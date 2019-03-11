Total S.A. - A French Major With A Vision

TOT is a long-term investment and should be accumulated on any weakness. The Dividend Yield is 5.14%.

TOTAL S.A. upstream production is expected to increase by 9% in 2019 compared to 2018. CapEx is scheduled to be in the range of $15-$16 billion in 2019 and 2020.

Total S.A. reported fourth-quarter 2018 earnings diluted of $0.40 per share. Total revenues came in at $46.31 billion, up 11.8% from $41.44 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

Total S.A. (TOT) has been one of the most active "integrated" oil supermajors that my family owns for many years. One primary characteristic that Total S.A. shares with the big-oil group is that it runs operations related to the integration of most aspects of the value-oil chain, from exploration to marketing and of course retail. The company has about ~100k employees worldwide.

Total S.A. has a worldwide presence. However, its presence in the USA is limited, and the chart below describes Total's oil-equivalent production per region (upstream):

Total S.A is a "big oil" which is different than a pure E&P oil company like Apache (APA) for the primary reason is that its earnings come from a variety of segments like upstream (oil and gas exploration and production,) downstream (refining and chemicals,) and also marketing and services. Patrick Pouyanné, the CEO, said in the conference call:

TOTAL, we produced 1.6 million barrel of oil per day, we refine 1.9 million and we market 1.8 million. When we speak about integration, it's not physical integration. It's economic integration. We are a little of a refiner, but you can see that economically, we are well-balanced and we intend to maintain this balance along the value chain - oil value chain.

Below is the chart where I broke down the company's adjusted operating income per segment in 2018:

With a market capitalization of $150 billion, Total S.A. belong to the club called the "big oils" often called the "dividend aristocrats" - Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), BP Plc (NYSE:BP), Equinor (EQNR) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Note: Total SA is the world second-biggest publicly traded company in the LNG space.

The investment thesis remains a long-term idea with an adapted short-term trading solution. TOT is trading in tight correlation with oil and gas prices and will move with the same applied volatility.

So far, TOT is now up about 9% from early 2018, but it is still 12.9% lower than the $65 it reached in October 2018, just before experiencing a painful correction due to oil prices selloff.

Unfortunately, these ups and downs will always be attached to an oil investment. The best solution is to trade short-term about 30% of your TOT position using the market's ups and downs, by analyzing the telling signs of overvaluation or undervaluation.

Patrick de La Chevardière, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We are continuing to deliver consistently strong result, with 2018 adjusted net income increasing by 28% to $13.6 billion. The E&P segment at the bottom of the chart on the left, increased its contribution by 71%, while Brent increased by 32%. And this reflect, of course, the benefit of the 8% production growth, and also, the benefit of our portfolio management.

Total S.A. Balance Sheet and Production in 4Q 2018: The Raw Numbers

TOTAL S.A. 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Revenues (minus Excise Taxes) in $ Billion 36.87 36.09 34.48 37.08 41.44 43.29 46.10 48.40 46.31 Net Income in $ Billion 0.55 2.85 2.04 2.72 1.02 2.64 3.72 3.96 1.13 EBITDA in $ Billion 6.03 8.46 5.77 7.39 7.71 7.68 9.71 10.34 6.86 Profit margin % 1.5% 7.9% 5.9% 7.3% 2.5% 6.1% 8.1% 8.2% 2.4% EPS diluted in $/share 0.19 1.13 0.79 1.06 0.37 0.99 1.38 1.47 0.40 Cash from operations in $ Billion 7.02 4.70 4.64 4.36 8.62 2.08 6.25 5.74 10.64 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 5.74 2.68 3.32 3.10 4.66 5.67 3.51 3.35 4.55 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 1.28 2.02 1.32 1.26 3.95 -3.58 2.73 2.38 6.09 Total Cash $ Billion 29.14 31.50 32.34 31.16 36.58 32.38 30.08 28.81 31.56 Long-term Debt in $ Billion 56.99 55.60 54.62 51.43 52.44 55.17 54.02 56.26 53.44 Dividend per share DPS (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.575 0.578 0.552 0.543 0.584 0.639 0.716 0.62 0.617 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.43 2.52 2.58 2.57 2.76 2.64 2.70 2.67 2.83 Oil Production 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,462 2,569 2,500 2,581 2,613 2,703 2,717 2,804 2,876 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 35.6 37.9 35.5 38.2 43.3 47.3 54.3 55.4 46.9

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues (minus excise taxes)

Total S.A. reported fourth-quarter 2018 earnings diluted of $0.40 per share. Total revenues came in at $46.31 billion, up 11.8% from $41.44 billion generated in the year-ago quarter, and down 4.3 % sequentially.

Total S.A. reported fourth-quarter 2018 operating earnings of $1.17 per share (€1.02 per share).

Global hydrocarbon price realized in 4Q'18 was $46.9 per Boe which is a drop of 18.1% sequentially, but still above 4Q'17 as we can see below:

Operating income was $3,885 million, up 16% from 2017, and adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $3,164 million, up 10% from the year-ago.

