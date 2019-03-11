Tesla: Model Y Hail Mary

On Thursday, electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) will announce its fourth major production vehicle, the Model Y. After an extremely tumultuous quarter for the company, to say the least, CEO Elon Musk will look to show consumers that another major launch will help the automaker reach new heights. Unfortunately, at this point, it seems like this week's show may just be a Hail Mary effort to stop the current bleeding.

The Model Y reveal is nearly here:

There will be plenty of predictions out there over the next few days as to what we are going to see on Thursday. Before I provide my thoughts, let me just remind everyone what Elon Musk recently said:

(Source: Elon Musk Twitter page, seen here)

When the Model 3 long range initially came out, it had a range of 310 miles, so I'm guessing a comparable battery pack would mean perhaps 290-295 for the Model Y. I'm not going to try to predict any of the vehicle's other major specs, but I will be looking for official confirmation that Tesla will build the vehicle at the Nevada Gigafactory. A more official production roadmap could be detailed, along with the amount required to put down as a deposit.

The one item that I'm most curious about is price. Musk says 10% more than the Model 3, but what version of the Model 3 are we talking about and from which price point? We've seen multiple price cuts across the line, along with three "battery pack" type configurations (standard, mid-range, long range). For now, let's assume he is referring to $35,000, the price Tesla initially revealed as the starting price for the Model 3 back in March 2016.

At that time, US consumers were looking at receiving a full $7,500 EV tax credit, which was one of the reasons why so many deposits were put down. Unfortunately, by the time the Model Y is expected to come out, probably in late 2020, Tesla will have no tax credit left unless some form of legislation is passed to change the situation. So if the Model Y starting price is, say, $39,000, that's the full price consumers will be paying instead of the $27,500 many saw the Model 3 originally as. That's a major difference, and it could limit the vehicle's potential.

More February estimates are in:

I mentioned a couple of weeks ago that the demand truth for Tesla was coming in the near term. With tax breaks in the US and The Netherlands winding down, and the Model 3 starting deliveries in foreign markets, we were about to see Tesla's true sales potential. Things have changed a bit since then, with the company's strategy to move to an online sales only model, but looking back, we have the following estimates for February.

(Source: TMC Europe tracker, seen here, EV registration stats, seen here, and InsideEVs monthly scorecard, seen here.

Tesla appears to be down about 6,500 Model S/X units from the first two months of Q4 2018 to the current period. As I've detailed quite a bit, it will be interesting to see if Tesla can crack the 20,000 sales level for Q1 2019. The further the company falls below that, the projected loss to be reported will increase quite a bit. Here's what we have for March registrations so far from Spain, from Norway, and The Netherlands:

Spain (through 3/8): 5 S/X in March versus 50 units in December 2018.

Spain: 95 Model 3 units.

Norway (through 3/10): 91 S/X in March versus 1,647 units in December 2018.

Norway: 963 Model 3 units.

Netherlands (through 3/9): 2 S/X in March versus 2,210 units in December 2018.

Netherlands: 253 Model 3 units.

Things are not looking good for the Model S and X at this point. While we are more than 1,300 Model 3 units so far in March, is that a really good number so far? Well, one tracker below shows that these three countries represented almost 39% of Model 3 deliveries in February, so if you project that number out for the whole month, those who are expecting roughly 20,000 European deliveries for this quarter may be a little disappointed.

(Source: fly4dat on Twitter, seen here)

One other interesting item to note is the variant mix of those Model 3s being sent to Europe. Thanks to Teslastats Norway above, we have detailed information on the vehicles going to that country. Of the first 1,014 units that were registered, a little more than 39% of them were Performance trim. However, since then, only 45 of the 753 (less than 6%) registered have been Performance trim. The lower the rate, the lower the average selling price for Tesla, and presumably, the lower that margins will be. Also, as of Sunday, the Norway page still showed March estimated deliveries. Since it takes at least three weeks for a ship to travel to Europe, this means that there are definitely inventory units available, so how many orders can there really be?

Final thoughts:

Tesla will unveil the Model Y this week, and it may be a Hail Mary effort to change the narrative and bring in some needed cash. Why do I say that? Well, this reveal was supposed to be an add-on product, where the Model 3 already was being produced at 10,000 units a week, meaning strong profitability and cash flow. Currently, Tesla is losing money, cutting jobs, and closing stores, and demand doesn't seem to be where it needs to be. The problem for Tesla is that it likely will be at least a year and a half before the Model Y hits the market, so the Model 3 will have to carry the weight until then.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.