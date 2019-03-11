Busting Buffett - Is Kraft-Heinz Actually A Wonderful Business?

To begin, I would like to say that I agree, at least on a philosophical level, with legendary investor Warren Buffett almost all of the time. However, I find myself strategically at odds with him more often than not. I've got plenty of ideas as to why this might be, not least of which is the sheer volume of capital he's responsible for working with. In this article, I'll be questioning a specific comment he made about Kraft-Heinz (KHC) shortly after the company posted its tragic earnings results on February 21st.

Return On Tangible Assets - Is It That Important?

In an interview with CNBC's Becky Quick, posted to YouTube on February 25th, Warren Buffett made the following statement:

Now, the interesting thing about Kraft-Heinz, is it's still a wonderful business, in that it uses about $7 billion of tangible assets and earns $6 billion pre-tax on that. So, on the assets required to run the business, $7 billion, they earn $6 billion, roughly, after depreciation, pre-tax. But - we, and certain predecessors, but primarily we, we paid $100 billion more than the tangible assets, so for us it has to earn on $107 billion, not just on the $7 billion that the business employs. And we don't have a way, it would be wonderful if we had a way to deploy another $7 billion and earn $6 billion, but it isn't there.

From this, it seems clear to me, that Mr. Buffett is perfectly aware of the potential issue of not being able to deploy significantly more capital at historical rates of return. To me, this is the crux of the argument. While a historical return on investment figure can be very useful to evaluate what a company may be able to earn on future investments, it's entirely dependent on the capacity of the company to actually make those future investments. While it would obviously make a lot of sense to buy the company at tangible book value of $7 billion, earning $6 billion on it, even if it was completely unable to ever grow earnings again (One could earn 86% on their investment each and every year, though without the ability to compound at that rate), Mr. Buffett brings up a great point about the $100 billion premium they paid a substantial portion of. At $107 billion, or almost 18 times earnings, I would make the argument that they were looking for substantial earnings growth to justify the significant premium paid. With respect to the return on tangible assets figure, this could look like either expansion of the rate, an increase in tangible assets, or a combination of both.

How Has The Business Actually Performed?

Since the merger of Kraft and Heinz in 2015, it's worth checking out a chart that plots the company's asset base in plant, property, and equipment, against the returns on investment the company has earned on those assets. Ideally, we would like to see both a growing asset base alongside a growth in returns on those investments. This would give us exponential growth to the bottom line over the long term. Note: In this chart, I'll be adjusting out the recent write-down in Q4-2018 results.

Unfortunately, we don't have a whole lot of data points, with the merger having closed only a few years ago. However, the data we do have suggests that Kraft-Heinz has been growing their asset base at a CAGR of around 3.4% per year. Their returns on investment are harder to lock down. The company was posting particularly good numbers in 2017, and is currently in the middle of posting its worst post-merger numbers. Averaging out the data from the last 13 quarters gives us an ROI of 71%. Given that we're currently below this level, I would suggest it's optimistic to expect a return to this average, and expecting ROIs, in general, to hold steady at that average, is similarly optimistic. I would thus rate a best-case scenario for the company with pretax income of 71% of $7.2 billion, with a forward growth rate of 3.4%.

Kraft-Heinz Has Slow Growth. So What's It Worth?

With a 71% pretax ROI on $7.2 billion, we'd expect about $5,112 million in our baseline pretax income going forward, plus growth. Taxes have been coming in at roughly 25% since the new tax laws have gone into effect, bringing our net income down to $3,834 million. Additionally, in continuing to grow their capital base by 3.4% annually, capital expenditures net of depreciation should come in at about 6% of earnings. Recently, the company has been suffering cash charges due to increases in working capital and payment of deferred tax liabilities, but I would expect that, over the long term, free cash flow will be coming in at approximately 94% of net income, giving us $3,604 million in free cash flow. By valuing the company using my FCFTR methodology, I believe the company is overvalued even in a best-case scenario at a free cash flow yield of 6.6% or less. This gives us $54.6 billion as a maximum fair value. Due to the company's high and unsustainable debt levels, it seems prudent to use enterprise value in this case. At today's EV of $70.3 billion, Kraft-Heinz remains $15.7 billion overvalued.

When investing, context is important. Kraft-Heinz is probably not going anywhere anytime soon. However, I cannot justify the use of the term "wonderful business" based purely upon its capacity to generate returns on existing assets. Without the capacity to continue investing significantly at these incredible rates, it seems to me there's nothing special about Kraft-Heinz. Even under a best-case scenario, buying the stock above $20 today seems, at best, doomed to chronic underperformance, and at worst, a disaster waiting to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.