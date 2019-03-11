5 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Never forget your past for your future as one day your future will again be your past" - Mizan Chaudhury

We continue with our new weekly feature today. Every week, we will be providing very brief overviews of five interesting stocks insiders are currently buying. I have always found insider buying one of the best indicators that a stock may be undervalued.

In fact, insider buying was a great 'tell' that the market had gotten oversold during the fourth quarter sell-off. Insider buying hit an eight-year high in December. It is also a key reason the model portfolio at The Insiders Forum has easily beat the performance of the Russell 2000 since the launch of its model portfolio in the summer of 2016.

Here are five stocks that have had significant insider buying over the past two weeks for consideration.

Let's start with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). Beneficial owner Warren Buffett (the name seems to ring a bell) added more than five million shares to his stake (I am assuming via Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B)) in four transactions from March 6th through March 8th. A director also bought $250,000 worth of shares in late January.

The shares have been under some pressure in recent months as airlines have fallen out of favor with some analysts recently. Delta did reaffirm its profit guidance earlier this month. The current consensus calls for the airline to see profits rise just over 10% in FY2019 on just under a five percent rise in revenues. The shares currently go for just under eight times forward earnings and pay nearly a three percent dividend yield. There was also an article that came out in Barron's this week articulating why Delta would make better purchase for the 'Oracle of Omaha' than rumored Southwest Airlines (LUV).

Speaking of dividends, Entercom Communication (ETM) saw its Chairman Emeritus add another 800,000 shares to his huge stake in the firm in myriad transactions from February 28th to March 6th. This name is even cheaper than Delta going for approximately six times forward earnings with nearly a six percent yield.

Comparing 4Q18 results to FY18 would suggest that the Entercom is trending in the right direction, and that momentum is expected to continue in 1Q19 with revenue anticipated to rise 3%, mostly the benefit of selling its own traffic inventory. Management also anticipates a reduction in 1Q19 expenses, enabling high-double EBITDA growth. The company expects to realize $45 million in net cost synergies from the merger in 2019.

In a brutal environment for radio station owners, shares of ETM are off 40% in the past 10 months. However, Entercom has integrated CBS Radio with the disposition of over $100 million in non-radio assets, initiated a traffic ad business while wading through the USTN distraction, launched a national client partnership team to grow its business with the country's largest national brands, relaunched its digital platform featuring Radio.com, leveraged its analytics platform to increase member (customer) spending by 11% in 2018 and should realize ~$45 million in cost synergies related to the merger this year. EBITDA and cash flow appear stable and growing in 1H19, which should give management the opportunity to pay down additional debt while maintaining its nearly 6% dividend.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) sees a significant uptick in insider buying to start the month of March. An officer and two directors picked up roughly $4.8 million in new shares in four transactions dated March 1st and March 5th. KDP was formed when privately held Keurig acquired Dr. Pepper Snapple early last summer.

Another article on SA recently highlighted some of the challenges of the merger. It should be noted that insiders appear to believe there will be synergy from this combination given their frequent purchases of shares (with no sells) since the new entity formed in July.

The last analyst commentary on the stock was on January 8th when Goldman Sachs upgraded KDP to a Buy with a $30 price target. At the time, Goldman's analyst called Keurig 'a quality defensive name in Consumer Staples with high earnings visibility, improving margins and strong free cash flow generation, and believes the company's exposure to an attractive global coffee category is underappreciated.'

The Medicines Company (MDCO) has seen some of the heaviest insider buying in the equity universe in recent weeks. A director picked up over $15 million in new shares in three transactions early this month. The stock has enjoyed a strong move up in 2019 after a brutal downturn late in 2018.

I recently took a small position in this name via some buy-write orders as the options premiums were quite substantive. Phase 3 trial data around its primary drug candidate Inclisiran to treat Hypercholesterolemia will be out in the third quarter of this year. If the study results are as expected, the company should file for an NDA soon thereafter. More recent analyst price targets are in the low to high $40s on this name.

Finally, we have Editas Medicine (EDIT), the gene editing concern. After scores of insider sells in recent quarters, the stock sees its first insider buying since May of last year. A director scooped up nearly a quarter million dollars of new stock on March 5th. A recent article on SA speculated that the stock could be set up for a rally in the weeks ahead.

The stock has lost approximately 25% of its value in recent months.

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETM, MDCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.