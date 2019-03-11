MyoKardia: Addressing An Unmet Need In Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Various factors discussed in the report below lead us to recommend a wait-and-watch approach to the company.

The company recently regained rights to the drug from ex-partner Sanofi, and is set to conclude pivotal trials by next year.

MyoKardia (MYOK) is a slowly developing story with a two-year window of opportunity for investors before the company faces regulators. The company targets symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), a disease where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood. Current standard of care is some medications but mostly invasive surgery, including open heart surgery; so there’s an unmet medical need for a drug therapy. We will review this company in the IOMachine, our four-factor test of investibility for specific drug/indication combos in biopharma.

MyoKardia “regained” rights to mavacamten from Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), which partnered with MYOK for 4 years and spent $230M for mavacamten’s development. This immediately raises some questions - why would the French pharma giant spend millions on the product, see it show strong results in phase 2, then leave? Is there a problem with the drug?

Our research does not seem to show anything wrong with the drug. It appears that Sanofi has changed its focus and wants to shed extra material from its pipeline. On the other hand, in an investor call, MyoKardia said that Sanofi wanted US rights to MyoKardia, which the latter was unwilling to grant. That is the reason for the separation, and it had nothing to do with trial data.

Catalyst

Lead drug candidate mavacamten (MYK-461) is a small molecule “designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the motor protein that drives heart muscle contraction.” The drug has successfully completed a phase 2 trial, PIONEER-HCM, and has an ongoing phase 3 trial, EXPLORER-HCM, which will have results in 2H 2020. There is an ongoing phase 2 trial in non-obstructive HCM whose data will come out in mid-2019.

The rest of its pipeline looks like this:

Previous trial data

We have data from two trials in oHCM for mavacamten. One is the phase 2 PIONEER-HCM trial, another is the PIONEER open-label extension (OLE) study.

In the first trial, the company announced positive results. There were two cohorts, and for obvious reasons, no control arm. Cohort A had three doses, 10mg, 15mg, and 20mg QD (once a day), and Cohort B had 2mg and 5mg doses QD. Below are the results:

Both cohorts met the primary endpoint of reduction in post-exercise left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT) gradient from baseline to Week 12 with statistical significance (Cohort A p=0.002; Cohort B p=0.020). The trial also met almost all other endpoints with statistical significance, except for one where Cohort-B failed to do so in peak VO2, although a positive trend was seen towards improvement.

The drug demonstrated adequate safety results. The use of background beta blockers, permitted only in Cohort B, did not appear to impact mavacamten’s safety or pharmacodynamic profile.

MyoKardia also announced positive 12- and 24-week safety, efficacy and biomarker data from the OLE trial. These were data from 13 patients who previously completed the phase 2 trial. Part of the results is quoted below:

Patients in PIONEER-OLE received once-daily oral doses of 5mg mavacamten, with an individualized dose adjustment at Week 6 aimed at eliminating the obstruction of the left ventricular outflow tract (LVOT). Patients either remained at the 5mg starting dose or were adjusted to 10mg or 15 mg. Twelve of the thirteen PIONEER-OLE participants remained on their prior therapy of beta blockers. Data for ten patients at 24 weeks of treatment were reported. Six patients in PIONEER-OLE have completed 36 weeks of treatment. The longest continuous duration on mavacamten in the study is 42.5 weeks. Mavacamten was well tolerated throughout the treatment period. There were no cardiac-related adverse events. Adverse events reported were mostly mild and transient in nature. Mavacamten reduced or eliminated obstruction of the LVOT to levels below the guideline-based threshold for diagnosis (30 mmHg resting) and for invasive intervention (50 mmHg provoked/post-exercise) in all patients, without reducing left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) below normal (50%). No patient experienced a reduction in LVEF under 55% at the time of any assessment during the study. Elimination of LVOT gradient is an established surrogate for improvements in patient symptoms and exercise capacity, as measured by peak VO2.

Here’s a diagram showing some of the data:

Noteworthy in the data is the lack of cardiac AEs, which is a problem with treatments like septal ablation, as well as in some of the standard medications. The drug was also able to compare favorably with invasive interventions, reducing obstruction of the LVOT to levels below the guideline-based threshold for invasive intervention (50 mmHg provoked/post-exercise). Also to be noted that the drug managed to do this, without reducing left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF), a measure of the percentage of blood ejected with each heartbeat, below normal (50%), which is sometimes a postoperative risk.

“Mavacamten also demonstrated statistically significant improvements in key biomarkers that measure cardiac stress, filling pressure and cardiac structure, which were maintained over the duration of the six-month period.”

The phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM is a multi-national randomized trial in approximately 220 patients with symptomatic oHCM. It will have a placebo arm.

“The primary endpoint is clinical response, defined as either 1) an improvement of at least 1.5 mL/kg/min in peak oxygen consumption (VO2) accompanied by an improvement from baseline of at least one New York Heart Association (NYHA) functional class or 2) an improvement from baseline of 3.0 mL/kg/min or greater in peak VO2 without worsening in NYHA functional class.”

Execution

The company has a market cap of $2.016B, a cash balance of $319.4M as of the December quarter, and Burn of -17.7M.

Here’s a chart showing recent insider buy/sells. Note the surprising lack of insider interest in the stock:

And here’s a quick snapshot of fund ownership:

The company’s patent coverage on mavacamten extends till 2034. The company owes royalty fees to Sanofi from US sales in the mid-single to low-double digits.

Competition

Current treatment options include invasive procedures like septal myectomy, introduction of an Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, ablation and so on. A number of medications are also used. These include, per the Mayo Clinic website:

“beta blockers such as metoprolol (Lopressor, Toprol), propranolol (Inderal, Innopran) or atenolol (Tenormin), calcium channel blockers such as verapamil (Verelan, Calan, Covera) or diltiazem (Cardizem, Tiazac, Dilacor), or medications to control your heart rhythm such as amiodarone (Pacerone) or disopyramide (Norpace). If you have atrial fibrillation, your doctor may prescribe blood thinners such as warfarin (Coumadin, Jantoven), dabigatran (Pradaxa), rivaroxaban (Xarelto) or apixaban (Eliquis) to reduce your risk of blood clots.”

It should be noted that beta blockers are often ineffective, and may cause off-target adverse reactions. Calcium channel blockers are also similarly situated; in fact, there is no controlled clinical research that has been done to test the hypothesis of their efficacy in HCM.

In terms of pipeline drugs, Cytokinetics (CYTK) is the nearest competitor, with a drug in phase 1 studies targeting HCM.

The global treatment market is about $1.3bn; however, the market is differentiated into invasive and non-invasive intervention. According to the company’s 10-K, it is estimated that as many as 630,000 people in the United States have a form of HCM, and based on insurance claims data, an estimated 100,000 of these individuals have been diagnosed with the disease. Of these, two-thirds develop oHCM. So, the potential US patient population is around 410,000.

Opinion

A number of considerations come into play in deciding on the investibility of MYOK. On the one hand, the company, founded by well-known cardiac professionals, has shown strong phase 2 data, followed by an extension study where also the drug aced. There’s a long cash runway, and the stock is trading quite at a discount to its 52-week high. On the other hand, Sanofi’s exit, whatever the spin on it, means the company will find it necessary to take the drug to the market alone - always a difficult thing for a clinical stage research company. Moreover, oHCM isn’t a huge market by any means, and given the company’s already high market cap, we don’t see how the market will justify any major spike even if positive data comes out next year.

So, while the company's stock has performed exceedingly well in the last 4 years, yet, given the long-term window here, we would suggest waiting to buy the dips rather than jumping in right now.

