, where we can share with you the full panel of the various markers that they're going to be measuring if you'd like.

Martin Driscoll

Martin Driscoll

Well, thank you all. Thank you for giving us the time this morning. We look forward to keeping you informed on our milestones. We'll work very hard to achieve these milestones, continue to be efficient utilizers of our shareholder's capital, and we're looking forward to the coming weeks and in particular the European -- the International Liver Conference in mid-April. Thank you again and please follow up with us if you have additional questions.