Also, Interest expenses in the fourth quarter totaled $529 million compared with $352 million in the year-ago period.

2 - 2019 Guidance

TOTAL S.A. upstream production is expected to increase by 9% in 2019 compared to 2018. CapEx expected in the range of $15-$16 billion in 2019 and 2020. However, organically, TOTAL S.A. will spend $1.5 billion more than it did in 2018 from $12.5 billion to $14 billion now.

3 - Free Cash Flow

Total's Free Cash Flow 2018 is $7.62 billion, and the company is paying about $8.24 billion in dividend annually. Free Cash Flow for 4Q'18 was $6.09 billion.

TOT is passing the FCF test.

Below is the dividend history paid according to Nasdaq.com.

Note: about TOTAL, the dividend yield is now 5.14%.

As I said in my preceding article, Total S.A. is an American Deposit Receipt or ADR and comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor. Total S.A. is not the only one; BP Plc and Shell are similar in this matter.

An American Depositary Receipt, or ADR, is a certificate issued by an American bank that represents a certain number of shares of foreign stock. From the individual investor's perspective, buying and selling ADRs happens the exact same way we buy and sell regular stocks. Source: The Motley Fool.

France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to U.S. ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield paid to ~4.48%.

Furthermore, TOT has indicated a share buyback program in February for $5 billion and bought 1.5 billion shares through the end of 2018.

The company said in the conference call:

this year, in 2019, at $60, we'll buy back the same amount that we've done in 2018 at $71 for $1.5 billion. If the price is different, we'll have the same flexibility for returning more to shareholders through share buybacks. At this stage, there is no reason to change the $5 billion program.

The dividend is expected to increase by 3.1% in 2019.

4 - Net Debt is $21.88 billion

Total cash as of Dec. 31, 2018, was approximately $31.56 billion compared with $36.41 billion the same quarter a year ago. Total net debt is now $21.88 billion with a net debt to EBITDA 2018 ratio of 0.63x, which is excellent.

Total S.A. has also continued to strengthen its balance sheet, ending the fourth quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio of ~18%.

5 - Oil Equivalent Production

Note: The company indicated a $5.7/Boe in Upstream Opex a little higher than the $5.5/Boe due to Maersk oil in the North Sea, but it is quite negligible. By the way, it is one of the lowest OpEx in the Industry.

Total hydrocarbon production during the Fourth quarter averaged 2,876K Boe/d, up from 2,613K Boep/d the same quarter last year. Production increased by 10.1% from a year ago due to the acquisition of Maersk Oil and the ramp-up of new projects (e.g., Yamal LNG, Moho Nord or Fort Hills).

Reminder: On August 21, 2017, Total acquired Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion in a share and debt transaction. The deal closed on March 8, 2018. Also TOTAL acquired ENGIE LNG assets in July 2018 for $1.5 billion.

Liquids production averaged 1,589K Boe/d, or an increase of ~14% from the year-ago period. Gas production during the quarter was 6,994 MCf/d, up 2% year over year.

In 2018, TOTAL acquired assets worth $8.314 Billion and divested assets worth $5.172 Billion.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

TOTAL S.A. is a huge company, and I cannot cover in-details this well-run company. I have superficially covered what seems crucial for an investment purpose.

One important takeaway is that TOTAL expects 25% increase in profits this year, and by 2020, TOTAL will reach $14 billion, a substantial hike from the current trailing-twelve-month of about $11 billion.

LNG production is expected to jump by 40% in 2019 with eight new project ramp-ups or start-ups.

In 2018, TOT earnings per share (diluted) were $4.24; with a stock price of $56.64, the P/E 2018 is now 13.4. Let's compare to the five other supermajors.

Stock EPS Diluted 2018 Forward P/E from Finwiz P/E 2018 Dividend Yield BP 2.88 14.7 10.3 5.82% RDS-B 5.58 11.1 9.4 6.07% TOT 4.24 13.4 9.1 5.14% CVX 7.74 15.7 15.1 3.91% XOM 4.88 16.2 14.5 4.15% EQNR 2.27 9.6 9.8 4.79%

They all seem an excellent bargain compared to the Current S&P 500 PE Ratio of 21.42.

Technical Analysis

In my opinion, TOT is forming an intermediate ascending channel pattern which is not indicated by Finwiz. Line resistance is $58.50 (light selling could be a good idea) and line support about $55.25 (I suggest accumulating slowly from that level depending on future oil prices).

Ascending channel patterns are often considered bearish short-term which means that the chart is suggesting a decisive negative breakout and a potential re-test of the $50 (double bottom support - Which is a definite buy).

On the positive side, TOT may eventually break out the intermediate pattern and re-test $60-$61 (I suggest taking about 20% off the table assuming you have a profit). Looking at the oil price situation, I am not bullish short-term and expect more weakness in the oil sector. My recommendation is to use any green days to take a profit and build a cash position. It is not particular to TOT but the whole industry.

